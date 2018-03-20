The Senate has technically endorsed the establishment of Federal Polytechnic Adikpo, Benue State, Federal Polytechnic Item, Abia State and Federal College of Education, Omuo Ekiti, Ekiti State.



The endorsement followed the consideration of the Bills which proposed the establishment of the institutions at a widely attended public hearing held by the upper chamber in Abuja.



Senators Barnabas Gemade sponsored the Bill for the establishment Federal Polytechnic, Adikpo while Senator Mao Ohuabunwa proposed the establishment of Federal Polytechnic Item.



Senator Biodun Olujimi sponsored the establishment of Federal Collage of Education, Omuo Ekiti.





Senate Chief Whip, Senator Olusola Adeyeye who represented Senate President at the public hearing underscored the importance of education in the country.



He also stressed the need to spread the establishment of educational institutions in parts of the country for the benefit of education hungry Nigerians,



Adeyeye assured that the Senate will continue to support the establishment of vital higher institutions in the country.



The Osun Central lawmaker noted that there was no doubt polytechnics have continued to play vital role in the provision of middle level manpower and young professionals who help in no small measure in the development of the country.



Chairman, Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund, Senator Jibrin Barau noted that the public hearing became necessary in order to enable Nigerians make input before the Bills are passed.



Barau said the input of the public will, no doubt, will enrich the Bills before their passage into law.





Senator Gemade who gave the synopsis of why Federal Polytechnic Adikpo should be established noted that Benue State is one of the few states in the north that are known to have made education an industry.



Gemade also said that the establishment of the polytechnic will help to balance the establishment institutions of higher learning in the state.



He noted that the only federal presence in his entire constituency is a unity school which is not significant enough to give the people a sense of belonging.



He said that the people of Adikpo area were not only industrious in education but have produced five vice chancellors that served in the state and at national level.



The lawmaker added that he is convinced that the establishment of the institution will go a long way to enhance the education fortunes of Benue State people.



On his own Senator Ohuabunwa, noted that apart from University of Agriculture Umudike, there is no other federal institution in the state.



He said that the Senate came up with the resolution that there should be federal presence in every constituency in the interest of Nigerians.



He said that the Federal Polytechnic Item is well cut out as the best location to site the institution because of the abundance of technical know-how in the area.



The Abia North lawmaker said that there were many schools in the area to feed the polytechnic for the benefit of the country.



Senate Deputy Minority Whip, Olujimi said that each constituency wanted federal presence to give the people sense of belonging.



She noted that Ekiti State is known for one industry ‘and that industry is education.”



Olujimi said that Ekiti South should be given a right of place through the establishment of the Federal College of Education.



She said that the people were ready to give whatever it takes to facilitate establishment of the institution.



At the end of the public hearing nobody spoke against the establishment of the three institutions in the three states.



Barau promised to submit the report of his committee to the Senate in plenary as soon as possible.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/thenationonlineng.net/senate-endorses-three-higher-institutions-establishment/amp/