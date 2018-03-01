Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Usman Mamman Durkwa Visits Nursing Student Raped, Robbed & Doused With Acid (6662 Views)

The female student was kidnapped, raped and doused with acid after boarding a tricycle popularly known as Keke Napep in Borno State..



The Deputy Governor sympathized with the victim and assured her that the state government will foot all her medical bills. He said her condition is being closely monitored and government will do all it can to ensure that she fully recovers.



He thereafter presented some undisclosed cash assistance to the victim.



On the delegation is the Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation and Youth Empowerment, Hajiya Inna Galadima, the representative of the Police Commissioner as well as Chairman of the National Commercial Tricycle And Motorcycles Owners And Riders Association, Borno State Chapter, Kaigama Mohammed.



Earlier, the Deputy Governor met with the leadership of the commercial tricycle riders association in his office, with a view to finding ways in ending such ugly incidence in future.



The association was given a final warning by government to sanitize its house and entire membership so as to weed out the bad eggs among them or else government will be forced to take some drastic measures against them.



To this end, Kaigama Mohammed had assured the Deputy Governor that as soon as he leaves his office, he will summon all members of the various tricycle riders associations in the state to a crucial meeting, to communicate government position on the matter.



At last i chop FTC! Seun pls credit my acc





Shey the drastic measures they are threatening to take is to ban tricycles from operating



That will then give the riders who have hitherto had a reason to remain legit or at least appear to be legit an excuse to join Boko Haram, ISIS, or whatever ......the multiplier effect of a tricycle ban will be very unpleasant



The Borno State government should please employ wisdom in dealing with this issue... the state is in enough trouble already



I sympathize with the girl and her family ...I don't know if she has done something to warrant the attack on her or not because i don't know her story.....So I have nothing further to say on that



Something is wrong somewhere in this country #Flora Shaw y?

Just look at the kind of hospital she is recieving treatment even though she is critically injured. Only a bed not even a single of those wire-wire oyinbos dey use 5 Likes

Hand work of boko haram

TTC(third to comment)

This is height of wickedness. 1 Like

My goodness

Despite the unrest in that state, they still have the tendency to rape? Geez!

That's very good.

O Lord of mercy

Raped, robbed and then bathed with acid.



Some so-called human beings are less than animals.



If God really exists, then may these guys experience Hell in this Life and the Next 1 Like 1 Share

Fear North

Like this if you think those Keke riders deserve life imprisonment! 2 Likes







Am sadden by this news how on earth will a human being be this cruel and wicked, After rape you pour her Acid haba.



Wishing her a quick recovery, mehn she must have resisted or marked their faces.



Some ppl are wicked, God!



This crime is too personal to be random,



This was done by someone who knows the girl

gyb







They need to castrate the bastards and make them drink acid too.







Surprised, the "what did she wear" and "false accusation" cavemen have not arrived.



Quick recovery

U guys are not serious......when u & ur chief patron get serious about this boko thing.....we too will take u serious.......!

xynerise:

Fhhjjhgfghj

Xisnin:

Surprised, the "what did she wear" and "false accusation" cavemen have not arrived.



Quick recovery

Mr man shut up!!! that young lady always dresses responsibly & modestly, this am absolutely sure of .





BlackPantherxXx:

Raped, robbed and then bathed with acid.



Some so-called human beings are less than animals.



If God really exists, then may these guys experience Hell

n this Life and the Next well..God doesn't exist God would have stopped the rape before it even happens.



These Fulani herdsmen want to destroy this country

yoruba imported mental disorder