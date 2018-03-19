₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Evicted BBNaija Housemates Are Campaigning To Get Back Into The House by FlirtyKaren(f): 7:36pm
Following Big Brother Naija reality show host, Ebuka's announcement, that two evicted housemates will now get a chance to get back into the house through votes by viewers, some evicted housemates of the reality show have taken to social media to launch campaigns to get back into the house.
Disqualified housemate, Khloe wrote on Instagram;
Guess what guys? Koko can still win the money . Yay. But only with the help of my kokoArmy’s . Now it’s time to vote Khloe back in the house . Second chance ? Let’s hope so . #bbnaija#bigbrother2018#kokobykhloe#koko#
Dee-One took his own campaign to Twitter and here's what he wrote;
''First of all I really thank everyone who has reached out to me and supported, I can't thank you enough. There's still a chance of getting back in but it can only happen if you suppor by voting now. Thank you guys'.
''I forget something for the house and na only me know where e dey...Please''
Ahneeka wrote on Twitter;
Y'all thought I wasn't ready to come back No way! The truth is, I spent the better part of the day trying to wrap me head around the whole news. I mean.. who would have thought... Well my #AhneekaNinjas did. They even started the #bringbackahneeka campaign way before the news dropped. Now to the agenda of the day....
Do I want another shot at the competition? Hell yeah!
Do I promise to loose my home training? Hell No! My mama worked too hard
Will I cause drama in the house? Of course yes!...some tables need to be shaken and some Ahneeka-ship need to fly... .
Will Ahneeka 2.0 come out to play? Definitely!!! ... actually she has already broken loose.. Bye Felicia!
Will I sleep in the house? Well... I need sleep na ..I'm not a vampire
Will I take my bathe? Hmm let me think?... Will get back to you guys on that. .
Will I SCATTER the house with fun and games? That is a definite YES cos Entertainment is not always about cattiness ... so join the movement. #bbnaija#bringbackahneeka
Bitto wrote;
No Strategies this Time
THE REAL BITTO (BIG BITTO) kindly needs a second chance;
•Bitto is NOT MARRIED!
•Bitto is jovial (The Boy in your neighbourhood)
•Bitto is compassionate
Please Vote to put BITTO back in Big Brother's House:
• SMS "VOTE BITTO" to 32052 •Visit www.africamagic.tv/bbvote
Cc
Vandora wrote on Instagram;
What do you guys think!!!! Let love win .... Can I still win ?
(In#bigbrothervoice)It may seem as thy #VANDORA wants back in ...... Give me a chance by voting .... Thankyou very much
Anto wrote;
Anto said it herself. She can be silly and she can be serious.
Same with most people.
Anto Army, which side of Anto do you want to see more? Her silly side? Or her serious side? Or both? Which side do you want to see more of in the #bbnaija house?
First step is to vote Anto back in.
K.Brule wrote on Instagram;
My people I know a lot of you were sad and disappointed at my unfortunate exit.
But God has given me another chance and with your help anything is possible.
pls vote me back in, tell your friends and family to vote and I promise to make you proud second time around.
Text "Vote k.brule" to 32052
Or visit the website africamagic.tv/bbvote
Wassup people. I've been trying to make this video every week since I got back. Haven't been able to put it out cuz I'm a perfectionist but no time to be perfect, I need you.
My pepu my pepu
God bless una
I come to you this faithfull week as a humble entertainer.
Let us make history
Let me right my wrongs
Let me show you the rest of the iceberg
Text " Vote k.brule " to 32052
Princess wrote;
My people!!!! it's time. U know princess is always with her fans. Let's do this, vote me back into the game there is no "Double Wahala" without Princess. Where are my "Too Much Sauce Gang? Oya God don answer prayer. Time to workI need u all.
https://lailasnews.com/bbnaija-heres-how-evicted-housemates-are-campaigning-to-get-back-to-the-house/
|Re: Evicted BBNaija Housemates Are Campaigning To Get Back Into The House by xpressng(m): 7:43pm
oh why money wicked like this
|Re: Evicted BBNaija Housemates Are Campaigning To Get Back Into The House by James89: 9:03pm
Rubbish!Omo make we hear word ojeree,bb naija here and there,Wetin sef!!!!
|Re: Evicted BBNaija Housemates Are Campaigning To Get Back Into The House by jegz25(m): 9:03pm
Am i the only one who haven't watched this bbnaija of a thing for good 5min??
|Re: Evicted BBNaija Housemates Are Campaigning To Get Back Into The House by OboOlora(f): 9:03pm
Rubbish generation!
|Re: Evicted BBNaija Housemates Are Campaigning To Get Back Into The House by ellahzy(f): 9:04pm
This idea is just wack. The evicted ones have seen everything and will now have new strategies,they shouldn't be allowed to contest for the money.
