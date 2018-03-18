Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Soldiers Arrest 6 Herdsmen Destroying Farmland In Benue (14370 Views)

Similarly, troops on patrol in the general area of Chembe, Tse-Gundu, Tse-Iordye and Sbaor settlements sighted two herdsmen on motorcycle along Kwata Shaor river bank. Herdsmen abandoned their motorcycle and fled. On search of the general area, one round of 7.62mm special was discovered. Troops continue to dominate the general area with patrols.

Troops of 707 Special Forces Brigade have arrested 6 herdsmen, caught in the act of farmland destruction. Troops while on patrol in the general area of Kwata Sule on 17 March 18 encountered the herdsmen in the act prompting their arrest. After initial interrogation, the suspects were handed over to the police for further action.

Similarly, troops on patrol in the general area of Chembe, Tse-Gundu, Tse-Iordye and Sbaor settlements sighted two herdsmen on motorcycle along Kwata Shaor river bank. Herdsmen abandoned their motorcycle and fled. On search of the general area, one round of 7.62mm special was discovered. Troops continue to dominate the general area with patrols.

Brigadier General Texas Chukwu
Director Army Public Relations

Thunder fire Buhari 19 Likes 2 Shares

Well done troops



Nigerians demand the full prosecution of these suspects to the full extent of the law 7 Likes

na wash..they go free them as soon as buhari finishes his "event planning" activities. @kano 15 Likes 1 Share

GOOD NEWS!!!

na wash..they go free them as soon as buhari finishes his "event planning" activities. @kano Insatiable humans!







Show no mercy kill emm all 3 Likes

i need their balls 1 Like

Let's see how this case would be handled too... Nigerians are watching 2 Likes

See their faces all fulanies 1 Like

can you imagine the nonentities that are being treated like royalties in Nigeria? 4 Likes

This one is no longer grazing, this is intentional act of provocation and why will they destroy people's farmlands? is the farmlands grazing route?

Anybody who support this evil is worst than Hitler, this is just a continuation of century long jihad. 1 Like

Reno should come and identify them whether they are Fulani or Mbororo. 5 Likes

Why do these headsmen really like causing trouble?

Ignorance? or Maliciousness?



Just for the camera



Make we think say them dey work. Abeg shift 1 Like 1 Share

They look dangerous.

Look at them, different shades of stupid!

I need to be VERY far from people like this 2 Likes

big lie no one can arrest buhari children .d real herms men are drinkin garri in daura in buhari's palour

All for show! How many have been convicted so far?

Atiku is telling me that these are not Fulani, I am not understanding 1 Like

You can see the evil in their eyes, these ones were looking for blood. Reno Omokori, oya bring out map lets start tracing their ancestry, maybe they are Yoruba herdsmen or Igbo herdsmen or maybe they are Kanuri abi na Bororo herdsmen but not fulani herdsmen. Dumb fool, as if Kanuri and Fulani no be the same thing. Kanuri and Bororo all are from the Fulani tribal lineage.

Fear not, uncle is coming to get you out.

Why catch them alive? Shoot them on sight. They sow "no mercy!" Give them their deserved harvest

exco90:

i need their balls