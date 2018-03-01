₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,976,904 members, 4,142,294 topics. Date: Monday, 19 March 2018 at 01:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Eri Manny Sues Runtown; Sacks His Manager Ifeanyi Nwunne (4548 Views)
Davido Set To Open Record Label For All The Artists Under Him / OMG! fans Reacts as Runtown Just Shared Photo Of His Full Eggplant (+18please) / More Trouble!! Tapjets Vows To Prosecute Dammy Krane To The Fullest Extent (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Eri Manny Sues Runtown; Sacks His Manager Ifeanyi Nwunne by BloggersNG: 10:29am
The Record Label Which popular singer Runtown is signed into has filed a legal suit against him..
Eri Manny is suing the father of one for deliberately breaching their contract and recording an album without their consent and holding concerts and collecting payments without their approval.
In their Interim they said though his contract is due but the company will not let him go and will take legal action against unless he makes up for it.
Read their statement.
The entertainment company served Runtown the court papers a few days back with Suit No: FHC/L/CS/267/2018 with a statement that partly reads, 'Runtown has been deliberately breaching his contract with us (Eric Many) for a while and despite our many appeals to him he has refused to bulge. He went for a show in Las Vegas since January 13th, 2018 and has since decided to withdraw all obligations of his contract. He has steadily been recording an album without the consent and approval of his record label'.
According to the statement of claim filed at the Federal High Court, by Eric Many, "a Recording Agreement was made between the Plaintiff and the Defendant dated 22nd June 2016, the copyright and other intellectual property and cognate rights and legal positions and protections applicable to all works done by the Defendant during an initial period of two years covered by the Agreement, is vested in the Plaintiff. The Plaintiff will rely on a copy of the said Recording Agreement at trial. 7. Under the Agreement, parties recognize and acknowledge the sum of N114,456,670.00 (One Hundred and Fourteen Million, Four Hundredand Fifty Six Thousand,Six Hundred and Seventy Naira) as "Prior Investment", representing the sum invested by the Plaintiff into the development of the Defendant's musical works and records under the defunct 'Artiste Agreement', precursor to the 'Recording Agreement".
In a press statement issued this morning, the label also states that, "he's recording with artists like Del B without the written approval of the label and without an Eric Many appointee at the point of recording as agreed in our contract. Runtown has also been appearing in venues and collecting appearance fees without the approval of the label and also performing in private shows without the label's consent which contravenes clause 4.4.1 of his record deal which states that 'the Defendant(Runtown) can only engage in recording, collaborating or performing with other artistes for third parties or other record companies upon proper notification in advance to the Plaintiff. Upon this notification, the Plaintiff would then enter into an agreement with the collaborating artiste or his record company to ensure that the Plaintiff and the Defendant receive proper credit, legal/copyright protection and compensation for the collaborative work".
Though Runtown's record deal with Eric Many is due to expire at some point this year, the label says he still owes the company alot of money including, 'Hundreds of millions in Naira from the Lamborghini Gallardo super-fast car which he still has to pay back to the label and and also an album that must be released through the right channels. He has been doing numerous collaborations with several artists without getting the written approval of the label and as a result, no royalties have come back to the label from any of these collaborations. He has been warned severally about this on numerous occasions but he refused to listen, so we as the label had to go to court to stop him from these dubious actions'.
The label also confirms sacking his current manager, Ifeanyi Nwunne saying, 'Eric Many has also fired Ifeanyi Nwunne as Runtown's manager. He is more of a drug addict that smokes marijuana round the clock. A new manager will be appointed soonest'.
Eric Many in its statement of claim is seeking the sum of "N65 MILLION being General Damages against the Defendant (Runtown) in favour of the Plaintiff for infringement of the Plaintiff's copyright to the collaborative musical works "Call Me" and "Weekend" both of which featured the Defendant as well as N5 MILLION as costs of this action".
"Eric Many has chosen to hold back on anything pertaining to Runtown,till further investigations. This means that anyone who engages Runtown without a written approval from Eric Many, signed by the chairman, will be sued heavily.
