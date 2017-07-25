₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FFK Accuses Reno Omokri Of Treason by myboy2111: 10:24pm On Mar 17
Femi Fani Kayode has accused Reno SA to GEJ of selling Nigeria Secrets to CIA ..see the tweet below
The fight get dirty
|Re: FFK Accuses Reno Omokri Of Treason by LORDOFAFONJAS: 10:27pm On Mar 17
This reno is a big phool make I run go unfollow am on twitter now now
2 Likes
|Re: FFK Accuses Reno Omokri Of Treason by farouk0403(m): 10:28pm On Mar 17
Confusion
FFK is a tribal bigot he hate everything about Fulani and he calls himself a politician, abeg which state is he from I bet he cannot even win house of assembly in his state.
Wailer's/ pigs and idiat which side are you on now
Pastor Reno's side or Bianca's husband that has no brain.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FFK Accuses Reno Omokri Of Treason by pressplay411(m): 5:55am
I weep for FFK.
1 Like
|Re: FFK Accuses Reno Omokri Of Treason by EnglishPolice(m): 5:56am
Give @FFK some peel of 'yam', be assured that he will sing, dance and lick ur pee. An Ife politician that is only relevant on twitter.
How I wish he would wakeup one day and realise that all the people that followed him have unfollow him on twitter.
This will enable him read his trash alone.
2 Likes
|Re: FFK Accuses Reno Omokri Of Treason by lawalosky(m): 5:56am
t
|Re: FFK Accuses Reno Omokri Of Treason by GodsClan(m): 5:58am
Lolz
|Re: FFK Accuses Reno Omokri Of Treason by crazysaint(m): 5:59am
Apc now dancing one corner in cow yansh, as their two enemies exchanging blows verbally!
|Re: FFK Accuses Reno Omokri Of Treason by usba: 6:01am
Nigerians curse is beginning to impact the 2 fools, this is how the end of all cursed pigs and idiots, wailing zombie, Nigeria must collapse goons shall be. madness shall fill your ranks.
3 Likes
|Re: FFK Accuses Reno Omokri Of Treason by priest54: 6:01am
Nigeria,when will you ever be healed of your wounds? ###Nigeria Bleeds###
|Re: FFK Accuses Reno Omokri Of Treason by Toosure70: 6:02am
Allow this man to talk please.
|Re: FFK Accuses Reno Omokri Of Treason by Zico5(m): 6:02am
ok, the attack continue
|Re: FFK Accuses Reno Omokri Of Treason by omostar: 6:02am
Na wao
The best response to FFK is silence because he has a bad mouth like a woman.
3 Likes
|Re: FFK Accuses Reno Omokri Of Treason by Nwaisuochi(m): 6:03am
I am with FFK on this;anyone who tries to cover up for or trivialise the murderous atrocities of the fulani herdsmen is a scum and Reno is a scum
2 Likes
|Re: FFK Accuses Reno Omokri Of Treason by Nwaohafia1(f): 6:03am
This table FFK is shaking has Reno on it.
|Re: FFK Accuses Reno Omokri Of Treason by chubbyG(m): 6:03am
This is just the beginning !
|Re: FFK Accuses Reno Omokri Of Treason by tochyano2: 6:04am
|Re: FFK Accuses Reno Omokri Of Treason by Histrings08(m): 6:06am
Two enemies of buhari locking horns together like this... Hope tz not what I'm thinking
|Re: FFK Accuses Reno Omokri Of Treason by mart435: 6:06am
|Re: FFK Accuses Reno Omokri Of Treason by iamjavadem: 6:06am
I dislike both ffk and Reno but what proof does FFK have on these allegations?
|Re: FFK Accuses Reno Omokri Of Treason by Iscoalarcon: 6:07am
Hunger bad
|Re: FFK Accuses Reno Omokri Of Treason by moy65: 6:08am
Joblessness is a curse!
|Re: FFK Accuses Reno Omokri Of Treason by Pavore9: 6:08am
FFK!
|Re: FFK Accuses Reno Omokri Of Treason by Jtinaonyi(f): 6:09am
This gets interesting daily....shithole naija hail oh ooo
|Re: FFK Accuses Reno Omokri Of Treason by festwiz(m): 6:10am
A couple of over-paid clowns ranting on Twitter.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FFK Accuses Reno Omokri Of Treason by obailala(m): 6:10am
Reno should have known better than to engage a savage psycho like FFK...
1 Like
|Re: FFK Accuses Reno Omokri Of Treason by dazy2(m): 6:11am
Omo I gas unfollow the guy self
|Re: FFK Accuses Reno Omokri Of Treason by drealzum(m): 6:11am
This is not the first time these two are having issues on tweeter.
I can't remember what caused the first one but similar thing has happened before. Reno Omokri ended up being the matured one. Shutting up maybe because FFK is senior to him. But I don't think that will be the case this time around.
Reno Omokri is a man and like every man he has family, pride and ego to protect. You don't just insult a man and expect to go scott free like that.
What is it to gain from FFK at present ? He holds no political appointment, he can give no contract. He has little or no influence in PDP at present .
FFK is a finished man. I implore Reno to show no pity for him.
|Re: FFK Accuses Reno Omokri Of Treason by FarahAideed: 6:11am
We don't need such division in our ranks now , can't these two just wait till we send the Dullard back to Daura before they start this nonsense
|Re: FFK Accuses Reno Omokri Of Treason by MrPresident1: 6:12am
