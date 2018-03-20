₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by chuksahamefule: 11:45am
The Senate has technically endorsed the establishment of Federal Polytechnic Adikpo, Benue State, Federal Polytechnic Item, Abia State and Federal College of Education, Omuo Ekiti, Ekiti State.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/thenationonlineng.net/senate-endorses-three-higher-institutions-establishment/amp/
|Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by Aonkuuse(m): 12:00pm
wow federal polytechnic Adikpo in my constituency. that's good, kudos to my sleeping senator, sen B I Gemade
2 Likes
|Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by MrTymlez: 12:41pm
2nd to comment
|Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by onupeter(m): 12:42pm
Really?
|Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by judecares1(m): 12:42pm
na so so school una go establish?
|Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by Badboiz(m): 12:45pm
No job, na so so school just full everywhere . Nothing beats being self employed
|Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by CMartini: 12:45pm
I didn't even read all dhat
1 Like
|Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by Bulcqlay(m): 12:45pm
okay
|Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by rickyrex(m): 12:46pm
That's nice even thou am not from any of the states am happy especially for that of abia. Anything state education is expensive and infrastructure are limited, lectures extort a lot from students. Ive always the federal institutions even thou they still have along way to go. The rush our of abia poly will now be diverted abit to the new federal poly
|Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by Philinho(m): 12:47pm
Always neglecting Zone C. In Benue State .
|Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by fa4dmike(m): 12:49pm
Abeg let them empower the people beyond the type of education we are currently receiving in Nigeria. We need a kind of education that will help us build our resources from scratch, indulging the people in the use of raw materials and how to make the raw materials. We have the natural resources. We are tired of finding x and y, Charles law and boyles law
3 Likes
|Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by LibertyRep: 12:53pm
The people of Benue and Abia should massively REJECT the Federal Polytechnics and demand for Federal Universities of Technology instead.
My humble opinion though
|Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by Kennyfancy(m): 12:53pm
ok
|Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by zikter(m): 12:54pm
Aonkuuse:you are right, Adikpo is a perfect location for that. Am very happy for this development, at least if it is going to be the only Gemade can do.
1 Like
|Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by asuustrike2009: 12:55pm
LibertyRep:They should be content with that one. Many communities are struggling to get that
1 Like
|Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by sanerugwei: 12:58pm
As they are mainly in the 7% zone, let us hope our ethnic oga will not veto it again.
Main achievement so far: veto all bills from NASS not favouring his personal agenda..
|Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by oyetunder(m): 1:01pm
We should let go of sentiments. Let them ensure that all the established tertiary institutions are out of decay first. Now we will build uncompleted buildings... The era of planting projects just to please or balance an impossible equation should be done away with please.
1 Like
|Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by miqos02(m): 1:02pm
Okk
|Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by bomagidi: 1:02pm
nice one
|Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by Komu1048: 1:08pm
So at last omuo will have one institution, fed coe we want u. Biko nu
|Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by linsa01(m): 1:21pm
I appreciate Senator Abiodun Olujimi for this bold step. This is good for Ekiti at large
|Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by Chukazu: 1:21pm
And Niger Deltan Senators were sleeping on plenary sections?
|Re: Establishment Of Federal Polytechnic In Item, Adikpo Endorsed By The Senate by Taku555(m): 1:37pm
Aonkuuse:finally there would be Banks in Adikpo
