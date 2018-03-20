₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,977,683 members, 4,145,262 topics. Date: Tuesday, 20 March 2018 at 11:15 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Ugandan Victim Confesses To Have Enjoyed Rape, Suspect Acquitted (8563 Views)
"She Enjoyed It" – Man Who Raped 14-Year-Old Girl For 1 Year Tells Police / I Did Not Know I Was Hiv Positive Before I Had Sex With Her —rape Suspect (pic) / Woman Confesses To Selling 19 Kids To Ritualists In Imo (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ugandan Victim Confesses To Have Enjoyed Rape, Suspect Acquitted by Islie: 8:50pm
In Summary
• She presented her torn pair of knickers before court. Then it was the defence lawyer’s turn to cross-examine the complainant/victim.
• He then told her: “You have told court that Lutaaya threw you down and raped you.”
•When she seemed to be answering all the questions correctly and seemed more relaxed, the lawyer asked her whether when she was raped she had enjoyed the sex.
•Lutaaya was acquitted.
By Tom Malaba
http://www.monitor.co.ug/News/National/Victim-confesses-enjoyed-rape-suspect-acquitted/688334-4346122-c2efx6z/index.html
1 Like
|Re: Ugandan Victim Confesses To Have Enjoyed Rape, Suspect Acquitted by VincentOnuegbu(m): 8:56pm
Lalasticala
|Re: Ugandan Victim Confesses To Have Enjoyed Rape, Suspect Acquitted by malware: 9:50pm
Suspect should be discharged, acquitted and paid immediately for a job well done.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ugandan Victim Confesses To Have Enjoyed Rape, Suspect Acquitted by miqos02(m): 10:10pm
Kate
|Re: Ugandan Victim Confesses To Have Enjoyed Rape, Suspect Acquitted by seuncyber(m): 10:11pm
Funke
1 Like
|Re: Ugandan Victim Confesses To Have Enjoyed Rape, Suspect Acquitted by naijjaman(m): 10:12pm
|Re: Ugandan Victim Confesses To Have Enjoyed Rape, Suspect Acquitted by fergusen(m): 10:12pm
|Re: Ugandan Victim Confesses To Have Enjoyed Rape, Suspect Acquitted by BiafranBushBoy: 10:13pm
Lol... exactly as it happened here!!! Read
How I raped my Landlord's wife and got her pregnant. Blame conji
|Re: Ugandan Victim Confesses To Have Enjoyed Rape, Suspect Acquitted by Newpride(m): 10:13pm
Case closed be that.
There's no more rape allegation since the girl said she consented.
2 Likes
|Re: Ugandan Victim Confesses To Have Enjoyed Rape, Suspect Acquitted by VanjoshIII(m): 10:13pm
Lols... Maybe she doesn't understand the English
7 Likes
|Re: Ugandan Victim Confesses To Have Enjoyed Rape, Suspect Acquitted by valdes00(m): 10:14pm
hahahah
When the rapist get better dick wey mak the victim climax after so many years, what do you expect....
***
Don't be surprised to see her go back for second leg
1 Like
|Re: Ugandan Victim Confesses To Have Enjoyed Rape, Suspect Acquitted by tgmservice: 10:15pm
u expect me to read all this
1 Like
|Re: Ugandan Victim Confesses To Have Enjoyed Rape, Suspect Acquitted by givan(m): 10:15pm
Moral Lesson:
That which is worth doing, is worth doing well.
God forgive us.
4 Likes
|Re: Ugandan Victim Confesses To Have Enjoyed Rape, Suspect Acquitted by KendrickAyomide: 10:16pm
.
