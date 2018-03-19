₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hushpuppi Blasts Woman Who Preached To Him About Jesus On Instagram by holuwertobex(m): 4:31pm
Naija Big boy Ray Hushpuppi blast Woman Who commented on his post after showing his expensive washing basin and customized Versace.
https://hitng.com.ng/naija-celeb/hushpuppi-blast-woman-who-preach-to-him-on-instagram/
2 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts Woman Who Preached To Him About Jesus On Instagram by manuel4real(m): 4:36pm
1 Like
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts Woman Who Preached To Him About Jesus On Instagram by Sweetopia(f): 4:37pm
All these busy body hypocrites this one just reminded me of my pastor's wife that caught my bf and I kissing in the church restroom and decided to announce it to the church.. What's even paining me is that we weren't really kissing.. I was just feeling the taste of the holy communion in his mouth
99 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts Woman Who Preached To Him About Jesus On Instagram by donstan18(m): 4:59pm
Nigerians and pokenose
2 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts Woman Who Preached To Him About Jesus On Instagram by Haggui: 5:03pm
The woman is just a busy body
11 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts Woman Who Preached To Him About Jesus On Instagram by sunnysunny69(m): 5:06pm
Dude is living the dream, enjoy ya money.
2 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts Woman Who Preached To Him About Jesus On Instagram by mayweather145: 5:15pm
Jesus!!! person mother......?
11 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts Woman Who Preached To Him About Jesus On Instagram by Rebelutionary: 5:17pm
Sweetopia:Really? Wow...so dry! Anyway I gave you a "like" cos that's what its about for you!
Hope you sleep fine now?
Yes am another busybody but go back n read what you wrote this time slowly and see if it has substance!
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts Woman Who Preached To Him About Jesus On Instagram by nairavsdollars(f): 5:57pm
he sounds pained. sorry bro
5 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts Woman Who Preached To Him About Jesus On Instagram by free2ryhme: 5:58pm
holuwertobex:
1 Like
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts Woman Who Preached To Him About Jesus On Instagram by amnwa(m): 5:58pm
Yes the woman may have just gone over but this reply doesn't sound like someone who's smart.
Just a simple reply or ignoring the msg would have been perfect.
This guy doesn't behave like a rich person at all.. still talks like al this road boys
7 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts Woman Who Preached To Him About Jesus On Instagram by Hofbrauhaus: 5:59pm
So hushpopo is an ogun worshipper? Wonderful...
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts Woman Who Preached To Him About Jesus On Instagram by magiki(m): 5:59pm
OK. Na him way
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts Woman Who Preached To Him About Jesus On Instagram by 0monnak0da: 5:59pm
Sweetopia:Holy Communion with saliva is the best
3 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts Woman Who Preached To Him About Jesus On Instagram by DrHighchief(m): 5:59pm
Sweetopia:communion no, communion ke
2 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts Woman Who Preached To Him About Jesus On Instagram by Gangster1ms: 5:59pm
Hahahaha.. i no be hushpuppi fan but i like him now for this uppercut reply. na busy body go kill we Nigerians especially the women.. the old ones especially too. That old hag fit be sugar mama o.. stupid hypocrite
8 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts Woman Who Preached To Him About Jesus On Instagram by ceezarhh(m): 5:59pm
Sweetopia:
3 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts Woman Who Preached To Him About Jesus On Instagram by GrammarCheck: 5:59pm
*finish him*
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts Woman Who Preached To Him About Jesus On Instagram by DoTheNeedful: 6:00pm
Rebelutionary:
You harsh o. Someone cannot even play with you
2 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts Woman Who Preached To Him About Jesus On Instagram by dacanv(m): 6:01pm
Davido doesn't make noise?
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts Woman Who Preached To Him About Jesus On Instagram by Readwarn(m): 6:02pm
"You ain't no baller, you owe money
Hush Lil Puppy, you stole money"
But then, that woman f#ck up.
3 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts Woman Who Preached To Him About Jesus On Instagram by Samirana360(m): 6:02pm
judgement day is coming
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts Woman Who Preached To Him About Jesus On Instagram by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:03pm
HE WHO HAS EARS.......
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts Woman Who Preached To Him About Jesus On Instagram by Naturalobserver(m): 6:03pm
I am not a fan of hushpupi but make she SHUT UP!
3 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts Woman Who Preached To Him About Jesus On Instagram by Hipprocrates(m): 6:03pm
Sweetopia:I don't knw if kissing is a sin and what proof is against my claim?
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts Woman Who Preached To Him About Jesus On Instagram by EarthXmetahuman: 6:04pm
Hahahahaha
The guy na werey.
See as she finish the poor woman
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts Woman Who Preached To Him About Jesus On Instagram by King4Roller: 6:04pm
This hushpuppi reply be as e get. Him say na go follow Jesus for Instagram. Lol
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts Woman Who Preached To Him About Jesus On Instagram by jamaicabakare(m): 6:06pm
Sweetopia:
damn funny
3 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts Woman Who Preached To Him About Jesus On Instagram by creatorsverse(m): 6:06pm
Sweetopia:
Please have sense, if u cant have sense buy sense, if u cant buy sense borrow sense and if u cant borrow sense just try by any means have sense....... The lord is ur shepard
3 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts Woman Who Preached To Him About Jesus On Instagram by SolexxBarry(m): 6:06pm
I would have taken her seriously if she didnt mention davido's name among those that dont flawnt wealth
2 Likes
|Re: Hushpuppi Blasts Woman Who Preached To Him About Jesus On Instagram by showafrica(m): 6:07pm
So this woman decided to follow hush puppy and she is still complaining. Nigerians are Idle, I support buhari till next 365 days
