The singer also waste no time to clear the air that the page he unfollowed is one of the fake pages of his girlfriend "Chioma".



After the news broke online that the "If" crooner "davido" has unfollow is girlfriend "chioma" on instagram.The singer also waste no time to clear the air that the page he unfollowed is one of the fake pages of his girlfriend "Chioma".

Busy body bloggers that won't mind their business 13 Likes

Bloggers sha!!! 3 Likes

Shame to bad people

he shouldn’t have responded...

he shouldn’t have given fuvvvks out...

Read my post below

How is it my business 1 Like 1 Share

Bloggers sha......Nawaooo 1 Like 1 Share

Na their unfollow and in essence na their problem 1 Like 1 Share

They way people follow the lives of celebrity though!

dear blogger! kwantinue! henglish! dear blogger! kwantinue! henglish!

We really need that social media bill. These bloggers need to start going to jail

Bloggers are very stupid sha



See our own Airforce1 with tsuntsu (bird) voice, see d way babes dey fight for am too (even though na shepe him dey always keep for table, all na blessing...





Abeg make we encourage our own person too... Make we dey put d guy news too for social media make e for get medal. Frog voice dey control millions, clubs, better life n fine babe with d FROGGY voiceSee our own Airforce1 with tsuntsu (bird) voice, see d way babes dey fight for am too (even though na shepe him dey always keep for table, all na blessing...Abeg make we encourage our own person too... Make we dey put d guy news too for social media make e for get medal.

H

obojememe:

he shouldn’t have responded...



Yanyanyan goan beat him as e don respond na Yanyanyan goan beat him as e don respond na

naso the gal blow o

.

There is no difference between reports from most of our bloggers and Apc



Zero credibility.

U no get the one person fit install for human body. I need one asap for my calabar babe U no get the one person fit install for human body. I need one asap for my calabar babe 1 Like

Check signature for contact details Check signature for contact details





I need to know How does one follow his girlfriend's fake IG account?I need to know 1 Like

Davido don't know his girlfriend's page before he followed am ni or I am not understanding

ok

Lmao @how many babies do you have.

Torh.E be like say the jazz never komot

Baby don use Oshaprapra jazz for dafido ...... Made in India