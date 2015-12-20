₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,975,761 members, 4,137,985 topics. Date: Friday, 16 March 2018 at 05:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / President Buhari Riding In His Official Mercedes Benz S550 (Video) (15395 Views)
2016 Mercedes-Benz S550: A Review Of Olowo Eko, Oba Akinolu's Official Car / Mercedes Benz S550 Armoured Sedan : The Official Car Of Prof. Yemi Osibanjo / 2016 Mercedes Benz S550: Review Of Dr. Bukola Saraki's Official Car (1) (2) (3) (4)
|President Buhari Riding In His Official Mercedes Benz S550 (Video) by AutoJoshNG: 3:05pm
Clearly, the perks of holding a public office in Nigeria is extremely mouth-watering.
Perhaps, that is why some Nigerian politicians are ever reluctant to let go of these public offices.
For instance, check out the super luxury on wheels that our dear president, Mohammadu Buhari, rides in.
A Mercedes Benz S550!
Wow.
Indeed, life is good when you are the Nigerian president.
Now, there is a school of thought that argues that the Mercedes Benz S550 seen in the video can't be anything less than N180m/N200m by today's Naira/Dollar exchange rate. And especially given the fact that the car is bulletproof.
So, what do you think?
How much do you think our president's bulletproof Mercedes Benz S550 is worth?
Watch the video and share your opinion.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0HYwt6jmaGA?t=3
Source:
https://autojosh.com/president-buhari-riding-in-his-official-mercedes-benz-s550-video/
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Riding In His Official Mercedes Benz S550 (Video) by heendrix(m): 3:13pm
well as fr me I dont care
13 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Riding In His Official Mercedes Benz S550 (Video) by Proffdada: 4:43pm
Please correct the topic
It's OUR not HIS
60 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Riding In His Official Mercedes Benz S550 (Video) by hubtiva: 4:43pm
terrorist in-chief of the armed forces of fulani herdsmen enjoying live while terrorist ar killing and they call it clash
17 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Riding In His Official Mercedes Benz S550 (Video) by Bbbbbbbbbbbb(m): 4:44pm
And this graces the Front Page
6 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Riding In His Official Mercedes Benz S550 (Video) by superior1: 4:44pm
Buhari, the living plague afflicting Nigerians
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Riding In His Official Mercedes Benz S550 (Video) by Ennny(f): 4:44pm
Is Drogba really dead?
|Re: President Buhari Riding In His Official Mercedes Benz S550 (Video) by Aldebaran(m): 4:44pm
Hmmm
S550
If it's bulletproofed,then it will be more expensive than N200m
|Re: President Buhari Riding In His Official Mercedes Benz S550 (Video) by YomiTee123(m): 4:44pm
crazy country crazy president
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Riding In His Official Mercedes Benz S550 (Video) by Charlieswhite(m): 4:44pm
Without Holding Back, Davido Let's His Heart Pour Out In His Upcoming Song Titled Chioma My Love
Wanna no more Just Follow The Link
http://www.nkormmaudoko.com.ng/2018/03/davido-chioma-my-lover.html?m=1
|Re: President Buhari Riding In His Official Mercedes Benz S550 (Video) by sweerychick(f): 4:44pm
I rather watch my boo riding his BMW power bike than this ( I love you chuky you will always be mine)
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Riding In His Official Mercedes Benz S550 (Video) by NwaAmaikpe: 4:45pm
Sadly,
He will leave this car behind when he is going back to Daura.
But even the new president will refuse to ride in it because of Buhari's body odour.
26 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Riding In His Official Mercedes Benz S550 (Video) by Sirpaul(m): 4:45pm
happy weekend
4 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Riding In His Official Mercedes Benz S550 (Video) by dollyptosh(m): 4:46pm
Oluwa. 180m sedan
|Re: President Buhari Riding In His Official Mercedes Benz S550 (Video) by Forens1c: 4:46pm
pls fellow nairalanders, i don't know what to say, but want you to believe me on this.
I am a final year student in a polytechnic, right now i don't knw what to do, my school fee portal closes next week. Am an orphan, pls don't judge me, anyone can confirm this claim with my school portal login details to see.
The tuition fee is 80k
Pls and pls help me,
Contact is below
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Riding In His Official Mercedes Benz S550 (Video) by Auxiliary(m): 4:46pm
How much it cost doesn't matter... Well, I think it is right for the head of the country to have such.
Imagine how much 'the beast' will cost... The cost doesn't matter!
