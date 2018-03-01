₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,977,580 members, 4,144,950 topics. Date: Tuesday, 20 March 2018 at 06:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Usman Mamman Durkwa Visits Nursing Student Raped, Robbed & Doused With Acid (6662 Views)
Senators, Reps Exchange Blows In Akpabio’s House Ahead Of Convention - TheNation / Senator George Sekibo Blows A Whistle At Plenary Session Over Ikoyi Billions / Borno Government Bans Sale Of Alcohol, Brothels, Charcoal And Firewood (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Usman Mamman Durkwa Visits Nursing Student Raped, Robbed & Doused With Acid by BoneBlogger(m): 5:29pm
On the directives of the Executive Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima (who is currently in Abuja on official engagement), the Deputy Governor, Usman Mamman Durkwa visited Fatima Habu Usman, the 24-year old final year student of the University of Maiduguri, who was abducted and bathed with chemical substance on Friday 16th March, 2018.
The female student was kidnapped, raped and doused with acid after boarding a tricycle popularly known as Keke Napep in Borno State..
The Deputy Governor sympathized with the victim and assured her that the state government will foot all her medical bills. He said her condition is being closely monitored and government will do all it can to ensure that she fully recovers.
He thereafter presented some undisclosed cash assistance to the victim.
On the delegation is the Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation and Youth Empowerment, Hajiya Inna Galadima, the representative of the Police Commissioner as well as Chairman of the National Commercial Tricycle And Motorcycles Owners And Riders Association, Borno State Chapter, Kaigama Mohammed.
Earlier, the Deputy Governor met with the leadership of the commercial tricycle riders association in his office, with a view to finding ways in ending such ugly incidence in future.
The association was given a final warning by government to sanitize its house and entire membership so as to weed out the bad eggs among them or else government will be forced to take some drastic measures against them.
To this end, Kaigama Mohammed had assured the Deputy Governor that as soon as he leaves his office, he will summon all members of the various tricycle riders associations in the state to a crucial meeting, to communicate government position on the matter.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/borno-deputy-governor-meets-with-leadership-of-keke-napep-tricycle-riders-visits-fatima-at-umth.html
|Re: Usman Mamman Durkwa Visits Nursing Student Raped, Robbed & Doused With Acid by Absa: 6:01pm
At last i chop FTC! Seun pls credit my acc
|Re: Usman Mamman Durkwa Visits Nursing Student Raped, Robbed & Doused With Acid by buygala(m): 6:01pm
Shey the drastic measures they are threatening to take is to ban tricycles from operating
That will then give the riders who have hitherto had a reason to remain legit or at least appear to be legit an excuse to join Boko Haram, ISIS, or whatever ......the multiplier effect of a tricycle ban will be very unpleasant
The Borno State government should please employ wisdom in dealing with this issue... the state is in enough trouble already
I sympathize with the girl and her family ...I don't know if she has done something to warrant the attack on her or not because i don't know her story.....So I have nothing further to say on that
all I am saying is....Borno Government should take it easy and not further escalate the fvcked up situation in that state
|Re: Usman Mamman Durkwa Visits Nursing Student Raped, Robbed & Doused With Acid by desmont004: 6:03pm
Something is wrong somewhere in this country #Flora Shaw y?
|Re: Usman Mamman Durkwa Visits Nursing Student Raped, Robbed & Doused With Acid by MDsambo: 6:03pm
Just look at the kind of hospital she is recieving treatment even though she is critically injured. Only a bed not even a single of those wire-wire oyinbos dey use
5 Likes
|Re: Usman Mamman Durkwa Visits Nursing Student Raped, Robbed & Doused With Acid by Yeeyo: 6:03pm
Hand work of boko haram
|Re: Usman Mamman Durkwa Visits Nursing Student Raped, Robbed & Doused With Acid by Unseriousboy: 6:03pm
TTC(third to comment)
|Re: Usman Mamman Durkwa Visits Nursing Student Raped, Robbed & Doused With Acid by Geeoriginal: 6:03pm
This is height of wickedness.
1 Like
|Re: Usman Mamman Durkwa Visits Nursing Student Raped, Robbed & Doused With Acid by Queenserah26(f): 6:03pm
My goodness
|Re: Usman Mamman Durkwa Visits Nursing Student Raped, Robbed & Doused With Acid by xynerise(m): 6:03pm
Despite the unrest in that state, they still have the tendency to rape? Geez!
|Re: Usman Mamman Durkwa Visits Nursing Student Raped, Robbed & Doused With Acid by MrImole(m): 6:04pm
That's very good.
|Re: Usman Mamman Durkwa Visits Nursing Student Raped, Robbed & Doused With Acid by mostyg(m): 6:05pm
O Lord of mercy
|Re: Usman Mamman Durkwa Visits Nursing Student Raped, Robbed & Doused With Acid by BlackPantherxXx: 6:05pm
Raped, robbed and then bathed with acid.
