₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,977,640 members, 4,145,110 topics. Date: Tuesday, 20 March 2018 at 09:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Yobe Youths Wash President Buhari's ''Bad Omen'' After Visit To State (24152 Views)
Buhari’s Bad Luck Cause Of Tillerson’s Sack – Fani-kayode / SGF Babachir Lawal Reacts To His Suspension, Speaks To State House Reporters / Buratai Looks Corporate As Okorocha Hosts Him & Others To State Dinner In Owerri (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Yobe Youths Wash President Buhari's ''Bad Omen'' After Visit To State by CastedDude: 6:16pm
A group of youths in Yobe symbolically cast off the ''bad omen'' brought to the state by President Muhammadu Buhari during his recent visit, when they engaged in sweeping and washing the streets of the state capital.
President Muhammadu Buhari arrived in Yobe State on Wednesday, March 14, as part of his visit to states affected by Boko Haram attacks and herdsmen-farmers crisis. The president also met with parents of the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls, traditional rulers, and community leaders, among other stakeholders in the state.
The residents came out with brooms, water and detergent to wash off the President’s bad spell, soon after his departure. It was not the first time such gesture was being done. A similar thing was done in Kano some months back.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/youths-wash-away-president-buharis-bad-omen-visit-yobe-state-photos.html
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Yobe Youths Wash President Buhari's ''Bad Omen'' After Visit To State by Godsent4life: 7:01pm
iTunes card needed any country I offer good rate quote me for clean deal...
|Re: Yobe Youths Wash President Buhari's ''Bad Omen'' After Visit To State by NothingDoMe: 7:01pm
Hahaha.
Festus Keyamo should come and see oh. The few angry elites on social media have entered the streets to wash away the aura of Bubu.
#foolishsan
132 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Yobe Youths Wash President Buhari's ''Bad Omen'' After Visit To State by KingsleyCEO: 7:01pm
In as much as I don't like Bubu, I think this is foolish. The only thing that can wipe the bad omen completely is you PVC
GO GET YOUR PVC, THAT IS BUBU'S ONLY TICKET TO DUARA 2019.
39 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Yobe Youths Wash President Buhari's ''Bad Omen'' After Visit To State by Papiikush: 7:01pm
Are these not the same youths that voted the THING into power?
Nigerians are not wise. Well, the right thing to do is get your PVC and vote the vegetable out of Aso rock.
If you like don't... Una go sweep the whole of Nigeria and nothing go happen. You think you have seen suffering? This is just rehearsal. The real suffering will start if bubu becomes president in 2019
86 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Yobe Youths Wash President Buhari's ''Bad Omen'' After Visit To State by mayowascholar(m): 7:01pm
naija
1 Like
|Re: Yobe Youths Wash President Buhari's ''Bad Omen'' After Visit To State by fatymore(f): 7:02pm
Kikiiiiiiiii... Good riddance to bad rubbish ...bubu body odour is tantalizing to destruction... His popularity is diminishing...
29 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Yobe Youths Wash President Buhari's ''Bad Omen'' After Visit To State by BruncleZuma: 7:02pm
Okon must Go
26 Likes
|Re: Yobe Youths Wash President Buhari's ''Bad Omen'' After Visit To State by Justbeingreal(m): 7:02pm
Chai
|Re: Yobe Youths Wash President Buhari's ''Bad Omen'' After Visit To State by northvietnam(m): 7:02pm
karma Usman Adebisi Nwachukwu is a Nigerian
they even used Apc broom..
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yobe Youths Wash President Buhari's ''Bad Omen'' After Visit To State by BlackDBagba: 7:02pm
Ok
|Re: Yobe Youths Wash President Buhari's ''Bad Omen'' After Visit To State by Sakie: 7:02pm
Foolishness
Why didn't they come out to chase him away with his bad omen?
Crying when the head is already off
Mtcheeew
1 Like
|Re: Yobe Youths Wash President Buhari's ''Bad Omen'' After Visit To State by memory123(m): 7:02pm
This is so funny
2 Likes
|Re: Yobe Youths Wash President Buhari's ''Bad Omen'' After Visit To State by yeyerolling: 7:02pm
Less than a year to the elections no body don come out to challenge buhari. As punishment for those wey vote buhari before i would campaign and vote him in 2019. A day after he is sworn in. I go pack my bags and go to toronto.
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Yobe Youths Wash President Buhari's ''Bad Omen'' After Visit To State by esthy86: 7:03pm
noted
|Re: Yobe Youths Wash President Buhari's ''Bad Omen'' After Visit To State by tolulope1990(m): 7:03pm
My Only Concern Now Is How God Wil Give Me Power 2 Rewind Back To 1930 TO GIVE BUHARI FATHER CONDOM
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yobe Youths Wash President Buhari's ''Bad Omen'' After Visit To State by fejikudz(m): 7:03pm
Kikikikiki Sai buhari
|Re: Yobe Youths Wash President Buhari's ''Bad Omen'' After Visit To State by Reichtag: 7:03pm
Oh yee Nigerians,sense is really falling on thee!!
1 Like
|Re: Yobe Youths Wash President Buhari's ''Bad Omen'' After Visit To State by sonnie10: 7:03pm
Once again everybody has rejected Buhari.
Please look for the Back to Daura movement around your area and join.
The promised Change is a race to the bottom.
19 Likes
|Re: Yobe Youths Wash President Buhari's ''Bad Omen'' After Visit To State by buzzcypha(m): 7:03pm
President na mumu, citizens na nunu, I sorry for Nigeria
3 Likes
|Re: Yobe Youths Wash President Buhari's ''Bad Omen'' After Visit To State by Crocky23: 7:03pm
Wash the whole state self. Buhari na mumu
1 Like
|Re: Yobe Youths Wash President Buhari's ''Bad Omen'' After Visit To State by LastSurvivor11: 7:03pm
Baba people are calling you dullard
Some say u no even get single sense
Some say Jonathan looting na joke to compare your own
The other one say u know even know where the IGP wey appoint dey
Baba na true?
Pls nothing but the truth sir
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yobe Youths Wash President Buhari's ''Bad Omen'' After Visit To State by strangest(m): 7:03pm
Photo chop
1 Like
|Re: Yobe Youths Wash President Buhari's ''Bad Omen'' After Visit To State by pinkguy(m): 7:03pm
Buhari is boko Haram
2 Likes
|Re: Yobe Youths Wash President Buhari's ''Bad Omen'' After Visit To State by Born2Breed(f): 7:03pm
CastedDude:
You choose badluck over goodluck so deal with it.
5 Likes
|Re: Yobe Youths Wash President Buhari's ''Bad Omen'' After Visit To State by gmoney12: 7:03pm
sew gobe
|Re: Yobe Youths Wash President Buhari's ''Bad Omen'' After Visit To State by Britishcoins: 7:03pm
It opposite of what ops posted, actually they are celebrating him.
It is done like that here in Senegal
|Re: Yobe Youths Wash President Buhari's ''Bad Omen'' After Visit To State by Oblang(m): 7:03pm
Pdp youth...
|Re: Yobe Youths Wash President Buhari's ''Bad Omen'' After Visit To State by truffle: 7:03pm
Godsent4life:how much would u buy 100$ itunes
|Re: Yobe Youths Wash President Buhari's ''Bad Omen'' After Visit To State by eTECTIVe(m): 7:03pm
Hahahaha... Over to zombies who saw crowds in d streets as massive supporters... Dey shld have done dis on d day of his visit wen it would carry more weight
2 Likes
Gadaffi Again, Calls For Nigeria’s Split : Along Ethnic Lines / Why Are Nigerian States Mostly One-city States? / Police, Naval Men Clash In Lagos
Viewing this topic: emaxadey(m), Solution4u0(m), ibrhyme77(m), okwusdidi, HapiNna, Johnpsite, opemipo2013, alcuin(m), Johnnico1, Oheji1, bookhollar(f), Ay92(m), Samakus(m), Jaytee116, YILKUDI(m), moniker234, DrHighchief(m), collabo4me(m), worthybet(m), materrazzi01, Favoured35, tubotamara, procky(f), enochogaga(m), slyy, flexrivers(m), angels09, Amirullaha(m), groundnutoil(m), DidierDrogba, greatp80(f), abinsco25(m), Atiku2019, Uppalove(m), tosinho09, listen2us, LordRay205, onyiloyi(m), nezer83, colosa, nekede11(m), Tensionstar(m), kennyok(m), vexing(m), timilinda(f), Fabulous47(m), AyamStarch, Ten06, yerimastyle(m), Aplaudez(m), Torch1(m), phemoluv02(m), kayemdy, Pickman(m), phetto(m), Fiverrguru, bobman(m), Abunlimited, autchies(m), Hurlarzan139(m), Varys, okahdidi, pdppower, hopowers, FaithfulServant(m), mdokaba1(m), Aden777(m), Iyke366, judee27, KennedicalEnergy(m) and 157 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13