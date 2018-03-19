Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Adediwura Blarkgold's Pre 40th Birthday Photos (7563 Views)

Mercy Aigbe Releases Pre 40th Birthday Photos / Saheed Balogun, Adediwura Becky-Adesegha And Princess Allwell Ademola Pictured / Adediwura Adesegha: How I Lost My Virginity (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)







Gist from praizeupdates





News source :: Beautiful actress Adediwura Blarkgold releases some sexy photos ahead of her 40th birthday. See more photos belowNews source :: http://www.praizeupdate.com/nollywood-actress-adediwura-blarkgold-release-stunning-photos-ahead-of-her-40th-birthday/











See more sexy photos of the actress here SexySee more sexy photos of the actress here http://www.praizeupdate.com/nollywood-actress-adediwura-blarkgold-release-stunning-photos-ahead-of-her-40th-birthday/

Baby elephant 7 Likes 1 Share





Extra

Looking for a new phone? Take advantage of the massive discount deals on Jumia Mobile week. Shop now:

http://7rl.in/jAnd How is this News?Looking for a new phone? Take advantage of the massive discount deals on Jumia Mobile week. Shop now:

Bold.

OK

When her mates are releasing full body nudes. Lol

Actress you called her? Abeg wetin she the act? 1 Like

pzphoto:

Beautiful actress Adediwura Blarkgold releases some sexy photos ahead of her 40th birthday. See more photos below





Gist from praizeupdates





News source :: http://www.praizeupdate.com/nollywood-actress-adediwura-blarkgold-release-stunning-photos-ahead-of-her-40th-birthday/





Yummy mummy!!! She looks really good, me likey!! Some ladies look way younger than their age sha, i met a very beautiful lady at the airport recently and we got talking, in my mind i was already convinced that i just met my future wife until our conversation somehow involved 'JAMB' and she told me she wrote JAMB in "1996"!!! I was so shocked i had to tell her "Missy dont let this potbelly fool you, in 1996 I didn't have pubic hair" My size!!!Yummy mummy!!! She looks really good, me likey!! Some ladies look way younger than their age sha, i met a very beautiful lady at the airport recently and we got talking, in my mind i was already convinced that i just met my future wife until our conversation somehow involved 'JAMB' and she told me she wrote JAMB in "1996"!!! I was so shocked i had to tell her "Missy dont let this potbelly fool you, in 1996 I didn't have pubic hair" 1 Like

pzphoto:

Beautiful actress Adediwura Blarkgold releases some sexy photos ahead of her 40th birthday. See more photos below





Gist from praizeupdates





News source :: http://www.praizeupdate.com/nollywood-actress-adediwura-blarkgold-release-stunning-photos-ahead-of-her-40th-birthday/





I sometimes wonder what goes on in their brain I sometimes wonder what goes on in their brain

Is that a cameltoe or an elephant feet I am seeing so... Vaseline crew over to you guys. 1 Like

What is sexy about her pictures

Every female celeb is 40 dis year nawa

At 40? Them no wan old 1 Like

Queenext:

Baby elephant Wetin she do you? Wetin she do you?

why not sugary? only sultry? Mtcheeew

Her name speaks...BLACKp...sy

Queenext:

Baby elephant









Na wa o







You ladies should support yourselves Na wa oYou ladies should support yourselves

Queenext:

Baby elephant chai! Fear God o chai! Fear God o

Hmmm





I don't really know her d way I knew Fathia Balogun, does anyone know any film she has starred in?



Is the sultry pic an indirect advert for high bidding? I don't really know her d way I knew Fathia Balogun, does anyone know any film she has starred in?Is the sultry pic an indirect advert for high bidding?





Once one of them says she's 40 everyone starts turning 40,just wait and see how many more from their movie world will turn 40, radarada This Yoruba girls sef,Once one of them says she's 40 everyone starts turning 40,just wait and see how many more from their movie world will turn 40, radarada

She is pretty.

OPAUGBEE:

Actress you called her? Abeg wetin she the act?



Porn Porn

Queenext:

Baby elephant you're not nice at all you're not nice at all