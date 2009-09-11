Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Where Is The Lagos Sate-owned Sunburn Yacht Hotel? (5396 Views)

Throughout that period, it was the cynosure of all eyes.



Whatever happened to it?







Recall that, in November 2008, the Lagos State government through the then commissioner of tourism and Inter-governmental Relations, Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi, amidst pomp and pageantry, took delivery of the luxurious ship.



It is on record that Senator Afikuyomi told Lagosians that the floating hotel was the first of its kind in Africa and the Middle East.



He also said that it would put the State and Nigeria in the league of the first five major cities of the world with similar hospitable facilities and tourism earnings capabilities.



Afikuyomi also added that the yacht came to Lagos to turn around the state’s fortune in tourism and hospitality services.



The Sunburn Yacht Hotel is a custom-built yacht. It features 102 elegant suites. It was brought to Lagos state from England.



The yacht hotel was expected to serve as a four-star hotel and a revenue earner for the state.



It was said to be worth about 5 Billion Naira.





But today, there is no trace of it anywhere.



So, again, we ask – where is the Sunburn Yacht Hotel?











It was never owned by the Lagos State Government.



The Yacht was brought to Lagos as part of a deal between Diamond Bank and some private investors.



There was a dispute between the investors which led to several court cases and the yacht was abandoned at Marina. It became an eyesore and the Lagos State Government gave the investors a deadline to remove the yacht from the Marina.



The yacht was towed away and it was in the United Kingdom the last time I heard about it. 14 Likes

Sweet mouth of Tokunbo Afikuyomi. At the end, the ship became an eyesore and it was towed away.

Nigeria mentality!

Yeah. One of the partners had connections with the Lagos State Government and he got the government to hype the hotel - It will boost tourism, bla bla bla.



Diamond Bank wanted to sell the yacht when the dispute arose among the partners and this led to court cases to determine who owned it, Diamond Bank or any of the two partners.



Yeah. One of the partners had connections with the Lagos State Government and he got the government to hype the hotel - It will boost tourism, bla bla bla.

Diamond Bank wanted to sell the yacht when the dispute arose among the partners and this led to court cases to determine who owned it, Diamond Bank or any of the two partners.





2012 Annual Reports and Accounts - diamondbank



Apr 17, 2012 - Sun born yacht hotel.



The non current asset disclosed as held for sale is a mobile hotel "the sun born yacht" purchased in February 2008 by the Group's former subsidiary, diamond Capital Limited. Assets of diamondCapital were transferred to the bank in 2011 on sale



www.diamondbank.com/download/2012-ANNUAL-REPORT-ACCOUNTS.pdf From page 227. 3 Likes

Sorry, this is way longer than necessary, but with nairaland, it is sometimes necessary go long.



I was very much involved with the Yacht in question - right at the highest level. I had meetings with very high level officials of the bank that financed the purchase, and as such had access to tons of real and genuine information and documents concerning this yacht. I know the names of the owners, and I was on the yacht up to a few weeks before it was sold.



I can tell you a lot about this yacht.



BELOW IS THE 100% TRUE STORY OF THE YACHT!



______ The 'Princess' Sunborn yacht hotel was constructed around 2002 by Sunborn International Finland.



______ Sunborn International placed and managed the Yacht in London docklands up till 2007 or thereabout.



______ Around 2007, a Nigerian team made up of a former AD - turned PDP (?) Senator and his partner bought the yacht.



______ Purchase price was ridiculously above true market value and transaction was financed by a local bank (name withheld).



______ By & large, the loan was secured on the yacht itself! No other security!! - very common amongst banks during the Soludo bubble.



______ The Senator was able to use his lingering contact with ACN govt in Lagos, to get the then Lagos State commissioner

for tourism to throw govt embrace around the project on the basis that it would boost tourism and raise Lagos's international profile.



______ On the day the yacht arrived in Lagos, thousands of Lagosians and several state officials and the said commissioner were there before TV cameras smiling and basking in the glory of this new toy that would catapult Lagos's international standing to new heights.



______ Unfortunately, by the time it arrived Lagos, the owners had spent so much buying it, they had nothing left to run it. And the bank would not lend a kobo more! To make matters worse, the two buyers fell out over how to take the business forward.



______ Few months passed, then years. Now the yacht was becoming so badly degraded that it risked becoming a health hazard.



______ With AMCON on the rampage, and rumour sipping out about the shoddy nature of the financing of the yacht purchase, the financing bank, wanting to avoid public embarrassment, decided to exercise its right to sell.



