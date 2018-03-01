Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Femi Otedola And Lil Kesh Do The "Shaku Shaku" Dance At Fatima Dangote's Wedding (1276 Views)

More photos below...



Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola is pictured doing the 'Shaku Shaku' with Lil Kesh at the wedding dinner of Fatima Dangote and Jamil Abubakar in Lagos yesterday.More photos below...

stingy man, he can't even dash dice ailes 10k after singing for him 1 Like

lol,the last pic be like Ogar u go find me something oo...femi said calm down u re, my boy 4 Likes

Homeboiy:

stingy man, he can't even dash dice ailes 10k after singing for him How u take know? How u take know? 3 Likes

Ahmed0336:



How u take know? He's dice alies He's dice alies 1 Like

Ahmed0336:

How u take know? ask dice ailes ask dice ailes

There's childishness in all of us, waiting to be expressed at the right opportunity.

He doesn't look happy, In his mind he might be saying "this small small boys, I am still complaining about what Mr Eazi and Asa Asika are doing to my daughters and you're bringing me out to disgrace me in public"

Homeboiy:

stingy man, he can't even dash dice ailes 10k after singing for him

You are not updated bro... Dice Ailes confirmed OTEDOLA gave him some Cash You are not updated bro... Dice Ailes confirmed OTEDOLA gave him some Cash 1 Like

Money dance

H





This is the real rich man



Enjoy ya life jor This is the real rich manEnjoy ya life jor

Nawa o. All these musician boys dey get opportunity o. Party way richest man in the world attend.

This last pic



Oga femi e no easy to be a man give me one of your daughters

Where are the pictures na?