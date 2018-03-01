₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
date 2018-03-01
#bbnaija: Please Don't Impregnate Me – Bambam Begs Teddy A by NewshelmNg: 9:27pm On Mar 17
Big Brother 2018 housemate, Bambam, has pleaded with Teddy A not to impregnate her before she leaves the show.
Bambam made the plea on Saturday when Teddy A hugged her from the back in the kitchen.
Teddy and Bambam were strategic partners which later metamorphosed into romantic relationship.
The two love birds have been caught in romantic position on different occasions.
The most glaring situation was when they made love in the toilet of the Big Brother house on live television.
After Teddy A passionately hugged Bambam from behind, she said, “Please don’t impregnate me in this house.”
In response, Teddy A said, “Oh! How can that happen when we are not even working towards it?”
http://newshelm.ng/bbnaija-please-dont-impregnate-me-bambam-begs-teddy-a/
Re: #bbnaija: Please Don't Impregnate Me – Bambam Begs Teddy A by dafeyankee: 9:29pm On Mar 17
Kids.
Re: #bbnaija: Please Don't Impregnate Me – Bambam Begs Teddy A by BiafranBushBoy: 9:30pm On Mar 17
phewwww
Re: #bbnaija: Please Don't Impregnate Me – Bambam Begs Teddy A by MUKYZ: 9:34pm On Mar 17
hmmm thank god say i no talk
Re: #bbnaija: Please Don't Impregnate Me – Bambam Begs Teddy A by IdeyFindWife: 1:44am
Of mangy dogs and bitchhes on heat!,
Re: #bbnaija: Please Don't Impregnate Me – Bambam Begs Teddy A by chrisbaby24(m): 2:05am
Omo...e go make sense oo...na bbnaija baby be dat na
Re: #bbnaija: Please Don't Impregnate Me – Bambam Begs Teddy A by MhizAJ(f): 2:08am
Okay
See those guys above me forming holier than thou
She didn't say anything wrong and i like the fact that Bam Bam came out of her shell
Most guys can't stay 2 days without sex
Re: #bbnaija: Please Don't Impregnate Me – Bambam Begs Teddy A by anochuko01(m): 7:01am
MhizAJ:most guys? how many have you lived with? its been almost 15years for me
Re: #bbnaija: Please Don't Impregnate Me – Bambam Begs Teddy A by OKorowanta: 7:42am
Ok wait then Mr Man and impregnate her outside the house.
She spoke on behalf of her eggs.
Re: #bbnaija: Please Don't Impregnate Me – Bambam Begs Teddy A by donstan18(m): 10:17am
anochuko01:
Na so
Re: #bbnaija: Please Don't Impregnate Me – Bambam Begs Teddy A by Robbin7(m): 10:33am
And you wonder why they call you Beetch!
Re: #bbnaija: Please Don't Impregnate Me – Bambam Begs Teddy A by Iamsane: 10:38am
anochuko01:
How do you manage?
Re: #bbnaija: Please Don't Impregnate Me – Bambam Begs Teddy A by LesbianBoy(m): 11:13am
Iamsane:
Vaseline crew.... He is a member! An active one at that!
Re: #bbnaija: Please Don't Impregnate Me – Bambam Begs Teddy A by Tamarapetty(f): 12:03pm
so i should fry LesbianBoy?
Re: #bbnaija: Please Don't Impregnate Me – Bambam Begs Teddy A by LesbianBoy(m): 12:16pm
Tamarapetty:
Re: #bbnaija: Please Don't Impregnate Me – Bambam Begs Teddy A by Chikita66(f): 1:07pm
And you know he is very fertile.
Re: #bbnaija: Please Don't Impregnate Me – Bambam Begs Teddy A by eTECTIVe(m): 1:07pm
So U don't mind bend down pause in d bathroom or spreading ur legs like scissors so why worry about bele
Re: #bbnaija: Please Don't Impregnate Me – Bambam Begs Teddy A by YelloweWest: 1:08pm
Imagine
Re: #bbnaija: Please Don't Impregnate Me – Bambam Begs Teddy A by mayorjosh(m): 1:08pm
anochuko01:
Your problem bros no one asked you to be celibate
Re: #bbnaija: Please Don't Impregnate Me – Bambam Begs Teddy A by EcBoss: 1:08pm
Funny people
Re: #bbnaija: Please Don't Impregnate Me – Bambam Begs Teddy A by YhungPablo(m): 1:09pm
Re: #bbnaija: Please Don't Impregnate Me – Bambam Begs Teddy A by gracefoundmme(m): 1:09pm
Re: #bbnaija: Please Don't Impregnate Me – Bambam Begs Teddy A by Rigel95(m): 1:11pm
how does that change the price of kuli-kuli?
Re: #bbnaija: Please Don't Impregnate Me – Bambam Begs Teddy A by Dani4tech(m): 1:11pm
Re: #bbnaija: Please Don't Impregnate Me – Bambam Begs Teddy A by oyetunder(m): 1:12pm
News is dead.
Re: #bbnaija: Please Don't Impregnate Me – Bambam Begs Teddy A by Throwback: 1:12pm
anochuko01:
You would need google map to navigate your way now ooo.
That kingdom don change from how you last remember it.
Re: #bbnaija: Please Don't Impregnate Me – Bambam Begs Teddy A by EzeDictator(m): 1:13pm
Sex On Live Tv?... Shame On You
Re: #bbnaija: Please Don't Impregnate Me – Bambam Begs Teddy A by Kenkuss: 1:14pm
So no reasonable thing to say?
Nigerian youths .
I weep for this country.
Close blinds abeg
Re: #bbnaija: Please Don't Impregnate Me – Bambam Begs Teddy A by Nedfed(m): 1:14pm
Re: #bbnaija: Please Don't Impregnate Me – Bambam Begs Teddy A by deebrain(m): 1:14pm
Teddy's reply "we are not even working towards it" connotes two things.
1) they made love but with protection.
2) they did not make love but want the viewers to think as such.
