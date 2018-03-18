₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Did Not Say Re-electing Buhari In 2019 Will Collapse Nigeria - Obasanjo Denies by aminulive: 2:20pm
Ex-president, Olusegun Obasanjo has denied reports that he said that re-electing President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 will collapse Nigeria.
The former head of state in a recent interview said that he never made such a statement. It was widely reported last week that Obasanjo made the comment while delivering a speech at the Bravatnik school of Government at Oxford University.
He said he has not visited London since early January 2018. He told Premiumtimes;
"I won’t and can’t say that (that Nigeria will collapse if Buhari is reelected). There will be nothing that will make Nigeria collapse. When Nigeria did not collapse under a civil war, it won’t collapse now.
My faith and conviction about Nigeria is so strong that I don’t see the country either being dismembered or collapsing. The worst has passed on Nigeria. Once we were able to survive the civil war, once we are able to survive (Sani) Abacha, nothing can be worst than those two. And our democracy is waxing strong. Although there are a few things we need to get right.
As far I am concerned, the worst is over. What remains is for all of us and for our leadership to show good faith and commitment to do what is right. Then Nigeria will grow from strength to stren
https://politicsngr.com/not-say-re-electing-buhari-2019-will-collapse-nigeria-obasanjo-makes-u-turn/
|Re: I Did Not Say Re-electing Buhari In 2019 Will Collapse Nigeria - Obasanjo Denies by hajoke2000(f): 2:25pm
whether he said that or not .......2019 is just some month to go .....
WE SHALL SEE IF NIGERIA WILL BE GREAT AGAIN ....
|Re: I Did Not Say Re-electing Buhari In 2019 Will Collapse Nigeria - Obasanjo Denies by python1: 2:26pm
Meanwhile, my potor blodas have been tagging millions of their tormentors on the thread with the fake report up and down. On the same thread, they described obj as "the man that saw tomorrow". Watch how the same "human beings" will now describe same obj with "irrelevant"
Them viewing this thread now
|Re: I Did Not Say Re-electing Buhari In 2019 Will Collapse Nigeria - Obasanjo Denies by taylor89: 2:27pm
Bloggers an quoting someone out of context
Buhari your days are numbered
|Re: I Did Not Say Re-electing Buhari In 2019 Will Collapse Nigeria - Obasanjo Denies by DeviIhimself: 2:32pm
python1:
why are yeroba Muslims always loyal to the caliphate irrespective of them ( caliphate) killing them
all these fake yerobas aka yeroba Muslims sef
|Re: I Did Not Say Re-electing Buhari In 2019 Will Collapse Nigeria - Obasanjo Denies by buhariguy(m): 2:32pm
OK
|Re: I Did Not Say Re-electing Buhari In 2019 Will Collapse Nigeria - Obasanjo Denies by AntiWailer: 2:37pm
These bloggers are bunch of m0r0ns.
|Re: I Did Not Say Re-electing Buhari In 2019 Will Collapse Nigeria - Obasanjo Denies by python1: 2:38pm
DeviIhimself:Buddy, na you be dis? Why dis thing come pain you laidis?
|Re: I Did Not Say Re-electing Buhari In 2019 Will Collapse Nigeria - Obasanjo Denies by DeviIhimself: 2:39pm
python1:
shatap typical yeroba Muslim always shifting goal post
yeroba Muslims are the problem of the world and the good people of yerobas
|Re: I Did Not Say Re-electing Buhari In 2019 Will Collapse Nigeria - Obasanjo Denies by FarahAideed: 2:39pm
But if Buhari re-elected it's spells final doom for this country ..
|Re: I Did Not Say Re-electing Buhari In 2019 Will Collapse Nigeria - Obasanjo Denies by python1: 2:41pm
DeviIhimself:My problem with you be say, you no fit fight, all this thing na shakara. Before anything now, e don begin the scream for moderators . Abi make we play small today?
|Re: I Did Not Say Re-electing Buhari In 2019 Will Collapse Nigeria - Obasanjo Denies by python1: 2:43pm
FarahAideed:You mean final doom for criminals?
|Re: I Did Not Say Re-electing Buhari In 2019 Will Collapse Nigeria - Obasanjo Denies by Ladyhippolyta88(f): 2:43pm
You don't need to say it every Nigerian knows it will.Whether you said it not just brought out what people have been saying in their houses to limelight.
|Re: I Did Not Say Re-electing Buhari In 2019 Will Collapse Nigeria - Obasanjo Denies by seunmsg(m): 2:44pm
FarahAideed:
Nothing will happen if Buhari is reelected. Hateful wailers will continue to wail while reasonable and hardworking Nigerians will continue to prosper.
