|2 Huge Ships Collide In Karachi Port Pakistan, Sending 21 Containers Into Sea by Automotive1(m): 3:57pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H1UZBKiutFI
Karachi port in Pakistan has suspended operations after the cargo ship collision which happened on Monday evening. Initial investigation revealed that the pilots of Karachi Port Trust , who took charge of the vessels, are responsible for this incident.
The shocking video shows German-based company Hapag-Lloyd's ship leaving the port and scraping against an anchored vessel fastened beside it, sending loaded containers on both the ships crashing into the sea.
It is not clear what caused the collision but ,21 shipping containers fell into the ocean as port workers watch the scene unfold.
Only the multiple shipping containers that were 'full of imported cars' and other cargoes were damaged. There is no damage to the terminal’s cranes.
The port of Karachi is one of South Asia's largest and busiest deep-water seaports and handles about 60% of the nation's cargo.
In January, it was reported that over 7,000 imported used cars are lined up at the Karachi port waiting to be picked up creating problems for port authorities to handle the cargo and the situation.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sdVHxw_DaoM
The clip ends as workers film one of the heavy containers slowly sinking into the Arabian sea.
The terminal has suspended operations while a special operation to pull out the fallen containers from the sea is underway with the help of Pakistan Navy.
Source https://autojosh.com/moment-2-huge-ships-collide-in-karachi-port-sending-21-containers-crashing-into-the-sea/
|Re: 2 Huge Ships Collide In Karachi Port Pakistan, Sending 21 Containers Into Sea by christejames(m): 4:24pm
Huge loss to the entrepreneur or importer, hard luck to them.
I bet if it's in my country, it's business as usual.
|Re: 2 Huge Ships Collide In Karachi Port Pakistan, Sending 21 Containers Into Sea by eTECTIVe(m): 4:28pm
oh boy!!! Dem don buy market... D captain must b high...
|Re: 2 Huge Ships Collide In Karachi Port Pakistan, Sending 21 Containers Into Sea by 2O17: 4:53pm
Thank God the US Navy wasn't involved
|Re: 2 Huge Ships Collide In Karachi Port Pakistan, Sending 21 Containers Into Sea by Flokey: 5:07pm
The gods are angry
|Re: 2 Huge Ships Collide In Karachi Port Pakistan, Sending 21 Containers Into Sea by Leetunechi: 5:07pm
Thats how people who are waiting to vote the dullard will collide with failure next election
|Re: 2 Huge Ships Collide In Karachi Port Pakistan, Sending 21 Containers Into Sea by forke(m): 5:08pm
Maybe the pilots are science students
|Re: 2 Huge Ships Collide In Karachi Port Pakistan, Sending 21 Containers Into Sea by dukeprince50(m): 5:08pm
Dominique Seun lalasticlala, please check ur antispam whatever, this na d second time e deh ban me for no reason. i get banned for a post someone posted in politics section, pls tell me how it works biko if i deh guilty lemme know how to behave, cos i never even visit politics section this month and i just deh chop ban recklessly
|Re: 2 Huge Ships Collide In Karachi Port Pakistan, Sending 21 Containers Into Sea by xynerise(m): 5:09pm
Ewoooo! Nna mehn!
Just imagine the traumatic reaction of the owners of these containers.
|Re: 2 Huge Ships Collide In Karachi Port Pakistan, Sending 21 Containers Into Sea by Peter5694(m): 5:09pm
na pesin millions be dt o! choii!!
|Re: 2 Huge Ships Collide In Karachi Port Pakistan, Sending 21 Containers Into Sea by Jaytecq(m): 5:09pm
hmm.... Sinking millions
|Re: 2 Huge Ships Collide In Karachi Port Pakistan, Sending 21 Containers Into Sea by deepwater(f): 5:09pm
Kai
|Re: 2 Huge Ships Collide In Karachi Port Pakistan, Sending 21 Containers Into Sea by Gbengazzee(m): 5:09pm
See gbese. I pray none of those containers belong to Nigerian's importer.
