President Buhari Extols Late Senator Wakil's Dedication by ennyhola: 5:25pm
President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of Senator Ali Wakil from Bauchi State as "an
incalculable loss to Nigeria's democracy whose dedication to duty was remarkable and worthy of emulation." The President said that the death of the senator came as a great shock to him, adding that his dedication to duty would remain one of the greatest virtues for which the deceased would be remembered.
According to President Buhari, “the passion for duty was one of the finest qualities of late Senator Wakil,” as he urged other democratically elected leaders to borrow a leaf from the deceased's record of dedication.
The President, while praying to Allah to bless the soul of the departed senator, also extended his condolences to his family, his colleagues in the National Assembly, as well as the government and people of Bauchi State over this great loss to the country.
GARBA SHEHU
Senior Special Assistant to the President
(Media & Publicity)
March 17, 2018.
|Re: President Buhari Extols Late Senator Wakil’s Dedication by NwaNimo1(m): 5:26pm
At last....
|Re: President Buhari Extols Late Senator Wakil’s Dedication by ennyhola: 5:27pm
Seems someone is happy about being featured!
Lalasticlala
|Re: President Buhari Extols Late Senator Wakil’s Dedication by Caustics: 5:34pm
|Re: President Buhari Extols Late Senator Wakil’s Dedication by cbrezy(m): 5:36pm
|Re: President Buhari Extols Late Senator Wakil’s Dedication by Hardewarlee(m): 5:36pm
Really don't like hear President Bu.... not to talk of PMB ... This man is just too Dumb for my liking .
Comman see how The Good and Stable Electricity in my area has contacted Epilepsy under this so called Propangadas Parry .
As for now ehn , I hate myself being a Nigerian
Heat iyaf wantu kill me ... Oh lord of mercy
Heat this so called Buhari out of Aso Rock come 2019 ....
And to you Wailers and Blind followers of Bubu, Quote me oooh But remember something I will never reply to your nonentical foolish rubbish Talks
I'm entitled to my own personal opinion
This is my space , ah no cross anybody lane .
2019 come ooh ..... Oh lord hear our prayers and Heat this Clueless man out of Aso Rock and make sure all them supporters come 2019 change their mind and follow Positivity and if not Give them sleeping pills from above . Amen .
|Re: President Buhari Extols Late Senator Wakil’s Dedication by Amirullaha(m): 5:39pm
Some people will be gearing up for that 13.5M seat...
One man poison is another mans' food...
|Re: President Buhari Extols Late Senator Wakil’s Dedication by Hargbo(m): 5:41pm
|Re: President Buhari Extols Late Senator Wakil’s Dedication by ifrosh: 5:45pm
Inside daura.
|Re: President Buhari Extols Late Senator Wakil’s Dedication by Kaycee9242(m): 5:46pm
Rip to him if only he is not among d ppl dt is looting us dry, if he is den no peace for d wicked even in d grave
|Re: President Buhari Extols Late Senator Wakil’s Dedication by bedspread: 5:49pm
ennyhola:
|Re: President Buhari Extols Late Senator Wakil’s Dedication by Googpenguin: 7:00pm
Rip dia senator on earth we will not miss what you miss
