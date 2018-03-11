As candidates anxiously await the release of the 2018 UTME results, which JAMB said would be released yesterday, March 19, candidates have taken to social media to express their frustrations and curiosity.One of the candidates, Chukwu Daniel Uchenna, said "#JAMB the curiosity and anxiety you have instilled in the young ones is quite unbearable right now. You should not have released any batch of the #UTME results if you weren't ready to maintain the pace still in this year, and at your level of advancement. So, I say make i ask - has snake swallowed the rest of the results or the computer been completely swallowed?

So you think High chief snake will stoop so low to swallow ordinary results when Snake is planning how to visit Central Bank

That snake better swallow buhari

HAHHHAhahhabhahha! It amazing! but please it is people's future so #Snake go away

∆ This country is finished. I never believed in that Yoruba accented Registrar called Prof Ishaq oloyede ∆

∆ This country is finished. I never believed in that Yoruba accented Registrar called Prof Ishaq oloyede ∆

Snakes : If it ain't money we no dey swallow abegi.

It depends. If the results have commercial value, then yes. Thanks.

for naija nothing is impossible

People play too much

have being checking everyday i be like say snake don swallow my result oooo

Best answer from spoke man of snake association.

My kid sister is anxious about the result and abeg we no want suicide oo this time

Everything in Nigeria is half-baked, including Jambites

Chukwu Daniel uchenna may be rewriting jamb again after this post.