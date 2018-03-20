Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Promote International Peace, Buhari Tells Putin (4396 Views)

Putin,whose country is having some sour relations with the West over the invasion of Crimea and the poisoning of a former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, with a nerve agent,won a resounding re-election for a fourth term on Sunday.



President Buhari in a letter extended “sincere congratulations” to him.



Buhari said Putin’s “success for the fourth time in the election is a clear testimony of the confidence” Russians have in his leadership.



He also urged his Russian counterpart to “see this victory as a base to continue to promote international peace and stability.”



President Buhari assured President Putin of “Nigeria’s commitment to a stronger and mutually beneficial relations with the Russian Federation under your watch.”



ManirBK:

GOOD ONE BABA peace our number one priority. It's only criminals and beneficiaries of our commonwealth that has lost confidence In your gov't.

Old fooll keep quite you pulled out of Africa free trade. so advice yourself first anu ofia 33 Likes 5 Shares



Bubu, u r an international disgrace Common local peace u can't promoteBubu, u r an international disgrace 67 Likes 6 Shares

ManirBK:

GOOD ONE BABA





What's good one Baba







U high on front page? What's good one BabaU high on front page? 20 Likes 1 Share

now i realise BUHARI doesn't remember anything













And the worst is he doesn't remember he's a stupid man











Promote international peace when the killer herdsmen are being treated with kids gloves











Thunder wey go fire Buhari dey drink dry gin with Rothmas for Ejigbo









Foolish president with Foolish supporters 39 Likes 4 Shares

Lalasticlala mynd44 oam4j see who is talking

Paradigm777:

Paradigm777:

exactly what i wanted to say

The Idiiot President Can't just kip Just, wat a slowpoke of a man 13 Likes 1 Share

Coming from a man that cant promote local peace ..SMH 20 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari is just pained that Russian flankers and hind gunships are sending too much islamic terrorist to he'll daily 14 Likes 2 Shares







BUHARI IS A DULLARD!





IS IT THE WAY HE, BUHARI HAVE STOPPED HIS KINS MEN FROM RAPING PREGNANT WOMEN AND CHILDREN, BEFORE TEARING THEIR STOMACH OPEN AND SLICING THEIR HEADS LIKE BREAD.







ALL THOSE THAT VOTED FOR THIS CRUEL EVIL DICTATOR WILL NEVER PROSPER. BUHARI IS A DULLARD!IS IT THE WAY HE, BUHARI HAVE STOPPED HIS KINS MEN FROM RAPING PREGNANT WOMEN AND CHILDREN, BEFORE TEARING THEIR STOMACH OPEN AND SLICING THEIR HEADS LIKE BREAD.ALL THOSE THAT VOTED FOR THIS CRUEL EVIL DICTATOR WILL NEVER PROSPER. 16 Likes 2 Shares





A DAFT THAT HAVE DESTROYED HIS COUNTRY TELLING A LEARNED MAN THAT HAVE BUILT HIS COUNTRY INTO A SUPER POWER TO PROMOTE INTERNATIONAL PEACE.



BUHARI PROMOTE NATIONAL PEACE FIRST.



YOU ARE USELESS.



I WILL VOLUNTEER TO SHOOT U IN THE HEAD FOR FREE. JUST NEGODU.A DAFT THAT HAVE DESTROYED HIS COUNTRY TELLING A LEARNED MAN THAT HAVE BUILT HIS COUNTRY INTO A SUPER POWER TO PROMOTE INTERNATIONAL PEACE.BUHARI PROMOTE NATIONAL PEACE FIRST.YOU ARE USELESS.I WILL VOLUNTEER TO SHOOT U IN THE HEAD FOR FREE. 29 Likes 4 Shares

Ok.



He should also make sure that there is peace in Nigeria. 4 Likes



Oga what is the definition of peace? Oga what is the definition of peace? 11 Likes 1 Share





You this man!!!!



Oh!! Just let me.... While he promotes cowlonizationYou this man!!!!Oh!! Just let me.... 11 Likes 1 Share







To say the least without appearing to insult the office of the President of Nigeria......





With all due respect Sir......SHUT THE FVCK UP I just started laughing uncontrollably when I saw this thread's headlineTo say the least without appearing to insult the office of the President of Nigeria......With all due respect Sir......SHUT THE FVCK UP 11 Likes 1 Share

If I have the power Putin has, I will just bomb Aso rock for this.... Imagine!!! 12 Likes 1 Share

A weak leader like Buhari that is not promoting peace in his country but he had a mine of telling sombody to promote peace 8 Likes





☣ ☠





∆ Putin doesn't speak to cows. ∆







☣ ☠ 16 Likes 1 Share

Putin takes good care of his country economy, do u ? 8 Likes

Hyp!! hyp!! hyp!!!! Hypocrite!!! 5 Likes

Mr President is right





Peace is Our number one priority

Hmm look who's talking☺ 6 Likes 1 Share





why this dullard dey embarrass us like this na





Buhari isn't qualified to advice Putin



Heck Buhari isn't even qualified to breathe the same air as Putin







Just imagine the audacity of this vegetable Lmaowhy this dullard dey embarrass us like this naBuhari isn't qualified to advice PutinHeck Buhari isn't even qualified to breathe the same air as PutinJust imagine the audacity of this vegetable 13 Likes 1 Share

hammer6F:

JUST NEGODU.



A DAFT THAT HAVE DESTROYED HIS COUNTRY TELLING A LEARNED MAN THAT HAVE BUILT HIS COUNTRY INTO A SUPER POWER TO PROMOTE INTERNATIONAL PEACE.



BUHARI PROMOTE NATIONAL PEACE FIRST.



YOU ARE USELESS.



I WILL VOLUNTEER TO SHOOT U IN THE HEAD FOR FREE.

My niggah My niggah 2 Likes

Lol..this man knows he's no longer saleable come 2019..E come dey find Putin face.



Oga relax, Russia no fit help you like them help Trump.



#Back2Daura

#BuhariMustGo 3 Likes

Abeg, Putin dey hear Hausa? 7 Likes 1 Share

Very funny. Has Buhari promoted peace in his own "small" nation? 7 Likes 1 Share

Practice what you preach 7 Likes 1 Share