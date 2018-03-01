Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Yobe Youths Wash President Buhari's ''Bad Omen'' After Visit To State (24152 Views)

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived in Yobe State on Wednesday, March 14, as part of his visit to states affected by Boko Haram attacks and herdsmen-farmers crisis. The president also met with parents of the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls, traditional rulers, and community leaders, among other stakeholders in the state.



The residents came out with brooms, water and detergent to wash off the President’s bad spell, soon after his departure. It was not the first time such gesture was being done. A similar thing was done in Kano some months back.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/youths-wash-away-president-buharis-bad-omen-visit-yobe-state-photos.html

Hahaha.



Festus Keyamo should come and see oh. The few angry elites on social media have entered the streets to wash away the aura of Bubu.



#foolishsan 132 Likes 5 Shares

In as much as I don't like Bubu, I think this is foolish. The only thing that can wipe the bad omen completely is you PVC



GO GET YOUR PVC, THAT IS BUBU'S ONLY TICKET TO DUARA 2019. 39 Likes 2 Shares

Are these not the same youths that voted the THING into power?



Nigerians are not wise. Well, the right thing to do is get your PVC and vote the vegetable out of Aso rock.



If you like don't... Una go sweep the whole of Nigeria and nothing go happen. You think you have seen suffering? This is just rehearsal. The real suffering will start if bubu becomes president in 2019 86 Likes 6 Shares

naija 1 Like

Kikiiiiiiiii... Good riddance to bad rubbish ...bubu body odour is tantalizing to destruction... His popularity is diminishing... 29 Likes 3 Shares





Okon must Go



26 Likes

Chai

karma Usman Adebisi Nwachukwu is a Nigerian





they even used Apc broom.. 29 Likes 1 Share

Ok

Foolishness

Why didn't they come out to chase him away with his bad omen?

Crying when the head is already off

Mtcheeew 1 Like

This is so funny 2 Likes

Less than a year to the elections no body don come out to challenge buhari. As punishment for those wey vote buhari before i would campaign and vote him in 2019. A day after he is sworn in. I go pack my bags and go to toronto. 22 Likes 2 Shares

noted

My Only Concern Now Is How God Wil Give Me Power 2 Rewind Back To 1930 TO GIVE BUHARI FATHER CONDOM 35 Likes 1 Share

Sai buhari KikikikikiSai buhari

Oh yee Nigerians,sense is really falling on thee!! 1 Like

Once again everybody has rejected Buhari.



Please look for the Back to Daura movement around your area and join.



The promised Change is a race to the bottom. 19 Likes

President na mumu, citizens na nunu, I sorry for Nigeria 3 Likes

Wash the whole state self. Buhari na mumu 1 Like

Baba people are calling you dullard

Some say u no even get single sense

Some say Jonathan looting na joke to compare your own

The other one say u know even know where the IGP wey appoint dey



Baba na true?

Pls nothing but the truth sir 5 Likes 1 Share

Photo chop 1 Like

Buhari is boko Haram 2 Likes

You choose badluck over goodluck so deal with it. You choose badluck over goodluck so deal with it. 5 Likes

sew gobe

It opposite of what ops posted, actually they are celebrating him.

It is done like that here in Senegal

Pdp youth...