This will be the second time in two years that Runtown has had to face off with his label. In May 2016, he was sued in the Federal High Court by Eric Many on allegations that he signs up, concludes and attends musical shows without the knowledge of the label. Back then, Eric Many also secured a court injunction stopping Runtown from performing as an artiste anywhere in the world. He later went back to the label to apologize and the case was settled out of court.
News From Ebiwali--
https://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/03/more-trouble-as-runtown-record-label.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Eri Manny Sues Runtown; Sacks His Manager Ifeanyi Nwunne by BloggersNG: 10:45am
Lalasticlala
|Re: Eri Manny Sues Runtown; Sacks His Manager Ifeanyi Nwunne by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:13pm
AGREEMENT IS AGREEMENT
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Eri Manny Sues Runtown; Sacks His Manager Ifeanyi Nwunne by miqos02(m): 12:13pm
Choi
|Re: Eri Manny Sues Runtown; Sacks His Manager Ifeanyi Nwunne by Nathan2016: 12:13pm
RUNN-T , I like your music and you are my brother, but AGREEMENT IS AN AGREEMENT. Unless you see any loophole in your contract, respect yourself and finish it.
Go look for loopholes, give KISS-D a call
RUNTOWN RIGHT NOW
8 Likes
|Re: Eri Manny Sues Runtown; Sacks His Manager Ifeanyi Nwunne by BruncleZuma: 12:14pm
|Re: Eri Manny Sues Runtown; Sacks His Manager Ifeanyi Nwunne by eseveli(m): 12:14pm
more life to his enemies
2 Likes
|Re: Eri Manny Sues Runtown; Sacks His Manager Ifeanyi Nwunne by NwaAmaikpe: 12:14pm
Runtown is a backstabber and should be treated as one.
How can he do this to Eric Many who made him who he is?
This is exactly how Wizkid backstabbed BankyW and EME.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Eri Manny Sues Runtown; Sacks His Manager Ifeanyi Nwunne by cyprex: 12:15pm
The courts are there to enforce legally bidding agreements.
we await the court's decisions which hopefully will further enrich our legal system and jurisprudence
1 Like
|Re: Eri Manny Sues Runtown; Sacks His Manager Ifeanyi Nwunne by addikt(m): 12:16pm
I talk am, THIS RUNTOWN TOO WON RUNAWAY FROM #30,000 PAYMENT PER MONTH ......NEVER!
1 Like
|Re: Eri Manny Sues Runtown; Sacks His Manager Ifeanyi Nwunne by kjhova(m): 12:16pm
Damn!
How many times, in how many decades, will we continue to advise upcoming artistes?
Yes, you are hungry for money, fame and success...but when the damn contract eventually falls on your laps, do yourself a favour and *#&%* read it!! Get yourself a lawyer, even if a road side one, to at least give the minimum legal opinion.
Most of the time, the artiste overlooks critical clauses in their contracts until they become big and famous and realise that they have traded off their vital earning sources upfront for a car, a rented apartment, a few designer clothings, some photo shoot, studios sessions, music concerts and a little more!! Even then, all of these has already been charged back to your expected future earnings!!!
When the artiste "blows" as they say in the industry, you realise the constraints your contract places on you. There is the popular case of Motown Records vs The Jackson Five. When Michael Jackson and his brothers eventually left Motown, they lost all their previous recordings, the right to their lyrics and their very name to the label!!
Bottom line: Read the Damn contract!!
