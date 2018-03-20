₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|There’s So Much Noise Because Buhari Is Doing Well – Nuhu Ribadu by reportnaija(m): 1:33pm
Nuhu Ribadu, former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), says the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is doing “extremely well” in the fight against corruption.
Speaking on the sideline of an anti-corruption townhall meeting tagged ‘A spanner in the wheel of corruption’, organised by the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation in Abuja, Ribadu said there is “so much noise” in the country regarding corruption.
He said it is natural that the fight against corruption will raise many questions and debate.
“Buhari is doing extremely well,” he told TheCable, adding: “Fighting corruption is not easy; the more you see people are complaining, the more it means you are doing well. So it is a sort of badge of honour for those who are doing it.
“There are a lot of people saying so many things, but it is natural when you are fighting corruption. When it is silent, then things are not happening. So I am very okay with what is going on.”
The former EFCC chairman said the recent corruption perception index released by Transparency International (TI) — which ranked the country low — does not address the progress made in the ongoing anti-graft war.
According to him, TI’s report “is just a perception.”
“Let Transparency International come and tell me a country that has 4,000 criminal cases of ongoing trial in their own courts that is not doing well in fighting corruption,” Ribadu said.
“The perception is so because people are complaining, every single person you ask in Nigeria will say, ‘why me? Why not others.’ So that sent a message as if things are not going on properly. The moment you see these type of things happening, put your head up because you are doing very well.”
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/20/theres-so-much-noise-because-buhari-is-doing-well-nuhu-ribadu/
|Re: There’s So Much Noise Because Buhari Is Doing Well – Nuhu Ribadu by DynasTee: 1:34pm
This one is a fool
|Re: There’s So Much Noise Because Buhari Is Doing Well – Nuhu Ribadu by buhariguy(m): 1:34pm
Idiotic pigs of Biafra will be insulting buhari for keeping to his promise, just because they were disappointed that dullard lanking old man defeated their PhD corruption ineffectual buffoon.
|Re: There’s So Much Noise Because Buhari Is Doing Well – Nuhu Ribadu by muykem: 1:38pm
God bless you for saying the truth.
|Re: There’s So Much Noise Because Buhari Is Doing Well – Nuhu Ribadu by GOFRONT(m): 1:39pm
That means when everywhere waz Quiet during the administration of GEJ, something disastrous waz going down??
Ayam not understandin
|Re: There’s So Much Noise Because Buhari Is Doing Well – Nuhu Ribadu by Onijagidijagan(m): 1:40pm
Buhari is better than Jonathan in terms of corruption fighting but still, Buhari hasn't done well enough
|Re: There’s So Much Noise Because Buhari Is Doing Well – Nuhu Ribadu by eTECTIVe(m): 1:43pm
Oh really... So ur definition of well is d current untold hardship Nigerians now face abi... May it b Buhari-well for U and ur family and Buhari supporters.. May every Buhari's supporter life b as well managed as Buhari's well managed Nigeria.. Oya all zombies com and say Ameeeeen
|Re: There’s So Much Noise Because Buhari Is Doing Well – Nuhu Ribadu by MicheyJ1: 1:44pm
For this lie sir you will die an unfortunate death.
|Re: There’s So Much Noise Because Buhari Is Doing Well – Nuhu Ribadu by MicheyJ1: 1:46pm
Onijagidijagan:Truest me guy they are both the same what's the essence of fighting corruption if you can't prosecute the culprits
|Re: There’s So Much Noise Because Buhari Is Doing Well – Nuhu Ribadu by Herdsmen: 2:34pm
Just lost respect sir...
You're very corrupt.. and you know that Mr ribadu.. you can only fool some Nigerians.
Those who know you ..knows you Wella.
And that's the simple reason you buried your presidential ambition for life..
They've got your file... Dirty officer.
|Re: There’s So Much Noise Because Buhari Is Doing Well – Nuhu Ribadu by buhariguy(m): 2:51pm
MicheyJ1:but we have recovered from the culprit like no other government
|Re: There’s So Much Noise Because Buhari Is Doing Well – Nuhu Ribadu by Cooly100: 2:51pm
buhariguy:
Who is lying..your dullard or yourself...?
