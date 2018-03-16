₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Court Of Appeal Orders Continuation Of Dino Melaye’s Recall From The Senate by Kayus4real: 4:15pm
The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has ruled that the recall process initiated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recall Senator Dino Melaye from the Nigerian Senate has to be restarted after it was initially paused when the Senator filed an appeal against a Federal High Court ordering the recall to go on. Melaye is the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District. In a unanimous decision this earlier today, the court dismissed the appeal filed by Melaye against the judgment of the Federal High Court delivered last year.
http://saharareporters.com/2018/03/16/court-appeal-orders-continuation-senator-dino-melaye’s-recall-nigerian-senate
|Re: Court Of Appeal Orders Continuation Of Dino Melaye’s Recall From The Senate by castrokins(m): 4:28pm
Distractions
|Re: Court Of Appeal Orders Continuation Of Dino Melaye’s Recall From The Senate by Ekeke1(m): 4:28pm
Hmmmm...
2019 loading....
we must watch dz movie finish oo.
|Re: Court Of Appeal Orders Continuation Of Dino Melaye’s Recall From The Senate by Bossontop(m): 4:28pm
DIs apc party are just a bunch of magicians......wen somtin big is about to go down dey bring in little little distractions......
#mindgames
|Re: Court Of Appeal Orders Continuation Of Dino Melaye’s Recall From The Senate by FocusedDiva(f): 4:28pm
Dino is in trouble...
Ajekun iya..... ni o je ....
|Re: Court Of Appeal Orders Continuation Of Dino Melaye’s Recall From The Senate by henchamb(m): 4:29pm
Lol
Dino is enmeshed in series of litigations.
Yahaya Bello, it's time to resume work
|Re: Court Of Appeal Orders Continuation Of Dino Melaye’s Recall From The Senate by Doerstech(m): 4:29pm
|Re: Court Of Appeal Orders Continuation Of Dino Melaye’s Recall From The Senate by sirrespect14(m): 4:29pm
just passing bye
|Re: Court Of Appeal Orders Continuation Of Dino Melaye’s Recall From The Senate by Kyase(m): 4:29pm
Good, all these kaba boys for my room go shut up now.
I love Dino but na e mouth I hate.
|Re: Court Of Appeal Orders Continuation Of Dino Melaye’s Recall From The Senate by ajilegend(m): 4:29pm
Gbam. He don dey happen.
|Re: Court Of Appeal Orders Continuation Of Dino Melaye’s Recall From The Senate by Kunleskey(m): 4:30pm
really?
|Re: Court Of Appeal Orders Continuation Of Dino Melaye’s Recall From The Senate by IgboticGirl(f): 4:30pm
|Re: Court Of Appeal Orders Continuation Of Dino Melaye’s Recall From The Senate by hubtiva: 4:30pm
He will release another singles soon
|Re: Court Of Appeal Orders Continuation Of Dino Melaye’s Recall From The Senate by Coldplayy: 4:30pm
[center][/center]
|Re: Court Of Appeal Orders Continuation Of Dino Melaye’s Recall From The Senate by Coldplayy: 4:31pm
|Re: Court Of Appeal Orders Continuation Of Dino Melaye’s Recall From The Senate by kurt09(m): 4:31pm
Victory for democracy
|Re: Court Of Appeal Orders Continuation Of Dino Melaye’s Recall From The Senate by ricktnum(f): 4:31pm
Shame on Yeye Bello and Buhari....
|Re: Court Of Appeal Orders Continuation Of Dino Melaye’s Recall From The Senate by koolcat: 4:31pm
Kayus4real:Thunder fire that Mugu mod that banned me jes Cox I quoted an obscene topic
|Re: Court Of Appeal Orders Continuation Of Dino Melaye’s Recall From The Senate by muykem: 4:34pm
APC member in national assembly should chose between override president veto on election re-order bill and second term ticket under APC platform. They should move to PDP or other parties if they are sure of their popularity. The party is strongly behind mr. president.
|Re: Court Of Appeal Orders Continuation Of Dino Melaye’s Recall From The Senate by leye4u: 4:34pm
Nonsense..... Nigerians mumu small......na so so arguments Nigerians go start now and the guy go still enter second term,........if they are successful at removing him make thunder strike Bubu's left scrotum if they are not the right scrotum then
|Re: Court Of Appeal Orders Continuation Of Dino Melaye’s Recall From The Senate by maestroferddi: 4:34pm
Something tells me that Dino Melaye is the Achilles heel that will ground APC for good.
Love or hate him, this dude has a knack for surviving wars of attrition.
If you doubt, ask Dimeji Bankole, Tinubu and of course Smart Adeyemi...
|Re: Court Of Appeal Orders Continuation Of Dino Melaye’s Recall From The Senate by profmnuhu: 4:34pm
Good news of a century, he should come back home so that others will sit-up..... .
|Re: Court Of Appeal Orders Continuation Of Dino Melaye’s Recall From The Senate by unite4real: 4:35pm
aje ku iya ni oje
|Re: Court Of Appeal Orders Continuation Of Dino Melaye’s Recall From The Senate by linkers: 4:35pm
Dino! Will still speak to the supreme court and hold on till end of his tenure. Nothing megaaaaaaaa!
|Re: Court Of Appeal Orders Continuation Of Dino Melaye’s Recall From The Senate by Awoo88: 4:35pm
They can restart the process and inec will need to make sure every register voters who sign the recall register is a verifiable living person. Not the one people will come on TV and deny signing recall register.
|Re: Court Of Appeal Orders Continuation Of Dino Melaye’s Recall From The Senate by officialMarcTimi: 4:35pm
Buhari govt hate someone that reveals their dirty deals, hence they look for ways to mute such person
|Re: Court Of Appeal Orders Continuation Of Dino Melaye’s Recall From The Senate by deji17: 4:35pm
Dino is in trouble
|Re: Court Of Appeal Orders Continuation Of Dino Melaye’s Recall From The Senate by PrecisionFx(m): 4:37pm
Kayus4real:
The case will linger on toll February 2019 n he will win again
|Re: Court Of Appeal Orders Continuation Of Dino Melaye’s Recall From The Senate by spako4(m): 4:37pm
Ok now
|Re: Court Of Appeal Orders Continuation Of Dino Melaye’s Recall From The Senate by Tmaritas76: 4:37pm
yeye recall,dead on arrival,waste of time,just to keep the drama going.shame on APC
|Re: Court Of Appeal Orders Continuation Of Dino Melaye’s Recall From The Senate by Olukat(m): 4:39pm
DOA
