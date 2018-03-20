₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|'the Fear Of Disqualification Is The Beginning Of Wisdom Photos Of Tobi #bbnaija by maxwellgib: 11:55am
'The fear of disqualification is the beginning of wisdom' -See these photos of Tobi after he received 2 strikes from Big Brother
On Sunday, BNN housemate, Tobi received two strikes for ignoring Biggie’s call and for trying to cause a conspiracy in the house when he told Anto and Lolu to vote out his drama queen housemate, Cee-C.
Well, as it stands, Tobi is close to eviction, meaning if he gets a further strike he's out of the competition. But ever since he received the two strikes, he has been a perfect gentleman in the house, spending more time with himself and avoiding issues that could see him land another strike.
See the photos of him below.
|Re: 'the Fear Of Disqualification Is The Beginning Of Wisdom Photos Of Tobi #bbnaija by squareone(m): 12:06pm
|Re: 'the Fear Of Disqualification Is The Beginning Of Wisdom Photos Of Tobi #bbnaija by solid3(m): 3:47pm
Lol, ma guy don gentle.
|Re: 'the Fear Of Disqualification Is The Beginning Of Wisdom Photos Of Tobi #bbnaija by sammy4life1(m): 3:47pm
Lol his just thinking about his life and what he would do next after coming back from BBNaija soonest.
|Re: 'the Fear Of Disqualification Is The Beginning Of Wisdom Photos Of Tobi #bbnaija by LORDOFAFONJAS: 3:47pm
|Re: 'the Fear Of Disqualification Is The Beginning Of Wisdom Photos Of Tobi #bbnaija by infantlion(m): 3:47pm
|Re: 'the Fear Of Disqualification Is The Beginning Of Wisdom Photos Of Tobi #bbnaija by mayowagabriel(m): 3:48pm
|Re: 'the Fear Of Disqualification Is The Beginning Of Wisdom Photos Of Tobi #bbnaija by Peterpanny: 3:48pm
|Re: 'the Fear Of Disqualification Is The Beginning Of Wisdom Photos Of Tobi #bbnaija by DollarAngel(m): 3:48pm
|Re: 'the Fear Of Disqualification Is The Beginning Of Wisdom Photos Of Tobi #bbnaija by kpaofame: 3:48pm
|Re: 'the Fear Of Disqualification Is The Beginning Of Wisdom Photos Of Tobi #bbnaija by mamatwiny: 3:48pm
This should be a meme
|Re: 'the Fear Of Disqualification Is The Beginning Of Wisdom Photos Of Tobi #bbnaija by Zizicardo(f): 3:48pm
|Re: 'the Fear Of Disqualification Is The Beginning Of Wisdom Photos Of Tobi #bbnaija by emperorchedda(m): 3:49pm
So this is a topic??
Good God!
|Re: 'the Fear Of Disqualification Is The Beginning Of Wisdom Photos Of Tobi #bbnaija by bush112(m): 3:49pm
|Re: 'the Fear Of Disqualification Is The Beginning Of Wisdom Photos Of Tobi #bbnaija by tragergeorge(m): 3:49pm
Even n as dem critics pilling for the indecencies, the show keep going ,to tell u how much de making from us, imagine to revote to bring back who dem don evict,,imagine how much der gonna make p'er voters
|Re: 'the Fear Of Disqualification Is The Beginning Of Wisdom Photos Of Tobi #bbnaija by Jh0wsef(m): 3:50pm
|Re: 'the Fear Of Disqualification Is The Beginning Of Wisdom Photos Of Tobi #bbnaija by Wapkoshcom(m): 3:50pm
Stupid show
How this one take affect us positively?
Ban me mof'ucker
I don't care
Payporte sponsoring the show and they're still owning their staff salaries imagine...
Welcome to the sheethole
|Re: 'the Fear Of Disqualification Is The Beginning Of Wisdom Photos Of Tobi #bbnaija by ZombieTAMER: 3:50pm
Only fools watch this show
|Re: 'the Fear Of Disqualification Is The Beginning Of Wisdom Photos Of Tobi #bbnaija by infantlion(m): 3:50pm
It will not be well with airtel.Free FTC them nor fit get .
infantlion:
|Re: 'the Fear Of Disqualification Is The Beginning Of Wisdom Photos Of Tobi #bbnaija by LesbianBoy(m): 3:52pm
Na God catch am. Leave the Cee C girl alone, e no gree now lookat. I remember when Cee C was on 2 strikes and he had none.....he kept provoking her so that she would be given a third strike and get disqualified now he himself has 2 strikes.
|Re: 'the Fear Of Disqualification Is The Beginning Of Wisdom Photos Of Tobi #bbnaija by computer0810: 3:54pm
d hard working housemate
|Re: 'the Fear Of Disqualification Is The Beginning Of Wisdom Photos Of Tobi #bbnaija by cecymiammy(f): 3:55pm
Lol....my niccur don gentle
|Re: 'the Fear Of Disqualification Is The Beginning Of Wisdom Photos Of Tobi #bbnaija by Enemyofpeace: 3:57pm
The guy is a foooooooooooool
|Re: 'the Fear Of Disqualification Is The Beginning Of Wisdom Photos Of Tobi #bbnaija by ademi87(m): 4:00pm
DollarAngel:wait ooo isn't that the picture of airforce1 .....
|Re: 'the Fear Of Disqualification Is The Beginning Of Wisdom Photos Of Tobi #bbnaija by deebrain(m): 4:08pm
He is giving Odunlade a run for his money... Meme kings.
|Re: 'the Fear Of Disqualification Is The Beginning Of Wisdom Photos Of Tobi #bbnaija by ALAYORMII: 4:09pm
He's sex starved as CeeC no gree give am pabo
|Re: 'the Fear Of Disqualification Is The Beginning Of Wisdom Photos Of Tobi #bbnaija by dominique(f): 4:13pm
Poor guy, he slept till way past noon yesterday and when he finally woke up, he kept to himself. Those strikes really got to him
