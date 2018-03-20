₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,977,683 members, 4,145,262 topics. Date: Tuesday, 20 March 2018 at 11:16 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Only Fela Kuti Does Afrobeat As Far As I’m Concerned” – Burna Boy (3935 Views)
Fela Kuti Wearing Pant And His Son (Throwback Photo) / Snoop Dogg Shares Fela Kuti's Photo On His Instagram Page / Fela Kuti Beaten Severely By Soldiers (Throwback Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Only Fela Kuti Does Afrobeat As Far As I’m Concerned” – Burna Boy by lagosmp3(m): 8:35pm
GIST FROM LAGOSMP3
Afro-fusion star singer, Burna Boy made an attempt to correct the notion about the common use of Afrobeat, during an interview on Radar Radio. The singer said contrary to popular opinion, only FELA does Afrobeat.
The term ‘Afrobeat’ has become a commonly used term in the current Nigerian music community.
A Nigerian music journalist named, Dennis Peter, in his article about music activism in Afrobeat, stated that “Afrobeats simply lumps every contemporary genre of music being made in Africa into a giant blob.”
Indeed, several artistes have claimed Afrobeat as their preferred genre of music but Burna Boy has come out with a contrary opinion.
In his interview with Radar Radio, where he was referred to as the “King of Afrobeat”, Burna Boy corrected the journalist by stating that he makes Afrofusion music and not Afrobeat.
He stated that only FELA Kuti does Afrobeat as far as he is concerned, even though a lot of other Nigerian artistes would like to be seen as Afrobeat purveyors.
SOURCE: http://www.lagosmp3.com.ng/entertainment/gist/fela-kuti-afrobeat-far-im-concerned-burna-boy/
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Only Fela Kuti Does Afrobeat As Far As I’m Concerned” – Burna Boy by lagosmp3(m): 8:37pm
Cc; lalasticlala seun
|Re: Only Fela Kuti Does Afrobeat As Far As I’m Concerned” – Burna Boy by xpressng(m): 8:43pm
dairy of a Nigerian...na anything wey go bring money bros
1 Like
|Re: Only Fela Kuti Does Afrobeat As Far As I’m Concerned” – Burna Boy by Flexherbal(m): 8:44pm
Respect to baba Fela !
10 Likes
|Re: Only Fela Kuti Does Afrobeat As Far As I’m Concerned” – Burna Boy by jared007: 8:48pm
Who even sings Afrobeat like Fela?
7 Likes
|Re: Only Fela Kuti Does Afrobeat As Far As I’m Concerned” – Burna Boy by NOC1(m): 8:58pm
Before nko, person tell you say you de do Afrobeat?
Thank God say you no listen to am because na punkbeat u de do.
May the soul of late Fela rest in peace, may Ganja surround him in the world beyond, he is the only Man entitled to 99 virgins whose duri will countinue to remain tight.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Only Fela Kuti Does Afrobeat As Far As I’m Concerned” – Burna Boy by gentleloadedkit: 9:29pm
Mynd44 twinstaiye Lalasticlala oam4j mukina2 Sexkillz Kosovo Seun
|Re: Only Fela Kuti Does Afrobeat As Far As I’m Concerned” – Burna Boy by Tuteebrain: 9:32pm
jared007:No one Fela nah legend ooo
7 Likes
|Re: Only Fela Kuti Does Afrobeat As Far As I’m Concerned” – Burna Boy by miqos02(m): 10:17pm
Seen
|Re: Only Fela Kuti Does Afrobeat As Far As I’m Concerned” – Burna Boy by bjayx: 10:18pm
Naso
|Re: Only Fela Kuti Does Afrobeat As Far As I’m Concerned” – Burna Boy by Goldaccumulator: 10:18pm
Why nairaland dey delete important info like this. Expose them na
1 Like
|Re: Only Fela Kuti Does Afrobeat As Far As I’m Concerned” – Burna Boy by swiz123(m): 10:18pm
When was he released?. 2kay really fuvked up
|Re: Only Fela Kuti Does Afrobeat As Far As I’m Concerned” – Burna Boy by akeentech(m): 10:19pm
Who is Fela?
