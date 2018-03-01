₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Samuel Ortom Dances With IDPs by EdifiedCEO: 5:27pm
Governor Samuel Ortom lightens up the spirits of Internally Displaced Persons at Daudu Primary school camp, Guma local government area even as he takes lead in a dancing expedition.
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Dances With IDPs by Homeboiy: 5:31pm
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Dances With IDPs by FunkyAlhaji2015: 6:37pm
The most clueless of State Governors. Is this a celebration of Fulani killings of his people? A man that should be busy with fashioning ways to protect his people is shamelessly displaying his macabre horror dance
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Dances With IDPs by BruncleZuma: 7:10pm
2019 is drawing near...
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Dances With IDPs by OneKinGuy(m): 7:11pm
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Dances With IDPs by stevodot22(m): 7:11pm
All na wash. Nothing special.
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Dances With IDPs by DWJOBScom(m): 7:12pm
FunkyAlhaji2015:
Anything to excite and make them happy is okay my friend
These people have suffered
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Dances With IDPs by JAWBONE(m): 7:15pm
#ReplaceOrtom2019
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Dances With IDPs by needinggrace: 7:15pm
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Dances With IDPs by ekems2017(f): 7:16pm
It that the only thing he can do for them? Benue citizens una don see something.
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Dances With IDPs by kullozone(m): 7:17pm
Lmao... Just look at this shameless foool. I'm starting to think this man has mental issues
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Dances With IDPs by smithsydny(m): 7:19pm
This one nah house man him done upgrade from house Boi ..
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Dances With IDPs by hajoke2000(f): 7:21pm
JUST LIKE WE WILL DANCE WITH OUR NEW PRESIDO IN 2019 .......
GUD
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Dances With IDPs by KINGDOS: 7:21pm
Ortom my Gov, I can assure you that on this bullhari/foolani issue you have worn the peoples heart. Just pay salaries and raise a few structures and you are up there with the best...
APC can abide where it may but to HELL with bubu and his murderous gang in Benue.
Omenkalives et all take note!
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Dances With IDPs by potent5(m): 7:22pm
I just hope IDP things haven't been turned into jamboree things.
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Dances With IDPs by chizobaultra: 7:26pm
2019 movement
|Re: Governor Samuel Ortom Dances With IDPs by debolayinka(m): 7:29pm
When are they returning to their villages without fear of marauding herdsmen?
