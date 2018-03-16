Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Court Of Appeal Orders Continuation Of Dino Melaye’s Recall From The Senate (5954 Views)

INEC Serves Dino Melaye Recall Notice At The Senate (Photos) / Bello Released N200m To Facilitate My Recall From Senate – Dino Melaye / Luxurious Collection Of Dino Melaye's Cars (Photos)

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has ruled that the recall process initiated

by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recall Senator

Dino Melaye from the Nigerian Senate has to be restarted after it was initially

paused when the Senator filed an appeal against a Federal High Court ordering the recall to go on. Melaye is the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District.



In a unanimous decision this earlier today, the court dismissed the appeal filed by Melaye against the judgment of the Federal High Court delivered last year.

The appellate struck out the suit filed at the court on the ground that there

was no cause of action and the federal high that initially adjudicated the case

lacked jurisdiction and ought not to have entertained the case in the first

place. INEC is yet to issue a statement relating to the date the recall will be

reinstated in view of today’s judgment.







Distractions 3 Likes

Hmmmm...



2019 loading....



we must watch dz movie finish oo. 3 Likes



DIs apc party are just a bunch of magicians......wen somtin big is about to go down dey bring in little little distractions......

#mindgames DIs apc party are just a bunch of magicians......wen somtin big is about to go down dey bring in little little distractions......#mindgames 2 Likes

Dino is in trouble...

Ajekun iya..... ni o je .... 2 Likes

Lol

Dino is enmeshed in series of litigations.

Yahaya Bello, it's time to resume work

just passing bye

Good, all these kaba boys for my room go shut up now.

I love Dino but na e mouth I hate. 1 Like

Gbam. He don dey happen.

really?

He will release another singles soon 2 Likes

Victory for democracy

Shame on Yeye Bello and Buhari.... 2 Likes 1 Share

Kayus4real:

http://saharareporters.com/2018/03/16/court-appeal-orders-continuation-senator-dino-melaye’s-recall-nigerian-senate Thunder fire that Mugu mod that banned me jes Cox I quoted an obscene topic Thunder fire that Mugu mod that banned me jes Cox I quoted an obscene topic

APC member in national assembly should chose between override president veto on election re-order bill and second term ticket under APC platform. They should move to PDP or other parties if they are sure of their popularity. The party is strongly behind mr. president. 1 Like

Nonsense..... Nigerians mumu small......na so so arguments Nigerians go start now and the guy go still enter second term,........if they are successful at removing him make thunder strike Bubu's left scrotum if they are not the right scrotum then 1 Like

Something tells me that Dino Melaye is the Achilles heel that will ground APC for good.



Love or hate him, this dude has a knack for surviving wars of attrition.



If you doubt, ask Dimeji Bankole, Tinubu and of course Smart Adeyemi... 3 Likes 1 Share

Good news of a century, he should come back home so that others will sit-up..... .

aje ku iya ni oje

Dino! Will still speak to the supreme court and hold on till end of his tenure. Nothing megaaaaaaaa! 1 Like

They can restart the process and inec will need to make sure every register voters who sign the recall register is a verifiable living person. Not the one people will come on TV and deny signing recall register. 1 Like

Buhari govt hate someone that reveals their dirty deals, hence they look for ways to mute such person 2 Likes 1 Share

Dino is in trouble

The case will linger on toll February 2019 n he will win again The case will linger on toll February 2019 n he will win again 2 Likes

Ok now

yeye recall,dead on arrival,waste of time,just to keep the drama going.shame on APC 3 Likes 1 Share