Please feel free to correct and add value. I still have room for much improvement.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ue5Sb-rEJOc





I love this

3 minutes of my life plus 10mb gone watching this crap. Bros u no funny 1 Like

Not funny

Nice skit...

Have u not heard of windows 10? win 8 ko!

Not funny at all. Maybe to kids sha. Very unrealistic. Put more effort in your acting. 1 Like

I hate being the bad belle here but truthfully, the story line could have been better. the part of you eating the food took so long, I almost slept off. Why did the pastor eat the food coming out from your hat again. In all, keep up the good work. Your diligence will pay off

funnynation na fine Bobo ooo.. ride on.. you must have fans and switches

Bros let me be truthful...1)I just wasted my hard earned MB 2)Comedy is nt ur calling!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!.. 3)Your calling is to "watch comedians"





















Keep it up dude.

I'll call this:

Funny RATION,

You might be 100℅, but...you tried. Keep it up dude. I'll call this: Funny RATION, from Funny NATION.

Meaningless concept......

Meaningless concept...... Too long... Learn from Xploit comedy, short and straight forward















And worst of all, its not funny and doesn't make any sense. 1 Like

Welcome to Nigeria where everyone wanna be A Musician or a boring comedian... This is boring as Bleep

Bashing is allowed. It will help me to improve. Better you bash than to pretend

funnynation na fine Bobo ooo.. ride on.. you must have fans and switches

Thank you. I need to double my effort