|Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by Hardeybohwarley(m): 3:49am
Robin Deakin also known as Britain's worst Boxer has hung up his gloves this week after a 12 year, with 55-fight career and 53 of them losses.
|Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by Hardeybohwarley(m): 3:51am
More pics.
Source: XinhuaNews.
|Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by godfatherx: 4:38am
What a record!
55 fights, 53 loses, he is still a winner though, he didn't lose 2 fights
|Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by dominique(f): 4:39am
So nobody could advise him to find something better to do with his life for all those years. Evil people everywhere.
The first photo though . I wonder if he had trainers.
I found this thread about his second win in the archives. Talk about making news for the wrong reasons
http://www.nairaland.com/2573661/british-worst-boxer-finally-gets
|Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by thesicilian: 4:53am
For him to have been that bad, it's either he was plain lazy, or he didn't have good coaching staff around him.
|Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by GavelSlam: 4:54am
|Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by fulaniHERDSman(m): 5:02am
GavelSlam:
He reminds us of buhari abi?
*makes a beeline outta thread*
|Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by fulaniHERDSman(m): 5:04am
can someone pls photoshop our dullardd''s head unto the lazy boxer's body.
they'd fit like hell
|Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by GavelSlam: 5:04am
fulaniHERDSman:
Actually he reminds me of Nnamdi Kanu.
|Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by fulaniHERDSman(m): 5:05am
GavelSlam:the one u people killed? now respek za dead
|Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by Nutase: 5:11am
The guy is a comedian.
|Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by GavelSlam: 5:11am
fulaniHERDSman:
Dead or eating Ghanian Pizza and kenke?
|Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by sbm060(m): 5:40am
Chai ? i never expected this.
|Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by Homeboiy: 5:42am
He was making money in losing a fight
|Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by HallaDaTruth: 5:42am
This is definitely Buhari
|Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by Nwaohafia1(f): 6:17am
He just wasted his 12 years of life. What a joke! They couldn't advise him to look for another thing to do?
Well, life fvcks us all.
|Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by nairavsdollars(f): 6:17am
At least he will enter Guinness Book of World Records
|Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by wwwtortoise(m): 6:18am
At old age, this guy will be like a vegetable.
|Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by Authoreety: 6:18am
Ivhh
|Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by rawpadgin(m): 6:18am
He was getting paid even wen he loses
Finally, person wen Sam Peters better pass
|Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:18am
His name is in the World Records already, he lived for something afterall!!!!
|Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by elyte89: 6:19am
Sore looser
|Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by Aldebaran(m): 6:20am
|Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by abejide1000(m): 6:22am
He's better than Buhari in many ways
|Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by martinlooter(m): 6:23am
dominique:
How many advise wey your brother Efe don take? If no be to dey shout Warri upandan? Abeg relax joor.
Based on logistics, bros go fight till him wan die
|Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by mankand: 6:25am
E no funny at all
|Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by Onyenna(m): 6:25am
dominique:
His Village people are so proud of him....
|Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by xreal: 6:25am
abejide1000:
Una don start again ba?
|Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by EVILFOREST: 6:26am
This one na ROONEY bloodline oo.
Despite this, the WHITES still made him great.
Entered the Guinness Book of World Records
|Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by vioment: 6:27am
This kind person go get knowledge wey wise people like. How they should not be. This guy sure knows about loses.
|Re: Britain's worst Boxer, Robin Deakin Hangs His Gloves After A 12year Career. by kenodrill: 6:29am
Who ever had advise him to choose boxing as a career should be happy now!
