Williams Uchemba began to face quiet a lot of criticisms after releasing photos of his new house worth over N500 million, Nigerians who couldnt fathom the source of his wealth accused him of multiple gay relationships, defrauding white women, sugar mummy, yahoo fraud and so on.



In a Letter to the New Generation, he wrote:



The laws and principles set by God from the beginning of time doesn’t change with time. If you think fraud, theft, rituals and scam is a new trend then read the Bible and you will understand that it didn’t start today but (the word) also states how people like that would end up; it has never been a good ending… If the laws of gravity that says anything that goes up must come down is still valid up until today; what makes you think that the laws of success have changed! It’s the same old principle. That being said, find out the works that God has called you to do and do them diligently and he will bless it like he promised(Deu 28:12). There is nothing like quick money anywhere around the world that is legit..whatever you do always seek good success(Joshua 1: …#seekfirstGodskingdom

There's nothing that gives you a larger than life aura than having to leave people to keep guessing your source of financial abundance 32 Likes 1 Share

FortifiedCity:

There's nothing that gives you a larger than life aura than having to leave people to keep guessing your source of financial abundance

Abi oo... Abi oo... 5 Likes

"I am not Homosexual" - Williams Uchemba speaks

He is playing with your mind, you think you just go to America and make all that much within 10 years without being a top professional, you must be joking.



There are two ways to buy a house in most developed countries, obviously he won't spill the bean. 4 Likes

From the look of this guy’s mouth, I can’t rule out halitosis 1 Like

Afonjas won't let this guy be. 4 Likes 1 Share





This guy's venge attempt at reawakening his celeb status will soon enter market...it's like Churchill and Alex his mouthpiece. This guy's venge attempt at reawakening his celeb status will soon enter market...it's like Churchill and Alex his mouthpiece.

Lol. He's just beating about the bush, he said nothing about success...or how he got there but that's not my business.

Beware of any man that quotes the Bible and God whenever it comes to the topic of success, they are usually doing something fishy or fraudulent like their pastors and politicians. 10 Likes 1 Share

U did not address the rumours 1 Like

A 500 million naira mansion with no business name aside Instagram Videos?



We are not jealous





Kudos 4 Likes

OboOlora:

From the look of this guy’s mouth, I can’t rule out halitosis You a genius. Lol You a genius. Lol

just want to say nigga please 1 Like

...Suspect 1 Like

you have just said nothing



in fact u just fueled more speculation 4 Likes 1 Share

you have just said nothing



in fact u just fueled more speculation

We know where the people who are accusing him of money rituals, fraud and scamming white women are from. The idiots think that everybody is like them who are known for sugarmummy dating, internet fraud, credit card phishing, and skull mining. Every thing about making wealth to them must be dubious. 3 Likes





Why do I have to reveal my source of wealth to you when you won't help increase the wealth?





He didn't say anything, American celebrities we know their source of money, Forbes help them to estimate it, no big deal he knowing what he did to acquire wealth since he is a 'celebrity'.



If you want to make your personal life public expect questions that require answers, no one forced him to show us his 'success' since he did, he should be kind enough to show us the way,. 4 Likes 1 Share

so what is he doing cos he has not told us. 1 Like 1 Share

Please which book did most people read that the law of gravity states that what ever goes up must come down



I have studied engineering for 5 years I haven't come across any law like that 2 Likes

Sincerely, I really don't understand why people love explaining the source of their wealth to others. People would always talk. A crook and a poverty mentality person would never believe the source of another man's wealth is legit. If u are not a fraudster, God would keep increasing and making u a source of blessing to others.

OboOlora:

From the look of this guy’s mouth, I can’t rule out halitosis You are heartless You are heartless

Sanchase:

He is playing with your mind, you think you just go to America and make all that much within 10 years without being a top professional, you must be joking.



There are two ways to buy a house in most developed countries, obviously he won't spill the bean.



Buying house in developed world is not a big deal.



Even a cleaner here can buy house or car.



You just need a work contract, 10% deposit, 3 months payslips and good credit record.



Owning car, house or good gadget is not a big deal here in as much as you have a job that can foot the bill.



Thats all....I know more than 3 people who have house in good part of germany and they are here 5 years ago on a student visa.



Its all about planing and hard work.



Stop thinking every successful person is into fraud or yahoo.



Thats myopic and fallacy of generalization.



House, car, Iphones etc can be purchased even without having kobo.



Go to otto.de



You can buy anything, collect it and use and start paying even after three month.



Grow up abeg. Buying house in developed world is not a big deal.Even a cleaner here can buy house or car.You just need a work contract, 10% deposit, 3 months payslips and good credit record.Owning car, house or good gadget is not a big deal here in as much as you have a job that can foot the bill.Thats all....I know more than 3 people who have house in good part of germany and they are here 5 years ago on a student visa.Its all about planing and hard work.Stop thinking every successful person is into fraud or yahoo.Thats myopic and fallacy of generalization.House, car, Iphones etc can be purchased even without having kobo.Go to otto.deYou can buy anything, collect it and use and start paying even after three month.Grow up abeg. 1 Like