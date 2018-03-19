₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
See 30 Of The Weirdest Car Accidents (pix) by AutoJoshNIG: 4:51pm
As much as we try to avoid them, car accidents do happen.
This is why we always advocate for safe and careful driving.
However, here are pictures of 30 of the weirdest car accidents ever witnessed.
|Re: See 30 Of The Weirdest Car Accidents (pix) by Shedrack777(m): 4:55pm
where's the one that disturb the couples in second floor of a building. but that one inside gabbage. how come?
|Re: See 30 Of The Weirdest Car Accidents (pix) by StarBukola(f): 5:09pm
It weird alright!!
|Re: See 30 Of The Weirdest Car Accidents (pix) by Caustics: 5:23pm
|Re: See 30 Of The Weirdest Car Accidents (pix) by psucc(m): 5:32pm
Thank God Nigeria made the list of weird accidents.
|Re: See 30 Of The Weirdest Car Accidents (pix) by wwwtortoise(m): 6:06pm
Don't be surprised if I tell you most of these are deliberate stunts.
Oyinbo are spontaneous, weird and adventurous.
|Re: See 30 Of The Weirdest Car Accidents (pix) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:06pm
MAY WE NEVER EXPERIENCE ANY FORM OF ACCIDENT WHATSOEVER.
|Re: See 30 Of The Weirdest Car Accidents (pix) by grayht(m): 6:06pm
Need For Speed...
|Re: See 30 Of The Weirdest Car Accidents (pix) by Amirullaha(m): 6:06pm
Too weird...
|Re: See 30 Of The Weirdest Car Accidents (pix) by northvietnam(m): 6:07pm
Drunken masters on wheels
|Re: See 30 Of The Weirdest Car Accidents (pix) by BrainnewsNg(f): 6:07pm
So shocking..
|Re: See 30 Of The Weirdest Car Accidents (pix) by Sweetcollins: 6:08pm
Most are film tricks jare
|Re: See 30 Of The Weirdest Car Accidents (pix) by Divay22(f): 6:09pm
Weird is an understatement for this o
|Re: See 30 Of The Weirdest Car Accidents (pix) by King4Roller: 6:09pm
I dey fear car accident like mad.
|Re: See 30 Of The Weirdest Car Accidents (pix) by Readwarn(m): 6:09pm
Lmao...You sure say these things no be movie scenes
|Re: See 30 Of The Weirdest Car Accidents (pix) by Beety26(f): 6:10pm
Weird indeed
|Re: See 30 Of The Weirdest Car Accidents (pix) by devigblegble: 6:10pm
Village people at their best �
|Re: See 30 Of The Weirdest Car Accidents (pix) by tlops(m): 6:10pm
No 2, 7,17 when village people are at work. Even if you did not go out a vehicle leaves the road to get the target in the “safety” of their homes.
May God protect us from wicked and unreasonable people.
|Re: See 30 Of The Weirdest Car Accidents (pix) by phoenixchap(m): 6:10pm
All happened in far away land
|Re: See 30 Of The Weirdest Car Accidents (pix) by magiki(m): 6:10pm
May I and my family never experienced such accidents
|Re: See 30 Of The Weirdest Car Accidents (pix) by PSTEMMA1960(m): 6:11pm
Some cars can actually fly with wings...
|Re: See 30 Of The Weirdest Car Accidents (pix) by koffsman: 6:11pm
[quote author=psucc post=65976357]Thank God Nigeria made the list of weird accidents.[/quote
Where you see naija for the pictures ]
|Re: See 30 Of The Weirdest Car Accidents (pix) by IgbosAreOsus: 6:12pm
|Re: See 30 Of The Weirdest Car Accidents (pix) by free2ryhme: 6:13pm
AutoJoshNIG:
we are safe in nigeria
|Re: See 30 Of The Weirdest Car Accidents (pix) by Guidette(f): 6:14pm
That first one make sense die!!
|Re: See 30 Of The Weirdest Car Accidents (pix) by EgunMogaji: 6:14pm
Who here believe that this is an accident?
|Re: See 30 Of The Weirdest Car Accidents (pix) by snipesdam(m): 6:14pm
The one I saw @ TransAmadi during the weekend still baffles me. Honda baby boy jumped pedestrian walk into, Skye Bank fence damaging two other cars.
|Re: See 30 Of The Weirdest Car Accidents (pix) by gurunlocker: 6:15pm
This should be titled
Need for speed: Drunken master
|Re: See 30 Of The Weirdest Car Accidents (pix) by carter67: 6:16pm
we
|Re: See 30 Of The Weirdest Car Accidents (pix) by Macnnoli4(m): 6:16pm
E be like say superman and the hulk caused some of the accidents
|Re: See 30 Of The Weirdest Car Accidents (pix) by felzylix(m): 6:16pm
free2ryhme:must you quote everything? Now you've succeeded in exhausting the front page
