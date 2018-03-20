₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"My Meeting With Buhari Private" - Namadi Sambo by Ecstasy154(m): 3:45pm
Former Vice President Namadi Sambo refused to disclose reason for his suprise visit to President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday when he was confronted by reporters.
http://saharareporters.com/2018/03/20/breaking-my-meeting-buhari-private-says-sambo
|Re: "My Meeting With Buhari Private" - Namadi Sambo by nairavsdollars(f): 3:46pm
He came to beg for soft landing. Hausa will always be Hausa, Fulani to Fulani. Sambo can never be loyal to Jonathan
2 Likes
|Re: "My Meeting With Buhari Private" - Namadi Sambo by seunmsg(m): 3:50pm
I really don't think Sambo is about to defect to APC. He probably came to beg on behalf of Jonathan and Mama piss. Mama piss is already begging for an out of court settlement with EFCC while Jonathan will be willing for the government to stop publicly revealing the massive corruption that took place under him.
18 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "My Meeting With Buhari Private" - Namadi Sambo by wakaman: 3:58pm
Think poo is about to hit the fan on Jonathan.
Just a bit of tidying up here and there.
Then splash!
1 Like
|Re: "My Meeting With Buhari Private" - Namadi Sambo by BMCSlayer: 4:07pm
Q: What's the difference between an APC supporter and a catfish?
A: One is an ugly, scum sucking bottom-feeder and the other is a fish.
11 Likes
|Re: "My Meeting With Buhari Private" - Namadi Sambo by bro4u: 4:10pm
is there anybody who doesn't know the reason for the meeting?, look Nigerian politics is very dirty possibly the wost in the world. The former vice president had to meet with the president to negotiate terms and conditions for corruption charges, what this means is that, as an elite, he has the opportunity to bargain the punishment that he will be given.
Have you wondered why since the 2015 election this Sambo of a guy is less heard and seen, it's because the dude snitched on GEJ that's why he has been awarded with less punishment or possibly no punishment sef just to reward the dude for the role he played. Now ask yourself this question, for someone who is against corruption, is it mentally right to be bargaining with a corrupt soul on the punishment to give??
1 Like
|Re: "My Meeting With Buhari Private" - Namadi Sambo by simonlee(m): 4:11pm
... And the mod that pushed this to FP re-captioned the topic as "Namadi Sambo has this to say after meeting with Buhari".
only for me to rush into the thread and see that he said absolutely nothing! ... I swear NL mods will not make heaven!!
25 Likes
|Re: "My Meeting With Buhari Private" - Namadi Sambo by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 4:12pm
seunmsg:Abacha never stole-Buhari
3 Likes
|Re: "My Meeting With Buhari Private" - Namadi Sambo by Opinedecandid(m): 4:13pm
Hawusa
Man.
|Re: "My Meeting With Buhari Private" - Namadi Sambo by spartan117(m): 4:13pm
seunmsg:Maybe, but Buhari is still going back to daura
#Back2Daura
1 Like
|Re: "My Meeting With Buhari Private" - Namadi Sambo by TourismMan(m): 4:13pm
I should be thinking about my life...not these made men.
|Re: "My Meeting With Buhari Private" - Namadi Sambo by goodyvin02(m): 4:13pm
him deh beg Buhari 4 job
|Re: "My Meeting With Buhari Private" - Namadi Sambo by snipernigga(m): 4:13pm
The man is a political non-entity, he probably went to negotiate how to avoid EFCC sniffing his loot filled ass
|Re: "My Meeting With Buhari Private" - Namadi Sambo by IVORY2009(m): 4:14pm
No-one knows tomorrow!!
|Re: "My Meeting With Buhari Private" - Namadi Sambo by asobo: 4:14pm
SAMBO I HOPE IT IS NOT WHAT I AM THINKING.
|Re: "My Meeting With Buhari Private" - Namadi Sambo by anibirelawal(m): 4:15pm
seunmsg:
Hmmm... it might be true o, you never can tell.
|Re: "My Meeting With Buhari Private" - Namadi Sambo by ped007(m): 4:15pm
hmmmmmm
|Re: "My Meeting With Buhari Private" - Namadi Sambo by contigiency(m): 4:15pm
When are you defecting? Though you have no political clout to make much impact in APC but they can still accomodate you.
1 Like
|Re: "My Meeting With Buhari Private" - Namadi Sambo by hustler86(m): 4:15pm
The only way power can be transferred to the easterners or westerners is to disunite the born leaders(Northerners)... Well I guess that is just a dream... Hope we all wake up one day.
|Re: "My Meeting With Buhari Private" - Namadi Sambo by Hapigirlxoxo(f): 4:15pm
Probably he wants to save his ass.
To swipe away his corruption charges, he knows that he needs to join APC so as to become untouchable.
|Re: "My Meeting With Buhari Private" - Namadi Sambo by Odingo1: 4:16pm
nonsence
|Re: "My Meeting With Buhari Private" - Namadi Sambo by ChelseaIorfa: 4:16pm
Wayo men
|Re: "My Meeting With Buhari Private" - Namadi Sambo by fakuta(f): 4:16pm
wow, sambo I like his longtime silence, he will soon support directly or indirectly, if you think northern politician ever fought or will fight for real you are deceiving yourself. criminals are bad but criminals with integrity are deadly. that's why Nigeria is something else
1 Like
|Re: "My Meeting With Buhari Private" - Namadi Sambo by BruncleZuma: 4:17pm
|Re: "My Meeting With Buhari Private" - Namadi Sambo by maestroferddi: 4:18pm
Buhari has no integrity.
|Re: "My Meeting With Buhari Private" - Namadi Sambo by naijjaman(m): 4:19pm
ok
|Re: "My Meeting With Buhari Private" - Namadi Sambo by thesolutions: 4:20pm
Ecstasy154:News like this make Nigeria a joke.
How on earth did President Buhari defeat Buhari/Sambo Administration.
Snitches are politicians.
3 Likes
|Re: "My Meeting With Buhari Private" - Namadi Sambo by FRESHG(m): 4:20pm
seunmsg:I NEVER KNEW THAT PROPHET BULLHARY WAS SUCH A HOLY MAN
|Re: "My Meeting With Buhari Private" - Namadi Sambo by dust144(m): 4:20pm
If you like talk if you no like no talk, breeze go soon blow fowl bombom go flash.
|Re: "My Meeting With Buhari Private" - Namadi Sambo by piagetskinner(m): 4:20pm
who reported this...that person must be high on sniper
