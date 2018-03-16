₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,976,597 members, 4,141,091 topics. Date: Sunday, 18 March 2018 at 08:14 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / A Nairalander Drop New Comedy Skit - The Greedy By Funnynation (1024 Views)
Comedy Skit - "I Want To Bury Corruption" / Dumb And Dumber - New Comedy Short Film By Dyoungstar / Comedy Skit - The Bad Network (1) (2) (3) (4)
|A Nairalander Drop New Comedy Skit - The Greedy By Funnynation by funnynation(m): 11:20am
A Nairalander Funnynation by name just drop another comedy skit titled "The Greedy". The skit is about how greedy man eat food and the side effect. Enjoy as you watch.
Please feel free to correct and add value. I still have room for much improvement.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ue5Sb-rEJOc
lalasticlala mynd44 fynestboi help me career
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Nairalander Drop New Comedy Skit - The Greedy By Funnynation by BruncleZuma: 7:34pm
|Re: A Nairalander Drop New Comedy Skit - The Greedy By Funnynation by ajosegabriel(m): 7:34pm
Okay...
|Re: A Nairalander Drop New Comedy Skit - The Greedy By Funnynation by cometozizo(m): 7:34pm
U
|Re: A Nairalander Drop New Comedy Skit - The Greedy By Funnynation by dotun4luv(m): 7:35pm
Nice skit...
Stop Windows automatic update
https://www.gadgetswright.com/how-to-disable-windows-8-8-1-automatic-update-never-update
|Re: A Nairalander Drop New Comedy Skit - The Greedy By Funnynation by Lat1tude02: 7:36pm
:ok
|Re: A Nairalander Drop New Comedy Skit - The Greedy By Funnynation by dsoja: 7:37pm
I love this
|Re: A Nairalander Drop New Comedy Skit - The Greedy By Funnynation by Hofbrauhaus: 7:38pm
Lol..
|Re: A Nairalander Drop New Comedy Skit - The Greedy By Funnynation by yeyerolling: 7:40pm
3 minutes of my life plus 10mb gone watching this crap. Bros u no funny
1 Like
|Re: A Nairalander Drop New Comedy Skit - The Greedy By Funnynation by tolu4you: 7:41pm
Not funny
|Re: A Nairalander Drop New Comedy Skit - The Greedy By Funnynation by Lomprico2: 7:42pm
dotun4luv:
Have u not heard of windows 10? win 8 ko!
|Re: A Nairalander Drop New Comedy Skit - The Greedy By Funnynation by Muzanga(f): 7:44pm
Not funny at all. Maybe to kids sha. Very unrealistic. Put more effort in your acting.
1 Like
|Re: A Nairalander Drop New Comedy Skit - The Greedy By Funnynation by Sanchase: 7:44pm
Nice
|Re: A Nairalander Drop New Comedy Skit - The Greedy By Funnynation by ibnchokomah(m): 7:45pm
I hate being the bad belle here but truthfully, the story line could have been better. the part of you eating the food took so long, I almost slept off. Why did the pastor eat the food coming out from your hat again . In all, keep up the good work. Your diligence will pay off
1 Like
|Re: A Nairalander Drop New Comedy Skit - The Greedy By Funnynation by Dramadiddy(m): 7:47pm
funnynation na fine Bobo ooo.. ride on.. you must have fans and switches
|Re: A Nairalander Drop New Comedy Skit - The Greedy By Funnynation by Fmartin(m): 7:47pm
wasted mb
|Re: A Nairalander Drop New Comedy Skit - The Greedy By Funnynation by Randy91(m): 7:48pm
Bros let me be truthful...
1)I just wasted my hard earned MB 2)Comedy is nt ur calling!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!.. 3)Your calling is to "watch comedians"
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: A Nairalander Drop New Comedy Skit - The Greedy By Funnynation by EmmaFantastic(m): 7:50pm
Nice. You might be 100℅, but...
you tried.
Keep it up dude.
I'll call this:
Funny RATION,
from Funny NATION.
|Re: A Nairalander Drop New Comedy Skit - The Greedy By Funnynation by PoliticalChinex: 7:52pm
Meaningless concept......
|Re: A Nairalander Drop New Comedy Skit - The Greedy By Funnynation by pembisco(m): 7:54pm
Too long... Learn from Xploit comedy, short and straight forward
And worst of all, its not funny and doesn't make any sense.
1 Like
|Re: A Nairalander Drop New Comedy Skit - The Greedy By Funnynation by SteveMarvic(m): 7:54pm
Welcome to Nigeria where everyone wanna be A Musician or a boring comedian... This is boring as Bleep
|Re: A Nairalander Drop New Comedy Skit - The Greedy By Funnynation by funnynation(m): 8:01pm
Bashing is allowed. It will help me to improve. Better you bash than to pretend
|Re: A Nairalander Drop New Comedy Skit - The Greedy By Funnynation by funnynation(m): 8:02pm
Dramadiddy:
Thank you. I need to double my effort
1 Like
|Re: A Nairalander Drop New Comedy Skit - The Greedy By Funnynation by oluwakayode25(m): 8:07pm
.
(0) (Reply)
Who Watches "Footballers's Wives"? / Season 4 Of Mtn Project Fame West Africa Now Open For Entries / Pina Comes To Town This Saturday @ Silverbird Galleria
Viewing this topic: Emmysky(m), lailo, Kingzy4pep(m), MIGHTYMAN82(m), kinzodigital, Aboonwa1, mumyprincess(f), issyeddy1, crystal90(f), ferking(m), MrKodak(m), soncomm(m), dejavuh0007(m), jarrot(m), Richie0974, deakran(m) and 11 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 31