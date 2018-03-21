Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nnamdi Azikiwe Pointing To The Site Of University Of Nigeria Nsukka In 1950s (12231 Views)

President Buhari Gets Red Carpet Reception At Site Of Dapchi Kidnap / Orji Uzor Kalu At University Of Nigeria, Nsukka, Gyrating With Kegites Club / Victim Of University Of Maiduguri Bomb Blast Receiving Treatment At Hospital (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





Zik pionts to the proposed site of the University of Nigeria Nsukka in 1950s.





https://www.facebook.com/groups/nigeriannostalgiaproject/permalink/2065767463464025/ Throwback Pic: Zik Pointing To The Site Of University Of Nigeria.Zik pionts to the proposed site of the University of Nigeria Nsukka in 1950s. 2 Likes

Niger Area

o42 4life 1 Like

"...Throwback Pic: Zik Pointing To The Site Of The 1st Nigerian University..."



The 1st Nigerian University The 1st Nigerian University 12 Likes

mymadam:

"...Throwback Pic: Zik Pointing To The Site Of The 1st Nigerian University..."



The 1st Nigerian University

Yes, UNN was the 1st Nigerian university. Yes, UNN was the 1st Nigerian university. 23 Likes

nwabobo:





Yes, UNN was the 1st Nigerian university. LMAO

Some people will NOT be happy with this. . . .



cc lzaa onyeoga LMAOSome people will NOT be happy with this. . . .cc lzaa onyeoga 22 Likes 2 Shares

imhotep:

LMAO Some people will NOT be happy with this. . . .

cc lzaa onyeoga 44 Likes 8 Shares

Zik of Africa. A great achiever. 1 Like

Hmmm, some people need to go back to history class. 1 Like

nwabobo:





Yes, UNN was the 1st Nigerian university. 4 Likes

igbodefender:

Zik of Africa. A great achiever. What are his achievements? Awo talked for three days trying to convince him about session clause which he vehementy rejected.; the result? IPOB What are his achievements? Awo talked for three days trying to convince him about session clause which he vehementy rejected.; the result? IPOB 17 Likes 3 Shares





While one Nnamdi (based in Nigeria) is trying to unite Nigerians



The other Nnamdi ( based in UK) is trying to Dis-Unite Nigerians GoodWhile one Nnamdi (based in Nigeria) is trying to unite NigeriansThe other Nnamdi ( based in UK) is trying to Dis-Unite Nigerians 7 Likes

How did you confirm what he was pointing at?? 10 Likes

imhotep:



LMAO

Some people will NOT be happy with this. . . .



cc lzaa onyeoga



Are you not the same ignoramus who was easily fooled by pictures of supposed ocean beaches in the South East?



Am I surprised you also swallowed this misinformation like an airhead that you are, already gloating out of ignorance? Are you not the same ignoramus who was easily fooled by pictures of supposed ocean beaches in the South East?Am I surprised you also swallowed this misinformation like an airhead that you are, already gloating out of ignorance? 2 Likes

Throwback:







Are you not the same ignoramus who was easily fooled by pictures of supposed ocean beaches in the South East?



Am I surprised you also swallowed this misinformation like an airhead that you are, already gloating out of ignorance? LMAO

You are recycling APC mumuism as usual.

How does saying "post more pictures" mean that I believed the mumu OP?



Igbo amaka LMAOYou are recycling APC mumuism as usual.How does saying "post more pictures" mean that I believed the mumu OP?Igbo amaka 4 Likes

imhotep:



LMAO

You are recycling APC mumuism as usual.

How does saying "post more pictures" mean that I believed the mumu OP?



Igbo amaka



Hahahaha!



Continue celebrating your ignorance, while expecting your adversaries to be unhappy over lies.



Or have you not been caught red handed gloating over lies here too? Hahahaha!Continue celebrating your ignorance, while expecting your adversaries to be unhappy over lies.Or have you not been caught red handed gloating over lies here too? 1 Like

Throwback:







Hahahaha!



Continue celebrating your ignorance, while expecting your adversaries to be unhappy over lies. deep afonjalized logic deep afonjalized logic 12 Likes 2 Shares

MightySparrow:

What are his achievements? Awo talked for three days trying to convince him about secession clause which he vehemently rejected.; the result? IPOB



It is good that Azikiwe lived to see the result of his shortsighted politics in the life of his people.



It is also good that he also saw that other regions could also populate themselves in federal government jobs and positions like he was doing with his clansmen and termed as meritocracy during the independence government.









