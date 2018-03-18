₦airaland Forum

Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by Reportmusic(f): 3:01pm
Singer Chidinma has spoken about her relationship with Kiss Daniel to Punch saying it is left for those who want to believe they are dating to believe, and those who think they aren’t dating can also keep to their belief. Speaking about what brought herself and Flavour together and her relationship with Kiss Daniel, Chidinma says;

I was never signed to Flavour’s record company and I wasn’t in a relationship with him. However, I have been involved in some projects with him because we have a good chemistry. Working with him is fun and less stressful.

And about Kiss Daniel. I don’t like to speak about my relationship or love life in public. There is nothing to talk about me and Kiss Daniel; people can say anything they want to say. Whether I am in a relationship with him or not, everyone will get to know later. I find it weird that I am always linked to one musician or the other. At times, it takes extra effort for me to convince people that certain reports about me are untrue.

https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/18/chidinma-speaks-on-relationship-with-kiss-daniel/

Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by taylor89: 3:03pm
Just be careful girl









Because a fukked pvssy can't be unfuckked










Why am i even commenting people wey their preek should fukk as for now my preek is on relegation

Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by HausaOverlord: 3:04pm
Who gives a rats ass
Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by stephleena(f): 3:05pm
I hope he "kisses" ur career

Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by xamuel17(m): 3:16pm
There's a Malawian proverb that says, "If you force a fart, it becomes shhit that stains the underwear."

Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by jonero4(m): 3:39pm
xamuel17:
There's a Malawian proverb that says,
"If you force a fart, it becomes shhit that stains the underwear."
copy copy

Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by itspzpics(m): 4:31pm
OK continue
Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by miqos02(m): 8:08pm
Kiss
Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by Newbeginnings(m): 8:09pm
igbo girls and fake love

Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by millomaniac: 8:09pm
Well mannered and decent woman. I off my cap for her parents. She is rare in this crazy era of pervesness and feminism. She should be a role model to our young girls. I just hope she doesnt break and become a good girl gone bad.
Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by crackerspub: 8:09pm
grin grin grin grin
taylor89:
Just be careful girl









Because a fukked pvssy can't be unfuckked










Why am i even commenting people wey their preek should fukk as for now my preek is on relegation


seconded my brother grin grin grin
Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by Homeboiy: 8:10pm
Keep distributing your pussycat to all these Yoruba Boys lipsrsealed
Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by Richkid97(m): 8:10pm
grin

Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by dayleke(m): 8:10pm
She don confam am na...
Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by Pipedreams: 8:10pm
Newbeginnings:
igbo girls and fake love

You yarn my mind
Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by ndubest120: 8:10pm
Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by anjieross(f): 8:10pm
embarassed
I think this girl lost it somewhere
Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by easybussiness: 8:11pm
Free talk
Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by comshots(m): 8:11pm
You made it clear that you weren't dating flavour but keep mute about kiss daniel.
Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by malele(m): 8:11pm
It's really craze how people think this pretty chidinma will date that crazy afonja boy
Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by Gangster1ms: 8:11pm
This child abuse lady...na her type go be sugar mummy later in the future. undecided
Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by bigtt76(f): 8:12pm
Too much grammar there! The question is ....is Yes or No ...she begin de para grin anyway lets take it that the answer is NO! Oya bloggers unto the next fabu tongue


Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by Muzanga(f): 8:13pm
taylor89:
Just be careful girl









Because a fukked pvssy can't be unfuckked










Why am i even commenting people wey their preek should fukk as for now my preek is on relegation
how do men think sef? Can a fcked dick be unfcked? U sleep with a girl and start feeling fly. Una fck eachother. Nobody dey lose for sex na win win. I cum you cum. Simple.
Re: Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel by merits(m): 8:13pm
carry go na your time

