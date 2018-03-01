₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|U.S. Military Helicopter Crashes In Iraq On Thursday, Killing 7 People On Board by doneyor(m): 2:55pm
One of the U.S. military helicopter in Iraq has crashed after hitting a power line in Iraq's western Anbar province, killing all seven personnel aboard.
According to a statement from Pentagon this morning, the officials said the crash of the HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter occurred Thursday afternoon near the town of Qaim.
"All personnel aboard were killed in the crash," Brig. Gen. Jonathan P. Braga, director of operations, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, said in a statement.
"This tragedy reminds us of the risks our men and women face every day in service of our nations," he said. "We are thinking of the loved ones of these service members today."
The statement further said;
"An accompanying U.S. helicopter immediately reported the crash and a quick reaction force comprised of Iraqi Security Forces and Coalition members secured the scene."
According to report, names of those involved in the crash are being withheld until next of kin have been notified, it said.
NPR's Jane Arraf reports that Iraqi military officials believe that the helicopter went down due to a mechanical fault.
The Associated Press adds:
"The U.S.-led coalition battling Islamic State insurgents in Iraq and Syria have an outpost in Qaim, which is located near the Syrian border. The anti-IS campaign accelerated through much of last year, as coalition and Iraq forces battled to take back a string of cities and towns.
"Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory over IS in Mosul in July. In the following months Iraqi forces retook a handful of other IS-held towns including Tal Afar in August, Hawija in September and Qaim in October. In November, Iraqi forces retook the last Iraqi town held by IS — Rawah, near the border with Syria."
cc@ lalasticlala, mynd44, Dominique
http://www.ukrido.com/2018/03/u-s-military-helicopter-crashes-in-iraq-on-thursday-killing-7-people-on-board/
|Re: U.S. Military Helicopter Crashes In Iraq On Thursday, Killing 7 People On Board by Caustics: 3:19pm
they just destroyed a neighborhoods electric pole. the us government should replace that pole
2 Likes
|Re: U.S. Military Helicopter Crashes In Iraq On Thursday, Killing 7 People On Board by IgbosAreOsus: 3:19pm
Nice
Those planes have been killing innocent people in the past decade
2 Likes
|Re: U.S. Military Helicopter Crashes In Iraq On Thursday, Killing 7 People On Board by Skepticus: 3:19pm
Oh... Wait!
Who should we blame now?
Her emails.?
Ben "jamin" Ghazi..?
O'bummer...?
3 Likes
|Re: U.S. Military Helicopter Crashes In Iraq On Thursday, Killing 7 People On Board by Kizyte(m): 3:19pm
May their souls rest in peace!
Meanwhile with a heart full of pains, I want to announce to you that those monkeys that swallowed N70 Million Naira belonging to Northern Senators Forum have finally bought a brand new car with the money.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: U.S. Military Helicopter Crashes In Iraq On Thursday, Killing 7 People On Board by splmosixx(m): 3:19pm
Eyah...
This is so touching, may God grant there families the ability to bear the irreparable losS
|Re: U.S. Military Helicopter Crashes In Iraq On Thursday, Killing 7 People On Board by smokedfish: 3:19pm
|Re: U.S. Military Helicopter Crashes In Iraq On Thursday, Killing 7 People On Board by umarshehu58(m): 3:20pm
Stupid usa, dey go dy do war for another Man's land.
Useless country
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: U.S. Military Helicopter Crashes In Iraq On Thursday, Killing 7 People On Board by revelation2013: 3:20pm
Oh so sorry
|Re: U.S. Military Helicopter Crashes In Iraq On Thursday, Killing 7 People On Board by Rotjijatau(m): 3:20pm
h
|Re: U.S. Military Helicopter Crashes In Iraq On Thursday, Killing 7 People On Board by Donpresh95(m): 3:20pm
IgbosAreOsus:Terrorist spotted
2 Likes
|Re: U.S. Military Helicopter Crashes In Iraq On Thursday, Killing 7 People On Board by DjAduba(m): 3:20pm
Na them sabi pass
|Re: U.S. Military Helicopter Crashes In Iraq On Thursday, Killing 7 People On Board by akpaan(m): 3:21pm
A pity
|Re: U.S. Military Helicopter Crashes In Iraq On Thursday, Killing 7 People On Board by Rotjijatau(m): 3:21pm
If its Nigeria now, we'll start our usual game of blames.
- It's Buhari
- No, it's Afonja
- Its Flatinos
- It's Sambisa boys...
1 Like
|Re: U.S. Military Helicopter Crashes In Iraq On Thursday, Killing 7 People On Board by imhotep: 3:23pm
Skepticus:White supremacist spotted
|Re: U.S. Military Helicopter Crashes In Iraq On Thursday, Killing 7 People On Board by stefanweeks: 3:24pm
Iraq again?
This is one incident to many
1 Like
|Re: U.S. Military Helicopter Crashes In Iraq On Thursday, Killing 7 People On Board by idu1(m): 3:40pm
What are they looking for?
|Re: U.S. Military Helicopter Crashes In Iraq On Thursday, Killing 7 People On Board by jetz: 3:56pm
black hawk down
|Re: U.S. Military Helicopter Crashes In Iraq On Thursday, Killing 7 People On Board by Sodiquinone: 3:57pm
oppressors will not know peace