In 1961 for instance, Dr Okejukwu Ikejiani, the pro-chancellor of University of Ibadan was caught lying about a certificate he never had. A visiting scholar from University of Toronto who happened to be from the same department which allegedly awarded Ikejiani’s certificate was the first to point out that Ikejiani never had that esteemed Doctor of Science degree. Ibadan erupted and there were calls for Ikejiani to resign and be prosecuted. To Azikiwe who was the head of government, the visitor to the university and in charge of such appointments, Ikejiani was being “persecuted” because he, Azikiwe, had dared to appoint another Igbo after Francis Ibiam as the Pro-chancellor and head of the governing council of a flagship Federal University in a non-Igbo region in particular when the Vice chancellor was already an Igbo. Before departing Toronto University where he rightly earned his undergraduate medical degree, Ikejiani seduced and frequently unhooked the lovely secretary at the Vice Chancellor’s office until she embossed a Doctor of Science certificate in his name complete with authentic signatures but with no education behind it. After the Toronto University investigation into the matter, the secretary realised her wrongdoing and quietly accepted her dismissal. But that was Canada. In Nigeria, one of the criteria of eligibility for being considered a national hero was to be a bonafide crook. When Ikejiani was forced to finally resign, being a medical doctor, Azikiwe made him whole like Orizu by appointing him to the State House as one of his personal physicians. He was not done: Azikiwe then reappointed him again to his former unfilled post less than two years later. He still was not done: In 1964, Azikiwe decorated him with the national honour – Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) – pun unintended – ‘for his service to the nation.’ It is good that Azikiwe lived to see the result of his shortsighted politics in the life of his people.It is also good that he also saw that other regions could also populate themselves in federal government jobs and positions like he was doing with his clansmen and termed as meritocracy during the independence government. 7 Likes

MightySparrow:

What are his achievements? Awo talked for three days trying to convince him about seession clause which he vehementy rejected.; the result? IPOB

And the civil war that claimed the lives of over 2million people. And the civil war that claimed the lives of over 2million people.

imhotep:



LMAO

Some people will NOT be happy with this. . . .



cc lzaa onyeoga The University of Nigeria, Nsukka was the second university to be established in the country but it was the first full-fledged indigenous and independent university The University of Nigeria, Nsukka was the second university to be established in the country but it was the first full-fledged indigenous and independent university 2 Likes

femi4:

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka was the second university to be established in the country but it was the first full-fledged indigenous and independent university so basically Igbo amaka



cc lzaa onyeoga so basically Igbo amakacc lzaa onyeoga 5 Likes 1 Share

imhotep:



so basically Igbo amaka



cc lzaa onyeoga wasn't the first in the Country but the first independent University. Ibadan was the first University in Nigeria



University College Ibadan was established on 17th November 1948 with three founding faculties; Arts, Science and Medicine wasn't the first in the Country but the first independent University. Ibadan was the first University in NigeriaUniversity College Ibadan was established on 17th November 1948 with three founding faculties; Arts, Science and Medicine 13 Likes 1 Share

femi4:

wasn't the first in the Country but the first independent University. Ibadan was the first University in Nigeria



University College Ibadan was established on 17th November 1948 with three founding faculties; Arts, Science and Medicine so UI was being run by white people while UNN was being run by 100% Igbo people....



Summary: Igbo amaka



cc lzaa onyeoga so UI was being run bypeople while UNN was being run by 100% Igbo people....Summary: Igbo amakacc lzaa onyeoga 18 Likes 3 Shares

He who knows not and think he knows is a fool.

imhotep:



so UI was being run by white people while UNN was being run by 100% Igbo people....



Summary: Igbo amaka



cc lzaa onyeoga Still doesn't change the fact that UCI was the pace setter Still doesn't change the fact that UCI was the pace setter 7 Likes

femi4:

Still doesn't change the fact that UCI was the pace setter pace setter with Igbo VC Kenneth Dike pace setter with Igbo VC Kenneth Dike 16 Likes 2 Shares

imhotep:



pace setter with Igbo VC Kenneth Dike His salary was being paid from Cocoa money anyway His salary was being paid from Cocoa money anyway 7 Likes 1 Share

femi4:

His salary was being paid from Cocoa money anyway yeah but he was an Igbo man in the office of the Vice Chancellor of UI.



Pay homage.



cc lzaa onyeoga yeah but he was an Igbo man in the office of the Vice Chancellor of UI.Pay homage.cc lzaa onyeoga 13 Likes 2 Shares

imhotep:



yeah but he was an Igbo man in the office of the Vice Chancellor of UI.



Pay homage.



cc lzaa onyeoga he was looking for greener pasture and enjoyed the hospitality and unbiased attitude of South Westerners he was looking for greener pasture and enjoyed the hospitality and unbiased attitude of South Westerners 13 Likes

femi4:

he was looking for greener pasture and enjoyed the hospitality and unbiased attitude of South Westerners He was the most qualified and competent for the VC job.



Show some respect. He was the most qualified and competent for the VC job.Show some respect. 17 Likes 2 Shares

Throwback:







It is good that Azikiwe lived to see the result of his shortsighted politics in the life of his people.



It is also good that he also saw that other regions could also populate themselves in federal government jobs and positions like he was doing with his clansmen and termed as meritocracy during the independence government. he sure did. I sometimes pity them for what they are going through, they started the tribal politics now others seemed to have caught up and learned some new tricks too. he sure did. I sometimes pity them for what they are going through, they started the tribal politics now others seemed to have caught up and learned some new tricks too. 3 Likes