|Re: Only Fela Kuti Does Afrobeat As Far As I’m Concerned” – Burna Boy by ishowdotgmail(m): 10:19pm
We are team Wizkid
|Re: Only Fela Kuti Does Afrobeat As Far As I’m Concerned” – Burna Boy by VIPERVENOM(m): 10:19pm
I thought they arrested this guy for robbery......oh i forgot.......na naija we dey. Case swept under the rug
7 Likes
|Re: Only Fela Kuti Does Afrobeat As Far As I’m Concerned” – Burna Boy by seuncyber(m): 10:20pm
Pass the ganja
Baba fela
|Re: Only Fela Kuti Does Afrobeat As Far As I’m Concerned” – Burna Boy by nwakibie3(m): 10:21pm
This guy should be behind the bar by now
|Re: Only Fela Kuti Does Afrobeat As Far As I’m Concerned” – Burna Boy by debolayinka(m): 10:24pm
The father and image of Afrobeats
1 Like
|Re: Only Fela Kuti Does Afrobeat As Far As I’m Concerned” – Burna Boy by jerrybakermillz(m): 10:25pm
Good one....the only 9ja artist with a different sound ,and he stays true to his melody .....back to my ear phone with heaven gate jamming
Burna murda dem .......big up broda
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Only Fela Kuti Does Afrobeat As Far As I’m Concerned” – Burna Boy by Boss13: 10:26pm
Does or did? How about Femi Kuti? Femi Kuti still make Afrobeat music.
|Re: Only Fela Kuti Does Afrobeat As Far As I’m Concerned” – Burna Boy by SmartMugu: 10:28pm
When den release this one from jail?
|Re: Only Fela Kuti Does Afrobeat As Far As I’m Concerned” – Burna Boy by Kotodoctor: 10:28pm
Like they ask. Why do we even kill people to show to people that killing people is bad?
|Re: Only Fela Kuti Does Afrobeat As Far As I’m Concerned” – Burna Boy by alkanes1(m): 10:29pm
Most Nigerian artistes don't know the difference between afrobeat and afropop. Quite sad
|Re: Only Fela Kuti Does Afrobeat As Far As I’m Concerned” – Burna Boy by dipson8701(m): 10:29pm
True talk call me for laptops 08167042120
|Re: Only Fela Kuti Does Afrobeat As Far As I’m Concerned” – Burna Boy by delzbaba(m): 10:30pm
Femi, Seun, Dede mabiaku they are trying too
|Re: Only Fela Kuti Does Afrobeat As Far As I’m Concerned” – Burna Boy by Billyonaire: 10:31pm
He happens to be the smartest Nigerian artist cerebrally, followed by Davido and Naeto C
We not talking music here but when it comes to understanding the dynamics of play.
|Re: Only Fela Kuti Does Afrobeat As Far As I’m Concerned” – Burna Boy by adezjamz(m): 10:31pm
|Re: Only Fela Kuti Does Afrobeat As Far As I’m Concerned” – Burna Boy by menwongo(m): 10:31pm
Is it true?
"Statistics from Nigerian Banks reveal dat Men withdraw alot on Fridays & Women deposit alot on Mondays.
1 Like
|Re: Only Fela Kuti Does Afrobeat As Far As I’m Concerned” – Burna Boy by Ghostmode2two(m): 10:31pm
No musician in Naija like Fela
|Re: Only Fela Kuti Does Afrobeat As Far As I’m Concerned” – Burna Boy by OboOlora(f): 10:32pm
Billyonaire:Davido, smart?
3 Likes
|Re: Only Fela Kuti Does Afrobeat As Far As I’m Concerned” – Burna Boy by Basiljoe: 10:36pm
Billyonaire:You're stuck in the past billyonaire.
|Re: Only Fela Kuti Does Afrobeat As Far As I’m Concerned” – Burna Boy by EarthXmetahuman: 10:41pm
He is right you know
OboOlora:davido is actually very smart.
That's why many artists have come and gone, he is still standing despite his frog voice.
He understands the music.
3 Likes
Waconzy In Legal Battle With Mtech / Don Jazzy Confirmes Spit / ##12ira Brody $ A Leading Professional##12
Viewing this topic: jagabanban, godfrey01(m), ERORR404(m), Eaglemoney(m), Gomd, bidyahaya(m), ThatNova(m), dantyboy, Donbraye(m), udobim, justy15, confistified(m), Heywhizzy(m), WhoBeThisMan, Amebo1(m), olusayeroyagi(m), yankison(m), ShubiMiles(m), Alexander001(m), phlamesG, macfaded(m), dumo1(m), undefeated(m), Joshuamilarge(m), Ennyiyi(f), oxaxcool(m), Harmored(m), speak2me2016, mudiana(m), wakaman, Thomywah, rgjs, shogotermies(m), Abebelinus(f), illustriousson(m), scarletkinq(m), sammydoe, Juliusdking(m), dadydee(m), fkj950ax(m), lagosmp3(m) and 63 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17