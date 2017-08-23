Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. (7066 Views)

Ronaldo Names The Players He Feels Will Take After Him When He Hangs His Boots / Heavily Pregnant Adaeze Yobo Working Out With Boxing Gloves [PICS] / Obafemi Martins Hangs Out With Ronaldinho In Dubai (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Robin Deakin also known as Britain's worst Boxer has hung up his gloves this week after a 12 year, with 55-fight career and 53 of them losses. 5 Likes 1 Share

More pics.

Lalasticlala Mynd44.

Source: XinhuaNews. 1 Like

What a record!

55 fights, 53 loses, he is still a winner though, he didn't lose 2 fights 33 Likes





The first photo though . I wonder if he had trainers.



I found this thread about his second win in the archives. Talk about making news for the wrong reasons



http://www.nairaland.com/2573661/british-worst-boxer-finally-gets So nobody could advise him to find something better to do with his life for all those years. Evil people everywhere.The first photo though. I wonder if he had trainers.I found this thread about his second win in the archives. Talk about making news for the wrong reasons 14 Likes

For him to have been that bad, it's either he was plain lazy, or he didn't have good coaching staff around him. 4 Likes

GavelSlam:



He reminds us of buhari abi?



*makes a beeline outta thread* He reminds us of buhari abi?*makes a beeline outta thread* 13 Likes





they'd fit like hell can someone pls photoshop our dullardd''s head unto the lazy boxer's body.they'd fit like hell 15 Likes 1 Share

fulaniHERDSman:





He reminds us of buhari abi?



*makes a beeline outta thread*

Actually he reminds me of Nnamdi Kanu.

11 Likes 2 Shares

GavelSlam:





Actually he reminds me of Nnamdi Kanu.

the one u people killed? now respek za dead the one u people killed? now respek za dead 1 Like

The guy is a comedian. 4 Likes

fulaniHERDSman:



the one u people killed? now respek za dead

Dead or eating Ghanian Pizza and kenke?

12 Likes 2 Shares

? i never expected this. Chai? i never expected this. 1 Like

He was making money in losing a fight 9 Likes 1 Share

This is definitely Buhari 2 Likes

He just wasted his 12 years of life. What a joke! They couldn't advise him to look for another thing to do?



Well, life fvcks us all.

At least he will enter Guinness Book of World Records 2 Likes





At old age, this guy will be like a vegetable. At old age, this guy will be like a vegetable.

Ivhh





He was getting paid even wen he loses



Finally, person wen Sam Peters better pass He was getting paid even wen he losesFinally, person wen Sam Peters better pass 1 Like

His name is in the World Records already, he lived for something afterall!!!! 2 Likes 1 Share

Sore looser

He's better than Buhari in many ways

dominique:

So nobody could advise him to find something better to do with his life for all those years. Evil people everywhere.



The first photo though . I wonder if he had trainers.

How many advise wey your brother Efe don take? If no be to dey shout Warri upandan? Abeg relax joor.

Based on logistics, bros go fight till him wan die How many advise wey your brother Efe don take? If no be to dey shout Warri upandan? Abeg relax joor.Based on logistics, bros go fight till him wan die 5 Likes

E no funny at all

dominique:

So nobody could advise him to find something better to do with his life for all those years. Evil people everywhere.



The first photo though . I wonder if he had trainers.

His Village people are so proud of him.... His Village people are so proud of him....

abejide1000:

He's better than Buhari in many ways

Una don start again ba? Una don start again ba? 1 Like

This one na ROONEY bloodline oo.

Despite this, the WHITES still made him great.

Entered the Guinness Book of World Records

This kind person go get knowledge wey wise people like. How they should not be. This guy sure knows about loses.