You vulture eating zombees self...
|Re: There’s So Much Noise Because Buhari Is Doing Well – Nuhu Ribadu by Clerverly: 2:58pm
We all know Sir! That's why only the independent pigs of Biafra are the ones, convulsing and making fools of themselves online..
|Re: There’s So Much Noise Because Buhari Is Doing Well – Nuhu Ribadu by uba1991: 3:01pm
D truth is bitter but thank God Ribadu said it openly. if ipobs are abusing Ribadu that shows he is saying d truth. Buhari is doing well so pigs can go to hell or jump into d lagoon
|Re: There’s So Much Noise Because Buhari Is Doing Well – Nuhu Ribadu by Cooly100: 3:02pm
Can the arid donkeys from the north start with he has done with 11 trillion for 3 years?
Why does Nigeria take steps back whenever the north comes to power?
|Re: There’s So Much Noise Because Buhari Is Doing Well – Nuhu Ribadu by Ayoemrys(m): 3:02pm
muykem:god punish both of u
|Re: There’s So Much Noise Because Buhari Is Doing Well – Nuhu Ribadu by BoluwajiPieters: 3:04pm
Buhari isn't even fighting corruption. He's just enervating his rivals and hiding under the guise of "Fight against corruption" in doing so. In the fight against corruption, every corrupt person/politician should be shot not just members of the opposition. Ribadu is as confused as "others".
|Re: There’s So Much Noise Because Buhari Is Doing Well – Nuhu Ribadu by nairavsdollars(f): 4:02pm
Can someone have Ribadu's brain checked pls?
|Re: There’s So Much Noise Because Buhari Is Doing Well – Nuhu Ribadu by maxzzo1(m): 4:03pm
Ribadu still dey chai this man don finish.....
|Re: There’s So Much Noise Because Buhari Is Doing Well – Nuhu Ribadu by oluseyiforjesus(m): 4:03pm
This statement shows you are one of Nigeria Problem, n we ve bin praying for God to eliminate all our problems.
|Re: There’s So Much Noise Because Buhari Is Doing Well – Nuhu Ribadu by Biglittlelois(f): 4:03pm
You just lost my respect sir
|Re: There’s So Much Noise Because Buhari Is Doing Well – Nuhu Ribadu by iihtNigeria: 4:03pm
Taa!
|Re: There’s So Much Noise Because Buhari Is Doing Well – Nuhu Ribadu by kurt09(m): 4:03pm
God bless you Sir
|Re: There’s So Much Noise Because Buhari Is Doing Well – Nuhu Ribadu by delikay4luv: 4:03pm
Àjà lo ma jenu ẹ.
|Re: There’s So Much Noise Because Buhari Is Doing Well – Nuhu Ribadu by chloride6: 4:03pm
Maga, who will support you for governor?
|Re: There’s So Much Noise Because Buhari Is Doing Well – Nuhu Ribadu by Philinho(m): 4:04pm
Expired,retired n confused sycophant
|Re: There’s So Much Noise Because Buhari Is Doing Well – Nuhu Ribadu by Mrchippychappy(m): 4:04pm
Can someone show me any of the corrupt governors or senators from the past government that has been arrested? we keep blaming Jonathan for doing this and doing that, yet no one has bothered to arrest him. Fight corruption against ghosts lol
|Re: There’s So Much Noise Because Buhari Is Doing Well – Nuhu Ribadu by razy75: 4:04pm
buhariguy:hey pinhead. U sound like a goat
|Re: There’s So Much Noise Because Buhari Is Doing Well – Nuhu Ribadu by wellmax(m): 4:04pm
Onijagidijagan:
Good.
|Re: There’s So Much Noise Because Buhari Is Doing Well – Nuhu Ribadu by petkoffdrake2(m): 4:04pm
Anyway shaaa... This govt stupidity is not new
|Re: There’s So Much Noise Because Buhari Is Doing Well – Nuhu Ribadu by maestroferddi: 4:04pm
APC madness extraordinaire...
Awon failed politician...Nobody will give any party ticket
