



On Sunday, BNN housemate, Tobi received two strikes for ignoring Biggie’s call and for trying to cause a conspiracy in the house when he told Anto and Lolu to vote out his drama queen housemate, Cee-C.



Well, as it stands, Tobi is close to eviction, meaning if he gets a further strike he's out of the competition. But ever since he received the two strikes, he has been a perfect gentleman in the house, spending more time with himself and avoiding issues that could see him land another strike.



See the photos of him below.





http://www.ritalori.com/fear-disqualification-beginning-wisdom-see-photos-tobi-received-2-strikes-big-brother/ 'The fear of disqualification is the beginning of wisdom' -See these photos of Tobi after he received 2 strikes from Big BrotherOn Sunday, BNN housemate, Tobi received two strikes for ignoring Biggie’s call and for trying to cause a conspiracy in the house when he told Anto and Lolu to vote out his drama queen housemate, Cee-C.Well, as it stands, Tobi is close to eviction, meaning if he gets a further strike he's out of the competition. But ever since he received the two strikes, he has been a perfect gentleman in the house, spending more time with himself and avoiding issues that could see him land another strike.See the photos of him below.