INEC Uncovers Illegal Registration Center In Kwara by metronaija3: 7:41pm
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has uncovered an illegal voter registration centre in Offa, Kwara State.
INEC Administrative SecretarySecretary in Kwara, Mr Paul Atser, made this known in a statement in Ilorin on Friday.
“It has come to the notice of Independent National Electoral Commission, Kwara State that some unscrupulous persons are carrying out illegal registration of voters in Offa Local Government area,” Atser said.
According to him, the perpetrators of the illegal registration were using Corel Draw application to change the particulars in a scanned INEC PVC.
The INEC official said one suspect was arrested and undergoing interrogation by the police.
“The general public is advised to be watchful and ensure that they go to only INEC designated registration centers to be captured for the PVC,” Atser added.
He said a list of all designated centers were available at the INEC State office as well as INEC offices in the 16 local government councils in the state.
http://www.metronaija.ng/inec-uncovers-illegal-registration-center-in-kwara/
|Re: INEC Uncovers Illegal Registration Center In Kwara by free2ryhme: 9:43pm
metronaija3:
A plan perfected to rig 2019 elections
|Re: INEC Uncovers Illegal Registration Center In Kwara by kinzation(m): 9:43pm
nawa o...see plans to rig elections
modified...
FTC things
nothing is special there tchewww
9mobile dey blazw sha
|Re: INEC Uncovers Illegal Registration Center In Kwara by EverestdeBliu(m): 9:44pm
Them fvck only happen in Shithole countries, maybe Trump was right.
Or is Nigeria a zoo? Ain't these features of an animal kingdom - irregularities? Then Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was right too.
2 Likes
|Re: INEC Uncovers Illegal Registration Center In Kwara by proudlyND(m): 9:44pm
K
|Re: INEC Uncovers Illegal Registration Center In Kwara by YhungPablo(m): 9:44pm
Is allowed
|Re: INEC Uncovers Illegal Registration Center In Kwara by Hakeymco(m): 9:44pm
Is it ftc
|Re: INEC Uncovers Illegal Registration Center In Kwara by Boleyndynasty2(f): 9:44pm
Mtcheeeew... If you were actually registering people am sure no one will create a fake centre to start registering people.
1 Like
|Re: INEC Uncovers Illegal Registration Center In Kwara by harmbhrosz(m): 9:44pm
The annoying part is that no elite will be held responsible for this
|Re: INEC Uncovers Illegal Registration Center In Kwara by Enocho1: 9:44pm
Nigeria
|Re: INEC Uncovers Illegal Registration Center In Kwara by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:45pm
Buhari government, I pray to Almighty God that we will never see this kinda leadership again
|Re: INEC Uncovers Illegal Registration Center In Kwara by deebsman1(m): 9:45pm
Where in Offa o? Let's go and mob them
|Re: INEC Uncovers Illegal Registration Center In Kwara by NaijaMutant(f): 9:46pm
Finally back
|Re: INEC Uncovers Illegal Registration Center In Kwara by okey777(m): 9:46pm
Nawa oh, at d end of d day, d culprits wil av dia way
|Re: INEC Uncovers Illegal Registration Center In Kwara by sleekysleek: 9:48pm
If I say Sa, you say Ra, another man say Ki, omo na you sabi
|Re: INEC Uncovers Illegal Registration Center In Kwara by spartacus11(m): 9:50pm
Saraki hand work, u think dat will save u
|Re: INEC Uncovers Illegal Registration Center In Kwara by smithsydny(m): 9:53pm
Shiiithole
|Re: INEC Uncovers Illegal Registration Center In Kwara by Charly68: 9:57pm
I pray Bello won't destroy kwara before he finishes his tenure..what is happening during his reign shows that he is indeed an accidental Governor .I pity that state
|Re: INEC Uncovers Illegal Registration Center In Kwara by KardinalZik(m): 9:57pm
If INEC is doing it's work well by registering all qualified voters, no one would've gone to the fraudsters.
THESE KINDS OF FRAUD THRIVE ONLY WHEN/WHERE GOVERNMENT FAILS.
|Re: INEC Uncovers Illegal Registration Center In Kwara by Yeeyo: 10:05pm
YhungPablo:cos even infant are voting in kano
|Re: INEC Uncovers Illegal Registration Center In Kwara by daddymaruto: 10:06pm
Naija hail!
