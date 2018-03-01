₦airaland Forum

Ideas Of Best-selling Fiverr Gigs For Nigerians In 2018 by youngmajor: 12:10pm


Although many have heard that Fiverr is a distinguished platform for freelancing, few are yet to get started because they lack information on what skills to sell on the platform. Not to worry, this article provides ideas on Best-selling Fiverr gigs to set many talented and eager minds on the path of earning.

Fiverr is a platform where freelancers get paid not less than $5 for selling a skill. To get started freelancers first have to comprehensively define the type of services they want to offer also known as Fiverr gigs in order to attract buyers who pay them for the services.

The platform which helps to connect buyers with sellers charges an amount for every successful sale of services. Many have earned and more are increasingly joining the platform to earn regardless of Nationality or Location as freelancers can work from anywhere.

Newbies who are considering joining the platform should worry less about expertise as there are innumerable Fiverr gigs that can be offered. Similarly, those who are not technically inclined also stand a chance of earning as there are more than enough Fiverr gigs for their ilk.

Creating a gig does not require brainstorming, one only needs to think of what one can do well and offer it as a gig. An editor can create a gig for proofreading just as an artiste with good voice can create a gig for voice over services.

It is important to note that best-selling gigs are competitive. To understand how competitive bestselling gigs are, a survey of those gigs should be done on Fiverr to get ideas from top sellers already offering the gigs.

These sellers are ranked according to progressive order beginning from level 1. Most importantly, it is not advisable to put up a hot selling gig that is way out of your expertise. Go through the list provided here and choose skills that brings out creativity in you. This would in the long run help you make successful sales as well as increase your rankings.

The hot selling gigs which are and have remained the most sought after include.

1. Content writing

2. Produce infographics

3. Design of Logo

4. Produce presentation

5. Serve as cartoon character

6. Provide travel plans

7. Produce Brochure

8. Serve as a financial consultant

9. Produce posters and flyers

10. Fix bugs

11. Translate contents

12. Setup and install WordPress

13. Serve as language tutor

14. Serve as Virtual assistant

15. Help with creative writing

16. Help with Technical writing

17. Provide Keyword research

18. Proof read articles

19. Provide a press release

20. Assist in building a website

21. Provide domain names

22. EBook writing

23. EBook cover design

24. Creation of cover letter

25. Writing Resume

26. Video editing

27. Provide typing services

28. Do data entry

29. Provide voice over services

30. Serve as online marketer

31. Produce infographics

32. Design of business card

33. Provide power point templates

34. Provide whiteboard animation

35. Pull hundreds of viewers for a YouTube video or gather likes and followers for a Facebook pager or twitter account respectively


Re: Ideas Of Best-selling Fiverr Gigs For Nigerians In 2018 by Kingdolo(m): 2:50pm
OK
Re: Ideas Of Best-selling Fiverr Gigs For Nigerians In 2018 by Laredojohn(m): 2:50pm
nice
Re: Ideas Of Best-selling Fiverr Gigs For Nigerians In 2018 by Caustics: 2:51pm
angry i thought nigerians are not allowed to do fiverr
Re: Ideas Of Best-selling Fiverr Gigs For Nigerians In 2018 by lablonclacla: 2:52pm
I'm thinking of adding jazz to this thing to make more money

Re: Ideas Of Best-selling Fiverr Gigs For Nigerians In 2018 by Reski(m): 2:52pm
Nice list.but all these things are easier said than done!!!

Re: Ideas Of Best-selling Fiverr Gigs For Nigerians In 2018 by kelish(f): 2:54pm
Nice one
Re: Ideas Of Best-selling Fiverr Gigs For Nigerians In 2018 by felzylix(m): 2:54pm
Weldone bro!
You have said nothing

Re: Ideas Of Best-selling Fiverr Gigs For Nigerians In 2018 by Enmas078(m): 3:04pm
Reski:
Nice list.but all these things are easier said than done!!!



Exactly ooooo
Re: Ideas Of Best-selling Fiverr Gigs For Nigerians In 2018 by directonpc(m): 3:05pm
I can try some
Re: Ideas Of Best-selling Fiverr Gigs For Nigerians In 2018 by miracool946: 3:08pm
m having problem posting gigs on fiverr
Re: Ideas Of Best-selling Fiverr Gigs For Nigerians In 2018 by sammirano: 3:17pm
lablonclacla:
I'm thinking of adding jazz to this thing to make more money

Pls, I no wan laugh..
Re: Ideas Of Best-selling Fiverr Gigs For Nigerians In 2018 by NotBeenPaid: 3:18pm
Wow! Wow! Wow!
Re: Ideas Of Best-selling Fiverr Gigs For Nigerians In 2018 by shalomme: 3:20pm
hello house, pls I want to buy reviews on Fiverr, can anyone help me out?
Re: Ideas Of Best-selling Fiverr Gigs For Nigerians In 2018 by Lanrelorry: 3:21pm
Hello folks providing services on Fiverr, I am available to help you exchange the $$ in your Paypal accounts to Naira, amount doesn't matter.
Thanks
Re: Ideas Of Best-selling Fiverr Gigs For Nigerians In 2018 by tgmservice: 3:23pm
Really who would pay someone for installing and setting up wordpress
Re: Ideas Of Best-selling Fiverr Gigs For Nigerians In 2018 by Donniefred(m): 3:26pm
felzylix:
Weldone bro!
You have said nothing
grin
Re: Ideas Of Best-selling Fiverr Gigs For Nigerians In 2018 by MykellOni(m): 3:26pm
Owk o, I actually wish it was that easy....
Re: Ideas Of Best-selling Fiverr Gigs For Nigerians In 2018 by lobell: 3:36pm
Nice! When you have successfully hammered, ensure you do not lose your hard-earned money to scammers in the name of exchangers. Use a reliable escrow service to guarantee you get paid for your money.
Re: Ideas Of Best-selling Fiverr Gigs For Nigerians In 2018 by efilefun(m): 3:36pm
lmao when people are already making millions of naira on it
Caustics:
angry i thought nigerians are not allowed to do fiverr
Re: Ideas Of Best-selling Fiverr Gigs For Nigerians In 2018 by livinus009(m): 3:39pm
How do we Set up PayPal account..
Re: Ideas Of Best-selling Fiverr Gigs For Nigerians In 2018 by iphenon: 3:42pm
lablonclacla:
I'm thinking of adding jazz to this thing to make more money
why?? grin

No sales?
Re: Ideas Of Best-selling Fiverr Gigs For Nigerians In 2018 by Owamudia: 3:43pm
efilefun:
lmao when people are already making millions of naira on it

In your dreams abi
Re: Ideas Of Best-selling Fiverr Gigs For Nigerians In 2018 by iphenon: 3:44pm
tgmservice:
Really who would pay someone for installing and setting up wordpress
People who have zero knowledge about it. And they pay very very well for it.
Re: Ideas Of Best-selling Fiverr Gigs For Nigerians In 2018 by efilefun(m): 4:05pm
Some of you are just on NL to spit trash. Just a little search on Business section of this forum will change your life from the abject poverty affecting ur medulla. #Shalom
Owamudia:


In your dreams abi
Re: Ideas Of Best-selling Fiverr Gigs For Nigerians In 2018 by Owamudia: 4:08pm
efilefun:
Some of you are just on NL to spit trash. Just a little search on Business section of this forum will change your life from the abject poverty affecting ur medulla. #Shalom

Okay... grin

Enjoy your 'millions'... grin
Re: Ideas Of Best-selling Fiverr Gigs For Nigerians In 2018 by biggerboyc(m): 4:09pm
ok

