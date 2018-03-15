Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Hundreds Protest, Walk Against Rape In Lagos (photos) (9374 Views)

They joined several concerned Nigerians from different sectors of the society to create awareness and encourage victims to speak up.

The seventh edition of the much awaited walk against rape campaign was held on Wednesday, March 15th 2018 in support of the ongoing war against rape in the country and in commemoration of the International Women’s Day.







The walk which is aimed at creating awareness and lending a voice to sexually abused persons (particularly women and children) in the society was a huge success as people came out enmasse to participate and speak up against rape.



The hashtag #Walkaagainstrape didn’t only dominate social media conversations on Wednesday, but it also trended on social media.



According to the National Coordinator, Walk Against Rape, Esther Ijewere:”We appreciate Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for his recent declaration of 25 years jail term for rapist and perpetrators of all forms of domestic violence.



However we have this one demand to make and it is for the REJUVENATION OF THE JUSTICE SYSTEM AND LAWS!, There should be a more transparent justice system to tackle sexual crimes, create and enforce existing laws that protect women from discrimination and violence, including rape, poundings, torture and all forms of verbal abuse. We call on the government to revive the justice system for people to have firm faith in it.



Project Fame Finalist, singer and actress, Immaculate Edache who was also part of the Walk Against Rape said:” Rape is an unjustified act that is injurious to the human soul. Therefore rape is a crime that shouldn’t be taken lightly”.



The walk cum demonstration started from the Archbishop Vining Memorial church (AVMC) ground and ended at the Ministry of Women Affairs, Alausa, Ikeja.



The feedback, engagement and interaction gotten from the walk indicates that more and more awareness needs to be created in order to combat the scourge of rape.



Walk Against Rape is organised by Rubies Ink Initiative for Women and Children annually since 2010











source:





Isssssorite

Yeah say no to rape 5 Likes

Jobless people!



Why do men even have to rape women first... Nigerian girls that are now like this... 20 Likes

"my yes is yes" 1 Like

They should also educate young ladies that their "No" should be "No" before they collect iphone, go shopping, spend a man's hard earned money, and send the 'wrong signals'. The bitter truth is some ladies incite rape by sending the 'wrong signals'(this is not victim shaming)our elders have a saying 'you dont smell what you don't intend to eat'........ 11 Likes

Ok

When you ask for money, my NO is NO



Too much Sense will not kill me 47 Likes 1 Share

Is it only women and children? What about men?



Sarrki speak up! 5 Likes

Nice one. In view of all of this consent thing(which is extremely tricky). How about women who intentionally get pregnant for guys without their consent(just to trap them) to having a baby and then string you along by force, shouldn't guys be able to give consent to having a baby too 2 Likes

the black dude with shades looks like an authentic rapist yet he is leading the protest against rape..



My advice: They should take their rally to the North where Alhajis are raping underage girls 5 Likes

I dey find woman wey go rape me sha









The LASTMA VEHICLE Look at the beauty in the first picThe LASTMA VEHICLE

A gal would tell u no as a gentle man u oblige. Later she sends u a message that you are not man enough. She only said no cause she doesnt want to look cheap and u shud have pushed. Gals ehn. Dats how dat unilag olodo gal open leg recieve head con dey shout rape 7 Likes

No be the same naija girls wey we sabi? If she tells you no and you stop, my brother, you would loose her to the sharp guy down the street and she would label you as frigid and inexperienced.

Hey ladies, read his lips, he ain't got no money for you, stop trying to flirt the money out of him. His No means No! 3 Likes

Nice move say no to rape

why ladies/women full for the protest na?? abi men no d fall victim to rape??



just thinking though 1 Like

That's when you will hear some guys say "When a woman says No she actually means Yes".....My brother NO is NOOOOOO!

All this people wey shout No is No. they are the ones encouraging rape with indecent dressing 1 Like

evanso6226:

Say "no" to rape.



Guys, say no to rape.





Gals, say no to rape.





But from experience, some rapes are not rape.

Sirpaul:

"my yes is yes" Then you end up behind bars.. rapist Then you end up behind bars.. rapist

JoaquinElChapo:

When you ask for money, my NO is NO

Too much Sense will not kill me Seconded Seconded 1 Like 1 Share

what of when girls rape guys

YOUNGELDER1:

Yeah say no to rape

You should also say no to indecency in dressing. You will be addressed the way you dress You should also say no to indecency in dressing. You will be addressed the way you dress 1 Like 1 Share

nairavsdollars:

the black dude with shades looks like an authentic rapist yet he is leading the protest against rape..



My advice: They should take their rally to the North where Alhajis are raping underage girls I guess youre one of his victims for you to know that and prolly you've been a victim of rape for you know how an authentic rapist looks like I guess youre one of his victims for you to know that and prolly you've been a victim of rape for you know how an authentic rapist looks like

Rubbish protest

When that uber driver and his mates walked in solidarity, some useless girls here were asking why they noise, is it all of them that was accused, now I want to ask why the noise is it all of them that has been raped.



While they are at it, they should also protest against false accusation of rape, emotional and psychological blackmail as well as saying no to being spent on.



Once again useless protest. 2 Likes