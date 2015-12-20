Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / President Buhari Riding In His Official Mercedes Benz S550 (Video) (15395 Views)

2016 Mercedes-Benz S550: A Review Of Olowo Eko, Oba Akinolu's Official Car / Mercedes Benz S550 Armoured Sedan : The Official Car Of Prof. Yemi Osibanjo / 2016 Mercedes Benz S550: Review Of Dr. Bukola Saraki's Official Car (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Perhaps, that is why some Nigerian politicians are ever reluctant to let go of these public offices.



For instance, check out the super luxury on wheels that our dear president, Mohammadu Buhari, rides in.



A Mercedes Benz S550!



Wow.



Indeed, life is good when you are the Nigerian president.



Now, there is a school of thought that argues that the Mercedes Benz S550 seen in the video can't be anything less than N180m/N200m by today's Naira/Dollar exchange rate. And especially given the fact that the car is bulletproof.



So, what do you think?



How much do you think our president's bulletproof Mercedes Benz S550 is worth?



Watch the video and share your opinion.









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0HYwt6jmaGA?t=3







Source:

https://autojosh.com/president-buhari-riding-in-his-official-mercedes-benz-s550-video/ Clearly, the perks of holding a public office in Nigeria is extremely mouth-watering.Perhaps, that is why some Nigerian politicians are ever reluctant to let go of these public offices.For instance, check out the super luxury on wheels that our dear president, Mohammadu Buhari, rides in.A Mercedes Benz S550!Wow.Indeed, life is good when you are the Nigerian president.Now, there is a school of thought that argues that the Mercedes Benz S550 seen in the video can't be anything less than N180m/N200m by today's Naira/Dollar exchange rate. And especially given the fact that the car is bulletproof.So, what do you think?How much do you think our president's bulletproof Mercedes Benz S550 is worth?Watch the video and share your opinion.Source: 4 Likes 2 Shares

well as fr me I dont care 13 Likes



It's OUR not HIS

Please correct the topicIt's OUR not HIS 60 Likes 4 Shares

terrorist in-chief of the armed forces of fulani herdsmen enjoying live while terrorist ar killing and they call it clash 17 Likes

And this graces the Front Page 6 Likes

Buhari, the living plague afflicting Nigerians 4 Likes 2 Shares

Is Drogba really dead?





Hmmm

S550



If it's bulletproofed,then it will be more expensive than N200m HmmmS550If it's bulletproofed,then it will be more expensive than N200m

crazy country crazy president 1 Like





Without Holding Back, Davido Let's His Heart Pour Out In His Upcoming Song Titled Chioma My Love





Wanna no more Just Follow The Link





http://www.nkormmaudoko.com.ng/2018/03/davido-chioma-my-lover.html?m=1



Without Holding Back, Davido Let's His Heart Pour Out In His Upcoming Song TitledWanna no moreJust Follow The Link

I love you chuky you will always be mine) I rather watch my boo riding his BMW power bike than this (I love you chukyyou will always be mine) 1 Like







Sadly,



He will leave this car behind when he is going back to Daura.



But even the new president will refuse to ride in it because of Buhari's body odour. Sadly,He will leave this car behind when he is going back to Daura.But even the new president will refuse to ride in it because of Buhari's body odour. 26 Likes 3 Shares

happy weekend 4 Likes

Oluwa. 180m sedan

pls fellow nairalanders, i don't know what to say, but want you to believe me on this.

I am a final year student in a polytechnic, right now i don't knw what to do, my school fee portal closes next week. Am an orphan, pls don't judge me, anyone can confirm this claim with my school portal login details to see.

The tuition fee is 80k

Pls and pls help me,

Contact is below

1 Like

How much it cost doesn't matter... Well, I think it is right for the head of the country to have such.





Imagine how much 'the beast' will cost... The cost doesn't matter! 1 Like

How will one improve our economic situation that we are crying about

Oluwa!!!

Is he supposed to be riding in my own car? Nawa a. News fah.

See shitz clip

The man is still using GEJ left over vehicles. Buhari and Osinbajo are currently on half salary. The House of Reps members are still earning Jumbo pay 3 Likes 1 Share

Which one is life here? Walking dead lifeless failure, you claim is enjoying life, even the an average Nigerian is enjoying good and better life than this clown that don't know peace.

Na dis perks and power, go make dem no gree relinquish 2019 without a fight.

Mtchew the car doesn't even fit him he will look more fitting on one of his homosexual 150 cows .. On Back 2 Daura We Stand United 1 Like

Ennny:

Is Drogba really dead? Nay, he ain't dead ! Nay, he ain't dead !

how does it correct d price of fuel or stop herdsmen attack? 1 Like

His days are numbered in that office with all the luxurious things attached to him...by this time next year....welcome to daura.

God bless Pmb and all Nigerians that love peace.

Online political toads and toddlers ur food is ready, come and bash our lovely Presido as usual. 1 Like 1 Share

Mr. President seems not to care about the challenges facing Nigeria anymore.

Cry for Nigeria

Okay



Guess he accepted them in the end



http://thenewsnigeria.com.ng/2015/07/reports-buhari-rejects-new-armoured-mercedes-benz-s-600-cars/



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2015/12/2016-budget-fg-to-spend-n4-1bn-on-cars-2/

