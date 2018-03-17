₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|N-Power Beneficiaries Endorse Kolapo Olusola As Ekiti Governor (Photos) by metronaija3: 10:25am
NPower beneficiaries in Ekiti state in a walk this morning to declare support for Prof Kolapo Olusola Eleka as governor of the State.
Details soon.
http://www.metronaija.ng/photos-npower-beneficiaries-endorse-prof-kolapo-olusola-as-ekiti-governor/
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Endorse Kolapo Olusola As Ekiti Governor (Photos) by metronaija3: 10:25am
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Endorse Kolapo Olusola As Ekiti Governor (Photos) by LORDOFAFONJAS: 10:30am
God bless PDP
2 Likes
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Endorse Kolapo Olusola As Ekiti Governor (Photos) by stevnwigw1: 12:02pm
npower 2017 beneficiaries, are yet to resume work PMB you see your life.
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Endorse Kolapo Olusola As Ekiti Governor (Photos) by Papertrail11(m): 12:43pm
this country funny
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Endorse Kolapo Olusola As Ekiti Governor (Photos) by Amirullaha(m): 2:53pm
They should get their PVCs ready as that will speak louder than their walk...
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Endorse Kolapo Olusola As Ekiti Governor (Photos) by HsLBroker(m): 2:54pm
Papertrail11:
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Endorse Kolapo Olusola As Ekiti Governor (Photos) by wengerjay(m): 2:54pm
Fayose
1 Like
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Endorse Kolapo Olusola As Ekiti Governor (Photos) by papascode: 2:55pm
Npower to show you the citizens only want to be empowered sincerely.
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Endorse Kolapo Olusola As Ekiti Governor (Photos) by Mrchippychappy(m): 2:55pm
These people and poverty ehn? just give dem small money dem go support you. Na d same thing dem do by supporting Bubu all because Mr.Jagajaga gave dem some small pocket money and agoyin beans, now na dem dey suffer d change pass. Poverty no good o!
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Endorse Kolapo Olusola As Ekiti Governor (Photos) by DrHighchief(m): 2:57pm
What if the man didn't win the election, what happens to them?
1 Like
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Endorse Kolapo Olusola As Ekiti Governor (Photos) by teekay213(m): 2:57pm
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Endorse Kolapo Olusola As Ekiti Governor (Photos) by Nwaohafia1(f): 2:57pm
Are these ones among the leaders of tomorrow?
The problem with Nigerians is hunger. Just because of 30k/month that will last for 2 years, they have accepted this man hook, line, and sinker? It's a pity.
1 Like
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Endorse Kolapo Olusola As Ekiti Governor (Photos) by NOC1(m): 2:57pm
Hahahaha what a funny country, what is the population index of N-powers beneficiaries in Ekiti state?
What was the promised made to them by the young man?
And who ls the Op that saw this as a news, and how much did you collect from the young man?
4 Likes
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Endorse Kolapo Olusola As Ekiti Governor (Photos) by topearos(m): 2:57pm
� laughing in Swahili
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Endorse Kolapo Olusola As Ekiti Governor (Photos) by Nairalane: 2:58pm
You See rubbish
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Endorse Kolapo Olusola As Ekiti Governor (Photos) by Akolawole(m): 2:58pm
I don't get it!
How could beneficiaries of APC laudable programme endorse a PDP aspirant?
1 Like
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Endorse Kolapo Olusola As Ekiti Governor (Photos) by oomar(m): 3:00pm
LORDOFAFONJAS:
LORDOFAFONJAS:
LORDOFAFONJAS:Becouse Of What!
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Endorse Kolapo Olusola As Ekiti Governor (Photos) by Dahkogrin007(m): 3:00pm
funny country... who are Npower beneficiaries again
Yeye people
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Endorse Kolapo Olusola As Ekiti Governor (Photos) by wisino1(m): 3:00pm
This is totally wrong the npower scheme is not for politics beside it was created by the federal govt and funded by it to help the state because most of them are working for the state and being paid for by the federal govt....... Now this bunch of few graduate want to but the others in trouble by campaigning against your paymaster .......watch out before tomorrow evening the npower team will put out a statement
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Endorse Kolapo Olusola As Ekiti Governor (Photos) by AnodaIT(m): 3:05pm
Collect money from APC go campaign for PDP
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Endorse Kolapo Olusola As Ekiti Governor (Photos) by Iykenuwa(m): 3:05pm
On one occasion, so it was narrated, Stalin called for a live chicken and proceeded to use it to make an unforgettable point before some of his henchmen. Forcefully clutching the chicken in one hand, with the other he began to systematically pluck out its feathers. As the chicken struggled in vain to escape, he continued with the painful denuding until the bird was completely stripped. “Now you watch,” Stalin said as he placed the chicken on the floor and walked away with some bread crumbs in his hand. Incredibly, the fear-crazed chicken hobbled toward him and clung to the legs of his trousers. Stalin threw a handful of grain to the bird, and it began to follow him around the room, he turned to his dumbfounded colleagues and said quietly, “This is the way to rule the people. Did you see how that chicken followed me for food, even though I had caused it such torture? People are like that chicken. If you inflict inordinate pain on them they will follow you for food the rest of their lives.”
Ravi Zacharias, Can Man Live Without God, (Word Publ., Dallas: 1994), pp. 26-27
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Endorse Kolapo Olusola As Ekiti Governor (Photos) by oomar(m): 3:09pm
We Are Always Behind Truth Nothing But Truth. Up GMB
1 Like
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Endorse Kolapo Olusola As Ekiti Governor (Photos) by jayson87: 3:09pm
Npower see how petty APC has become
1 Like
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Endorse Kolapo Olusola As Ekiti Governor (Photos) by blowedfish: 3:10pm
I doubt they will vote for this candidate if sai baba "n-power" them few days to election.
Sai Kai Baba!
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Endorse Kolapo Olusola As Ekiti Governor (Photos) by dheilaw1(m): 3:11pm
look at how scanty the place is, upon the shikini money fayose gave to them. funny enough, they even carried placard having buharis picture upon all Fayose's insults on him. Fayose is a confused man. watch ekiti people disgrace him out of office with his anointed son
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Endorse Kolapo Olusola As Ekiti Governor (Photos) by oomar(m): 3:12pm
Up GMB
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Endorse Kolapo Olusola As Ekiti Governor (Photos) by justtoodark: 3:14pm
fee dee fee must go.....
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Endorse Kolapo Olusola As Ekiti Governor (Photos) by Rocktation(f): 3:20pm
...
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Endorse Kolapo Olusola As Ekiti Governor (Photos) by Rocktation(f): 3:22pm
Just because a placard says they're something, doesn't always mean they're that.
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Endorse Kolapo Olusola As Ekiti Governor (Photos) by nex(m): 3:25pm
wisino1:
So you still don't know that NPower is actually for politics, abi? Okay. Wait till January 2019, you will know that it is the arm of #IStandWithBuhari funded by your taxes.
|Re: N-Power Beneficiaries Endorse Kolapo Olusola As Ekiti Governor (Photos) by bellazz(m): 3:25pm
Supporting Buhari at the same time giving kudos to fayose is so confusing... this country ehn
