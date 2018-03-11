₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Has Snake Swallowed Our JAMB Results?" - Candidates Ask JAMB by Offside: 10:44am
As candidates anxiously await the release of the 2018 UTME results, which JAMB said would be released yesterday, March 19, candidates have taken to social media to express their frustrations and curiosity.
One of the candidates, Chukwu Daniel Uchenna, said "#JAMB the curiosity and anxiety you have instilled in the young ones is quite unbearable right now. You should not have released any batch of the #UTME results if you weren't ready to maintain the pace still in this year, and at your level of advancement. So, I say make i ask - has snake swallowed the rest of the results or the computer been completely swallowed?
|Re: "Has Snake Swallowed Our JAMB Results?" - Candidates Ask JAMB by DynasTee: 10:54am
So you think High chief snake will stoop so low to swallow ordinary results when Snake is planning how to visit Central Bank
|Re: "Has Snake Swallowed Our JAMB Results?" - Candidates Ask JAMB by Frenzy007(m): 11:45am
That snake better swallow buhari
|Re: "Has Snake Swallowed Our JAMB Results?" - Candidates Ask JAMB by psucc(m): 4:23pm
HAHHHAhahhabhahha! It amazing! but please it is people's future so #Snake go away
|Re: "Has Snake Swallowed Our JAMB Results?" - Candidates Ask JAMB by Newbiee: 4:24pm
Hmmmm
|Re: "Has Snake Swallowed Our JAMB Results?" - Candidates Ask JAMB by naijjaman(m): 4:24pm
|Re: "Has Snake Swallowed Our JAMB Results?" - Candidates Ask JAMB by OrestesDante(m): 4:24pm
☣ ☠
∆ This country is finished. I never believed in that Yoruba accented Registrar called Prof Ishaq oloyede
∆
☣ ☠
|Re: "Has Snake Swallowed Our JAMB Results?" - Candidates Ask JAMB by fuckerstard: 4:25pm
Snakes : If it ain't money we no dey swallow abegi.
|Re: "Has Snake Swallowed Our JAMB Results?" - Candidates Ask JAMB by dust144(m): 4:25pm
Lol ok.
|Re: "Has Snake Swallowed Our JAMB Results?" - Candidates Ask JAMB by deebrain(m): 4:25pm
It depends.
If the results have commercial value, then yes.
Thanks.
|Re: "Has Snake Swallowed Our JAMB Results?" - Candidates Ask JAMB by PASCALSILVA(m): 4:25pm
WHICK KA MODS BE DIS
|Re: "Has Snake Swallowed Our JAMB Results?" - Candidates Ask JAMB by freak33: 4:25pm
lol
|Re: "Has Snake Swallowed Our JAMB Results?" - Candidates Ask JAMB by bobokeshington: 4:25pm
for naija nothing is impossible
|Re: "Has Snake Swallowed Our JAMB Results?" - Candidates Ask JAMB by xynerise(m): 4:26pm
People play too much
|Re: "Has Snake Swallowed Our JAMB Results?" - Candidates Ask JAMB by emmykendo(m): 4:26pm
have being checking everyday i be like say snake don swallow my result oooo
|Re: "Has Snake Swallowed Our JAMB Results?" - Candidates Ask JAMB by Flye: 4:26pm
DynasTee:
Best answer from spoke man of snake association.
|Re: "Has Snake Swallowed Our JAMB Results?" - Candidates Ask JAMB by Zaynabtemmy: 4:26pm
My kid sister is anxious about the result and abeg we no want suicide oo this time
|Re: "Has Snake Swallowed Our JAMB Results?" - Candidates Ask JAMB by naijjaman(m): 4:26pm
Offside:
Everything in Nigeria is half-baked, including Jambites
|Re: "Has Snake Swallowed Our JAMB Results?" - Candidates Ask JAMB by BruncleZuma: 4:26pm
|Re: "Has Snake Swallowed Our JAMB Results?" - Candidates Ask JAMB by Drniyi4u(m): 4:26pm
|Re: "Has Snake Swallowed Our JAMB Results?" - Candidates Ask JAMB by mamatwiny: 4:27pm
Chukwu Daniel uchenna may be rewriting jamb again after this post.
|Re: "Has Snake Swallowed Our JAMB Results?" - Candidates Ask JAMB by Jh0wsef(m): 4:28pm
Jacktheripper:
Maybe jamb held your result too, I can see you're running mad
|Re: "Has Snake Swallowed Our JAMB Results?" - Candidates Ask JAMB by CharlieMaria(m): 4:28pm
Just passing
|Re: "Has Snake Swallowed Our JAMB Results?" - Candidates Ask JAMB by Oyebee91(m): 4:28pm
J
|Re: "Has Snake Swallowed Our JAMB Results?" - Candidates Ask JAMB by Dee60: 4:28pm
jamb snakes dont eat paper apparently.
From indications they do not even eat anything less than a million.
So, please pursue your results.
|Re: "Has Snake Swallowed Our JAMB Results?" - Candidates Ask JAMB by Sapiosexuality(m): 4:28pm
Ridiculous! Annoying and weak generation. Keep helping fools joke with your future. Where outrage is needed you apply sarcasm and where sarcasm is needed you use outrage. Smh.
http://www.mortalpoet.com/ridiculousness/
|Re: "Has Snake Swallowed Our JAMB Results?" - Candidates Ask JAMB by Oyebee91(m): 4:28pm
A
|Re: "Has Snake Swallowed Our JAMB Results?" - Candidates Ask JAMB by Oyebee91(m): 4:29pm
M
|Re: "Has Snake Swallowed Our JAMB Results?" - Candidates Ask JAMB by goshen26: 4:29pm
I hope you see ur result with this, cos this is Nigeria..
|Re: "Has Snake Swallowed Our JAMB Results?" - Candidates Ask JAMB by Hapigirlxoxo(f): 4:30pm
What will snake do with pieces of papers or computers?
Snake only swallow money. Get it straight
|Re: "Has Snake Swallowed Our JAMB Results?" - Candidates Ask JAMB by Alero3Arubi(f): 4:32pm
you must be a clown i tell you. you killed it here.
DynasTee:
