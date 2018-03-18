Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Chidinma Speaks On Relationship With Kiss Daniel (1913 Views)

I was never signed to Flavour’s record company and I wasn’t in a relationship with him. However, I have been involved in some projects with him because we have a good chemistry. Working with him is fun and less stressful.



And about Kiss Daniel. I don’t like to speak about my relationship or love life in public. There is nothing to talk about me and Kiss Daniel; people can say anything they want to say. Whether I am in a relationship with him or not, everyone will get to know later. I find it weird that I am always linked to one musician or the other. At times, it takes extra effort for me to convince people that certain reports about me are untrue.



Just be careful girl



















Because a fukked pvssy can't be unfuckked





















Why am i even commenting people wey their preek should fukk as for now my preek is on relegation 7 Likes

Who gives a rats ass

I hope he "kisses" ur career 3 Likes

There's a Malawian proverb that says, "If you force a fart, it becomes shhit that stains the underwear." 1 Like 1 Share

xamuel17:

There's a Malawian proverb that says,

"If you force a fart, it becomes shhit that stains the underwear." copy copy copy copy 3 Likes

OK continue

Kiss

igbo girls and fake love 4 Likes

Well mannered and decent woman. I off my cap for her parents. She is rare in this crazy era of pervesness and feminism. She should be a role model to our young girls. I just hope she doesnt break and become a good girl gone bad. Well mannered and decent woman. I off my cap for her parents. She is rare in this crazy era of pervesness and feminism. She should be a role model to our young girls. I just hope she doesnt break and become a good girl gone bad.

taylor89:

Just be careful girl



















Because a fukked pvssy can't be unfuckked





















Why am i even commenting people wey their preek should fukk as for now my preek is on relegation



seconded my brother seconded my brother

Keep distributing your pussycat to all these Yoruba Boys

1 Like

She don confam am na...

Newbeginnings:

igbo girls and fake love

You yarn my mind You yarn my mind

I think this girl lost it somewhere I think this girl lost it somewhere

Free talk

You made it clear that you weren't dating flavour but keep mute about kiss daniel.

It's really craze how people think this pretty chidinma will date that crazy afonja boy

This child abuse lady...na her type go be sugar mummy later in the future.

anyway lets take it that the answer is NO! Oya bloggers unto the next fabu





cc lalasticlala Too much grammar there! The question is ....is Yes or No ...she begin de paraanyway lets take it that the answer is NO! Oya bloggers unto the next fabu

taylor89:

Just be careful girl



















Because a fukked pvssy can't be unfuckked





















Why am i even commenting people wey their preek should fukk as for now my preek is on relegation how do men think sef? Can a fcked dick be unfcked? U sleep with a girl and start feeling fly. Una fck eachother. Nobody dey lose for sex na win win. I cum you cum. Simple. how do men think sef? Can a fcked dick be unfcked? U sleep with a girl and start feeling fly. Una fck eachother. Nobody dey lose for sex na win win. I cum you cum. Simple.