______ By mid-2012, the bank put the yacht up for sale.



______ The senator protested placing warning notice in some national newspapers against anyone buying. But he couldn't pay the bank what he owed it, so the bank paid no attention.



______ After several months on the market, the bank found an Asian buyer. The Yacht was quietly towed out of Lagos I believe on boxing day 2012 with most people getting wind only after the yacht was out of Nigerian waters.





Based on what I know, the yacht cost around N4.5 billion, but the bank got back less than 20% of that money.



Moral of the story



1. Lagos State did not invest one kobo in the yacht and so Lagosians have lost nothing

2. Tinubu had nothing to do with this yacht

3. This was a private project that failed largely because of financial incapacity, greed and infighting between two owners

4. The big loser was the lending bank which got back a fraction of what it lent and has no prospect of getting more from the debtors.





http://www.nairaland.com/1581471/truth-lagos-sunburn-yacht-hotel 11 Likes

Bros, forget this PR by Diamnod Bank and the Lagos State government. Read this 2009 report by Sahara reporter.





http://saharareporters.com/2009/09/11/sunborn-yacht-hotel-lagos-floating-white-elephant-video Bros, forget this PR by Diamnod Bank and the Lagos State government. Read this 2009 report by Sahara reporter. 3 Likes

Sunborn Yacht Hotel: Lagos Floating White Elephant - BY Sahara Reporter (Sept. 11, 2009)



Kayode Ogundamisi visits the much-hyped Sunborn One year after)The Sunborn Yacht Hotel was delivered from the UK in November 2008. Despite claims that it would be put to immediate use upon arrival, nearly one year later it remains unused and derelict.



OUR 1st story: Bola Tinubu Named in Floating Hotel Buy For Lagos: Saharareporters investigations reveals that apart from several other projects in which he is either a direct or indirect beneficiary, the former governor has recently been named in a floating hotel purchase that was concluded few days ago in the United Kingdom. Sources told Saharareporters that the former governor, who has been acting on behalf of the notorious Chagourys (late Gen. Sanni Abacha's partners) to corner juicy construction jobs from the Lagos State government, is directly involved in this deal.



Saharareporters investigations further revealed that the erstwhile Governor of Lagos State, a former chieftain of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), arrived London on Sunday (July 20 2008) night leading a retinue of Lagos State officials, traditional rulers and federal officials that included the state commissioner for Tourism, former Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi, and his Federal counterpart, Ademola Kayode (SAN), as well as a plane load of public relations practitioners and avalanche of reporters of print and electronic media, including 5 staff members of the federally-funded Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).



Tinubu, who is said to be the beneficiary of major juicy contracts from Lagos state since he installed his crony, Babatunde Fashola, as his successor last year, personally handled the hotel deal said to be worth about $40 Million. The deal, which was initially disguised as a public –private partnership between the Lagos State government and some private entities including a commercial bank, is a bona fide contract between Tinubu and the state government according to the latest information available to Saharareporters. The floating hotel, which was based in the UK before its sale, was owned by a Finnish businessman.



When Saharareporters contacted the Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi in London, he explained that the Lagos State government bought into the “Floating Hotel” idea because of shortage of hotel rooms in the Lagos metropolis. Further, he denied that the Chagourys were involved in the present deal; instead he claimed that the entire transaction was a Private Public Partnership (PPP) between the Lagos State government and Diamond bank, a Lagos–based commercial bank. He admitted to Saharareporters that the deal was worth 22 million Euros but curiously stated that the government of Lagos will not be spending a dime on the project, not even a loan guarantee for the project.



Read more:





Lagos, Ondo, Bayelsa, Rivers and Cross Rivers should replicate the Yacht for their Tourism 1 Like

This was the hotel that Tokunboh Afikuyomi the then Commissioner of Tourism said on Live Television that the Lagos State Government invested in because it discovered there were not enough good quality hotels in Lagos. 4 Likes

What about the Emergency Rescue Helicopters purchased by Lagos State and used by Caverton Helicopters.. any ideas What about the Emergency Rescue Helicopters purchased by Lagos State and used by Caverton Helicopters.. any ideas 2 Likes





"The All Progressives Congress, Lagos State Chapter, has said the Lagos State Government has quit the Sunborn Yacht Hotel. The party said it was a bad business and the government had abandoned the deal."



http://www.punchng.com/news/lagos-n8bn-sunborn-yacht-deal-bad-business-apc/ Part of the BOGUS ACN investment, same as the helicopter."The All Progressives Congress, Lagos State Chapter, has said the Lagos State Government has quit the Sunborn Yacht Hotel. The party said it was a bad business and the government had abandoned the deal."