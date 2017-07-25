Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FFK Accuses Reno Omokri Of Treason (4377 Views)

Femi Fani Kayode has accused Reno SA to GEJ of selling Nigeria Secrets to CIA ..see the tweet below



The fight get dirty

This reno is a big phool make I run go unfollow am on twitter now now 2 Likes









FFK is a tribal bigot he hate everything about Fulani and he calls himself a politician, abeg which state is he from I bet he cannot even win house of assembly in his state.









Wailer's/ pigs and idiat which side are you on now







I weep for FFK. 1 Like

Give @FFK some peel of 'yam', be assured that he will sing, dance and lick ur pee. An Ife politician that is only relevant on twitter.



How I wish he would wakeup one day and realise that all the people that followed him have unfollow him on twitter.



This will enable him read his trash alone. 2 Likes

Lolz









Apc now dancing one corner in cow yansh, as their two enemies exchanging blows verbally! Apc now dancing one corner in cow yansh, as their two enemies exchanging blows verbally!

Nigerians curse is beginning to impact the 2 fools, this is how the end of all cursed pigs and idiots, wailing zombie, Nigeria must collapse goons shall be. madness shall fill your ranks. 3 Likes

Nigeria,when will you ever be healed of your wounds? ###Nigeria Bleeds###

Allow this man to talk please.

ok, the attack continue



The best response to FFK is silence because he has a bad mouth like a woman. Na waoThe best response to FFK is silence because he has a bad mouth like a woman. 3 Likes

I am with FFK on this;anyone who tries to cover up for or trivialise the murderous atrocities of the fulani herdsmen is a scum and Reno is a scum 2 Likes

This table FFK is shaking has Reno on it.

This is just the beginning !

Two enemies of buhari locking horns together like this... Hope tz not what I'm thinking

I dislike both ffk and Reno but what proof does FFK have on these allegations?

Hunger bad

Joblessness is a curse!

FFK!

This gets interesting daily....shithole naija hail oh ooo

A couple of over-paid clowns ranting on Twitter. 3 Likes 1 Share

Reno should have known better than to engage a savage psycho like FFK... 1 Like

Omo I gas unfollow the guy self

This is not the first time these two are having issues on tweeter.

I can't remember what caused the first one but similar thing has happened before. Reno Omokri ended up being the matured one. Shutting up maybe because FFK is senior to him. But I don't think that will be the case this time around.

Reno Omokri is a man and like every man he has family, pride and ego to protect. You don't just insult a man and expect to go scott free like that.

What is it to gain from FFK at present ? He holds no political appointment, he can give no contract. He has little or no influence in PDP at present .

FFK is a finished man. I implore Reno to show no pity for him.