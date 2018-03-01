₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Femi Otedola And Lil Kesh Do The "Shaku Shaku" Dance At Fatima Dangote's Wedding by Lionblog: 12:45pm
Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola is pictured doing the 'Shaku Shaku' with Lil Kesh at the wedding dinner of Fatima Dangote and Jamil Abubakar in Lagos yesterday.
More photos below...
http://www.asonaija.com.ng/2018/03/billionaire-businessman-femi-otedola.html
|Re: Femi Otedola And Lil Kesh Do The "Shaku Shaku" Dance At Fatima Dangote's Wedding by Homeboiy: 12:47pm
stingy man, he can't even dash dice ailes 10k after singing for him
1 Like
|Re: Femi Otedola And Lil Kesh Do The "Shaku Shaku" Dance At Fatima Dangote's Wedding by stephleena(f): 12:47pm
lol,the last pic be like Ogar u go find me something oo...femi said calm down u re, my boy
4 Likes
|Re: Femi Otedola And Lil Kesh Do The "Shaku Shaku" Dance At Fatima Dangote's Wedding by Ahmed0336(m): 12:48pm
Homeboiy:How u take know?
3 Likes
|Re: Femi Otedola And Lil Kesh Do The "Shaku Shaku" Dance At Fatima Dangote's Wedding by thesicilian: 12:49pm
Ahmed0336:He's dice alies
1 Like
|Re: Femi Otedola And Lil Kesh Do The "Shaku Shaku" Dance At Fatima Dangote's Wedding by Homeboiy: 12:49pm
Ahmed0336:ask dice ailes
|Re: Femi Otedola And Lil Kesh Do The "Shaku Shaku" Dance At Fatima Dangote's Wedding by thesicilian: 12:50pm
There's childishness in all of us, waiting to be expressed at the right opportunity.
|Re: Femi Otedola And Lil Kesh Do The "Shaku Shaku" Dance At Fatima Dangote's Wedding by Megatrix: 1:06pm
He doesn't look happy, In his mind he might be saying "this small small boys, I am still complaining about what Mr Eazi and Asa Asika are doing to my daughters and you're bringing me out to disgrace me in public"
|Re: Femi Otedola And Lil Kesh Do The "Shaku Shaku" Dance At Fatima Dangote's Wedding by Buff3: 1:27pm
Homeboiy:
You are not updated bro... Dice Ailes confirmed OTEDOLA gave him some Cash
1 Like
|Re: Femi Otedola And Lil Kesh Do The "Shaku Shaku" Dance At Fatima Dangote's Wedding by 02PowerSolutns: 2:37pm
|Re: Femi Otedola And Lil Kesh Do The "Shaku Shaku" Dance At Fatima Dangote's Wedding by itsandi(m): 2:37pm
Money dance
|Re: Femi Otedola And Lil Kesh Do The "Shaku Shaku" Dance At Fatima Dangote's Wedding by emeijeh(m): 2:38pm
H
|Re: Femi Otedola And Lil Kesh Do The "Shaku Shaku" Dance At Fatima Dangote's Wedding by IgbosAreOsus: 2:38pm
This is the real rich man
Enjoy ya life jor
|Re: Femi Otedola And Lil Kesh Do The "Shaku Shaku" Dance At Fatima Dangote's Wedding by JohnieWalker(m): 2:38pm
|Re: Femi Otedola And Lil Kesh Do The "Shaku Shaku" Dance At Fatima Dangote's Wedding by demsid(m): 2:38pm
Nawa o. All these musician boys dey get opportunity o. Party way richest man in the world attend.
|Re: Femi Otedola And Lil Kesh Do The "Shaku Shaku" Dance At Fatima Dangote's Wedding by amani63(m): 2:38pm
This last pic
Oga femi e no easy to be a man give me one of your daughters
|Re: Femi Otedola And Lil Kesh Do The "Shaku Shaku" Dance At Fatima Dangote's Wedding by johnstar(m): 2:38pm
|Re: Femi Otedola And Lil Kesh Do The "Shaku Shaku" Dance At Fatima Dangote's Wedding by krissconnect(m): 2:39pm
Where are the pictures na?
|Re: Femi Otedola And Lil Kesh Do The "Shaku Shaku" Dance At Fatima Dangote's Wedding by biacan(f): 2:40pm
amani63:
