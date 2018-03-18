₦airaland Forum

Ahneeka, Angel, Leo And Ifu Ennada At BBNaija Eviction Party - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ahneeka, Angel, Leo And Ifu Ennada At BBNaija Eviction Party (10351 Views)

Ahneeka, Angel, Leo And Ifu Ennada At BBNaija Eviction Party by ceometromedia: 3:42pm
Recently evicted big brother naija housemates, Leo, Ifu Ennada, Ahneeka and Angel were pictured at this year second edition of the eviction party for big brother naija housemates. See photos below

Re: Ahneeka, Angel, Leo And Ifu Ennada At BBNaija Eviction Party by ceometromedia: 3:42pm
Re: Ahneeka, Angel, Leo And Ifu Ennada At BBNaija Eviction Party by k5500: 3:51pm
Re: Ahneeka, Angel, Leo And Ifu Ennada At BBNaija Eviction Party by Durhleepee(f): 3:53pm
k5500:
Hmmm why does Timi Dakolo and Tania Omotayo look so good together ?

He looks better with his wife

24 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ahneeka, Angel, Leo And Ifu Ennada At BBNaija Eviction Party by k5500: 4:04pm
Durhleepee:

He looks better with his wife
I bet he does

2 Likes

Re: Ahneeka, Angel, Leo And Ifu Ennada At BBNaija Eviction Party by Homeboiy: 4:17pm
Ok
Re: Ahneeka, Angel, Leo And Ifu Ennada At BBNaija Eviction Party by 9jaBloke: 7:17pm
Fine gal
Re: Ahneeka, Angel, Leo And Ifu Ennada At BBNaija Eviction Party by computer0810: 9:26pm
angel don go buy cloth oh
Re: Ahneeka, Angel, Leo And Ifu Ennada At BBNaija Eviction Party by NwaAmaikpe: 9:27pm
shocked


Being a cheat will look so good on Timi Dakolo.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Ahneeka, Angel, Leo And Ifu Ennada At BBNaija Eviction Party by dapatro: 9:27pm
hmmm
Re: Ahneeka, Angel, Leo And Ifu Ennada At BBNaija Eviction Party by TheNigerianMan: 9:27pm
You nor go believe the kind votes we cee-c get, me I nor understand. To hell with this show
Re: Ahneeka, Angel, Leo And Ifu Ennada At BBNaija Eviction Party by lampard01(m): 9:27pm
undecided

2 Likes

Re: Ahneeka, Angel, Leo And Ifu Ennada At BBNaija Eviction Party by Ennny(f): 9:31pm
k5500:
I bet he does

Tuletule.

1 Like

Re: Ahneeka, Angel, Leo And Ifu Ennada At BBNaija Eviction Party by ja2ken(m): 9:33pm
computer0810:
angel don go buy cloth oh
make una leave my man small na!! We know say him fake.. ��
Re: Ahneeka, Angel, Leo And Ifu Ennada At BBNaija Eviction Party by Nedfed(m): 9:36pm
If you no the game you will surely win it
That's what BBNAIJA called for.
Anto had being evicted tonite
Watch the next eviction is between Lolu and Nina.
Neva u think is only ur vote that count, but the housemate that threads on daily bases.
I see Teddy A and bamba going far likewise Tobi and cee-c. because dis four people are always the topic of discussion on BBnaija.

1 Like

Re: Ahneeka, Angel, Leo And Ifu Ennada At BBNaija Eviction Party by k5500: 9:37pm
Ennny:


Tuletule.
Am not just stating the obvious na
Re: Ahneeka, Angel, Leo And Ifu Ennada At BBNaija Eviction Party by k5500: 9:37pm
Ennny:


Tuletule.
Am not just stating the obvious na
Re: Ahneeka, Angel, Leo And Ifu Ennada At BBNaija Eviction Party by deaconbiggy(m): 9:37pm
ja2ken:
make una leave my man small na!! We know say him fake.. ��

Lai lie Mohammed is a learner for Angel side.
Re: Ahneeka, Angel, Leo And Ifu Ennada At BBNaija Eviction Party by breadtom: 9:37pm
If this poo called BB naija doesn't add to the growth of this country economically , then its thrash..
Re: Ahneeka, Angel, Leo And Ifu Ennada At BBNaija Eviction Party by dominated: 9:39pm
nice one
Re: Ahneeka, Angel, Leo And Ifu Ennada At BBNaija Eviction Party by Buhari2rule(f): 9:39pm
Re: Ahneeka, Angel, Leo And Ifu Ennada At BBNaija Eviction Party by Stallion93(m): 9:43pm
this Ifu girl smokes a lot of weed i think
Re: Ahneeka, Angel, Leo And Ifu Ennada At BBNaija Eviction Party by Arsenalholic(m): 9:45pm
Re: Ahneeka, Angel, Leo And Ifu Ennada At BBNaija Eviction Party by Chloe88(f): 9:47pm
so how many people remain for house? :-Xso how many people remain for house?
Re: Ahneeka, Angel, Leo And Ifu Ennada At BBNaija Eviction Party by Whobedatte(m): 9:50pm
Arsenalholic:
Who did Chelsea draw for the FA cup semi finals?
Soton

1 Like

Re: Ahneeka, Angel, Leo And Ifu Ennada At BBNaija Eviction Party by dominated: 9:53pm
Re: Ahneeka, Angel, Leo And Ifu Ennada At BBNaija Eviction Party by sacluxisback(m): 9:55pm
Fvck you big brother pornstars and your followers.
Re: Ahneeka, Angel, Leo And Ifu Ennada At BBNaija Eviction Party by ztarlord(m): 10:05pm
Re: Ahneeka, Angel, Leo And Ifu Ennada At BBNaija Eviction Party by illuminaty(m): 10:07pm
Nedfed:
If you no the game you will surely win it
That's what BBNAIJA called for.
Anto had being evicted tonite
Watch the next eviction is between Lolu and Nina.
Neva u think is only ur vote that count, but the housemate that threads on daily bases.
I see Teddy A and bamba going far likewise Tobi and cee-c. because dis four people are always the topic of discussion on BBnaija.

....what are you even sayingdid u check the statistics for the last voting that took anto outplease check how many votes teddy A scored against lolu and tell me why lolu will leave the house before teddy ANina stands a better chance than even teddy A....don't believe the hype surrounding teddy A...he doesn't have fans that votes
Re: Ahneeka, Angel, Leo And Ifu Ennada At BBNaija Eviction Party by Nedfed(m): 10:14pm
illuminaty:
....what are you even sayingdid u check the statistics for the last voting that took anto outplease check how many votes teddy A scored against lolu and tell me why lolu will leave the house before teddy ANina stands a better chance than even teddy A....don't believe the hype surrounding teddy A...he doesn't have fans that votes
You just watch and see
Re: Ahneeka, Angel, Leo And Ifu Ennada At BBNaija Eviction Party by kenostika(m): 10:24pm
See them,confused souls

Re: Ahneeka, Angel, Leo And Ifu Ennada At BBNaija Eviction Party by illuminaty(m): 10:29pm
Nedfed:
You just watch and see
..ok!

