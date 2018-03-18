Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ahneeka, Angel, Leo And Ifu Ennada At BBNaija Eviction Party (10351 Views)

http://www.metronaija.ng/photos-ahneeka-angel-leo-and-ifu-ennada-at-eviction-party/ Recently evicted big brother naija housemates, Leo, Ifu Ennada, Ahneeka and Angel were pictured at this year second edition of the eviction party for big brother naija housemates. See photos below

k5500:

Hmmm why does Timi Dakolo and Tania Omotayo look so good together ?

He looks better with his wife He looks better with his wife 24 Likes 2 Shares

Durhleepee:



He looks better with his wife I bet he does I bet he does 2 Likes

Ok

Fine gal

angel don go buy cloth oh







Being a cheat will look so good on Timi Dakolo. Being a cheat will look so good on Timi Dakolo. 1 Like 1 Share

hmmm

You nor go believe the kind votes we cee-c get, me I nor understand. To hell with this show

2 Likes

k5500:

I bet he does

Tuletule. Tuletule. 1 Like

computer0810:

angel don go buy cloth oh make una leave my man small na!! We know say him fake.. �� make una leave my man small na!! We know say him fake.. ��

If you no the game you will surely win it

That's what BBNAIJA called for.

Anto had being evicted tonite

Watch the next eviction is between Lolu and Nina.

Neva u think is only ur vote that count, but the housemate that threads on daily bases.

I see Teddy A and bamba going far likewise Tobi and cee-c. because dis four people are always the topic of discussion on BBnaija. 1 Like

Ennny:





Tuletule. Am not just stating the obvious na Am not just stating the obvious na

Ennny:





Tuletule. Am not just stating the obvious na Am not just stating the obvious na

ja2ken:

make una leave my man small na!! We know say him fake.. ��

Lai lie Mohammed is a learner for Angel side. Lai lie Mohammed is a learner for Angel side.

If this poo called BB naija doesn't add to the growth of this country economically , then its thrash..

nice one



this Ifu girl smokes a lot of weed i think

Who did Chelsea draw for the FA cup semi finals?

so how many people remain for house? :-Xso how many people remain for house?

Arsenalholic:

Who did Chelsea draw for the FA cup semi finals? Soton Soton 1 Like

Fvck you big brother pornstars and your followers.

Nedfed:

If you no the game you will surely win it

That's what BBNAIJA called for.

Anto had being evicted tonite

Watch the next eviction is between Lolu and Nina.

Neva u think is only ur vote that count, but the housemate that threads on daily bases.

I see Teddy A and bamba going far likewise Tobi and cee-c. because dis four people are always the topic of discussion on BBnaija.



....what are you even saying did u check the statistics for the last voting that took anto out please check how many votes teddy A scored against lolu and tell me why lolu will leave the house before teddy A Nina stands a better chance than even teddy A....don't believe the hype surrounding teddy A...he doesn't have fans that votes ....what are you even sayingdid u check the statistics for the last voting that took anto outplease check how many votes teddy A scored against lolu and tell me why lolu will leave the house before teddy ANina stands a better chance than even teddy A....don't believe the hype surrounding teddy A...he doesn't have fans that votes

illuminaty:

....what are you even saying did u check the statistics for the last voting that took anto out please check how many votes teddy A scored against lolu and tell me why lolu will leave the house before teddy A Nina stands a better chance than even teddy A....don't believe the hype surrounding teddy A...he doesn't have fans that votes You just watch and see You just watch and see

See them,confused souls