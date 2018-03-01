Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Caption This Handshake Of President Buhari And Bukola Saraki (7851 Views)

Any take on this



During the meeting of President Buhari with principal officers of both chambers of the National Assembly at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, he was pictured shaking hands with the senate president, Bukola Saraki and looks like he was almost bending to greet him. Any take on this

Hausa Fulani greets Yoruba Fulani. Many don't know Bukola Saraki is Fulani from his father's side.

Actually, he is Yoruba from his father's side. His father can actually trace his ancestory to Ogun state.

Hausa Fulani greets Yoruba Fulani. Many don't know Bukola Saraki is Fulani from his father's side.

Saraki’s paternal grand father was from Abeokuta, he lived in Ivory Coast.



Saraki’s own father grew up under a one time Ambassador of Nigeria to Ivory Coast who was from Ilorin. He was instrumental in Saraki’s father’s participation & eventual growth in Ilorin/Kwara’s politics.



Senate President Saraki’s claim to Ilorin is hinged on the Ambassador’s compound where there is an Quranic school at the moment. The man’s compound & relatives already denied Saraki ever being part of them.



Saraki has no ‘family compound’ Ilorin to reflect his 200 years ago Futa Toro migration in Ilorin. His ancestral tree in Ilorin started with Saraki’s own father, a 20th century personage.



Saraki's paternal grand father was from Abeokuta, he lived in Ivory Coast.

Saraki's own father grew up under a one time Ambassador of Nigeria to Ivory Coast who was from Ilorin. He was instrumental in Saraki's father's participation & eventual growth in Ilorin/Kwara's politics.

Senate President Saraki's claim to Ilorin is hinged on the Ambassador's compound where there is an Quranic school at the moment. The man's compound & relatives already denied Saraki ever being part of them.

Saraki has no 'family compound' Ilorin to reflect his 200 years ago Futa Toro migration in Ilorin. His ancestral tree in Ilorin started with Saraki's own father, a 20th century personage.

Saraki is an Ilorin man with Egba ancestry, QED.

I normally feel ashamed each time you guys try to claim Bukky by force and the person himself is indifferent about this. Baba Oloye publicly claimed he's Fulani before he died and Bukky has never said anything for or against what his father said. Recently, all elected and appointed members of Yoruba descent in the current administration met in Ibadan and Bukky was in Nigeria but refused to attend. Didn't that tell you something?



I normally feel ashamed each time you guys try to claim Bukky by force and the person himself is indifferent about this. Baba Oloye publicly claimed he's Fulani before he died and Bukky has never said anything for or against what his father said. Recently, all elected and appointed members of Yoruba descent in the current administration met in Ibadan and Bukky was in Nigeria but refused to attend. Didn't that tell you something?

Today if he's in the news for the wrong reasons, you'll abuse and deny him. Next, if he's in the news for the right reasons, you'll immediately try to claim he's Yoruba. I don tire for una bro

So, are you saying Saraki's father, Oloye Olusola Saraki is lying that they are Fulani from Mali? Maternally, Saraka may be of Yoruba stock. But paternally he shares the same ethnic group with Buhari.

YES

The story about being of Fulani stock started with SP Bukola Saraki.



Unlike every Fulani ‘indigenous’ to Ilorin, the Sarakis have no traceable ancestral lineage & neither do they have a family compound in Ilorin.



The story about being of Fulani stock started with SP Bukola Saraki.

Unlike every Fulani 'indigenous' to Ilorin, the Sarakis have no traceable ancestral lineage & neither do they have a family compound in Ilorin.

Olusola Saraki knew his status with the North & was shown where he belonged durig the second republic politics. Interestingly, the son shares the same fate. Fulani in Nigerian political circle know themselves & they know those who are not.

PMB and Bukola needs a private time together in Daura or Ilorin, they have a lot to discuss

d hand shake means,it really nice working with you as d president of nigeria but u must return to your village next year

Saraki the biggest chess player of the century

Dealing with PMB and his clowns

Even Tinubu humbles himself before him. So calm and calculated while i distrust him alot.

He's the kind of man you allow his dues and hope he's stays cool

The handshake has waxed cold...

