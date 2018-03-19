Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Reasons Why Some Upcoming Artiste Will Forever Remain Upcoming (3986 Views)

what I'm about to write here is the truth, nothing but the truth.



1) Most upcoming artiste do not make proper use of their social media handle



As an upcoming artiste, your social media account is one of the easiest ways of communicating with your fans. You need to put content on it everyday. If you are going to the toilet, take a picture. If you are going to the bar, do a little video. If you are bouyant enough, give away something tangible



2) Most upcoming artiste do not attend shows



If you are an upcoming artiste and you are not attending shows, you will forever remain upcoming (Not a curse though but harsh reality). I mean, get off that your lazy bed, attach yourself to a DJ, beg him to tag along when he has shows and do your thing at his shows (Simple). Another thing you could do is also to buy tickets to shows (regular). Find your way back stage, before they start the show proper, beg them to allow you do your thing. Record label owners, promoters are listening and if they can see the confidence in you and how the crowd accept your music, my brother, congratulations.



3) Not creating a Niche for yourself in the industry



As an upcoming artiste, you need to stop copying other people's style of music. Stop copying other people's beat, stop copying other people's sound. Create your own style, create your own pattern. Stand out



4) Bad Mastering, Bad mixing of your song . This is also a contributing factor. Who will play your music when the whole production is whack! There are so many upcoming artiste out there with good lyrical content but their production is poor and this in return makes the artiste sound local. No Dj would jam your song on radio if the production is poor. Work with different music producers. The same producer that created the beat and recorded your voice should not be the same producer that will do the final mastering of your songs. They are dedicated sound engineers and professionals that their job is just to mix and master (look for them).





5) Poor lyrical content, bad concept, bad voicing Imagine a reggae singer trying to sing blues? The concept from the onset is not proper. What you have to do is to look for your vocal strength and work on it. If you can sing blues very well, my brother, you are not needed in rap. Do your thing, express yourself lyrically. Sing about things your face, talk about your emotions. Sing about everything around you.



6) Not wanting to freestyle

Free styling is your selling point. At times people, fans want to hear you sing without musical instruments. Freestyle your songs, record a Crystal clear video of your freestyle. Upload on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook etc



7) Shoot a music video

This is one of the most easiest way to promote your music. I literally don't listen to radio but I watch TV. The only time I listen to radio is when my friends are having their shows on radio and I have to tune in to listen for feedbacks. Music video helps put a face to your music. If your looks are great, it will attract the opposite sex a lot but if you have pot belle like me, my brother, Hit the Gym. With a music shot in the right format, resolution and concept, it will get Airplays on TV. There are so many satellite TV stations now and all you need do is get your video to them. Once you are getting airplays on TV, getting your songs played on radio will be very easy. You don't have to cut your neck for that. And one of the things music video will do for you is when you go to shows. People, fans will easily identify you. Even when you are on stage singing, they would be telling themselves that they have seen this guy on TV. (And again take note that you are going to do a lot of free shows. The moment you blow, free shows stops)



And as for me the writer, I am doing my own free show right now I'm offering 5 Free Music video production slots to 5 upcoming artiste. T & C applies..



Written by @srazorblade for publication on Nairaland. For Publication outside Nairaland, credits should be given to the Author and Nairaland links should be posted accordingly.



Poor mastery of craft 5 Likes

Nice one op



Most of this upcoming artists immediately one or two of their songs reign. They think they have arrived and start singing nonsense .



Where is Bello, li kesh etc 3 Likes







You say "FORCE"......





Another man say "1"



If I say "AIR"....You say "FORCE"......Another man say "1"





This should be directed at rudeboy and P-boy (or whatever the 'upcoming' artist name he's got) This should be directed at rudeboy and P-boy (or whatever the 'upcoming' artist name he's got) 3 Likes

Ok.Nice one op...As an upcoming artist i have learnt smtin today

Naturalobserver:

SirMichael1:



alexistaiwo:

Akach yew guys Akach yew guys 5 Likes

E no easy abeg The competition is crazy. Give credits to those who atleast tried. Where pple like kas beat, bigiano, dammy young, shaha deyE no easy abeg 2 Likes 1 Share

hope say air force 1 dey hear 3 Likes

noted

I don't know why but dis post reminds me of Efe.





But it's not easy oo.

nairalanduseles:

hope say air force 1 dey hear

Dat one no even sabi anything. Mediocre talent at best Dat one no even sabi anything. Mediocre talent at best 6 Likes

I hope our in house artists will take notes and make major adjustments, especially Airfor........... 1 Like 1 Share

Nice points

U forgot to mention "Snapping in front of d TV always", "Spending tym trolling ursef online" , "Lacking common sense", "Famzing and stalking E-money who has no idea about ur existence"

IamAirforce1 is still upcoming simply because he has sold his destiny/star to E-Money cant you see he's a slave to E-money 3 Likes

There are more artists than true listeners in Nigeria.

And the music has shifted to one genre because of lack of education and poor living conditions as our minds aren't sophisticated enough to relax with music that has good lyrics.

We are poor and piracy has made it less profitable...even if you release an album, you won't sell much.

So imagine a lot of singers in one genre, you hardly get known and no other genres sell anymore.

You can ask brymo or Dare.



It's crazy out there. 10 Likes 2 Shares

Nice points noted. But all the points no be money to do all this work abi you wan make the upcoming artiste go steal?

Typing.......

Airforce1 this is a good news for you

There's nothing like upcoming artist. It's either you're an artist or you're not. It's only a matter of time.

Also, I don't see the point of competition in music. Just make music my friend.

Who said a Producer that made beat and recorded shouldn't be the one to mix and master? Where did you hear that bs from?

All I can say is that your points are focused on Nigerian Secular music aka afrobeat where people are free to make noise in the name of music.

LAWMA Please...

Airforce1............ Hmmmm

Its better to remain an upcoming artist than going from upcoming to photographer. You know yourself 4 Likes 1 Share

Airforce1..... Shey you dey hear am so

tanx op we wil learn from dat... ur post is very helpful

is it your upcoming is it your upcoming

Pls im taking up the offer of video thing lets talk my number is on my signature

Too many people yabing airforce 1..I wish nigga get signed n blow up.

Make una leave airforce1 abeg. The guy dey try joor