|Re: I Did Not Say Re-electing Buhari In 2019 Will Collapse Nigeria - Obasanjo Denies by farouk0403(m): 2:47pm
Obasanjo and shifting the goal post is like 5&6
Double barrel mouth
|Re: I Did Not Say Re-electing Buhari In 2019 Will Collapse Nigeria - Obasanjo Denies by python1: 2:49pm
seunmsg:Gbam. Maybe our atikulating blodas will search for another criminal to lead them in another agitation which will still be danced away by the python. Imagine, after all their media efforts, nothing shake baba, they are now threatening that if Nigerians reelect Buhari, Nigeria will collapse. So 5 percent will now collapse Nigeria? Okay o.
|Re: I Did Not Say Re-electing Buhari In 2019 Will Collapse Nigeria - Obasanjo Denies by FarahAideed: 2:50pm
python1:
Who is a greater criminal than Buhari and his army sadist Buharist who go around spreading failure, poverty, innocent blood shed and lies ..
|Re: I Did Not Say Re-electing Buhari In 2019 Will Collapse Nigeria - Obasanjo Denies by python1: 2:52pm
FarahAideed:Insult him as much as you can behind the cyberspace from one corner, when he is finally reelected, go and collapse Nigeria.
|Re: I Did Not Say Re-electing Buhari In 2019 Will Collapse Nigeria - Obasanjo Denies by FarahAideed: 2:56pm
python1:
How many times will I assure you guys that this is Buharis last tenure ..We have already paid his bus fare to Daura , na just the bus we dey wait so ..He must go
|Re: I Did Not Say Re-electing Buhari In 2019 Will Collapse Nigeria - Obasanjo Denies by python1: 3:03pm
FarahAideed:Okay, I don hear. Maybe bus drivers now collect insults as transport fares. Just make sure you engage in legitimate business sha, so that 2019 to 2023 will be okay for you.
|Re: I Did Not Say Re-electing Buhari In 2019 Will Collapse Nigeria - Obasanjo Denies by Homeboiy: 3:05pm
Story
|Re: I Did Not Say Re-electing Buhari In 2019 Will Collapse Nigeria - Obasanjo Denies by Smily202(m): 3:11pm
Nawa ooh
|Re: I Did Not Say Re-electing Buhari In 2019 Will Collapse Nigeria - Obasanjo Denies by NothingDoMe: 3:13pm
python1:Who go play with you with your many monikers? If them ban this my moniker you think say I get nothingdome2? Make dem follow you play indeed.
If you talk anyhow we go report you. Shikena
|Re: I Did Not Say Re-electing Buhari In 2019 Will Collapse Nigeria - Obasanjo Denies by python1: 3:14pm
NothingDoMe:Are you talking from experience? Go and report me jare, who dey beg you? Gerrout.
|Re: I Did Not Say Re-electing Buhari In 2019 Will Collapse Nigeria - Obasanjo Denies by NothingDoMe: 3:14pm
python1:Ehen before I forget, where the thread where you dey talk about?
|Re: I Did Not Say Re-electing Buhari In 2019 Will Collapse Nigeria - Obasanjo Denies by NothingDoMe: 3:16pm
python1:You dey vex o. I hear say BMC get Canopy for Osinbajo daughter wedding. Heavy flexing. I wonder why you come dey vex again
|Re: I Did Not Say Re-electing Buhari In 2019 Will Collapse Nigeria - Obasanjo Denies by DeviIhimself: 3:17pm
python1:
shatap yeroba Muslim
if you break the rules I'll report you
nairaland rules is Supreme whether fake yerobas likes it or not
|Re: I Did Not Say Re-electing Buhari In 2019 Will Collapse Nigeria - Obasanjo Denies by anibirelawal(m): 5:33pm
All i know be say PMB na till 2023!
|Re: I Did Not Say Re-electing Buhari In 2019 Will Collapse Nigeria - Obasanjo Denies by docadams: 6:11pm
Hmmmmmm
If I say Obasamjo is a coward, I think I will win a prize for being courageously on point.
|Re: I Did Not Say Re-electing Buhari In 2019 Will Collapse Nigeria - Obasanjo Denies by miqos02(m): 8:02pm
Yes
|Re: I Did Not Say Re-electing Buhari In 2019 Will Collapse Nigeria - Obasanjo Denies by CharlieMaria(m): 8:03pm
What did you say