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Riding In His Official Mercedes Benz S550 (Video) by magiki(m): 4:46pm
How will one improve our economic situation that we are crying about
|Re: President Buhari Riding In His Official Mercedes Benz S550 (Video) by dollyptosh(m): 4:46pm
Oluwa!!!
|Re: President Buhari Riding In His Official Mercedes Benz S550 (Video) by JONNYSPUTE(m): 4:47pm
Is he supposed to be riding in my own car? Nawa a. News fah.
|Re: President Buhari Riding In His Official Mercedes Benz S550 (Video) by DonroxyII: 4:47pm
See shitz clip
|Re: President Buhari Riding In His Official Mercedes Benz S550 (Video) by deji17: 4:47pm
The man is still using GEJ left over vehicles. Buhari and Osinbajo are currently on half salary. The House of Reps members are still earning Jumbo pay
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Riding In His Official Mercedes Benz S550 (Video) by Kirklyne4Christ(m): 4:48pm
Which one is life here? Walking dead lifeless failure, you claim is enjoying life, even the an average Nigerian is enjoying good and better life than this clown that don't know peace.
|Re: President Buhari Riding In His Official Mercedes Benz S550 (Video) by jchioma: 4:48pm
Na dis perks and power, go make dem no gree relinquish 2019 without a fight.
|Re: President Buhari Riding In His Official Mercedes Benz S550 (Video) by FarahAideed: 4:48pm
Mtchew the car doesn't even fit him he will look more fitting on one of his homosexual 150 cows .. On Back 2 Daura We Stand United
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Riding In His Official Mercedes Benz S550 (Video) by DonroxyII: 4:48pm
Ennny:Nay, he ain't dead !
|Re: President Buhari Riding In His Official Mercedes Benz S550 (Video) by Ambassadors: 4:49pm
how does it correct d price of fuel or stop herdsmen attack?
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Riding In His Official Mercedes Benz S550 (Video) by bestower: 4:49pm
His days are numbered in that office with all the luxurious things attached to him...by this time next year....welcome to daura.
|Re: President Buhari Riding In His Official Mercedes Benz S550 (Video) by Newpride(m): 4:49pm
God bless Pmb and all Nigerians that love peace.
Online political toads and toddlers ur food is ready, come and bash our lovely Presido as usual.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Riding In His Official Mercedes Benz S550 (Video) by Olukat(m): 4:50pm
Mr. President seems not to care about the challenges facing Nigeria anymore.
Cry for Nigeria
|Re: President Buhari Riding In His Official Mercedes Benz S550 (Video) by three: 4:50pm
Okay
Guess he accepted them in the end
http://thenewsnigeria.com.ng/2015/07/reports-buhari-rejects-new-armoured-mercedes-benz-s-600-cars/
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2015/12/2016-budget-fg-to-spend-n4-1bn-on-cars-2/
|Re: President Buhari Riding In His Official Mercedes Benz S550 (Video) by fucktoto: 4:50pm
that's the terrorist boooohari celebrating his killer fOooLani herdsmen brothers with style.
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Riding In His Official Mercedes Benz S550 (Video) by liljaydee(m): 4:50pm
Pls Is This Car Restorable And What Are Likely Cost? / Stickers On Car, How Many Is Too Much / Don't Let It Happen To You: 7 Ways To Prevent Hot Car Deaths
Viewing this topic: amosyanyan(m), osscarr(m), Annruby(f), akom0908(m), engrMikemd(m), ajsans, Somebodydaddy01, Daintelectual(m), mioadufe(m), oscarvicto, Omoadako, val4sure(m), frankgreat(m), LordAA(m), usmandaddy(m), yinkablue(m), jom4real007(m), Yemz213(m), Mexyz(m), Yahayaezra(m), blarkraimez, meanest(m), Hardeywerlay(m), brookz, Obascoetubi, oludollar(m), Buskete(m), AkumahTalk(m), Abydokie(f), Nounitesportal(m), biGwal(m), ikay00406(m), emmaboy33(m), passwelle, abimic(m), corneli83(m), jamael(m), Grupo(m), mbjsuki(m), tballeyy(m), bumpskeloid(m), princekoskos, osazeeblue01, chidonsinc(m), chixjoe4all(m), galaxies001, kelvinUchiha(m), gh0sts, Eshiettk(m), monajit(m), njele, Slymonster(m), nibson(m), Bede2u(m), ozaovehe(m), ak22(m), smartlawochetin, babalonimi, adexpa(m), Jake619, myners007, senatorobi(m), exnovio(m), Olaposiwaju and 156 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24