Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by chuksahamefule: 11:45am
The Senate has technically endorsed the establishment of Federal Polytechnic Adikpo, Benue State, Federal Polytechnic Item, Abia State and Federal College of Education, Omuo Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The endorsement followed the consideration of the Bills which proposed the establishment of the institutions at a widely attended public hearing held by the upper chamber in Abuja.

Senators Barnabas Gemade sponsored the Bill for the establishment Federal Polytechnic, Adikpo while Senator Mao Ohuabunwa proposed the establishment of Federal Polytechnic Item.

Senator Biodun Olujimi sponsored the establishment of Federal Collage of Education, Omuo Ekiti.


Senate Chief Whip, Senator Olusola Adeyeye who represented Senate President at the public hearing underscored the importance of education in the country.

He also stressed the need to spread the establishment of educational institutions in parts of the country for the benefit of education hungry Nigerians,

Adeyeye assured that the Senate will continue to support the establishment of vital higher institutions in the country.

The Osun Central lawmaker noted that there was no doubt polytechnics have continued to play vital role in the provision of middle level manpower and young professionals who help in no small measure in the development of the country.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund, Senator Jibrin Barau noted that the public hearing became necessary in order to enable Nigerians make input before the Bills are passed.

Barau said the input of the public will, no doubt, will enrich the Bills before their passage into law.


Senator Gemade who gave the synopsis of why Federal Polytechnic Adikpo should be established noted that Benue State is one of the few states in the north that are known to have made education an industry.

Gemade also said that the establishment of the polytechnic will help to balance the establishment institutions of higher learning in the state.

He noted that the only federal presence in his entire constituency is a unity school which is not significant enough to give the people a sense of belonging.

He said that the people of Adikpo area were not only industrious in education but have produced five vice chancellors that served in the state and at national level.

The lawmaker added that he is convinced that the establishment of the institution will go a long way to enhance the education fortunes of Benue State people.

On his own Senator Ohuabunwa, noted that apart from University of Agriculture Umudike, there is no other federal institution in the state.

He said that the Senate came up with the resolution that there should be federal presence in every constituency in the interest of Nigerians.

He said that the Federal Polytechnic Item is well cut out as the best location to site the institution because of the abundance of technical know-how in the area.

The Abia North lawmaker said that there were many schools in the area to feed the polytechnic for the benefit of the country.

Senate Deputy Minority Whip, Olujimi said that each constituency wanted federal presence to give the people sense of belonging.

She noted that Ekiti State is known for one industry ‘and that industry is education.”

Olujimi said that Ekiti South should be given a right of place through the establishment of the Federal College of Education.

She said that the people were ready to give whatever it takes to facilitate establishment of the institution.

At the end of the public hearing nobody spoke against the establishment of the three institutions in the three states.

Barau promised to submit the report of his committee to the Senate in plenary as soon as possible.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/thenationonlineng.net/senate-endorses-three-higher-institutions-establishment/amp/

Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by Aonkuuse(m): 12:00pm
wow federal polytechnic Adikpo in my constituency. that's good, kudos to my sleeping senator, sen B I Gemade

Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by MrTymlez: 12:41pm
2nd to comment
Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by onupeter(m): 12:42pm
Really?
Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by judecares1(m): 12:42pm
na so so school una go establish?
Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by Badboiz(m): 12:45pm
No job, na so so school just full everywhere . Nothing beats being self employed
Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by CMartini: 12:45pm
I didn't even read all dhat

Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by Bulcqlay(m): 12:45pm
okay
Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by rickyrex(m): 12:46pm
That's nice even thou am not from any of the states am happy especially for that of abia. Anything state education is expensive and infrastructure are limited, lectures extort a lot from students. Ive always the federal institutions even thou they still have along way to go. The rush our of abia poly will now be diverted abit to the new federal poly
Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by Philinho(m): 12:47pm
Always neglecting Zone C. In Benue State .
Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by fa4dmike(m): 12:49pm
Abeg let them empower the people beyond the type of education we are currently receiving in Nigeria. We need a kind of education that will help us build our resources from scratch, indulging the people in the use of raw materials and how to make the raw materials. We have the natural resources. We are tired of finding x and y, Charles law and boyles law

Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by LibertyRep: 12:53pm
The people of Benue and Abia should massively REJECT the Federal Polytechnics and demand for Federal Universities of Technology instead.

My humble opinion though
Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by Kennyfancy(m): 12:53pm
ok
Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by zikter(m): 12:54pm
Aonkuuse:
wow federal polytechnic Adikpo in my constituency. that's good, kudos to my sleeping senator, sen B I Gemade
you are right, Adikpo is a perfect location for that. Am very happy for this development, at least if it is going to be the only Gemade can do.

Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by asuustrike2009: 12:55pm
LibertyRep:
The people of that community should massively REJECT the Institution and demand for a University of Technology instead.

My humble opinion though
They should be content with that one. Many communities are struggling to get that

Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by sanerugwei: 12:58pm
As they are mainly in the 7% zone, let us hope our ethnic oga will not veto it again.

Main achievement so far: veto all bills from NASS not favouring his personal agenda..
Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by oyetunder(m): 1:01pm
We should let go of sentiments. Let them ensure that all the established tertiary institutions are out of decay first. Now we will build uncompleted buildings... The era of planting projects just to please or balance an impossible equation should be done away with please.

Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by miqos02(m): 1:02pm
Okk
Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by bomagidi: 1:02pm
nice one
Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by Komu1048: 1:08pm
So at last omuo will have one institution, fed coe we want u. Biko nu
Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by linsa01(m): 1:21pm
I appreciate Senator Abiodun Olujimi for this bold step. This is good for Ekiti at large
Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by Chukazu: 1:21pm
And Niger Deltan Senators were sleeping on plenary sections?
Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by Taku555(m): 1:37pm
Aonkuuse:
wow federal polytechnic Adikpo in my constituency. that's good, kudos to my sleeping senator, sen B I Gemade
finally there would be Banks in Adikpo

