Caption This Handshake Of President Buhari And Bukola Saraki by CeoNewshelm(m): 10:30am
During the meeting of President Buhari with principal officers of both chambers of the National Assembly at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, he was pictured shaking hands with the senate president, Bukola Saraki and looks like he was almost bending to greet him.
Any take on this
http://newshelm.ng/caption-this-handshake-of-president-buhari-and-bukola-saraki/
Re: Caption This Handshake Of President Buhari And Bukola Saraki by igbodefender: 10:36am
Hausa Fulani greets Yoruba Fulani. Many don't know Bukola Saraki is Fulani from his father's side.
5 Likes
Re: Caption This Handshake Of President Buhari And Bukola Saraki by igbodefender: 10:37am
Buhari: Ol boy, how things na?
Saraki: Chairman, this dey 1 kain for this we country.
Re: Caption This Handshake Of President Buhari And Bukola Saraki by Mynd44: 11:07am
igbodefender:Actually, he is Yoruba from his father's side. His father can actually trace his ancestory to Ogun state.
19 Likes 1 Share
Re: Caption This Handshake Of President Buhari And Bukola Saraki by Y0ruba: 11:08am
igbodefender:
Saraki’s paternal grand father was from Abeokuta, he lived in Ivory Coast.
Saraki’s own father grew up under a one time Ambassador of Nigeria to Ivory Coast who was from Ilorin. He was instrumental in Saraki’s father’s participation & eventual growth in Ilorin/Kwara’s politics.
Senate President Saraki’s claim to Ilorin is hinged on the Ambassador’s compound where there is an Quranic school at the moment. The man’s compound & relatives already denied Saraki ever being part of them.
Saraki has no ‘family compound’ Ilorin to reflect his 200 years ago Futa Toro migration in Ilorin. His ancestral tree in Ilorin started with Saraki’s own father, a 20th century personage.
Saraki is an Ilorin man with Egba ancestry, QED.
14 Likes 1 Share
Re: Caption This Handshake Of President Buhari And Bukola Saraki by Omeokachie: 11:09am
Formality
No love lost
Re: Caption This Handshake Of President Buhari And Bukola Saraki by kimjongJezebel(f): 11:13am
Mynd44:
I normally feel ashamed each time you guys try to claim Bukky by force and the person himself is indifferent about this. Baba Oloye publicly claimed he's Fulani before he died and Bukky has never said anything for or against what his father said. Recently, all elected and appointed members of Yoruba descent in the current administration met in Ibadan and Bukky was in Nigeria but refused to attend. Didn't that tell you something?
Today if he's in the news for the wrong reasons, you'll abuse and deny him. Next, if he's in the news for the right reasons, you'll immediately try to claim he's Yoruba. I don tire for una bro
9 Likes 1 Share
Re: Caption This Handshake Of President Buhari And Bukola Saraki by Flexherbal(m): 11:30am
Make e nor be like say I nor shake you...
Re: Caption This Handshake Of President Buhari And Bukola Saraki by igbodefender: 11:37am
Y0ruba:
So, are you saying Saraki's father, Oloye Olusola Saraki is lying that they are Fulani from Mali? Maternally, Saraka may be of Yoruba stock. But paternally he shares the same ethnic group with Buhari.
1 Like
Re: Caption This Handshake Of President Buhari And Bukola Saraki by Herdsmen: 11:44am
Saraki:I know your doing me ,but no wahala..
Buhari:same here..
The Dullard need saraki.. saraki no come send am..
Saraki no even send Apc.. he's a political cat..he understands the game.
Re: Caption This Handshake Of President Buhari And Bukola Saraki by igbodefender: 11:46am
Mynd44:Hahaha. Abi. What matters is that he is Nigerian.
Re: Caption This Handshake Of President Buhari And Bukola Saraki by jerseyboy: 11:53am
igbodefender:YES
2 Likes
Re: Caption This Handshake Of President Buhari And Bukola Saraki by igbodefender: 12:12pm
jerseyboy:
Saraki would not like that o. You calling his Dad a liar.
Re: Caption This Handshake Of President Buhari And Bukola Saraki by Y0ruba: 12:32pm
igbodefender:
The story about being of Fulani stock started with SP Bukola Saraki.
Unlike every Fulani ‘indigenous’ to Ilorin, the Sarakis have no traceable ancestral lineage & neither do they have a family compound in Ilorin.
Olusola Saraki knew his status with the North & was shown where he belonged durig the second republic politics. Interestingly, the son shares the same fate. Fulani in Nigerian political circle know themselves & they know those who are not.
4 Likes
Re: Caption This Handshake Of President Buhari And Bukola Saraki by sukar886: 12:54pm
omo see small pikin handshake,this saraki is a big boy ooo....I like that handshake oo
Re: Caption This Handshake Of President Buhari And Bukola Saraki by omowolewa: 1:00pm
PMB and Bukola needs a private time together in Daura or Ilorin, they have a lot to discuss
Re: Caption This Handshake Of President Buhari And Bukola Saraki by judecares1: 1:41pm
d hand shake means,it really nice working with you as d president of nigeria but u must return to your village next year
Re: Caption This Handshake Of President Buhari And Bukola Saraki by highqueen(f): 1:42pm
kimjongJezebel:
Re: Caption This Handshake Of President Buhari And Bukola Saraki by DWJOBScom(m): 1:43pm
Saraki the biggest chess player of the century
Dealing with PMB and his clowns
Even Tinubu humbles himself before him. So calm and calculated while i distrust him alot .
He's the kind of man you allow his dues and hope he's stays cool
Re: Caption This Handshake Of President Buhari And Bukola Saraki by Bobbysmart6(m): 1:45pm
bunch of ..................
Re: Caption This Handshake Of President Buhari And Bukola Saraki by naijjaman(m): 1:46pm
Re: Caption This Handshake Of President Buhari And Bukola Saraki by Abbeyme: 1:46pm
It means, you never see anything..
Buhari: How you dey, Bukola? Yaya dei?
Bukola: Your excellency, ba komai. I no dey look your face?
Re: Caption This Handshake Of President Buhari And Bukola Saraki by EZENDIZUOGU(m): 1:47pm
NO EYE CONTACT, THIS MAN NO SEND . I DONT BLAME HIM SHA, SINCE THEY WON TO RUBBISH HIM AT TRIBUNAL
Re: Caption This Handshake Of President Buhari And Bukola Saraki by BruncleZuma: 1:48pm
The handshake has waxed cold...
Re: Caption This Handshake Of President Buhari And Bukola Saraki by afroniger: 1:50pm
Mynd44:
Why must you be such a killjoy to that ipob ignoramus' attempt at tomfoolery?
Re: Caption This Handshake Of President Buhari And Bukola Saraki by wakeupafricanyo: 1:51pm
IT DANKWAMBO TIME
Re: Caption This Handshake Of President Buhari And Bukola Saraki by Abbeyme: 1:51pm
Y0ruba:
Tiri gbosa for you
Re: Caption This Handshake Of President Buhari And Bukola Saraki by oloripelebe2: 1:52pm
Shey baba get mouth odour?
Re: Caption This Handshake Of President Buhari And Bukola Saraki by 28Toronto1: 1:54pm
mr tinubu and obasanjo got involve in importation of illegal weapon into nigeria..
mr tinubu did not repair military barrack intentionally.. so that the military can leave.. mr tinubu and obasanjo are members of a cult with intention to breakup nigeria.
mr tinubu now started calling himself asiwaju
Brazillian Ambassador / A Vote For Donald Duke / SHOULD WE MAKE THE I G POSITION ELECTIVE OR SELECTIVE?
