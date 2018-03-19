₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bbnaija: 2 Evicted Housemates Will Return To The House by metronaija2: 8:46pm On Mar 18
Big Brother Naija is full of surprises, this edition has lived up to the expectation that we dream of last year. Ebuka made it known that 2 evicted housemates will return to the big brother naija house through a voting system .
Viewers will have to vote for their favorite evicted housemate and the top 2 housemates will be back to the BBNaija house and continue the pursuit of the grand prize. These housemates are Antpo, Princess,Bitto, Vandora, Dee One, Khloe, Leo, Ifu Ennada and K Brule.
|Re: Bbnaija: 2 Evicted Housemates Will Return To The House by okk4sure(m): 8:47pm On Mar 18
I can see Dee 1 coming back.
|Re: Bbnaija: 2 Evicted Housemates Will Return To The House by Cutehector(m): 8:55pm On Mar 18
Three months of confusion ..
|Re: Bbnaija: 2 Evicted Housemates Will Return To The House by Smily202(m): 9:02pm On Mar 18
This new twist of Big Brother is clear cheating because those evicted housemates already seen how the show looks like from the outside. They already know which housemate has more strength.
Why bring them back to contest?
|Re: Bbnaija: 2 Evicted Housemates Will Return To The House by bigtt76(f): 9:12pm On Mar 18
Exactly, just like they made Katung in Season One, came in the middle of the show and end up winning.
Smily202:
|Re: Bbnaija: 2 Evicted Housemates Will Return To The House by Smily202(m): 9:25pm On Mar 18
bigtt76:
Anyway , Big Brother wan pack the small money wey remain for Nigerians hands, see business strategy naa?
|Re: Bbnaija: 2 Evicted Housemates Will Return To The House by XML33: 11:19pm On Mar 18
Cabal calls BBNaija Organizers(BO).
Cabal: Why is my candidate not on the show?
BO: She was evicted, Sir.
Cabal: How could you let her get evicted?
BO: She had the lowest votes after nomination, Sir.
Cabal: I want her back on the show.
BO: But Sir, she's already been evicted.
CABAL: No Buts. I want her back on the show within two weeks.
BO: Okay Sir. We'll try to bring her back as a fake housemate.
CABAL: No. I want her to still compete like the others.
BO: But Sir, wouldn't she have an advantage over the other housemates? This would skew the show in many ways. We'd be breaking our own rules.
CABAL: I don't care. I just want her back on the show. I don't want to hear any more excuses from you.
BO: Okay Sir. We'll see what we can do. I promise that she'll be back in two weeks time.
|Re: Bbnaija: 2 Evicted Housemates Will Return To The House by marvin906(m): 11:19pm On Mar 18
anything bbn is FP wordy
|Re: Bbnaija: 2 Evicted Housemates Will Return To The House by Oyebee91(m): 11:20pm On Mar 18
And some peeps will still vote?
|Re: Bbnaija: 2 Evicted Housemates Will Return To The House by obojememe: 11:20pm On Mar 18
i will vote bitto and leo
|Re: Bbnaija: 2 Evicted Housemates Will Return To The House by grayht(m): 11:22pm On Mar 18
Lalasticlacla kindly delete this thread. Thanks
|Re: Bbnaija: 2 Evicted Housemates Will Return To The House by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:22pm On Mar 18
INTERESTING .
More strategies, more money
#45 Million for the winner, #200M to be made from viewers!