PS. Anyone that has won any price during the arena games should just forget about the 45m
|Re: Evicted BBNaija Housemates Are Campaigning To Get Back Into The House by ChangetheChange: 9:04pm
Barcelona to win this weekend
|Re: Evicted BBNaija Housemates Are Campaigning To Get Back Into The House by nairalanduseles: 9:04pm
the way ticket dey cut ehhnnnn.....last last na G sure pass
|Re: Evicted BBNaija Housemates Are Campaigning To Get Back Into The House by GreatDreams: 9:04pm
Guys, I'm still regretting how much I campaigned and voted for Efe, if any of u need my vote, start by asking for my account details or even recharge cards. Nothing is free jare. By the way, I wish khloe can get back into the house and frustrate that proud CeeC girl, regardless, ain't voting no body!
|Re: Evicted BBNaija Housemates Are Campaigning To Get Back Into The House by Treasure1919(f): 9:04pm
.......dats all I can say
|Re: Evicted BBNaija Housemates Are Campaigning To Get Back Into The House by ChangetheChange: 9:05pm
Say Samamy Ganja
Na wire wire sure pass
Who get garri
|Re: Evicted BBNaija Housemates Are Campaigning To Get Back Into The House by Fuckgodndjesus: 9:05pm
This princess is really ugly though looks like a monkey.
|Re: Evicted BBNaija Housemates Are Campaigning To Get Back Into The House by DaddyKross: 9:05pm
Ahneeka
|Re: Evicted BBNaija Housemates Are Campaigning To Get Back Into The House by sandrahnaub(f): 9:06pm
Bigbrother no try at all
|Re: Evicted BBNaija Housemates Are Campaigning To Get Back Into The House by desmont004: 9:06pm
Am expecting #Efe too to say he forgot something... Lobbish
|Re: Evicted BBNaija Housemates Are Campaigning To Get Back Into The House by Teniola2000: 9:06pm
.
|Re: Evicted BBNaija Housemates Are Campaigning To Get Back Into The House by skulgen: 9:06pm
Confusion everywhere.
Why evicted in d first place
|Re: Evicted BBNaija Housemates Are Campaigning To Get Back Into The House by roldee(m): 9:06pm
I thought they said "evicted not disqualified" wetin koko and that k Brule abi na wetin dey find?
Na ninja 4 go beat them commot this time.
|Re: Evicted BBNaija Housemates Are Campaigning To Get Back Into The House by Fuckgodndjesus: 9:06pm
jegz25:Dem no force you click thread jump and pass if you no like am.
|Re: Evicted BBNaija Housemates Are Campaigning To Get Back Into The House by Demonicide(f): 9:07pm
Anto shouldnt be on the list sef, they threw out of the house yesterday, and you are expecting them to put you there back. So why did voted you out in the first plc? Just go back to new jersey and catch up with your folks. Non of them should be given the grace to come back, because they ve tasted the outside world. Once they are voted in they will start spewing some secrets of how things are out there. Like who and who is trending and stuffs like that.
|Re: Evicted BBNaija Housemates Are Campaigning To Get Back Into The House by TheNigerianMan: 9:07pm
They don't dserve it
|Re: Evicted BBNaija Housemates Are Campaigning To Get Back Into The House by Lucid1(m): 9:07pm
Rubbish
|Re: Evicted BBNaija Housemates Are Campaigning To Get Back Into The House by mistercharles: 9:08pm
FlirtyKaren:beggars!
See as this khloe fine for this picture
|Re: Evicted BBNaija Housemates Are Campaigning To Get Back Into The House by King4Roller: 9:08pm
Ifu Ennanda nko?
|Re: Evicted BBNaija Housemates Are Campaigning To Get Back Into The House by Eldahray(m): 9:09pm
Sale of bitcoin and any gift cards check my signature
|Re: Evicted BBNaija Housemates Are Campaigning To Get Back Into The House by Enemyofpeace: 9:09pm
Labake1 I hope you don't waste your precious time watching this?
|Re: Evicted BBNaija Housemates Are Campaigning To Get Back Into The House by browniecay: 9:10pm
I want to see Khloe back pls. I need to see her true identity. I need to see more dramas...
|Re: Evicted BBNaija Housemates Are Campaigning To Get Back Into The House by joshuaarmani2: 9:10pm
The organizers of this show are very smart. Powerful business strategy... Get the evicted housemates back into the house and watch as voters part with hard earned money again! This time too much enthusiasm from the evicted house mates equals huge revenue for the organizers.
Brilliant idea!
|Re: Evicted BBNaija Housemates Are Campaigning To Get Back Into The House by stevodot22(m): 9:11pm
See campaign like S.U.G election
|Re: Evicted BBNaija Housemates Are Campaigning To Get Back Into The House by Flexherbal(m): 9:11pm
Ok
|Re: Evicted BBNaija Housemates Are Campaigning To Get Back Into The House by kayusre: 9:12pm
lmao
nairalanduseles:
