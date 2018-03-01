Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / #bbnaija: Please Don’t Impregnate Me – Bambam Begs Teddy A (18046 Views)

Big Brother 2018 housemate, Bambam, has pleaded with Teddy A not to impregnate her before she leaves the show.



Bambam made the plea on Saturday when Teddy A hugged her from the back in the kitchen.



Teddy and Bambam were strategic partners which later metamorphosed into romantic relationship.



The two love birds have been caught in romantic position on different occasions.



The most glaring situation was when they made love in the toilet of the Big Brother house on live television.



After Teddy A passionately hugged Bambam from behind, she said, “Please don’t impregnate me in this house.‎”



In response, Teddy A said, “Oh! How can that happen when we are not even working towards it?”





Kids. 3 Likes

hmmm thank god say i no talk

Of mangy dogs and bitchhes on heat!, 5 Likes

Omo...e go make sense oo...na bbnaija baby be dat na 2 Likes

Okay

See those guys above me forming holier than thou

She didn't say anything wrong and i like the fact that Bam Bam came out of her shell

Most guys can't stay 2 days without sex 7 Likes 1 Share

MhizAJ:

Okay

See those guys above me forming holier than thou

She didn't say anything wrong and i like the fact that Bam Bam came out of her shell

Most guys can't stay 2 days without sex most guys? how many have you lived with? its been almost 15years for me most guys? how many have you lived with? its been almost 15years for me 46 Likes

Ok wait then Mr Man and impregnate her outside the house.

She spoke on behalf of her eggs.

anochuko01:



most guys? how many have you lived with? its been almost 15years for me





Na so Na so 14 Likes 2 Shares

And you wonder why they call you Beetch!

anochuko01:



most guys? how many have you lived with? its been almost 15years for me

How do you manage? How do you manage?

Iamsane:





How do you manage?

Vaseline crew.... He is a member! An active one at that! Vaseline crew.... He is a member! An active one at that! 4 Likes

so i should fry LesbianBoy? 1 Like

Tamarapetty:

so i should fry LesbianBoy?

11 Likes

And you know he is very fertile.

So U don't mind bend down pause in d bathroom or spreading ur legs like scissors so why worry about bele

Imagine

anochuko01:



most guys? how many have you lived with? its been almost 15years for me

Your problem bros no one asked you to be celibate Your problem bros no one asked you to be celibate 3 Likes 1 Share





how does that change the price of kuli-kuli?

News is dead.

anochuko01:



most guys? how many have you lived with? its been almost 15years for me



You would need google map to navigate your way now ooo.



That kingdom don change from how you last remember it. You would need google map to navigate your way now ooo.That kingdom don change from how you last remember it. 3 Likes

Sex On Live Tv?... Shame On You

So no reasonable thing to say?

Nigerian youths .

I weep for this country.









Close blinds abeg

