₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,976,597 members, 4,141,090 topics. Date: Sunday, 18 March 2018 at 08:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel (1913 Views)
Davido Stands With Kiss Daniel As His Lawyers Respond To G-Worldwide / What On Earth Is Wrong With Kiss Daniel? - Gman650 / Chidinma Speaks On Relationship Status & Would She Date Flavour? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by Reportmusic(f): 3:01pm
Singer Chidinma has spoken about her relationship with Kiss Daniel to Punch saying it is left for those who want to believe they are dating to believe, and those who think they aren’t dating can also keep to their belief. Speaking about what brought herself and Flavour together and her relationship with Kiss Daniel, Chidinma says;
I was never signed to Flavour’s record company and I wasn’t in a relationship with him. However, I have been involved in some projects with him because we have a good chemistry. Working with him is fun and less stressful.
And about Kiss Daniel. I don’t like to speak about my relationship or love life in public. There is nothing to talk about me and Kiss Daniel; people can say anything they want to say. Whether I am in a relationship with him or not, everyone will get to know later. I find it weird that I am always linked to one musician or the other. At times, it takes extra effort for me to convince people that certain reports about me are untrue.
source
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/18/chidinma-speaks-on-relationship-with-kiss-daniel/
cc lalasticlala
|Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by taylor89: 3:03pm
Just be careful girl
Because a fukked pvssy can't be unfuckked
Why am i even commenting people wey their preek should fukk as for now my preek is on relegation
7 Likes
|Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by HausaOverlord: 3:04pm
Who gives a rats ass
|Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by stephleena(f): 3:05pm
I hope he "kisses" ur career
3 Likes
|Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by xamuel17(m): 3:16pm
There's a Malawian proverb that says, "If you force a fart, it becomes shhit that stains the underwear."
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by jonero4(m): 3:39pm
xamuel17:copy copy
3 Likes
|Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by itspzpics(m): 4:31pm
OK continue
|Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by miqos02(m): 8:08pm
Kiss
|Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by Newbeginnings(m): 8:09pm
igbo girls and fake love
4 Likes
|Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by millomaniac: 8:09pm
Reportmusic:
Well mannered and decent woman. I off my cap for her parents. She is rare in this crazy era of pervesness and feminism. She should be a role model to our young girls. I just hope she doesnt break and become a good girl gone bad.
|Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by crackerspub: 8:09pm
taylor89:
seconded my brother
|Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by Homeboiy: 8:10pm
Keep distributing your pussycat to all these Yoruba Boys
|Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by Richkid97(m): 8:10pm
1 Like
|Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by dayleke(m): 8:10pm
She don confam am na...
|Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by Pipedreams: 8:10pm
Newbeginnings:
You yarn my mind
|Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by ndubest120: 8:10pm
very interesting more information from www.fineloaded.com
|Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by anjieross(f): 8:10pm
I think this girl lost it somewhere
|Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by easybussiness: 8:11pm
Free talk
|Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by comshots(m): 8:11pm
You made it clear that you weren't dating flavour but keep mute about kiss daniel.
|Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by malele(m): 8:11pm
It's really craze how people think this pretty chidinma will date that crazy afonja boy
|Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by Gangster1ms: 8:11pm
This child abuse lady...na her type go be sugar mummy later in the future.
|Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by bigtt76(f): 8:12pm
Too much grammar there! The question is ....is Yes or No ...she begin de para anyway lets take it that the answer is NO! Oya bloggers unto the next fabu
Reportmusic:
|Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by Muzanga(f): 8:13pm
taylor89:how do men think sef? Can a fcked dick be unfcked? U sleep with a girl and start feeling fly. Una fck eachother. Nobody dey lose for sex na win win. I cum you cum. Simple.
|Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by merits(m): 8:13pm
carry go na your time
(0) (Reply)
Nollywood Star Nkem Owoh ‘resurrects’ In Lagos / Chris Brown Charged! / Rugged Man's New Release
Viewing this topic: Lyord69(m), KILLZBABA(m), debque(m), yemi16, ZN2, Nicesoul23, Phayie(m), illiasnwm, Emmybest78, royalads, utch(m), Naijaland12, LagosEconomist, IfeomaRash(f), crackerspub, Dimaya, Josh121(m), Mayor101010(m), NOC1(m), yinusabass(m), Demmyblaze, nairalandfreak(m), londrina(f), Marvelous101, Del17, Olusea11(m), twinskenny(m), BrainCONCEPTZ(m), miqos02(m), mcz55, bernice55(m), Fretchy, kk4real, DoTheNeedful, georjay(m), kkmny81, sestar, Bluetooth2, iamdref, femtex007(m), Harbdulrasaq(m), Pipedreams, selena(f), apholaryn, uyicos, mop4, baldeagle, frubben(m), MegaGenius, kelvinezeh55(m), WHIZKIDEFE(m), Akinola2543(m), Skykid1208(m), shalomj(m), MisterKennedy(m), bayocanny, spygadgets(m), opymx, fabihill, mamanicole, knc(m), auschris, Mido77, sherlockhush, StoneLucifer, clow(m), olsolnigga(m), zeb04(f), drthiery(m), Allem(m), KB007, kordarchitects, freeman67, INFOBIZ3, anibirelawal(m), liukaz(m), ikihealthplus(m), offor88(m), diniotee(f), 5sims(m), lion042(m), yeyeboi(m), phoenix45(m), Pidginwhisper, Emmasey(m), JomoGbomo2(m), GMan650(m), Ayodamsam(m), Derojuzy(m), mebad(m), ollah2, Queenslary(f), Kakamorufu(m), Amicist(f), lilprodigy(m), hyxt05(m), rali123(f), GoldenJAT(m), ConcernedNL, njokuuche77(m), Aderinkola, cabosnoopy(m), oriented247(m), freestylebony(m), itiswello352, judey1992(m), Dayocold001, Oracle12, totit, jholiz, Spain007(m), Amarabae(f), THEbaddest007, clarocuzioo(m), SHEAU(m), Achor1111(m), jonath0012(m), xtianh(m), justjeff, EMMAUGOH(m), olasco2035, zkri(m), Okwyjesus(m), femoomo(m), dejavuh0007(m), nappyboi001, latup4real(m), Blazepet(m), Biibibii(m), Obinoscopy(m), afangsoup, MISSCONGENIALITY(f), Steemitlicensed(m), ODVanguard, damlawrence101, Mynd44, Authoreety, chybosaint(m), honjaey(m), rockkid55(m), elobyobi, TundeEinstein(m), Namt, Obainoneandonly(m), FrankTalk1, Panelbeater(m), ChykeBivins(m), Brigance(m), Wizkhalifa2(m), derommyvent, Adayoung(f), Shevyshane(m), Ugogabriel(m), carlede, Realitykay(m), elizino, hiteelong(f), Lionbite(m), sincerlyyo(m), Beautiful4u(m), Xmen149(m), Seanixking, simmydebadest(m), Ihebu4chelsea(m), Yeyelite(m), junido501(m), testify, Laitesmart(m), ijaycecy(f), Yinkwamo(m), Sterope(f), Atro(m), Royal789(m), okeythaone, adamx23(m), sweetkev(m), Viqtour(m), nonnynonso, Muzanga(f), defemz(m), merits(m), anibueli147(m), kinibigdeal(m), mhimi(m), dapsoneh, tuzle(m), Dekvng, bashimam(m), SUBWAY101, anjieross(f), Godyke(m), alausa4u(m), MurphyTheory99(m), chally02(m), Rolandonyi, oyetunder(m), stepo707, Emekagabriel, emmyjaysnr(m), comshots(m), Melvess(m), millomaniac, Ejiod(m), Itanola2012, abiodunraufu, VirtuesEmpire(f), Taylordedon, oscarvicto, emmanok24(m), senchris(m) and 327 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14