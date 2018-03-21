₦airaland Forum

Nnamdi Azikiwe Pointing To The Site Of University Of Nigeria Nsukka In 1950s by nwabobo: 11:21pm On Mar 20
Throwback Pic: Zik Pointing To The Site Of University Of Nigeria.

Zik pionts to the proposed site of the University of Nigeria Nsukka in 1950s.


https://www.facebook.com/groups/nigeriannostalgiaproject/permalink/2065767463464025/

Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe Pointing To The Site Of University Of Nigeria Nsukka In 1950s by maxti: 11:28pm On Mar 20
Niger Area
Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe Pointing To The Site Of University Of Nigeria Nsukka In 1950s by jonero4(m): 11:33pm On Mar 20
o42 4life

Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe Pointing To The Site Of University Of Nigeria Nsukka In 1950s by mymadam: 11:35pm On Mar 20
"...Throwback Pic: Zik Pointing To The Site Of The 1st Nigerian University..."

shocked The 1st Nigerian University

Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe Pointing To The Site Of University Of Nigeria Nsukka In 1950s by nwabobo: 11:37pm On Mar 20
mymadam:
"...Throwback Pic: Zik Pointing To The Site Of The 1st Nigerian University..."

shocked The 1st Nigerian University

Yes, UNN was the 1st Nigerian university.

Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe Pointing To The Site Of University Of Nigeria Nsukka In 1950s by imhotep: 11:40pm On Mar 20
nwabobo:


Yes, UNN was the 1st Nigerian university.
LMAO
Some people will NOT be happy with this. . . .

cc lzaa onyeoga

Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe Pointing To The Site Of University Of Nigeria Nsukka In 1950s by LZAA: 12:13am
imhotep:
LMAO Some people will NOT be happy with this. . . .
cc lzaa onyeoga
grin

Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe Pointing To The Site Of University Of Nigeria Nsukka In 1950s by igbodefender: 3:11am
Zik of Africa. A great achiever.

Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe Pointing To The Site Of University Of Nigeria Nsukka In 1950s by bankyblue(m): 5:09am
Hmmm, some people need to go back to history class.

Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe Pointing To The Site Of University Of Nigeria Nsukka In 1950s by olasaad(f): 5:28am
nwabobo:


Yes, UNN was the 1st Nigerian university.

Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe Pointing To The Site Of University Of Nigeria Nsukka In 1950s by MightySparrow: 5:31am
igbodefender:
Zik of Africa. A great achiever.
What are his achievements? Awo talked for three days trying to convince him about session clause which he vehementy rejected.; the result? IPOB

Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe Pointing To The Site Of University Of Nigeria Nsukka In 1950s by Aldebaran(m): 5:51am
Good

While one Nnamdi (based in Nigeria) is trying to unite Nigerians

The other Nnamdi ( based in UK) is trying to Dis-Unite Nigerians grin

Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe Pointing To The Site Of University Of Nigeria Nsukka In 1950s by Nutase: 5:58am
How did you confirm what he was pointing at??

Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe Pointing To The Site Of University Of Nigeria Nsukka In 1950s by Throwback: 6:02am
imhotep:

LMAO
Some people will NOT be happy with this. . . .

cc lzaa onyeoga


Are you not the same ignoramus who was easily fooled by pictures of supposed ocean beaches in the South East?

Am I surprised you also swallowed this misinformation like an airhead that you are, already gloating out of ignorance?

Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe Pointing To The Site Of University Of Nigeria Nsukka In 1950s by imhotep: 6:24am
Throwback:



Are you not the same ignoramus who was easily fooled by pictures of supposed ocean beaches in the South East?

Am I surprised you also swallowed this misinformation like an airhead that you are, already gloating out of ignorance?
LMAO
You are recycling APC mumuism as usual.
How does saying "post more pictures" mean that I believed the mumu OP?

Igbo amaka

Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe Pointing To The Site Of University Of Nigeria Nsukka In 1950s by Throwback: 6:31am
imhotep:

LMAO
You are recycling APC mumuism as usual.
How does saying "post more pictures" mean that I believed the mumu OP?

Igbo amaka


Hahahaha!

Continue celebrating your ignorance, while expecting your adversaries to be unhappy over lies.

Or have you not been caught red handed gloating over lies here too?

Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe Pointing To The Site Of University Of Nigeria Nsukka In 1950s by imhotep: 6:35am
Throwback:



Hahahaha!

Continue celebrating your ignorance, while expecting your adversaries to be unhappy over lies.
deep afonjalized logic

Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe Pointing To The Site Of University Of Nigeria Nsukka In 1950s by Throwback: 6:37am
MightySparrow:
What are his achievements? Awo talked for three days trying to convince him about secession clause which he vehemently rejected.; the result? IPOB


It is good that Azikiwe lived to see the result of his shortsighted politics in the life of his people.

It is also good that he also saw that other regions could also populate themselves in federal government jobs and positions like he was doing with his clansmen and termed as meritocracy during the independence government.




