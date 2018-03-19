Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Bbnaija: 2 Evicted Housemates Will Return To The House (6532 Views)

Viewers will have to vote for their favorite evicted housemate and the top 2 housemates will be back to the BBNaija house and continue the pursuit of the grand prize. These housemates are Antpo, Princess,Bitto, Vandora, Dee One, Khloe, Leo, Ifu Ennada and K Brule.



I can see Dee 1 coming back. 5 Likes 1 Share

Three months of confusion .. 2 Likes

This new twist of Big Brother is clear cheating because those evicted housemates already seen how the show looks like from the outside. They already know which housemate has more strength.



Why bring them back to contest? 48 Likes 1 Share





Smily202:

bigtt76:

Cabal calls BBNaija Organizers(BO).



Cabal: Why is my candidate not on the show?



BO: She was evicted, Sir.



Cabal: How could you let her get evicted?



BO: She had the lowest votes after nomination, Sir.



Cabal: I want her back on the show.



BO: But Sir, she's already been evicted.



CABAL: No Buts. I want her back on the show within two weeks.



BO: Okay Sir. We'll try to bring her back as a fake housemate.



CABAL: No. I want her to still compete like the others.



BO: But Sir, wouldn't she have an advantage over the other housemates? This would skew the show in many ways. We'd be breaking our own rules.



CABAL: I don't care. I just want her back on the show. I don't want to hear any more excuses from you.



BO: Okay Sir. We'll see what we can do. I promise that she'll be back in two weeks time. 32 Likes 3 Shares

anything bbn is FP wordy

And some peeps will still vote?

i will vote bitto and leo

Lalasticlacla kindly delete this thread. Thanks

INTERESTING .



More strategies, more money



#45 Million for the winner, #200M to be made from viewers!



Thumbs up!!! 2 Likes 2 Shares

Leo/Angel and Vandora/Anto

Useless Show, na that one Nigerians know when ppl are dyin in Benue Useless Show, na that one Nigerians know when ppl are dyin in Benue

Very wrong move by the organisers. The previously evicted housemates have access to information they re nt supposed to, like knowing that miracle is the strongest etc. They now know hw to play dia games better. 1 Like

I want my Aneeka back 1 Like

When the show has finished..you will start blaming the govt. For unemployment and the state of the nation.. now you will be walking from one house to another wer Gen dey on to watch eviction night.. no worry 3 Likes

If I'm opportune to go back to the house.

I will drop better money for dem my guys and famz that each time I'm up for possible eviction, make dem buy cards load and start voting non stop from Monday till Friday.



I don't trust the guy called Miracle. The weakest guy now become the toughest. E don package well before coming into the show.

Mtcheew, after collecting the money from your votes, they already know who and who they will send back into the house..



Everything in Nigeria is pooooo 1 Like

As if merging the housemates into pairs and evicting them based on votes casted as such wasn't enough mistake, they are now coming up with this?? Quite laughable 1 Like



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xIxr4liIS3Q let's save Anto

dunno what's going on in bbnaija o, they shouldn't have evicted ANTO one of the most intelligent female in that house unlike that talkertive cee c dat only knows how to insult fellow housemates, Alex also only to dance without pant on Saturday night ... 1 Like

This is pure madness....the only good thing about this show is that they keep the unemployed busy if not thieves go dun much

This show called bbn is evil. illuminnati inspired. look at the symbols- the eye and triangles all over. It's alot of distractions to Nigerian youths who should be doing something meaningful with their time.

ANYTHING NIGERIA LACKS CREDIBILITY.



CHEAT! CHEAT!



EVEN BIG BROTHER TOO. 1 Like

Leo is going back to win.