2 Likes
|Re: Eri Manny Sues Runtown; Sacks His Manager Ifeanyi Nwunne by Tobicrystal(m): 12:16pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Eri Manny Sues Runtown; Sacks His Manager Ifeanyi Nwunne by WebSurfer(m): 12:16pm
Little wonders he could afford to get a Lamborghini
|Re: Eri Manny Sues Runtown; Sacks His Manager Ifeanyi Nwunne by chinawapz(m): 12:17pm
Please summarize
Am a website designer (0-8-1-30-76-73-57)
|Re: Eri Manny Sues Runtown; Sacks His Manager Ifeanyi Nwunne by Lilknight(m): 12:17pm
It is a run town ooooooo.... yeah
|Re: Eri Manny Sues Runtown; Sacks His Manager Ifeanyi Nwunne by free2ryhme: 12:20pm
BloggersNG:
the more reason for one to get some higher education and some common sense before entering a contract
|Re: Eri Manny Sues Runtown; Sacks His Manager Ifeanyi Nwunne by Israelconcepts: 12:21pm
mtchew
1 Like
|Re: Eri Manny Sues Runtown; Sacks His Manager Ifeanyi Nwunne by 1BB007(m): 12:21pm
greed
|Re: Eri Manny Sues Runtown; Sacks His Manager Ifeanyi Nwunne by Promiseisaac(m): 12:21pm
runtown again
|Re: Eri Manny Sues Runtown; Sacks His Manager Ifeanyi Nwunne by Yinxies(f): 12:21pm
A contract is binding if legally accepted by the parties.. Bruv, please pay your dues oooo...
E-commerce site at affordable price see below
|Re: Eri Manny Sues Runtown; Sacks His Manager Ifeanyi Nwunne by miracool946: 12:22pm
I was also wondering aw he could afford d Lamborghini
1 Like
|Re: Eri Manny Sues Runtown; Sacks His Manager Ifeanyi Nwunne by bleskid(m): 12:23pm
runtown nd wizzy dem de vote we
|Re: Eri Manny Sues Runtown; Sacks His Manager Ifeanyi Nwunne by Queenserah26(f): 12:23pm
Na wa o
|Re: Eri Manny Sues Runtown; Sacks His Manager Ifeanyi Nwunne by lotusbeta: 12:25pm
The cracks wey dey bin don tay no be today. Either they are incompetent or he is just plain greedy
Protect your business. Discounts ongoing on Sophos, a comprehensive internet security package. Talk to us today.
|Re: Eri Manny Sues Runtown; Sacks His Manager Ifeanyi Nwunne by lenghtinny(m): 12:28pm
He should at least complete the payment of the car
|Re: Eri Manny Sues Runtown; Sacks His Manager Ifeanyi Nwunne by Saucekide25(m): 12:29pm
Not a great way to start 2018 Runtown!! ��
|Re: Eri Manny Sues Runtown; Sacks His Manager Ifeanyi Nwunne by bayaar(m): 12:37pm
Which Record Label Is Popular Dat We Dont Know?
|Re: Eri Manny Sues Runtown; Sacks His Manager Ifeanyi Nwunne by Goodnuel(m): 12:41pm
So they want Runtown to start running around Town like Vector that year??
All these labels and their artists always coming to a sad ending..
|Re: Eri Manny Sues Runtown; Sacks His Manager Ifeanyi Nwunne by LAFO: 12:42pm
kjhova:
1 Like
|Re: Eri Manny Sues Runtown; Sacks His Manager Ifeanyi Nwunne by Diso60090(m): 12:48pm
Nathan2016:
For your mind you funny abi
I Will Never Regret Being An Actor –majid Michel / Pictures: Monalisa, Uche Jombo, Desmond Elliot At The Nollywood Road Show In Kenya / Michael Jackson: Dr. Conrad Murray Found Guilty In Death Of Michael Jackson
Viewing this topic: dotun365, joewiezi(m), Blacklight, chisiudeh, afroedo, doctorpromise(m), lostluggage, Damzy007, sluvy4tune(m), offegas(m), hayor2014(m), bundlez, cutefergiee(m), jayesmalling(m), Tjepson, Magnetron(m), phreakabit(m), sehin79(m), Daintelectual(m), effty(m), justclinton, Ekasco1(m), 0one(m), xcolanto(m), Alibature, Macdawid(m), Tekzyflex(m), femijunior4, Mrquincy, LagosEconomist, olashas(f), LeakPlug(m) and 48 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9