₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,977,040 members, 4,142,817 topics. Date: Monday, 19 March 2018 at 05:33 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Adediwura Blarkgold's Pre 40th Birthday Photos (7563 Views)
Mercy Aigbe Releases Pre 40th Birthday Photos / Saheed Balogun, Adediwura Becky-Adesegha And Princess Allwell Ademola Pictured / Adediwura Adesegha: How I Lost My Virginity (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Adediwura Blarkgold's Pre 40th Birthday Photos by pzphoto(m): 3:39pm
Beautiful actress Adediwura Blarkgold releases some sexy photos ahead of her 40th birthday. See more photos below
Gist from praizeupdates
News source :: http://www.praizeupdate.com/nollywood-actress-adediwura-blarkgold-release-stunning-photos-ahead-of-her-40th-birthday/
|Re: Adediwura Blarkgold's Pre 40th Birthday Photos by pzphoto(m): 3:40pm
Sexy
See more sexy photos of the actress here http://www.praizeupdate.com/nollywood-actress-adediwura-blarkgold-release-stunning-photos-ahead-of-her-40th-birthday/
|Re: Adediwura Blarkgold's Pre 40th Birthday Photos by Queenext: 4:35pm
Baby elephant
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Adediwura Blarkgold's Pre 40th Birthday Photos by directonpc(m): 4:35pm
How is this News?
Extra
Looking for a new phone? Take advantage of the massive discount deals on Jumia Mobile week. Shop now:
http://7rl.in/jAnd
|Re: Adediwura Blarkgold's Pre 40th Birthday Photos by tobtap: 4:35pm
|Re: Adediwura Blarkgold's Pre 40th Birthday Photos by Bodylover(m): 4:35pm
Bold.
|Re: Adediwura Blarkgold's Pre 40th Birthday Photos by Queenserah26(f): 4:36pm
|Re: Adediwura Blarkgold's Pre 40th Birthday Photos by arabaribiti(m): 4:36pm
OK
|Re: Adediwura Blarkgold's Pre 40th Birthday Photos by KOPT33: 4:36pm
When her mates are releasing full body nudes. Lol
|Re: Adediwura Blarkgold's Pre 40th Birthday Photos by tobtap: 4:36pm
|Re: Adediwura Blarkgold's Pre 40th Birthday Photos by OPAUGBEE(m): 4:36pm
Actress you called her? Abeg wetin she the act?
1 Like
|Re: Adediwura Blarkgold's Pre 40th Birthday Photos by free2ryhme: 4:36pm
pzphoto:
|Re: Adediwura Blarkgold's Pre 40th Birthday Photos by soberdrunk(m): 4:37pm
My size!!! Yummy mummy!!! She looks really good, me likey!! Some ladies look way younger than their age sha, i met a very beautiful lady at the airport recently and we got talking, in my mind i was already convinced that i just met my future wife until our conversation somehow involved 'JAMB' and she told me she wrote JAMB in "1996"!!! I was so shocked i had to tell her "Missy dont let this potbelly fool you, in 1996 I didn't have pubic hair"
1 Like
|Re: Adediwura Blarkgold's Pre 40th Birthday Photos by free2ryhme: 4:37pm
pzphoto:
I sometimes wonder what goes on in their brain
|Re: Adediwura Blarkgold's Pre 40th Birthday Photos by Watermelonman: 4:37pm
Is that a cameltoe or an elephant feet I am seeing so... Vaseline crew over to you guys.
1 Like
|Re: Adediwura Blarkgold's Pre 40th Birthday Photos by basic23111: 4:37pm
What is sexy about her pictures
|Re: Adediwura Blarkgold's Pre 40th Birthday Photos by yeyerolling: 4:38pm
Every female celeb is 40 dis year nawa
|Re: Adediwura Blarkgold's Pre 40th Birthday Photos by Didi2d(m): 4:38pm
At 40? Them no wan old
1 Like
|Re: Adediwura Blarkgold's Pre 40th Birthday Photos by WORLDPEACE(m): 4:39pm
Queenext:Wetin she do you?
|Re: Adediwura Blarkgold's Pre 40th Birthday Photos by davodyguy: 4:40pm
why not sugary? only sultry? Mtcheeew
|Re: Adediwura Blarkgold's Pre 40th Birthday Photos by nairavsdollars(f): 4:41pm
Her name speaks...BLACKp...sy
|Re: Adediwura Blarkgold's Pre 40th Birthday Photos by tyerumi(m): 4:43pm
|Re: Adediwura Blarkgold's Pre 40th Birthday Photos by jerflakes(m): 4:43pm
Queenext:
Na wa o
You ladies should support yourselves
|Re: Adediwura Blarkgold's Pre 40th Birthday Photos by JoaquinElChapo: 4:46pm
Queenext:chai! Fear God o
|Re: Adediwura Blarkgold's Pre 40th Birthday Photos by Xandred(m): 4:47pm
Hmmm
|Re: Adediwura Blarkgold's Pre 40th Birthday Photos by FisifunKododada: 4:47pm
|Re: Adediwura Blarkgold's Pre 40th Birthday Photos by DSS1335: 4:49pm
I don't really know her d way I knew Fathia Balogun, does anyone know any film she has starred in?
Is the sultry pic an indirect advert for high bidding?
|Re: Adediwura Blarkgold's Pre 40th Birthday Photos by Turnedaround: 4:53pm
This Yoruba girls sef,
Once one of them says she's 40 everyone starts turning 40,just wait and see how many more from their movie world will turn 40, radarada
|Re: Adediwura Blarkgold's Pre 40th Birthday Photos by Ellabae(f): 4:54pm
She is pretty.
|Re: Adediwura Blarkgold's Pre 40th Birthday Photos by ALAYORMII: 5:06pm
OPAUGBEE:
Porn
|Re: Adediwura Blarkgold's Pre 40th Birthday Photos by joshing(m): 5:14pm
Queenext:you're not nice at all
|Re: Adediwura Blarkgold's Pre 40th Birthday Photos by IgedeBushBoy(m): 5:23pm
We, here at the headquarters of Vaseline crew association of Nigeria, VCAN categorically state here that you are mad� and that op is an accomplice
(0) (Reply)
Beyonce's Belly Collapsed On An Australian Talk Show. Is She Really Preggers? / Don Jazzy To Launch Mavin Clothing Line / OMG Karrueche Tran Is Getting Hotter Than Rihanna- Photos!
Viewing this topic: khamas19, kibo, directonpc(m), oracle2583, funmi4love(f), Kitanadex(m), peculi(f), pilot77(m), niceeric(m), jigga40(m), jimjemo, ChrisBankz, Adeysawla, Antara0503(m), Timagex, PraiZ15, poik(m), EuDavies(m), Foodforthought(m), whendiee(f), sharkeyraw(f), Blazinraj01(f), Walesat1625(m), harch354(m) and 90 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20