Afro-fusion star singer, Burna Boy made an attempt to correct the notion about the common use of Afrobeat, during an interview on Radar Radio. The singer said contrary to popular opinion, only FELA does Afrobeat.



The term ‘Afrobeat’ has become a commonly used term in the current Nigerian music community.



A Nigerian music journalist named, Dennis Peter, in his article about music activism in Afrobeat, stated that “Afrobeats simply lumps every contemporary genre of music being made in Africa into a giant blob.”



Indeed, several artistes have claimed Afrobeat as their preferred genre of music but Burna Boy has come out with a contrary opinion.



In his interview with Radar Radio, where he was referred to as the “King of Afrobeat”, Burna Boy corrected the journalist by stating that he makes Afrofusion music and not Afrobeat.



He stated that only FELA Kuti does Afrobeat as far as he is concerned, even though a lot of other Nigerian artistes would like to be seen as Afrobeat purveyors.



dairy of a Nigerian...na anything wey go bring money bros 1 Like

Respect to baba Fela ! 10 Likes

Who even sings Afrobeat like Fela? 7 Likes

Before nko, person tell you say you de do Afrobeat?



Thank God say you no listen to am because na punkbeat u de do.



May the soul of late Fela rest in peace, may Ganja surround him in the world beyond, he is the only Man entitled to 99 virgins whose duri will countinue to remain tight. 2 Likes 1 Share

jared007:

Who even sings Afrobeat like Fela? No one Fela nah legend ooo No one Fela nah legend ooo 7 Likes

Why nairaland dey delete important info like this. Expose them na 1 Like

When was he released?. 2kay really fuvked up

Who is Fela?

We are team Wizkid

I thought they arrested this guy for robbery......oh i forgot.......na naija we dey. Case swept under the rug 7 Likes

Pass the ganja



Baba fela

This guy should be behind the bar by now

The father and image of Afrobeats 1 Like

Good one....the only 9ja artist with a different sound ,and he stays true to his melody .....back to my ear phone with heaven gate jamming





Burna murda dem .......big up broda 5 Likes 1 Share

Does or did? How about Femi Kuti? Femi Kuti still make Afrobeat music.

When den release this one from jail?

Like they ask. Why do we even kill people to show to people that killing people is bad?

Most Nigerian artistes don't know the difference between afrobeat and afropop. Quite sad

Femi, Seun, Dede mabiaku they are trying too

He happens to be the smartest Nigerian artist cerebrally, followed by Davido and Naeto C



We not talking music here but when it comes to understanding the dynamics of play.

Is it true?



No musician in Naija like Fela

Billyonaire:

He happens to be the smartest Nigerian artist cerebrally, followed by Davido and Naeto C



We not talking music here but when it comes to understanding the dynamics of play. Davido, smart? Davido, smart? 3 Likes

Billyonaire:

He happens to be the smartest Nigerian artist cerebrally, followed by Davido and Naeto C



We not talking music here but when it comes to understanding the dynamics of play. You're stuck in the past billyonaire. You're stuck in the past billyonaire.