|Re: 2 Huge Ships Collide In Karachi Port Pakistan, Sending 21 Containers Into Sea by Queenext: 5:09pm
Serious gbege....
|Re: 2 Huge Ships Collide In Karachi Port Pakistan, Sending 21 Containers Into Sea by Phoenix212(m): 5:10pm
Igboo man worse nightmare
|Re: 2 Huge Ships Collide In Karachi Port Pakistan, Sending 21 Containers Into Sea by OrestesDante: 5:10pm
Flokey:
☣ ☠
∆ Poseidon and Triton are angry.
This is a serious problem for the company. I hope someone will not commit suicide ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: 2 Huge Ships Collide In Karachi Port Pakistan, Sending 21 Containers Into Sea by Spar7tan(m): 5:10pm
Oluwa oooooo!
|Re: 2 Huge Ships Collide In Karachi Port Pakistan, Sending 21 Containers Into Sea by aguiyi2: 5:10pm
Big ship ahoy.Agony to those that did not insure their cargo,long grammar don start.
|Re: 2 Huge Ships Collide In Karachi Port Pakistan, Sending 21 Containers Into Sea by Olarajee(m): 5:11pm
Insurance cover them now
|Re: 2 Huge Ships Collide In Karachi Port Pakistan, Sending 21 Containers Into Sea by Okoyeebos: 5:11pm
Leetunechi:
We all know that Buhari is leaving presidency very soon, that's sure.
However, no one is sure if you can ever have sense in your life.
|Re: 2 Huge Ships Collide In Karachi Port Pakistan, Sending 21 Containers Into Sea by phr0nesis(m): 5:11pm
Igbo man's nightmare. Thank God it wasn't the Atlantic Ocean
|Re: 2 Huge Ships Collide In Karachi Port Pakistan, Sending 21 Containers Into Sea by lastempero: 5:11pm
Compensation loading........
|Re: 2 Huge Ships Collide In Karachi Port Pakistan, Sending 21 Containers Into Sea by gmoney12: 5:11pm
ahia mmadu adala mmiri
|Re: 2 Huge Ships Collide In Karachi Port Pakistan, Sending 21 Containers Into Sea by luizkyworld(m): 5:13pm
The ships insurers wudnt like this news. That's why its good to always insure ur goods.
|Re: 2 Huge Ships Collide In Karachi Port Pakistan, Sending 21 Containers Into Sea by IVORY2009(m): 5:13pm
Container nna high sea aaaaaa...
|Re: 2 Huge Ships Collide In Karachi Port Pakistan, Sending 21 Containers Into Sea by midashenry(m): 5:13pm
That's a huge loss
That could be someone's life investment oo
|Re: 2 Huge Ships Collide In Karachi Port Pakistan, Sending 21 Containers Into Sea by Zendinho: 5:14pm
In other news.... Just this morning the keke I entered jammed A Range Rover From Behind All Of Us, Including The Driver Ran Away
|Re: 2 Huge Ships Collide In Karachi Port Pakistan, Sending 21 Containers Into Sea by koolcat: 5:14pm
point of correction OP, I know we are not perfect buh... In this context its actually called vessel not ship. No offense intended.
|Re: 2 Huge Ships Collide In Karachi Port Pakistan, Sending 21 Containers Into Sea by OkutaNla: 5:14pm
Ah. Gbese!
|Re: 2 Huge Ships Collide In Karachi Port Pakistan, Sending 21 Containers Into Sea by chris4gold(m): 5:15pm
What will happen to the owner of those containers?
|Re: 2 Huge Ships Collide In Karachi Port Pakistan, Sending 21 Containers Into Sea by Enemyofpeace: 5:15pm
These Fulani herdsmen again? Na wa o
|Re: 2 Huge Ships Collide In Karachi Port Pakistan, Sending 21 Containers Into Sea by ChelseaIorfa: 5:15pm
I Wan swim there collect goods
