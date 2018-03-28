₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Don Jazzy Reacts To Linda Ikeji's Engagement (Photo) by Andyblaze: 3:45pm
Donjazzy breaks down, first Rihanna got off his radar now his own Linda Ikeji's has been taken off.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bg3tPgSl_B9/?hl=en
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Linda Ikeji's Engagement (Photo) by biacan(f): 3:49pm
What do you expect her to do when he's was bound on wasting people's time free the girl jare and come to me Don you be happy you did I mean check me out ?don't you like what you see ....
But I'm highly disappointed in Linda for getting engage to a yahoo yahoo Boy
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Linda Ikeji's Engagement (Photo) by softwerk(f): 3:49pm
Awwwwwwww........This is so sweet
Well I'm still available Oga Don Jazzy!
The last f*ck we had still dey my body my stallion!!!
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Linda Ikeji's Engagement (Photo) by Unik3030: 3:51pm
this man, Na comedy b your calling aswear
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Linda Ikeji's Engagement (Photo) by ClintonEmex: 3:58pm
I like don jazzy's sense of humor. But don, you will still be wasting her time if she waited for you. I don't know when you want to marry.
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Linda Ikeji's Engagement (Photo) by Uyiii: 3:58pm
biacan:I'm highly disappointed you can't even compose a simple and concise english and you want don jazzy to check you out.
see eh, I don't like what I hate, talk true naa
if you be guy, you go check girl like you out
p.s: na really I'm highly disappointed in Linda for getting engaged to a yahoo yahoo.
my dear biacan, abeg engage yourself with english classes fess, cheers
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Linda Ikeji's Engagement (Photo) by chriskosherbal(m): 4:03pm
Don jazzy don't worry everything that has a beginning has an end.
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Linda Ikeji's Engagement (Photo) by iDIGITAL1: 4:12pm
He likes Linda but he no sabi shook and strike . \even linda knows that don himself liks her but the spark is not there....but anything can still happen as it is, Linda can still debunk the rumour and don can still do the needful ...
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Linda Ikeji's Engagement (Photo) by WAPKOSHCOMNG(m): 4:14pm
jsw
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Linda Ikeji's Engagement (Photo) by Johnnyessence(m): 4:22pm
don jazzy really bleeped up. what's stopping him from not proposing to her in the first place. now she will soon Wed and Don jazzy will only be one man standing. oloshos plenty for this country, what's he waiting for?
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Linda Ikeji's Engagement (Photo) by focus7: 4:33pm
Just thinking about it when the thread came to front page.
Don was too slow and ladies don't wait for slow dudes.
Sorry Don that is minus one, Linda just left you in the singles domain.
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Linda Ikeji's Engagement (Photo) by ifeanyija(m): 4:34pm
remain you
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Linda Ikeji's Engagement (Photo) by FarahAideed: 4:34pm
biacan:
Yahoo Yahoo?
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Linda Ikeji's Engagement (Photo) by vengertime: 4:34pm
softwerk:Stop sleeping with your MARINE husband Madam
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Linda Ikeji's Engagement (Photo) by Arewa12: 4:34pm
Lobatan
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Linda Ikeji's Engagement (Photo) by pweshboi(m): 4:34pm
Lol... Don baba J
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Linda Ikeji's Engagement (Photo) by alphaconde(m): 4:35pm
no be only me b de dream don jazzy follow
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Linda Ikeji's Engagement (Photo) by Joseunlimited(f): 4:36pm
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Linda Ikeji's Engagement (Photo) by omoadeleye(m): 4:36pm
biacan:
haaaba how do you know that her future hubby is a yahoo boy?
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Linda Ikeji's Engagement (Photo) by pweshboi(m): 4:36pm
vengertime:Hehehe
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Linda Ikeji's Engagement (Photo) by tayo4ng: 4:36pm
eyaaa Don baba is left alone even d banj now has a baby mama. you are on your own
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Linda Ikeji's Engagement (Photo) by uzo4real(m): 4:37pm
U fine sha...
softwerk:
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Linda Ikeji's Engagement (Photo) by Follygunners: 4:37pm
Uyiii:
That one sabi murder grammar ehn..
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Linda Ikeji's Engagement (Photo) by Skyfornia(m): 4:37pm
Don Jazzy you never hala! Dey there make pant dey wear you!!
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Linda Ikeji's Engagement (Photo) by Seandisputed(m): 4:37pm
Take heart don jazzy
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Linda Ikeji's Engagement (Photo) by Awaitingkopa(f): 4:37pm
Illuminati will not let him marry on time na
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Linda Ikeji's Engagement (Photo) by ZombieTAMER: 4:38pm
biacan:
Ode
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Linda Ikeji's Engagement (Photo) by Olukat(m): 4:38pm
Save your comment to congratulate Don Jazzy and Linda
Don't forget Linda haven't mentioned who engaged her
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Linda Ikeji's Engagement (Photo) by itchie: 4:38pm
Lol, this guy is a clown!!!
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Linda Ikeji's Engagement (Photo) by Zionista(m): 4:39pm
Take heart Don baba J
|Re: Don Jazzy Reacts To Linda Ikeji's Engagement (Photo) by ladiesBOO(m): 4:42pm
Una talk say this man well?
This is quite hilarious