Some so-called human beings are less than animals.
If God really exists, then may these guys experience Hell in this Life and the Next
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Usman Mamman Durkwa Visits Nursing Student Raped, Robbed & Doused With Acid by Cunnilingus(m): 6:05pm
Fear North
|Re: Usman Mamman Durkwa Visits Nursing Student Raped, Robbed & Doused With Acid by Izvic756(m): 6:05pm
Like this if you think those Keke riders deserve life imprisonment!
2 Likes
|Re: Usman Mamman Durkwa Visits Nursing Student Raped, Robbed & Doused With Acid by Jatinzbusinessc(m): 6:05pm
Am sadden by this news how on earth will a human being be this cruel and wicked, After rape you pour her Acid haba.
Wishing her a quick recovery, mehn she must have resisted or marked their faces.
Your days are numbered run run run, but she will recover stronger better and fight for others that may face her situation.
|Re: Usman Mamman Durkwa Visits Nursing Student Raped, Robbed & Doused With Acid by izzy4shizzy(m): 6:07pm
Some ppl are wicked, God!
This crime is too personal to be random,
This was done by someone who knows the girl
|Re: Usman Mamman Durkwa Visits Nursing Student Raped, Robbed & Doused With Acid by segebase(m): 6:09pm
gyb
|Re: Usman Mamman Durkwa Visits Nursing Student Raped, Robbed & Doused With Acid by safemagneticlas(f): 6:10pm
They didn't leave it at rape alone, they had to disfigure the poor lady as well.
They need to castrate the bastards and make them drink acid too.
Kindly check my siggy.
|Re: Usman Mamman Durkwa Visits Nursing Student Raped, Robbed & Doused With Acid by Xisnin(m): 6:14pm
Surprised, the "what did she wear" and "false accusation" cavemen have not arrived.
Quick recovery
|Re: Usman Mamman Durkwa Visits Nursing Student Raped, Robbed & Doused With Acid by jabberjawz: 6:17pm
U guys are not serious......when u & ur chief patron get serious about this boko thing.....we too will take u serious.......!
|Re: Usman Mamman Durkwa Visits Nursing Student Raped, Robbed & Doused With Acid by Oyindidi(f): 6:17pm
xynerise:It shows peniiss no get ear. With the killings around some people still get urge to rape.
|Re: Usman Mamman Durkwa Visits Nursing Student Raped, Robbed & Doused With Acid by Phonehub: 6:22pm
Fhhjjhgfghj
|Re: Usman Mamman Durkwa Visits Nursing Student Raped, Robbed & Doused With Acid by Jiang(m): 6:29pm
Xisnin:
Mr man shut up!!! that young lady always dresses responsibly & modestly, this am absolutely sure of .
wishing her quick recovery
|Re: Usman Mamman Durkwa Visits Nursing Student Raped, Robbed & Doused With Acid by gypsey(m): 6:48pm
BlackPantherxXx:well..God doesn't exist God would have stopped the rape before it even happens.
Or maybe God is just useless!
|Re: Usman Mamman Durkwa Visits Nursing Student Raped, Robbed & Doused With Acid by Enemyofpeace: 6:49pm
These Fulani herdsmen want to destroy this country
|Re: Usman Mamman Durkwa Visits Nursing Student Raped, Robbed & Doused With Acid by perdollar(m): 6:49pm
yoruba imported mental disorder
|Re: Usman Mamman Durkwa Visits Nursing Student Raped, Robbed & Doused With Acid by nextstep(m): 6:52pm
Quick and safe recovery to the victim.
That said, why do they always pick on okada and keke riders? As if crimes are not also committed by taxi drivers, bus drivers, regular car owners/drivers, and pedestrians?
In fact, the bigger the car or the entourage, at least in Nigeria, the bigger the crime... starting with governors and senators.
(0) (Reply)
Iran Has Caputured Fifteen British Navy At Gunpoint / (dipo Dina Killing)-daniel In The Lion's Den / Jonathan Locks Oshiomhole Out Of Benin
Viewing this topic: yusburg, Dezzx(m), giantstrides(m), mrsuperswag(m), oyes2015, viva1103(m), tkcyril87, ogbolu0147(m), lexy2014, Olalekan27, eezeribe(m), mocash, 9jawindow, 3Dimension, Happychildlove(f), edimat007(m), NobleAky(m), blackboy(m), crafteck, icyprince020(m), tydi(m), wink2mos, rigarmortis, MsFaith(f), Homguy(m), rattlesnake(m), chiibekee(f), jejetaiwo(m), nextstep(m), ashaju33, Vandywalker, BchristopherJ(m), Valleoo, ecosanders, okorieamobi(m), dunasy(f), driy65(m), alhajiwada(m), banio, bordrick and 96 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20