Thumbs up!!!
|Re: Bbnaija: 2 Evicted Housemates Will Return To The House by gen2lpat(m): 11:22pm On Mar 18
Leo/Angel and Vandora/Anto
|Re: Bbnaija: 2 Evicted Housemates Will Return To The House by Johnsown1(m): 11:22pm On Mar 18
Smily202:Do u know the ethics of business, they are making money and ur here taking about fair and unfair
|Re: Bbnaija: 2 Evicted Housemates Will Return To The House by guttentag(m): 11:22pm On Mar 18
XML33:
Useless Show, na that one Nigerians know when ppl are dyin in Benue
|Re: Bbnaija: 2 Evicted Housemates Will Return To The House by nonix22(m): 11:23pm On Mar 18
XML33:U just made my night, I can now sleep in peace ✌
|Re: Bbnaija: 2 Evicted Housemates Will Return To The House by mostcerebral: 11:25pm On Mar 18
Very wrong move by the organisers. The previously evicted housemates have access to information they re nt supposed to, like knowing that miracle is the strongest etc. They now know hw to play dia games better.
|Re: Bbnaija: 2 Evicted Housemates Will Return To The House by sibepoc(m): 11:25pm On Mar 18
I want my Aneeka back
|Re: Bbnaija: 2 Evicted Housemates Will Return To The House by Patrick33(m): 11:27pm On Mar 18
When the show has finished..you will start blaming the govt. For unemployment and the state of the nation.. now you will be walking from one house to another wer Gen dey on to watch eviction night.. no worry
|Re: Bbnaija: 2 Evicted Housemates Will Return To The House by tico1212(m): 11:27pm On Mar 18
If I'm opportune to go back to the house.
I will drop better money for dem my guys and famz that each time I'm up for possible eviction, make dem buy cards load and start voting non stop from Monday till Friday.
I don't trust the guy called Miracle. The weakest guy now become the toughest. E don package well before coming into the show.
|Re: Bbnaija: 2 Evicted Housemates Will Return To The House by Judek2(m): 11:29pm On Mar 18
Mtcheew, after collecting the money from your votes, they already know who and who they will send back into the house..
Everything in Nigeria is pooooo
|Re: Bbnaija: 2 Evicted Housemates Will Return To The House by Sochimaobim(m): 11:32pm On Mar 18
As if merging the housemates into pairs and evicting them based on votes casted as such wasn't enough mistake, they are now coming up with this?? Quite laughable
|Re: Bbnaija: 2 Evicted Housemates Will Return To The House by Buhari2rule(f): 11:33pm On Mar 18
let's save Anto
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xIxr4liIS3Q
|Re: Bbnaija: 2 Evicted Housemates Will Return To The House by kense88: 11:34pm On Mar 18
Smily202:dem swear say dem must derail the show. The other day, it was some house mates working with radioactive elements. Very soon people will loose interest. If there must be any form of twist, it must be in accordance with the rules and working with radioactive elements in form of house task, is simply stupid.
|Re: Bbnaija: 2 Evicted Housemates Will Return To The House by ukehnonny(m): 11:53pm On Mar 18
|Re: Bbnaija: 2 Evicted Housemates Will Return To The House by bola565: 12:02am
dunno what's going on in bbnaija o, they shouldn't have evicted ANTO one of the most intelligent female in that house unlike that talkertive cee c dat only knows how to insult fellow housemates, Alex also only to dance without pant on Saturday night ...
|Re: Bbnaija: 2 Evicted Housemates Will Return To The House by Okewa: 12:06am
This is pure madness....the only good thing about this show is that they keep the unemployed busy if not thieves go dun much
|Re: Bbnaija: 2 Evicted Housemates Will Return To The House by Veetee(m): 12:27am
This show called bbn is evil. illuminnati inspired. look at the symbols- the eye and triangles all over. It's alot of distractions to Nigerian youths who should be doing something meaningful with their time.
|Re: Bbnaija: 2 Evicted Housemates Will Return To The House by letusbepieces: 12:30am
ANYTHING NIGERIA LACKS CREDIBILITY.
CHEAT! CHEAT!
EVEN BIG BROTHER TOO.
|Re: Bbnaija: 2 Evicted Housemates Will Return To The House by tobida: 12:34am
Leo is going back to win.
|Re: Bbnaija: 2 Evicted Housemates Will Return To The House by Ask4diva(f): 12:46am
I stopped watching d show when khloe and deeone left bcoz i felt other housemates wer fake nd boring..if dis 2 comes back, i will start watching with immediate effect..they are my own double wahala
