Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Hushpuppi Blasts Woman Who Preached To Him About Jesus On Instagram (12868 Views)

Hushpuppi Blasts ClassicBaggie And Mompha For Shading His Flamboyant Lifestyle / Follower Compares Hushpuppi To Bill Gates, Hushpuppi Blasts Her / Hushpuppi Blasts Phyno, Olamide & Timaya After Watching “telli Person” Video (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





https://hitng.com.ng/naija-celeb/hushpuppi-blast-woman-who-preach-to-him-on-instagram/ Naija Big boy Ray Hushpuppi blast Woman Who commented on his post after showing his expensive washing basin and customized Versace. 2 Likes

1 Like

this one just reminded me of my pastor's wife that caught my bf and I kissing in the church restroom and decided to announce it to the church.. What's even paining me is that we weren't really kissing.. I was just feeling the taste of the holy communion in his mouth All these busy body hypocritesthis one just reminded me of my pastor's wife that caught my bf and I kissing in the church restroom and decided to announce it to the church.. What's even paining me is that we weren't really kissing.. I was just feeling the taste of the holy communion in his mouth 99 Likes 5 Shares

Nigerians and pokenose 2 Likes

The woman is just a busy body 11 Likes

Dude is living the dream, enjoy ya money. 2 Likes

Jesus!!! person mother......? 11 Likes

Sweetopia:

All these busy body hypocrites this one just reminded me of my pastor's wife that caught my bf and I kissing in the church restroom and decided to announce it to the church.. What's even paining me is that we weren't really kissing.. I was just feeling the taste of the holy communion in his mouth Really? Wow...so dry! Anyway I gave you a "like" cos that's what its about for you!



Hope you sleep fine now?



Yes am another busybody but go back n read what you wrote this time slowly and see if it has substance! Really? Wow...so dry! Anyway I gave you a "like" cos that's what its about for you!Hope you sleep fine now?Yes am another busybody but go back n read what you wrote this time slowly and see if it has substance! 26 Likes 1 Share

he sounds pained. sorry bro 5 Likes

holuwertobex:

Naija Big boy Ray Hushpuppi blast Woman Who commented on his post after showing his expensive washing basin and customized Versace.



https://hitng.com.ng/naija-celeb/hushpuppi-blast-woman-who-preach-to-him-on-instagram/





1 Like

Yes the woman may have just gone over but this reply doesn't sound like someone who's smart.

Just a simple reply or ignoring the msg would have been perfect.



This guy doesn't behave like a rich person at all.. still talks like al this road boys 7 Likes

So hushpopo is an ogun worshipper? Wonderful...

OK. Na him way

Sweetopia:

All these busy body hypocrites this one just reminded me of my pastor's wife that caught my bf and I kissing in the church restroom and decided to announce it to the church.. What's even paining me is that we weren't really kissing.. I was just feeling the taste of the holy communion in his mouth Holy Communion with saliva is the best Holy Communion with saliva is the best 3 Likes

Sweetopia:

All these busy body hypocrites this one just reminded me of my pastor's wife that caught my bf and I kissing in the church restroom and decided to announce it to the church.. What's even paining me is that we weren't really kissing.. I was just feeling the taste of the holy communion in his mouth communion no, communion ke communion no, communion ke 2 Likes

Hahahaha.. i no be hushpuppi fan but i like him now for this uppercut reply. na busy body go kill we Nigerians especially the women.. the old ones especially too. That old hag fit be sugar mama o.. stupid hypocrite 8 Likes

Sweetopia:

All these busy body hypocrites this one just reminded me of my pastor's wife that caught my bf and I kissing in the church restroom and decided to announce it to the church.. What's even paining me is that we weren't really kissing.. I was just feeling the taste of the holy communion in his mouth 3 Likes

*finish him* *finish him*

Rebelutionary:



Really? Wow...so dry! Anyway I gave you a "like" cos that's what its about for you!



Hope you sleep fine now?



Yes am another busybody but go back n read what you wrote this time slowly and see if it has substance!



You harsh o. Someone cannot even play with you You harsh o. Someone cannot even play with you 2 Likes

Davido doesn't make noise?

"You ain't no baller, you owe money

Hush Lil Puppy, you stole money"



But then, that woman f#ck up. 3 Likes

judgement day is coming

HE WHO HAS EARS....... 2 Likes 1 Share

I am not a fan of hushpupi but make she SHUT UP! 3 Likes

Sweetopia:

All these busy body hypocrites this one just reminded me of my pastor's wife that caught my bf and I kissing in the church restroom and decided to announce it to the church.. What's even paining me is that we weren't really kissing.. I was just feeling the taste of the holy communion in his mouth I don't knw if kissing is a sin and what proof is against my claim? I don't knw if kissing is a sin and what proof is against my claim?







The guy na werey.



See as she finish the poor woman HahahahahaThe guy na werey.See as she finish the poor woman

This hushpuppi reply be as e get. Him say na go follow Jesus for Instagram. Lol

Sweetopia:

All these busy body hypocrites this one just reminded me of my pastor's wife that caught my bf and I kissing in the church restroom and decided to announce it to the church.. What's even paining me is that we weren't really kissing.. I was just feeling the taste of the holy communion in his mouth

damn funny damn funny 3 Likes

Sweetopia:

All these busy body hypocrites this one just reminded me of my pastor's wife that caught my bf and I kissing in the church restroom and decided to announce it to the church.. What's even paining me is that we weren't really kissing.. I was just feeling the taste of the holy communion in his mouth

Please have sense, if u cant have sense buy sense, if u cant buy sense borrow sense and if u cant borrow sense just try by any means have sense....... The lord is ur shepard Please have sense, if u cant have sense buy sense, if u cant buy sense borrow sense and if u cant borrow sense just try by any means have sense....... The lord is ur shepard 3 Likes

I would have taken her seriously if she didnt mention davido's name among those that dont flawnt wealth 2 Likes