In 1961 for instance, Dr Okejukwu Ikejiani, the pro-chancellor of University of Ibadan was caught lying about a certificate he never had. A visiting scholar from University of Toronto who happened to be from the same department which allegedly awarded Ikejiani’s certificate was the first to point out that Ikejiani never had that esteemed Doctor of Science degree. Ibadan erupted and there were calls for Ikejiani to resign and be prosecuted. To Azikiwe who was the head of government, the visitor to the university and in charge of such appointments, Ikejiani was being “persecuted” because he, Azikiwe, had dared to appoint another Igbo after Francis Ibiam as the Pro-chancellor and head of the governing council of a flagship Federal University in a non-Igbo region in particular when the Vice chancellor was already an Igbo. Before departing Toronto University where he rightly earned his undergraduate medical degree, Ikejiani seduced and frequently unhooked the lovely secretary at the Vice Chancellor’s office until she embossed a Doctor of Science certificate in his name complete with authentic signatures but with no education behind it. After the Toronto University investigation into the matter, the secretary realised her wrongdoing and quietly accepted her dismissal. But that was Canada. In Nigeria, one of the criteria of eligibility for being considered a national hero was to be a bonafide crook. When Ikejiani was forced to finally resign, being a medical doctor, Azikiwe made him whole like Orizu by appointing him to the State House as one of his personal physicians. He was not done: Azikiwe then reappointed him again to his former unfilled post less than two years later. He still was not done: In 1964, Azikiwe decorated him with the national honour – Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) – pun unintended – ‘for his service to the nation.’

Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe Pointing To The Site Of University Of Nigeria Nsukka In 1950s by seunmsg(m): 6:48am
MightySparrow:
What are his achievements? Awo talked for three days trying to convince him about seession clause which he vehementy rejected.; the result? IPOB

And the civil war that claimed the lives of over 2million people.
Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe Pointing To The Site Of University Of Nigeria Nsukka In 1950s by femi4: 6:58am
imhotep:

LMAO
Some people will NOT be happy with this. . . .

cc lzaa onyeoga
The University of Nigeria, Nsukka was the second university to be established in the country but it was the first full-fledged indigenous and independent university

Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe Pointing To The Site Of University Of Nigeria Nsukka In 1950s by imhotep: 7:00am
femi4:
The University of Nigeria, Nsukka was the second university to be established in the country but it was the first full-fledged indigenous and independent university
so basically Igbo amaka grin

cc lzaa onyeoga

Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe Pointing To The Site Of University Of Nigeria Nsukka In 1950s by femi4: 7:02am
imhotep:

so basically Igbo amaka grin

cc lzaa onyeoga
wasn't the first in the Country but the first independent University. Ibadan was the first University in Nigeria

University College Ibadan was established on 17th November 1948 with three founding faculties; Arts, Science and Medicine

Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe Pointing To The Site Of University Of Nigeria Nsukka In 1950s by imhotep: 7:06am
femi4:
wasn't the first in the Country but the first independent University. Ibadan was the first University in Nigeria

University College Ibadan was established on 17th November 1948 with three founding faculties; Arts, Science and Medicine
so UI was being run by white people while UNN was being run by 100% Igbo people....

Summary: Igbo amaka cheesy cheesy

cc lzaa onyeoga

Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe Pointing To The Site Of University Of Nigeria Nsukka In 1950s by Nigeman: 7:06am
He who knows not and think he knows is a fool.
Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe Pointing To The Site Of University Of Nigeria Nsukka In 1950s by femi4: 7:07am
imhotep:

so UI was being run by white people while UNN was being run by 100% Igbo people....

Summary: Igbo amaka cheesy cheesy

cc lzaa onyeoga
Still doesn't change the fact that UCI was the pace setter

Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe Pointing To The Site Of University Of Nigeria Nsukka In 1950s by imhotep: 7:10am
femi4:
Still doesn't change the fact that UCI was the pace setter
pace setter with Igbo VC Kenneth Dike grin grin

Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe Pointing To The Site Of University Of Nigeria Nsukka In 1950s by femi4: 7:11am
imhotep:

pace setter with Igbo VC Kenneth Dike grin grin
His salary was being paid from Cocoa money anyway

Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe Pointing To The Site Of University Of Nigeria Nsukka In 1950s by imhotep: 7:15am
femi4:
His salary was being paid from Cocoa money anyway
yeah but he was an Igbo man in the office of the Vice Chancellor of UI. cheesy cheesy

Pay homage.

cc lzaa onyeoga

Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe Pointing To The Site Of University Of Nigeria Nsukka In 1950s by femi4: 7:18am
imhotep:

yeah but he was an Igbo man in the office of the Vice Chancellor of UI. cheesy cheesy

Pay homage.

cc lzaa onyeoga
he was looking for greener pasture and enjoyed the hospitality and unbiased attitude of South Westerners

Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe Pointing To The Site Of University Of Nigeria Nsukka In 1950s by imhotep: 7:19am
femi4:
he was looking for greener pasture and enjoyed the hospitality and unbiased attitude of South Westerners
He was the most qualified and competent for the VC job.

Show some respect.

Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe Pointing To The Site Of University Of Nigeria Nsukka In 1950s by jollymizzle(m): 7:22am
Throwback:



It is good that Azikiwe lived to see the result of his shortsighted politics in the life of his people.

It is also good that he also saw that other regions could also populate themselves in federal government jobs and positions like he was doing with his clansmen and termed as meritocracy during the independence government.
he sure did. I sometimes pity them for what they are going through, they started the tribal politics now others seemed to have caught up and learned some new tricks too.

Re: Nnamdi Azikiwe Pointing To The Site Of University Of Nigeria Nsukka In 1950s by femi4: 7:25am
imhotep:

He was the most qualified and competent for the VC job.

Show some respect.
Do I need to define "unbiased attitude"? Try and understand a post before quoting

