(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Ex-president, Olusegun Obasanjo has denied reports that he said that re-electing President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 will collapse Nigeria.



The former head of state in a recent interview said that he never made such a statement. It was widely reported last week that Obasanjo made the comment while delivering a speech at the Bravatnik school of Government at Oxford University.



He said he has not visited London since early January 2018. He told Premiumtimes;



"I won’t and can’t say that (that Nigeria will collapse if Buhari is reelected). There will be nothing that will make Nigeria collapse. When Nigeria did not collapse under a civil war, it won’t collapse now.



My faith and conviction about Nigeria is so strong that I don’t see the country either being dismembered or collapsing. The worst has passed on Nigeria. Once we were able to survive the civil war, once we are able to survive (Sani) Abacha, nothing can be worst than those two. And our democracy is waxing strong. Although there are a few things we need to get right.



As far I am concerned, the worst is over. What remains is for all of us and for our leadership to show good faith and commitment to do what is right. Then Nigeria will grow from strength to stren



WE SHALL SEE IF NIGERIA WILL BE GREAT AGAIN .... 2 Likes





Meanwhile, my potor blodas have been tagging millions of their tormentors on the thread with the fake report up and down. On the same thread, they described obj as "the man that saw tomorrow". Watch how the same "human beings" will now describe same obj with "irrelevant"

Buhari your days are numbered 2 Likes

python1:

My potor blodas viewing this thread now

why are yeroba Muslims always loyal to the caliphate irrespective of them ( caliphate) killing them



all these fake yerobas aka yeroba Muslims sef why are yeroba Muslims always loyal to the caliphate irrespective of them ( caliphate) killing themall these fake yerobas aka yeroba Muslims sef 9 Likes

DeviIhimself:

why are yeroba Muslims always loyal to the caliphate irrespective of them ( caliphate) killing them



all these fake yerobas aka yeroba Muslims sef Buddy, na you be dis? Why dis thing come pain you laidis? Buddy, na you be dis? Why dis thing come pain you laidis? 1 Like

python1:



Buddy, na you be dis? Why dis thing come pain you laidis?

shatap typical yeroba Muslim always shifting goal post

yeroba Muslims are the problem of the world and the good people of yerobas shatap typical yeroba Muslim always shifting goal postyeroba Muslims are the problem of the world and the good people of yerobas 5 Likes 1 Share

But if Buhari re-elected it's spells final doom for this country .. 1 Like

DeviIhimself:

shatap typical yeroba Muslim always shifting goal post

yeroba Muslims are the problem of the world and the good people of yerobas My problem with you be say, you no fit fight, all this thing na shakara. Before anything now, e don begin the scream for moderators . Abi make we play small today? My problem with you be say, you no fit fight, all this thing na shakara. Before anything now, e don begin the scream for moderators. Abi make we play small today? 4 Likes

FarahAideed:

But if Buhari re-elected it's spells final doom for this country .. You mean final doom for criminals? You mean final doom for criminals? 2 Likes

You don't need to say it every Nigerian knows it will.Whether you said it not just brought out what people have been saying in their houses to limelight.

FarahAideed:

But if Buhari re-elected it's spells final doom for this country ..

Nothing will happen if Buhari is reelected. Hateful wailers will continue to wail while reasonable and hardworking Nigerians will continue to prosper. Nothing will happen if Buhari is reelected. Hateful wailers will continue to wail while reasonable and hardworking Nigerians will continue to prosper. 3 Likes 1 Share

seunmsg:





Nothing will happen if Buhari is reelected. Hateful wailers will continue to wail while reasonable and hardworking Nigerians will continue to prosper. Gbam. Maybe our atikulating blodas will search for another criminal to lead them in another agitation which will still be danced away by the python. Imagine, after all their media efforts, nothing shake baba, they are now threatening that if Nigerians reelect Buhari, Nigeria will collapse. So 5 percent will now collapse Nigeria? Okay o. Gbam. Maybe our atikulating blodas will search for another criminal to lead them in another agitation which will still be danced away by the python. Imagine, after all their media efforts, nothing shake baba, they are now threatening that ifreelect Buhari,will collapse. So 5 percent will now collapse Nigeria? Okay o. 2 Likes

python1:



You mean final doom for criminals?

