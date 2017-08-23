₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,977,227 members, 4,143,621 topics. Date: Tuesday, 20 March 2018 at 07:24 AM

Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. - Sports - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. (7066 Views)

Ronaldo Names The Players He Feels Will Take After Him When He Hangs His Boots / Heavily Pregnant Adaeze Yobo Working Out With Boxing Gloves [PICS] / Obafemi Martins Hangs Out With Ronaldinho In Dubai (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by Hardeybohwarley(m): 3:49am
Robin Deakin also known as Britain's worst Boxer has hung up his gloves this week after a 12 year, with 55-fight career and 53 of them losses.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by Hardeybohwarley(m): 3:51am
More pics.
Lalasticlala Mynd44.
Source: XinhuaNews.

1 Like

Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by godfatherx: 4:38am
What a record!
55 fights, 53 loses, he is still a winner though, he didn't lose 2 fights

33 Likes

Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by dominique(f): 4:39am
So nobody could advise him to find something better to do with his life for all those years. Evil people everywhere.

The first photo though grin. I wonder if he had trainers.

I found this thread about his second win in the archives. Talk about making news for the wrong reasons

http://www.nairaland.com/2573661/british-worst-boxer-finally-gets

14 Likes

Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by thesicilian: 4:53am
For him to have been that bad, it's either he was plain lazy, or he didn't have good coaching staff around him.

4 Likes

Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by GavelSlam: 4:54am
grin
Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by fulaniHERDSman(m): 5:02am
GavelSlam:
grin
grin cheesy
He reminds us of buhari abi? grin cheesy

*makes a beeline outta thread* grin

13 Likes

Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by fulaniHERDSman(m): 5:04am
can someone pls photoshop our dullardd''s head unto the lazy boxer's body. grin cheesy

they'd fit like hell

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by GavelSlam: 5:04am
fulaniHERDSman:

grin cheesy
He reminds us of buhari abi? grin cheesy

*makes a beeline outta thread* grin

Actually he reminds me of Nnamdi Kanu.
cool

11 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by fulaniHERDSman(m): 5:05am
GavelSlam:


Actually he reminds me of Nnamdi Kanu.
cool
the one u people killed? now respek za dead tongue

1 Like

Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by Nutase: 5:11am
The guy is a comedian. cheesy grin grin

4 Likes

Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by GavelSlam: 5:11am
fulaniHERDSman:

the one u people killed? now respek za dead tongue

Dead or eating Ghanian Pizza and kenke?
grin

12 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by sbm060(m): 5:40am
Chai ? i never expected this.

1 Like

Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by Homeboiy: 5:42am
He was making money in losing a fight tongue

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by HallaDaTruth: 5:42am
This is definitely Buhari grin

2 Likes

Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by Nwaohafia1(f): 6:17am
He just wasted his 12 years of life. What a joke! They couldn't advise him to look for another thing to do?

Well, life fvcks us all.
Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by nairavsdollars(f): 6:17am
At least he will enter Guinness Book of World Records

2 Likes

Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by wwwtortoise(m): 6:18am
shocked

At old age, this guy will be like a vegetable.
Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by Authoreety: 6:18am
Ivhh
Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by rawpadgin(m): 6:18am
grin grin grin grin

He was getting paid even wen he loses

Finally, person wen Sam Peters better pass

1 Like

Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:18am
His name is in the World Records already, he lived for something afterall!!!!

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by elyte89: 6:19am
Sore looser cheesy
Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by Aldebaran(m): 6:20am
cheesy
Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by abejide1000(m): 6:22am
He's better than Buhari in many ways
Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by martinlooter(m): 6:23am
dominique:
So nobody could advise him to find something better to do with his life for all those years. Evil people everywhere.

The first photo though grin. I wonder if he had trainers.

How many advise wey your brother Efe don take? If no be to dey shout Warri upandan? Abeg relax joor.
Based on logistics, bros go fight till him wan die

5 Likes

Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by mankand: 6:25am
E no funny at all

Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by Onyenna(m): 6:25am
dominique:
So nobody could advise him to find something better to do with his life for all those years. Evil people everywhere.

The first photo though grin. I wonder if he had trainers.

His Village people are so proud of him....
Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by xreal: 6:25am
abejide1000:
He's better than Buhari in many ways

Una don start again ba?

1 Like

Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by EVILFOREST: 6:26am
This one na ROONEY bloodline oo.
Despite this, the WHITES still made him great.
Entered the Guinness Book of World Records
Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by vioment: 6:27am
This kind person go get knowledge wey wise people like. How they should not be. This guy sure knows about loses.
Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by kenodrill: 6:29am
Who ever had advise him to choose boxing as a career should be happy now!

(0) (1) (Reply)

AFCON 2012: Cote d'Ivoire Vs Equatorial Guinea (3 - 0) On 4th February 2012 / Are Left Footed Players Technically More Gifted Than Right Footed Players??? / Mikel Disappointed Me But I Wont Punish Him - Keshi

Viewing this topic: Hollawayn05(m), lurther, Angelparadise(f), Okworigeorge(m), Darkseid(m), ShallySon(m), easytech1(m), jerikoyan(m), easzypeaszy(m), softboi10, omoogaconsult, Phorto(m), Thedrunkpunter, fayvoor(m), Edwin02110(m), ABIOLAXYZ(m), lakeside50(m), mcdokwe(m), lenghtinny(m), Olayinkaoj(m), Rhemmymatician(m), oreayo2011, IdeaCashKid(f), imitateMe(m), lsoul, truestangel, blaquemyc(m), tchimatic(m), JAWBONE(m), xenten, moremoney007(f), Fatasy(m), alushkimo(m), opesky74, ochuciano(m), Israelconcepts, bjayx, Akalia(m), vickiej(m), Orpe7(m), tlops(m), Ajaodolapo(m), OHCOMEON, tayor01(m), flinder, Tybabe0001(m), annyplenty(m), AndyCole16(m), EMEKA1MILLION(m), neyoworld247(m), LEGITLAYO, engrbayo11, dapsoneh, bobnatlo(m), imsirkay(m), Kenon9, SilverSpoonEnt, effty(m), sagerasaq(m), Kpilo101, donshaddow(m), fukDpolice, wink2mos and 92 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.