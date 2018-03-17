Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / N-Power Beneficiaries Endorse Kolapo Olusola As Ekiti Governor (Photos) (3694 Views)

Fayose: "I Chose Kolapo Olusola To Succeed Me In Line With God's Leading" / Kolapo Olusola Emerges As PDP Governorship Candidate In Ekiti Ahead Of 2018 / Kindness Okpe, 22-Year-Old SSA To Obaseki, The Edo State Governor (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Details soon.



http://www.metronaija.ng/photos-npower-beneficiaries-endorse-prof-kolapo-olusola-as-ekiti-governor/ NPower beneficiaries in Ekiti state in a walk this morning to declare support for Prof Kolapo Olusola Eleka as governor of the State.Details soon.

God bless PDP 2 Likes

npower 2017 beneficiaries, are yet to resume work PMB you see your life.

this country funny

They should get their PVCs ready as that will speak louder than their walk...

Papertrail11:

this country funny

Fayose 1 Like

Npower to show you the citizens only want to be empowered sincerely.

These people and poverty ehn? just give dem small money dem go support you. Na d same thing dem do by supporting Bubu all because Mr.Jagajaga gave dem some small pocket money and agoyin beans, now na dem dey suffer d change pass. Poverty no good o!

What if the man didn't win the election, what happens to them? 1 Like

Are these ones among the leaders of tomorrow?



The problem with Nigerians is hunger. Just because of 30k/month that will last for 2 years, they have accepted this man hook, line, and sinker? It's a pity. 1 Like

Hahahaha what a funny country, what is the population index of N-powers beneficiaries in Ekiti state?

What was the promised made to them by the young man?

And who ls the Op that saw this as a news, and how much did you collect from the young man? 4 Likes

� laughing in Swahili

You See rubbish

I don't get it!



How could beneficiaries of APC laudable programme endorse a PDP aspirant? 1 Like

LORDOFAFONJAS:

God bless PDP LORDOFAFONJAS:

God bless PDP LORDOFAFONJAS:

God bless PDP Becouse Of What! Becouse Of What!

funny country... who are Npower beneficiaries again













Yeye people

This is totally wrong the npower scheme is not for politics beside it was created by the federal govt and funded by it to help the state because most of them are working for the state and being paid for by the federal govt....... Now this bunch of few graduate want to but the others in trouble by campaigning against your paymaster .......watch out before tomorrow evening the npower team will put out a statement

Collect money from APC go campaign for PDP

On one occasion, so it was narrated, Stalin called for a live chicken and proceeded to use it to make an unforgettable point before some of his henchmen. Forcefully clutching the chicken in one hand, with the other he began to systematically pluck out its feathers. As the chicken struggled in vain to escape, he continued with the painful denuding until the bird was completely stripped. “Now you watch,” Stalin said as he placed the chicken on the floor and walked away with some bread crumbs in his hand. Incredibly, the fear-crazed chicken hobbled toward him and clung to the legs of his trousers. Stalin threw a handful of grain to the bird, and it began to follow him around the room, he turned to his dumbfounded colleagues and said quietly, “This is the way to rule the people. Did you see how that chicken followed me for food, even though I had caused it such torture? People are like that chicken. If you inflict inordinate pain on them they will follow you for food the rest of their lives.”



Ravi Zacharias, Can Man Live Without God, (Word Publ., Dallas: 1994), pp. 26-27

We Are Always Behind Truth Nothing But Truth. Up GMB 1 Like

Npower see how petty APC has become 1 Like

I doubt they will vote for this candidate if sai baba "n-power" them few days to election.



Sai Kai Baba!

look at how scanty the place is, upon the shikini money fayose gave to them. funny enough, they even carried placard having buharis picture upon all Fayose's insults on him. Fayose is a confused man. watch ekiti people disgrace him out of office with his anointed son

Up GMB

fee dee fee must go.....

...

Just because a placard says they're something, doesn't always mean they're that.

wisino1:

This is totally wrong the npower scheme is not for politics beside it was created by the federal govt and funded by it to help the state because most of them are working for the state and being paid for by the federal govt....... Now this bunch of few graduate want to but the others in trouble by campaigning against your paymaster .......watch out before tomorrow evening the npower team will put out a statement

So you still don't know that NPower is actually for politics, abi? Okay. Wait till January 2019, you will know that it is the arm of #IStandWithBuhari funded by your taxes. So you still don't know that NPower is actually for politics, abi? Okay. Wait till January 2019, you will know that it is the arm of #IStandWithBuhari funded by your taxes.