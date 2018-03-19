Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PHOTOS: Gov. Ganduje Launches Free Delivery Kit To Pregnant Women In Kano (3714 Views)

Idris Abolaji Ajimobi Kisses His Wife, Fateema Ganduje, Grabs His Boob (Photo) / Governor Umahi Gave N200k To Pregnant Woman He Saw Working At A Site (Photos) / Meet Fatima Ganduje, The Prettiest Governor's Daughter In Nigeria (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)



His Excellency Gov Umar Ganduje today launched the distribution of free delivery kits to 10,000 pregnant women in the state at the cost of N140Million, which took place at Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano.



See photos below



source

https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/19/photos-gov-ganduje-launches-free-delivery-kit-to-pregnant-women-in-kano/



cc lalasticlala His Excellency Gov Umar Ganduje today launched the distribution of free delivery kits to 10,000 pregnant women in the state at the cost of N140Million, which took place at Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano.See photos belowsourcecc lalasticlala 1 Like

That's my state governor. Gandujen aiki, currently the best governor in Nigeria. His development strides are absolutely speaking for him.



Kano; Tumbin Giwa, kodamai kazo anfika!!! 4 Likes 1 Share

Shee a go ever make Ftc bayii

I just weak of this injustice

... so they can safely mass produce more almajiri voters before 2019 elections. ... so they can safely mass produce more almajiri voters before 2019 elections. 7 Likes

At least I won't be shy am schooling in kano

Hmm

Good effort, but nothing is as good as ones home

Why put his pictures on the bags? Did he use his personal money or state money?

Kwankoso no go like dis kind news now. Ride on Gov. Ganduje, the silent achiever.





GOV. GANDUJE PROVIDES DELIVERY KIT FOR THE DELIVERY OF FUTURE ALMAJIRI, BOKO HARAM CORPS, CODEINE DRINKERS, SHISHA SMOKERS AND UNDERAGE VOTERS Proper Title---GOV. GANDUJE PROVIDES DELIVERY KIT FOR THE DELIVERY OF FUTURE ALMAJIRI, BOKO HARAM CORPS, CODEINE DRINKERS, SHISHA SMOKERS AND UNDERAGE VOTERS 1 Like

adisabarber:

Why put his pictures on the bags? Did he use his personal money or state money? that is what u get when an ignoramus is in charge n the society is not there to put him right. Well, Nigeria polithiefians are known for it that is what u get when an ignoramus is in charge n the society is not there to put him right. Well, Nigeria polithiefians are known for it

4 women leaders abi

2019 campaign ......hahahhahahaha

We all know...

Some will enter those bags to daura!

razy75:

with oil money ba. Goat eh! Go hug TRANSFORMER nah eh! Go hug TRANSFORMER nah

Their illiterate women still wouldn't use the kits.

fiizznation:

That's my state governor. Gandujen aiki, currently the best governor in Nigeria. His development strides are absolutely speaking for him.



Kano; Tumbin Giwa, kodamai kazo anfika!!!











you are very stupid for saying.. he is the best governor.



a governor encouraging increase in population without increase in economic growth, how will the population growth survive without economic growth... you guys are gullible and you are the one drawning nigeria backward.. i wonder where on earth God created low iq people like you.

no education

no reasoning

all of una thinking in thesame direction



no hope for this country if these gullible tribe r still part of Nigeria you are very stupid for saying.. he is the best governor.a governor encouraging increase in population without increase in economic growth, how will the population growth survive without economic growth... you guys are gullible and you are the one drawning nigeria backward.. i wonder where on earth God created low iq people like you.no educationno reasoningall of una thinking in thesame directionno hope for this country if these gullible tribe r still part of Nigeria

fiizznation:

That's my state governor. Gandujen aiki, currently the best governor in Nigeria. His development strides are absolutely speaking for him.



Kano; Tumbin Giwa, kodamai kazo anfika!!! Nagode nawa Nagode nawa

hoodmenconcept:















you are very stupid for saying.. he is the best governor.



a governor encouraging increase in population without increase in economic growth, how will the population growth survive without economic growth... you guys are gullible and you are the one drawning nigeria backward.. i wonder where on earth God created low iq people like you.

no education

no reasoning

all of una thinking in thesame direction



no hope for this country if these gullible tribe r still part of Nigeria

Why the insult man? What is bad in increase in population? They reproduce legally, and they are responsible for everything to their children. I think itz better than those in the other part of the country that has highest number of bastards , prostitudes, whores , hags, and 99.9 % of their girls above 9 year were defiled uncountably. Only in the south you can see someone with 3 different fathers, at the same time his mother is married with infertile husband, prostitution avery where , one can sneak into his neighbour's house have s*x with his wife , and there is nothing culturally and religiously,.... With all this shameful acts you come here writing rubbish. Why the insult man? What is bad in increase in population? They reproduce legally, and they are responsible for everything to their children. I think itz better than those in the other part of the country that has highest number of bastards , prostitudes, whores , hags, and 99.9 % of their girls above 9 year were defiled uncountably. Only in the south you can see someone with 3 different fathers, at the same time his mother is married with infertile husband, prostitution avery where , one can sneak into his neighbour's house have s*x with his wife , and there is nothing culturally and religiously,.... With all this shameful acts you come here writing rubbish.



And his face had to be on the bag

Just in case they forget who gave it to them using their own tax money and probably an Int'l NGO sponsorship!

My Nigeria, but why.

If it's some other people now, we would say they are showing off And his face had to be on the bagJust in case they forget who gave it to them using their own tax money and probably an Int'l NGO sponsorship!My Nigeria, but why.If it's some other people now, we would say they are showing off

hoodmenconcept:















you are very stupid for saying.. he is the best governor.



a governor encouraging increase in population without increase in economic growth, how will the population growth survive without economic growth... you guys are gullible and you are the one drawning nigeria backward.. i wonder where on earth God created low iq people like you.

no education

no reasoning

all of una thinking in thesame direction



no hope for this country if these gullible tribe r still part of Nigeria



















XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXx



































































Kano is a million miles ahead of your villages



There's a clear difference between modern and upward city and a backward village.





There's a clear difference between competent and visionary governors and clueless, visionless, crude and crass village governor.



There's no economic growth in Kano, but the same Kano is building and delivering wonderful and quality projects left and right, Kano state's budget is almost twice the largest budget in your poor region, Kano's GDP is larger than the one on your village, but the best state and the best governor in your entire region, Obiano aka borehole governor commissions nothing but borehole and substandard death trap flyover.

Abbertee2:





Why the insult man? What is bad in increase in population? They reproduce legally, and they are responsible for everything to their children. I think itz better than those in the other part of the country that has highest number of bastards , prostitudes, whores , hags, and 99.9 % of their girls above 9 year were defiled uncountably. Only in the south you can see someone with 3 different fathers, at the same time his mother is married with infertile husband, prostitution avery where , one can sneak into his neighbour's house have s*x with his wife , and there is nothing culturally and religiously,.... With all this shameful acts you come here writing rubbish.







you are stupid once again

we are talking about economic growth and development of a nation... you are talking nonsense about someone being a bastard n shits... do u know how many bastards r there in US and other developed nations.. i don't exchange words with low IQ people... find ur mate and discuss with him/her



asshole

arindin

oponu you are stupid once againwe are talking about economic growth and development of a nation... you are talking nonsense about someone being a bastard n shits... do u know how many bastards r there in US and other developed nations.. i don't exchange words with low IQ people... find ur mate and discuss with him/herassholearindinoponu