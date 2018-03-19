₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PHOTOS: Gov. Ganduje Launches Free Delivery Kit To Pregnant Women In Kano by ogochukwu247(f): 4:47pm
His Excellency Gov Umar Ganduje today launched the distribution of free delivery kits to 10,000 pregnant women in the state at the cost of N140Million, which took place at Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano.
source
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/19/photos-gov-ganduje-launches-free-delivery-kit-to-pregnant-women-in-kano/
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Ganduje Launches Free Delivery Kit To Pregnant Women In Kano by fiizznation: 4:52pm
That's my state governor. Gandujen aiki, currently the best governor in Nigeria. His development strides are absolutely speaking for him.
Kano; Tumbin Giwa, kodamai kazo anfika!!!
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Ganduje Launches Free Delivery Kit To Pregnant Women In Kano by Achillesdam500(m): 10:03pm
Shee a go ever make Ftc bayii
I just weak of this injustice
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Ganduje Launches Free Delivery Kit To Pregnant Women In Kano by fulaniHERDSman(m): 10:03pm
... so they can safely mass produce more almajiri voters before 2019 elections.
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Ganduje Launches Free Delivery Kit To Pregnant Women In Kano by hazan041: 10:04pm
At least I won't be shy am schooling in kano
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Ganduje Launches Free Delivery Kit To Pregnant Women In Kano by Queenbalikees(f): 10:04pm
Hmm
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Ganduje Launches Free Delivery Kit To Pregnant Women In Kano by ezenna191(m): 10:07pm
Good effort, but nothing is as good as ones home
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Ganduje Launches Free Delivery Kit To Pregnant Women In Kano by adisabarber(m): 10:07pm
Why put his pictures on the bags? Did he use his personal money or state money?
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Ganduje Launches Free Delivery Kit To Pregnant Women In Kano by salbis(m): 10:10pm
Kwankoso no go like dis kind news now. Ride on Gov. Ganduje, the silent achiever.
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Ganduje Launches Free Delivery Kit To Pregnant Women In Kano by genghiskhan007(m): 10:12pm
Proper Title---
GOV. GANDUJE PROVIDES DELIVERY KIT FOR THE DELIVERY OF FUTURE ALMAJIRI, BOKO HARAM CORPS, CODEINE DRINKERS, SHISHA SMOKERS AND UNDERAGE VOTERS
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Ganduje Launches Free Delivery Kit To Pregnant Women In Kano by Haywhymido(m): 10:13pm
adisabarber:that is what u get when an ignoramus is in charge n the society is not there to put him right. Well, Nigeria polithiefians are known for it
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Ganduje Launches Free Delivery Kit To Pregnant Women In Kano by Pat081: 10:14pm
4 women leaders abi
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Ganduje Launches Free Delivery Kit To Pregnant Women In Kano by Nwakannaya1: 10:15pm
2019 campaign ......hahahhahahaha
We all know...
Some will enter those bags to daura!
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Ganduje Launches Free Delivery Kit To Pregnant Women In Kano by Emu4life(m): 10:15pm
razy75:eh! Go hug TRANSFORMER nah
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Ganduje Launches Free Delivery Kit To Pregnant Women In Kano by debolayinka(m): 10:23pm
Their illiterate women still wouldn't use the kits.
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Ganduje Launches Free Delivery Kit To Pregnant Women In Kano by hoodmenconcept(m): 10:30pm
fiizznation:
you are very stupid for saying.. he is the best governor.
a governor encouraging increase in population without increase in economic growth, how will the population growth survive without economic growth... you guys are gullible and you are the one drawning nigeria backward.. i wonder where on earth God created low iq people like you.
no education
no reasoning
all of una thinking in thesame direction
no hope for this country if these gullible tribe r still part of Nigeria
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Ganduje Launches Free Delivery Kit To Pregnant Women In Kano by ThankGodEdeh(m): 10:39pm
fiizznation:Nagode nawa
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Ganduje Launches Free Delivery Kit To Pregnant Women In Kano by Abbertee2: 11:00pm
hoodmenconcept:
Why the insult man? What is bad in increase in population? They reproduce legally, and they are responsible for everything to their children. I think itz better than those in the other part of the country that has highest number of bastards , prostitudes, whores , hags, and 99.9 % of their girls above 9 year were defiled uncountably. Only in the south you can see someone with 3 different fathers, at the same time his mother is married with infertile husband, prostitution avery where , one can sneak into his neighbour's house have s*x with his wife , and there is nothing culturally and religiously,.... With all this shameful acts you come here writing rubbish.
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Ganduje Launches Free Delivery Kit To Pregnant Women In Kano by IME1: 11:00pm
And his face had to be on the bag
Just in case they forget who gave it to them using their own tax money and probably an Int'l NGO sponsorship!
My Nigeria, but why.
If it's some other people now, we would say they are showing off
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Ganduje Launches Free Delivery Kit To Pregnant Women In Kano by deomelo: 11:05pm
hoodmenconcept:
Kano is a million miles ahead of your villages
There's a clear difference between modern and upward city and a backward village.
There's a clear difference between competent and visionary governors and clueless, visionless, crude and crass village governor.
There's no economic growth in Kano, but the same Kano is building and delivering wonderful and quality projects left and right, Kano state's budget is almost twice the largest budget in your poor region, Kano's GDP is larger than the one on your village, but the best state and the best governor in your entire region, Obiano aka borehole governor commissions nothing but borehole and substandard death trap flyover.
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Ganduje Launches Free Delivery Kit To Pregnant Women In Kano by hoodmenconcept(m): 11:08pm
Abbertee2:
you are stupid once again
we are talking about economic growth and development of a nation... you are talking nonsense about someone being a bastard n shits... do u know how many bastards r there in US and other developed nations.. i don't exchange words with low IQ people... find ur mate and discuss with him/her
asshole
arindin
oponu
|Re: PHOTOS: Gov. Ganduje Launches Free Delivery Kit To Pregnant Women In Kano by hoodmenconcept(m): 11:14pm
deomelo:
