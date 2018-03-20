₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to use his re-election to promote international peace and stability.
Putin,whose country is having some sour relations with the West over the invasion of Crimea and the poisoning of a former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, with a nerve agent,won a resounding re-election for a fourth term on Sunday.
President Buhari in a letter extended “sincere congratulations” to him.
Buhari said Putin’s “success for the fourth time in the election is a clear testimony of the confidence” Russians have in his leadership.
He also urged his Russian counterpart to “see this victory as a base to continue to promote international peace and stability.”
President Buhari assured President Putin of “Nigeria’s commitment to a stronger and mutually beneficial relations with the Russian Federation under your watch.”
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/promote-international-peace-buhari-tells-putin.html?
|Re: Promote International Peace, Buhari Tells Putin by ManirBK: 7:55pm
GOOD ONE BABA peace our number one priority. It's only criminals and beneficiaries of our commonwealth that has lost confidence In your gov't.
|Re: Promote International Peace, Buhari Tells Putin by vengertime: 7:57pm
Old fooll keep quite you pulled out of Africa free trade. so advice yourself first anu ofia
|Re: Promote International Peace, Buhari Tells Putin by Paradigm777: 8:02pm
Common local peace u can't promote
Bubu, u r an international disgrace
|Re: Promote International Peace, Buhari Tells Putin by taylor89: 8:02pm
ManirBK:
What's good one Baba
U high on front page?
|Re: Promote International Peace, Buhari Tells Putin by taylor89: 8:02pm
now i realise BUHARI doesn't remember anything
And the worst is he doesn't remember he's a stupid man
Promote international peace when the killer herdsmen are being treated with kids gloves
Thunder wey go fire Buhari dey drink dry gin with Rothmas for Ejigbo
Foolish president with Foolish supporters
|Re: Promote International Peace, Buhari Tells Putin by conehead2018: 8:09pm
ManirBK:see who is talking
|Re: Promote International Peace, Buhari Tells Putin by surgical: 8:10pm
Paradigm777:exactly what i wanted to say
|Re: Promote International Peace, Buhari Tells Putin by SadiqBabaSani: 8:10pm
The Idiiot President Can't just kip Just, wat a slowpoke of a man
|Re: Promote International Peace, Buhari Tells Putin by FarahAideed: 8:13pm
Coming from a man that cant promote local peace ..SMH
|Re: Promote International Peace, Buhari Tells Putin by FarahAideed: 8:14pm
Buhari is just pained that Russian flankers and hind gunships are sending too much islamic terrorist to he'll daily
|Re: Promote International Peace, Buhari Tells Putin by hammer6F: 8:19pm
BUHARI IS A DULLARD!
IS IT THE WAY HE, BUHARI HAVE STOPPED HIS KINS MEN FROM RAPING PREGNANT WOMEN AND CHILDREN, BEFORE TEARING THEIR STOMACH OPEN AND SLICING THEIR HEADS LIKE BREAD.
ALL THOSE THAT VOTED FOR THIS CRUEL EVIL DICTATOR WILL NEVER PROSPER.
|Re: Promote International Peace, Buhari Tells Putin by hammer6F: 8:23pm
JUST NEGODU.
A DAFT THAT HAVE DESTROYED HIS COUNTRY TELLING A LEARNED MAN THAT HAVE BUILT HIS COUNTRY INTO A SUPER POWER TO PROMOTE INTERNATIONAL PEACE.
BUHARI PROMOTE NATIONAL PEACE FIRST.
YOU ARE USELESS.
I WILL VOLUNTEER TO SHOOT U IN THE HEAD FOR FREE.
|Re: Promote International Peace, Buhari Tells Putin by Flexherbal(m): 8:23pm
Ok.
He should also make sure that there is peace in Nigeria.
|Re: Promote International Peace, Buhari Tells Putin by SNIPER123: 8:23pm
Oga what is the definition of peace?
|Re: Promote International Peace, Buhari Tells Putin by swiz123(m): 8:23pm
While he promotes cowlonization
You this man!!!!
Oh!! Just let me....
|Re: Promote International Peace, Buhari Tells Putin by buygala(m): 8:24pm
I just started laughing uncontrollably when I saw this thread's headline
To say the least without appearing to insult the office of the President of Nigeria......
With all due respect Sir......SHUT THE FVCK UP
|Re: Promote International Peace, Buhari Tells Putin by ozoebuka1(m): 8:24pm
If I have the power Putin has, I will just bomb Aso rock for this.... Imagine!!!
|Re: Promote International Peace, Buhari Tells Putin by Yeeyo: 8:24pm
A weak leader like Buhari that is not promoting peace in his country but he had a mine of telling sombody to promote peace
|Re: Promote International Peace, Buhari Tells Putin by OrestesDante: 8:24pm
☣ ☠
∆ Putin doesn't speak to cows. ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: Promote International Peace, Buhari Tells Putin by maxwell767(m): 8:24pm
|Re: Promote International Peace, Buhari Tells Putin by olamil34(m): 8:25pm
Putin takes good care of his country economy, do u ?
|Re: Promote International Peace, Buhari Tells Putin by xynerise(m): 8:25pm
Hyp!! hyp!! hyp!!!! Hypocrite!!!
|Re: Promote International Peace, Buhari Tells Putin by fk001: 8:25pm
Mr President is right
Peace is Our number one priority
|Re: Promote International Peace, Buhari Tells Putin by princegospel: 8:25pm
Hmm look who's talking☺
|Re: Promote International Peace, Buhari Tells Putin by ClumsyFlimsy: 8:26pm
Lmao
why this dullard dey embarrass us like this na
Buhari isn't qualified to advice Putin
Heck Buhari isn't even qualified to breathe the same air as Putin
Just imagine the audacity of this vegetable
|Re: Promote International Peace, Buhari Tells Putin by olamil34(m): 8:26pm
hammer6F:
My niggah
|Re: Promote International Peace, Buhari Tells Putin by Josnac(m): 8:26pm
Lol..this man knows he's no longer saleable come 2019..E come dey find Putin face.
Oga relax, Russia no fit help you like them help Trump.
#Back2Daura
#BuhariMustGo
|Re: Promote International Peace, Buhari Tells Putin by crisycent: 8:27pm
Abeg, Putin dey hear Hausa?
|Re: Promote International Peace, Buhari Tells Putin by Teacher1776(m): 8:27pm
Very funny. Has Buhari promoted peace in his own "small" nation?
|Re: Promote International Peace, Buhari Tells Putin by ajoguegbe(m): 8:27pm
Practice what you preach
|Re: Promote International Peace, Buhari Tells Putin by ifymadu: 8:28pm
Has he promoted peace and stability in his country? Drinking panadol for another man’s mild headache meanwhile he has a major migraine.
