Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "My Meeting With Buhari Private" - Namadi Sambo (9483 Views)

What Amaechi Told Me About APC Leaders Emergency Meeting With Buhari-Dele Momodu / "I Stand With Buhari" Rally Holds In Awka, Anambra Despite IPOB Threats (Pics) / Buhari Private Jet Under Maintenance (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Former Vice President Namadi Sambo refused to disclose reason for his suprise visit to President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday when he was confronted by reporters.



My meeting was private, Sambo told inquisitive journalists after he emerged from a meeting with Buhari which began just before noon.



However, the meeting sparked speculations of likely defection of the former Vice President who was was governor of Kaduna state from 2007 to 2010 and vice-president to President Goodluck Jonathan 2010 to 2015 on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.



President Buhari defeated the Buhari/Sambo administration on the platform of All Progressives Congress in 2015.



http://saharareporters.com/2018/03/20/breaking-my-meeting-buhari-private-says-sambo

He came to beg for soft landing. Hausa will always be Hausa, Fulani to Fulani. Sambo can never be loyal to Jonathan 2 Likes

I really don't think Sambo is about to defect to APC. He probably came to beg on behalf of Jonathan and Mama piss. Mama piss is already begging for an out of court settlement with EFCC while Jonathan will be willing for the government to stop publicly revealing the massive corruption that took place under him. 18 Likes 3 Shares

Think poo is about to hit the fan on Jonathan.

Just a bit of tidying up here and there.

Then splash! 1 Like

Q: What's the difference between an APC supporter and a catfish?



A: One is an ugly, scum sucking bottom-feeder and the other is a fish. 11 Likes

is there anybody who doesn't know the reason for the meeting?, look Nigerian politics is very dirty possibly the wost in the world. The former vice president had to meet with the president to negotiate terms and conditions for corruption charges, what this means is that, as an elite, he has the opportunity to bargain the punishment that he will be given.



Have you wondered why since the 2015 election this Sambo of a guy is less heard and seen, it's because the dude snitched on GEJ that's why he has been awarded with less punishment or possibly no punishment sef just to reward the dude for the role he played. Now ask yourself this question, for someone who is against corruption, is it mentally right to be bargaining with a corrupt soul on the punishment to give?? 1 Like



only for me to rush into the thread and see that he said absolutely nothing! ... I swear NL mods will not make heaven!! ... And the mod that pushed this to FP re-captioned the topic as "Namadi Sambo has this to say after meeting with Buhari".only for me to rush into the thread and see that he said absolutely nothing! ... I swear NL mods will not make heaven!! 25 Likes

seunmsg:

I really don't think Sambo is about to defect to APC. He probably came to beg on behalf of Jonathan and Mama piss. Mama piss is already begging for an out of court settlement with EFCC while Jonathan will be willing for the government to stop publicly revealing the massive corruption that took place under him. Abacha never stole-Buhari Abacha never stole-Buhari 3 Likes

Hawusa

Man.

seunmsg:

I really don't think Sambo is about to defect to APC. He probably came to beg on behalf of Jonathan and Mama piss. Mama piss is already begging for an out of court settlement with EFCC while Jonathan will be willing for the government to stop publicly revealing the massive corruption that took place under him. Maybe, but Buhari is still going back to daura

#Back2Daura Maybe, but Buhari is still going back to daura#Back2Daura 1 Like

I should be thinking about my life...not these made men.

him deh beg Buhari 4 job

The man is a political non-entity, he probably went to negotiate how to avoid EFCC sniffing his loot filled ass

No-one knows tomorrow!!

SAMBO I HOPE IT IS NOT WHAT I AM THINKING.

seunmsg:

I really don't think Sambo is about to defect to APC. He probably came to beg on behalf of Jonathan and Mama piss. Mama piss is already begging for an out of court settlement with EFCC while Jonathan will be willing for the government to stop publicly revealing the massive corruption that took place under him.



Hmmm... it might be true o, you never can tell. Hmmm... it might be true o, you never can tell.

hmmmmmm

When are you defecting? Though you have no political clout to make much impact in APC but they can still accomodate you. 1 Like

The only way power can be transferred to the easterners or westerners is to disunite the born leaders(Northerners)... Well I guess that is just a dream... Hope we all wake up one day.

Probably he wants to save his ass.



To swipe away his corruption charges, he knows that he needs to join APC so as to become untouchable.

nonsence







HELLO NAIRALANDERS,



Wanna Win BIG From Sports Betting This Month￼



100% Guaranteed Sure Game (FixED) is available for PAY AFTER ONLY WIN!! It is a single game and the odd is not a huge one though



ONLY those who can stake HIGH (5,000 and Above) should contact me on whatsA-pp with 0 - 808 - 763 - 0218







Wayo men

wow, sambo I like his longtime silence, he will soon support directly or indirectly, if you think northern politician ever fought or will fight for real you are deceiving yourself. criminals are bad but criminals with integrity are deadly. that's why Nigeria is something else 1 Like

Buhari has no integrity.

ok

Ecstasy154:





President Buhari defeated the Buhari/Sambo administration on the platform of All Progressives Congress in 2015.



News like this make Nigeria a joke.

How on earth did President Buhari defeat Buhari/Sambo Administration.



Snitches are politicians. News like this make Nigeria a joke.How on earth did President Buhari defeat Buhari/Sambo Administration.Snitches are politicians. 3 Likes

seunmsg:

I really don't think Sambo is about to defect to APC. He probably came to beg on behalf of Jonathan and Mama piss. Mama piss is already begging for an out of court settlement with EFCC while Jonathan will be willing for the government to stop publicly revealing the massive corruption that took place under him. I NEVER KNEW THAT PROPHET BULLHARY WAS SUCH A HOLY MAN I NEVER KNEW THAT PROPHET BULLHARY WAS SUCH A HOLY MAN

If you like talk if you no like no talk, breeze go soon blow fowl bombom go flash.