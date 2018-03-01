₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "That Is Not Chioma's Page"- Davido React To Unfollowing Girlfriend On Instagram
|"That Is Not Chioma's Page"- Davido React To Unfollowing Girlfriend On Instagram by muckross(m): 6:12pm
[left][/left]After the news broke online that the "If" crooner "davido" has unfollow is girlfriend "chioma" on instagram.
The singer also waste no time to clear the air that the page he unfollowed is one of the fake pages of his girlfriend "Chioma".
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/that-is-not-her-page-davido-react-to.html
|Re: "That Is Not Chioma's Page"- Davido React To Unfollowing Girlfriend On Instagram by obi4eze: 6:17pm
Busy body bloggers that won't mind their business
|Re: "That Is Not Chioma's Page"- Davido React To Unfollowing Girlfriend On Instagram by Amirullaha(m): 6:21pm
Bloggers sha!!!
|Re: "That Is Not Chioma's Page"- Davido React To Unfollowing Girlfriend On Instagram by coluka: 6:26pm
Shame to bad people
|Re: "That Is Not Chioma's Page"- Davido React To Unfollowing Girlfriend On Instagram by obojememe: 6:50pm
he shouldn’t have responded...
he shouldn’t have given fuvvvks out...
|Re: "That Is Not Chioma's Page"- Davido React To Unfollowing Girlfriend On Instagram by lifestyle1(m): 6:50pm
Read my post below
|Re: "That Is Not Chioma's Page"- Davido React To Unfollowing Girlfriend On Instagram by Breezzy(m): 6:50pm
How is it my business
|Re: "That Is Not Chioma's Page"- Davido React To Unfollowing Girlfriend On Instagram by femo86(m): 6:50pm
Bloggers sha......Nawaooo
|Re: "That Is Not Chioma's Page"- Davido React To Unfollowing Girlfriend On Instagram by ALAYORMII: 6:50pm
Na their unfollow and in essence na their problem
|Re: "That Is Not Chioma's Page"- Davido React To Unfollowing Girlfriend On Instagram by OboOlora(f): 6:51pm
They way people follow the lives of celebrity though!
|Re: "That Is Not Chioma's Page"- Davido React To Unfollowing Girlfriend On Instagram by aonag: 6:51pm
muckross:
dear blogger! kwantinue! henglish!
|Re: "That Is Not Chioma's Page"- Davido React To Unfollowing Girlfriend On Instagram by ednut1(m): 6:51pm
We really need that social media bill. These bloggers need to start going to jail
|Re: "That Is Not Chioma's Page"- Davido React To Unfollowing Girlfriend On Instagram by martineverest(m): 6:51pm
Bloggers are very stupid sha
|Re: "That Is Not Chioma's Page"- Davido React To Unfollowing Girlfriend On Instagram by Aden777(m): 6:51pm
Frog voice dey control millions, clubs, better life n fine babe with d FROGGY voice
See our own Airforce1 with tsuntsu (bird) voice, see d way babes dey fight for am too (even though na shepe him dey always keep for table, all na blessing...
Abeg make we encourage our own person too... Make we dey put d guy news too for social media make e for get medal.
|Re: "That Is Not Chioma's Page"- Davido React To Unfollowing Girlfriend On Instagram by Vision2045(m): 6:53pm
|Re: "That Is Not Chioma's Page"- Davido React To Unfollowing Girlfriend On Instagram by DaddyKross: 6:53pm
obojememe:
Yanyanyan goan beat him as e don respond na
|Re: "That Is Not Chioma's Page"- Davido React To Unfollowing Girlfriend On Instagram by vicola0281: 6:53pm
naso the gal blow o
|Re: "That Is Not Chioma's Page"- Davido React To Unfollowing Girlfriend On Instagram by Breezzy(m): 6:53pm
|Re: "That Is Not Chioma's Page"- Davido React To Unfollowing Girlfriend On Instagram by Vision2045(m): 6:54pm
There is no difference between reports from most of our bloggers and Apc
Zero credibility.
|Re: "That Is Not Chioma's Page"- Davido React To Unfollowing Girlfriend On Instagram by Vision2045(m): 6:54pm
lifestyle1:
U no get the one person fit install for human body. I need one asap for my calabar babe
|Re: "That Is Not Chioma's Page"- Davido React To Unfollowing Girlfriend On Instagram by lifestyle1(m): 6:59pm
lifestyle1:
Check signature for contact details
|Re: "That Is Not Chioma's Page"- Davido React To Unfollowing Girlfriend On Instagram by chloride6: 7:02pm
How does one follow his girlfriend's fake IG account?
I need to know
|Re: "That Is Not Chioma's Page"- Davido React To Unfollowing Girlfriend On Instagram by jbtobsyn(m): 7:03pm
Davido don't know his girlfriend's page before he followed am ni or I am not understanding
|Re: "That Is Not Chioma's Page"- Davido React To Unfollowing Girlfriend On Instagram by Rubbx: 7:13pm
|Re: "That Is Not Chioma's Page"- Davido React To Unfollowing Girlfriend On Instagram by coalcoal1(m): 7:14pm
ok
|Re: "That Is Not Chioma's Page"- Davido React To Unfollowing Girlfriend On Instagram by Sijo01(f): 7:17pm
Lmao @how many babies do you have.
|Re: "That Is Not Chioma's Page"- Davido React To Unfollowing Girlfriend On Instagram by danduj(m): 7:21pm
Torh.E be like say the jazz never komot
|Re: "That Is Not Chioma's Page"- Davido React To Unfollowing Girlfriend On Instagram by SirLakes: 7:29pm
Baby don use Oshaprapra jazz for dafido ...... Made in India
|Re: "That Is Not Chioma's Page"- Davido React To Unfollowing Girlfriend On Instagram by ifeanyija(m): 7:29pm
obojememe:you shouldn’t have commented...
you shouldn’t have given fuvvvks out..
