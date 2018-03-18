₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Soldiers Arrest 6 Herdsmen Destroying Farmland In Benue by ceometromedia: 3:21pm
Troops of 707 Special Forces Brigade have arrested 6 herdsmen, caught in the act of farmland destruction. Troops while on patrol in the general area of Kwata Sule on 17 March 18 encountered the herdsmen in the act prompting their arrest. After initial interrogation, the suspects were handed over to the police for further action.
Similarly, troops on patrol in the general area of Chembe, Tse-Gundu, Tse-Iordye and Sbaor settlements sighted two herdsmen on motorcycle along Kwata Shaor river bank. Herdsmen abandoned their motorcycle and fled. On search of the general area, one round of 7.62mm special was discovered. Troops continue to dominate the general area with patrols.
Brigadier General Texas Chukwu
Director Army Public Relations
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 6 Herdsmen Destroying Farmland In Benue by taylor89: 3:22pm
Nonsense
Apprehend or should be killed
Thunder fire Buhari
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 6 Herdsmen Destroying Farmland In Benue by traeces(m): 3:26pm
Well done troops
Nigerians demand the full prosecution of these suspects to the full extent of the law
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 6 Herdsmen Destroying Farmland In Benue by stephleena(f): 3:27pm
na wash..they go free them as soon as buhari finishes his "event planning" activities. @kano
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 6 Herdsmen Destroying Farmland In Benue by Sarang: 9:06pm
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 6 Herdsmen Destroying Farmland In Benue by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:07pm
GOOD NEWS!!!
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 6 Herdsmen Destroying Farmland In Benue by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:08pm
stephleena:Insatiable humans!
DEFINITION:
insatiable
adjective
(of an appetite or desire) impossible to satisfy.
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 6 Herdsmen Destroying Farmland In Benue by Iscoalarcon: 9:08pm
Show no mercy kill emm all
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 6 Herdsmen Destroying Farmland In Benue by exco90(m): 9:08pm
i need their balls
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 6 Herdsmen Destroying Farmland In Benue by pweshboi(m): 9:08pm
Let's see how this case would be handled too... Nigerians are watching
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 6 Herdsmen Destroying Farmland In Benue by soviet(m): 9:08pm
See their faces all fulanies
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 6 Herdsmen Destroying Farmland In Benue by Kul3ger(m): 9:08pm
can you imagine the nonentities that are being treated like royalties in Nigeria?
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 6 Herdsmen Destroying Farmland In Benue by Ucheosefoh(m): 9:08pm
This one is no longer grazing, this is intentional act of provocation and why will they destroy people's farmlands? is the farmlands grazing route?
Anybody who support this evil is worst than Hitler, this is just a continuation of century long jihad.
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 6 Herdsmen Destroying Farmland In Benue by ruffbamreal(m): 9:09pm
Reno should come and identify them whether they are Fulani or Mbororo.
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 6 Herdsmen Destroying Farmland In Benue by NLEFCC(m): 9:09pm
Why do these headsmen really like causing trouble?
Ignorance? or Maliciousness?
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 6 Herdsmen Destroying Farmland In Benue by Arewa12: 9:10pm
Lobatan
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 6 Herdsmen Destroying Farmland In Benue by EmekaBlue(m): 9:11pm
Okay
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 6 Herdsmen Destroying Farmland In Benue by Pepsi101: 9:11pm
Just for the camera
Make we think say them dey work. Abeg shift
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 6 Herdsmen Destroying Farmland In Benue by Olril18(m): 9:11pm
ceometromedia:awon oloribuu,apayaan dedee
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 6 Herdsmen Destroying Farmland In Benue by AshiwajuFoward: 9:12pm
They look dangerous.
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 6 Herdsmen Destroying Farmland In Benue by StaffofOrayan(m): 9:12pm
Look at them, different shades of stupid!
I need to be VERY far from people like this
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 6 Herdsmen Destroying Farmland In Benue by Abfinest007(m): 9:12pm
big lie no one can arrest buhari children .d real herms men are drinkin garri in daura in buhari's palour
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 6 Herdsmen Destroying Farmland In Benue by Pavore9: 9:15pm
All for show! How many have been convicted so far?
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 6 Herdsmen Destroying Farmland In Benue by AK6464(m): 9:16pm
Atiku is telling me that these are not Fulani, I am not understanding
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 6 Herdsmen Destroying Farmland In Benue by congorasta: 9:17pm
MANNABBQGRILLS:teacher Thomas
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 6 Herdsmen Destroying Farmland In Benue by Mrchippychappy(m): 9:19pm
You can see the evil in their eyes, these ones were looking for blood. Reno Omokori, oya bring out map lets start tracing their ancestry, maybe they are Yoruba herdsmen or Igbo herdsmen or maybe they are Kanuri abi na Bororo herdsmen but not fulani herdsmen. Dumb fool, as if Kanuri and Fulani no be the same thing. Kanuri and Bororo all are from the Fulani tribal lineage.
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 6 Herdsmen Destroying Farmland In Benue by Topestbilly(m): 9:20pm
Fear not, uncle is coming to get you out.
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 6 Herdsmen Destroying Farmland In Benue by hysteriabox(m): 9:21pm
Why catch them alive? Shoot them on sight. They sow "no mercy!" Give them their deserved harvest
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 6 Herdsmen Destroying Farmland In Benue by Emmahunk(m): 9:21pm
taylor89:
Nigerians! If they had been killed, you will be the first to scream "extrajudicial killing". Just like the people that have been crying for soldiers and now that soldiers have been sent, they have turned around saying that they are afraid soldiers will now be used to shield the herdsman.
What really do you want? Buhari's blood?
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 6 Herdsmen Destroying Farmland In Benue by philipstanley(m): 9:21pm
exco90:
|Re: Soldiers Arrest 6 Herdsmen Destroying Farmland In Benue by Pascal181: 9:24pm
One call from buhari or IGP nd they re free. If buhari can release boko haram prisoners who re d herdsmen