|Re: Ugandan Victim Confesses To Have Enjoyed Rape, Suspect Acquitted by tolulope1990(m): 10:16pm
My Only Concern Now Is How God Wil Give Me Power 2 Rewind Back To 1930 TO GIVE BUHARI FATHER CONDOM
3 Likes
|Re: Ugandan Victim Confesses To Have Enjoyed Rape, Suspect Acquitted by akeentech(m): 10:16pm
givan:
|Re: Ugandan Victim Confesses To Have Enjoyed Rape, Suspect Acquitted by soberdrunk(m): 10:16pm
I cannot believe i wasted 2 minutes of my life reading this crap!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Ugandan Victim Confesses To Have Enjoyed Rape, Suspect Acquitted by bjayx: 10:17pm
Shameless woman
|Re: Ugandan Victim Confesses To Have Enjoyed Rape, Suspect Acquitted by yeyerolling: 10:17pm
have read online where women said they climaxed from rape . ovoko
1 Like
|Re: Ugandan Victim Confesses To Have Enjoyed Rape, Suspect Acquitted by Mutuwa(m): 10:17pm
|Re: Ugandan Victim Confesses To Have Enjoyed Rape, Suspect Acquitted by akeentech(m): 10:17pm
bjayx:
|Re: Ugandan Victim Confesses To Have Enjoyed Rape, Suspect Acquitted by pol23: 10:17pm
Such girl will always want to be rape again....
A girl once asked me if I can rape her,she was a Virgin and every we try the pain was so much and she want it
Unfortunately I can't.
1 Like
|Re: Ugandan Victim Confesses To Have Enjoyed Rape, Suspect Acquitted by HajimeSaito(m): 10:19pm
The sad thing is that some useless people who don't use their brains will try to project this freakish case into other rape allegations.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ugandan Victim Confesses To Have Enjoyed Rape, Suspect Acquitted by ZombieTAMER: 10:19pm
It's an invitation to be raped on a daily
|Re: Ugandan Victim Confesses To Have Enjoyed Rape, Suspect Acquitted by Heffalump(m): 10:20pm
Enjoy ke? I no fit laf.
This lawyer must have hypnotised the b*tch of a woman.
2 Likes
|Re: Ugandan Victim Confesses To Have Enjoyed Rape, Suspect Acquitted by ifrosh: 10:20pm
HOEloshi.
|Re: Ugandan Victim Confesses To Have Enjoyed Rape, Suspect Acquitted by Follygunners: 10:20pm
Dat one no be rape joor ... Na "AWAY" match she play
1 Like
|Re: Ugandan Victim Confesses To Have Enjoyed Rape, Suspect Acquitted by StaffofOrayan(m): 10:22pm
Learn to summarize ! geeez
|Re: Ugandan Victim Confesses To Have Enjoyed Rape, Suspect Acquitted by imitateMe(m): 10:22pm
Women and pretense
|Re: Ugandan Victim Confesses To Have Enjoyed Rape, Suspect Acquitted by 4Play(m): 10:23pm
This is the kind of thing rape apologists enjoy reading.
3 Likes
Delta Female Civil Servant Beaten And Molested By Driver / Watch Video Of Kogi State University 'lesbian' Scandal - Click To Download / Physically Challenged Son Kidnaps Mother In Edo State
Viewing this topic: abbeytoyin, Alexomania, MadFirstSon, k10, 007s(m), chijioka(m), JeffreyJames(m), barbatee007(m), clems93(m), noobias(m), Rahoof2(m), Perfecttouch(m), akeentech(m), AKINSULU, Laboriel, Kamkamdd, purples25(f), Adewakeup1(m), BenedictWonder, Ojeilevbare(m), Starman2(m), ogianyo(m), Absoj(m), demolabox, Topestbilly(m), dtruth50(m), Marius26(m), odi1278(m), walearoy(m), sharpwriter, abiola65, miles99, Fesomu(m), holuwamosey(m), qrymz(m), osimeka(m), Larben, Wealthycharles(m), quomo, Nyntynplus, dapyd1(m), kinso04(m), Born2Breed(f), Emmykonking01(m), eldav(m), Newpride(m), Emusson24, benqo01(m), maseratti, dotun4real, libertyagroltd(m), shawdon(m), fgreat, genghiskhan007(m), afrika(f), redfly(m), comrrex(m), dani1luv, Thewesterner(m), passwelle, BrandSpurNG, vianamara86, Kelob(m), Greene66, Zamorano14(m), skyblue4real(m), Dreahlami, Maziebuka01(m), pardy, oloyede90(m), desireattire, Georgiedey(m), adexgii(m), mvem(m), Hoddor(m), iblawi(m), tamethem(m), sodiqapril(m), Adadioranma79(f), WarrenC(m), crackerspub, Dreamwaker(m), AxxeMan, killfear(m), 11Eleven, Viking007(m), oriakofe(m), Ojoro123, BlackKenichi(m), SilverSpoonEnt, OfficialSam(m) and 146 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19