Who is a greater criminal than Buhari and his army sadist Buharist who go around spreading failure, poverty, innocent blood shed and lies .. Who is a greater criminal than Buhari and his army sadist Buharist who go around spreading failure, poverty, innocent blood shed and lies ..

FarahAideed:





Who is a greater criminal than Buhari and his army sadist Buharist who go around spreading failure, poverty, innocent blood shed and lies .. Insult him as much as you can behind the cyberspace from one corner, when he is finally reelected, go and collapse Nigeria. Insult him as much as you can behind the cyberspace from one corner, when he is finally reelected, go and collapse Nigeria. 1 Like

python1:



Insult him as much as you can behind the cyberspace from one corner, when he is finally reelected, go and collapse Nigeria.

How many times will I assure you guys that this is Buharis last tenure ..We have already paid his bus fare to Daura , na just the bus we dey wait so ..He must go How many times will I assure you guys that this is Buharis last tenure ..We have already paid his bus fare to Daura , na just the bus we dey wait so ..He must go

FarahAideed:





How many times will I assure you guys that this is Buharis last tenure ..We have already paid his bus fare to Daura , na just the bus we dey wait so ..He must go Okay, I don hear. Maybe bus drivers now collect insults as transport fares. Just make sure you engage in legitimate business sha, so that 2019 to 2023 will be okay for you. Okay, I don hear. Maybe bus drivers now collect insults as transport fares. Just make sure you engage in legitimate business sha, so that 2019 to 2023 will be okay for you. 2 Likes

python1:



My problem with you be say, you no fit fight, all this thing na shakara. Before anything now, e don begin the scream for moderators . Abi make we play small today? Who go play with you with your many monikers? If them ban this my moniker you think say I get nothingdome2? Make dem follow you play indeed.



If you talk anyhow we go report you. Shikena Who go play with you with your many monikers? If them ban this my moniker you think say I get nothingdome2? Make dem follow you play indeed.If you talk anyhow we go report you. Shikena 2 Likes

NothingDoMe:

Who go play with you with your many monikers? If them ban this my moniker you think say I get nothingdome2? Make dem follow you play indeed.



If you talk anyhow we go report you. Shikena Are you talking from experience? Go and report me jare, who dey beg you? Gerrout. Are you talking from experience? Go and report me jare, who dey beg you? Gerrout.

python1:

Meanwhile, my potor blodas have been tagging millions of their tormentors on the thread with the fake report up and down. On the same thread, they described obj as "the man that saw tomorrow". Watch how the same "human beings" will now describe same obj with "irrelevant"



Them viewing this thread now Ehen before I forget, where the thread where you dey talk about? Ehen before I forget, where the thread where you dey talk about? 1 Like

python1:



Are you talking from experience? Go and report me jare, who dey beg you? Gerrout. You dey vex o. I hear say BMC get Canopy for Osinbajo daughter wedding. Heavy flexing. I wonder why you come dey vex again You dey vex o. I hear say BMC get Canopy for Osinbajo daughter wedding. Heavy flexing. I wonder why you come dey vex again 1 Like

python1:



My problem with you be say, you no fit fight, all this thing na shakara. Before anything now, e don begin the scream for moderators . Abi make we play small today?

shatap yeroba Muslim

if you break the rules I'll report you

nairaland rules is Supreme whether fake yerobas likes it or not shatap yeroba Muslimif you break the rules I'll report younairaland rules is Supreme whether fake yerobas likes it or not 1 Like

All i know be say PMB na till 2023!

If I say Obasamjo is a coward, I think I will win a prize for being courageously on point.

Yes