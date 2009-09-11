₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Where Is The Lagos Sate-owned Sunburn Yacht Hotel? by AutoJoshNIG: 8:47am
Remember the very imposing Sunburn Yacht Hotel that moored for about 4 years at the Marina Waterfront at Marina, Lagos?
Throughout that period, it was the cynosure of all eyes.
Whatever happened to it?
Recall that, in November 2008, the Lagos State government through the then commissioner of tourism and Inter-governmental Relations, Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi, amidst pomp and pageantry, took delivery of the luxurious ship.
It is on record that Senator Afikuyomi told Lagosians that the floating hotel was the first of its kind in Africa and the Middle East.
He also said that it would put the State and Nigeria in the league of the first five major cities of the world with similar hospitable facilities and tourism earnings capabilities.
Afikuyomi also added that the yacht came to Lagos to turn around the state’s fortune in tourism and hospitality services.
The Sunburn Yacht Hotel is a custom-built yacht. It features 102 elegant suites. It was brought to Lagos state from England.
The yacht hotel was expected to serve as a four-star hotel and a revenue earner for the state.
It was said to be worth about 5 Billion Naira.
But today, there is no trace of it anywhere.
So, again, we ask – where is the Sunburn Yacht Hotel?
https://autojosh.com/where-is-the-sunburn-yacht-hotel/
Re: Where Is The Lagos Sate-owned Sunburn Yacht Hotel? by naptu2: 9:04am
It was never owned by the Lagos State Government.
The Yacht was brought to Lagos as part of a deal between Diamond Bank and some private investors.
There was a dispute between the investors which led to several court cases and the yacht was abandoned at Marina. It became an eyesore and the Lagos State Government gave the investors a deadline to remove the yacht from the Marina.
The yacht was towed away and it was in the United Kingdom the last time I heard about it.
Re: Where Is The Lagos Sate-owned Sunburn Yacht Hotel? by JackBaueress1(f): 9:09am
naptu2:Sweet mouth of Tokunbo Afikuyomi. At the end, the ship became an eyesore and it was towed away.
Nigeria mentality!
Re: Where Is The Lagos Sate-owned Sunburn Yacht Hotel? by naptu2: 9:15am
JackBaueress1:
Yeah. One of the partners had connections with the Lagos State Government and he got the government to hype the hotel - It will boost tourism, bla bla bla.
Diamond Bank wanted to sell the yacht when the dispute arose among the partners and this led to court cases to determine who owned it, Diamond Bank or any of the two partners.
How are you?
|Re: Where Is The Lagos Sate-owned Sunburn Yacht Hotel? by naptu2: 9:16am
From page 227.
2012 Annual Reports and Accounts - diamondbank
www.diamondbank.com/download/2012-ANNUAL-REPORT-ACCOUNTS.pdf
|Re: Where Is The Lagos Sate-owned Sunburn Yacht Hotel? by naptu2: 9:23am
edogirl2:
http://www.nairaland.com/1581471/truth-lagos-sunburn-yacht-hotel
Re: Where Is The Lagos Sate-owned Sunburn Yacht Hotel? by solutionist: 9:35am
naptu2:
Bros, forget this PR by Diamnod Bank and the Lagos State government. Read this 2009 report by Sahara reporter.
http://saharareporters.com/2009/09/11/sunborn-yacht-hotel-lagos-floating-white-elephant-video
Re: Where Is The Lagos Sate-owned Sunburn Yacht Hotel? by solutionist: 9:38am
Sunborn Yacht Hotel: Lagos Floating White Elephant - BY Sahara Reporter (Sept. 11, 2009)
Kayode Ogundamisi visits the much-hyped Sunborn One year after)The Sunborn Yacht Hotel was delivered from the UK in November 2008. Despite claims that it would be put to immediate use upon arrival, nearly one year later it remains unused and derelict.
OUR 1st story: Bola Tinubu Named in Floating Hotel Buy For Lagos: Saharareporters investigations reveals that apart from several other projects in which he is either a direct or indirect beneficiary, the former governor has recently been named in a floating hotel purchase that was concluded few days ago in the United Kingdom. Sources told Saharareporters that the former governor, who has been acting on behalf of the notorious Chagourys (late Gen. Sanni Abacha's partners) to corner juicy construction jobs from the Lagos State government, is directly involved in this deal.
Saharareporters investigations further revealed that the erstwhile Governor of Lagos State, a former chieftain of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), arrived London on Sunday (July 20 2008) night leading a retinue of Lagos State officials, traditional rulers and federal officials that included the state commissioner for Tourism, former Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi, and his Federal counterpart, Ademola Kayode (SAN), as well as a plane load of public relations practitioners and avalanche of reporters of print and electronic media, including 5 staff members of the federally-funded Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).
Tinubu, who is said to be the beneficiary of major juicy contracts from Lagos state since he installed his crony, Babatunde Fashola, as his successor last year, personally handled the hotel deal said to be worth about $40 Million. The deal, which was initially disguised as a public –private partnership between the Lagos State government and some private entities including a commercial bank, is a bona fide contract between Tinubu and the state government according to the latest information available to Saharareporters. The floating hotel, which was based in the UK before its sale, was owned by a Finnish businessman.
When Saharareporters contacted the Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi in London, he explained that the Lagos State government bought into the “Floating Hotel” idea because of shortage of hotel rooms in the Lagos metropolis. Further, he denied that the Chagourys were involved in the present deal; instead he claimed that the entire transaction was a Private Public Partnership (PPP) between the Lagos State government and Diamond bank, a Lagos–based commercial bank. He admitted to Saharareporters that the deal was worth 22 million Euros but curiously stated that the government of Lagos will not be spending a dime on the project, not even a loan guarantee for the project.
Read more:
http://saharareporters.com/2009/09/11/sunborn-yacht-hotel-lagos-floating-white-elephant-video
Re: Where Is The Lagos Sate-owned Sunburn Yacht Hotel? by orisa37: 9:40am
Lagos, Ondo, Bayelsa, Rivers and Cross Rivers should replicate the Yacht for their Tourism
Re: Where Is The Lagos Sate-owned Sunburn Yacht Hotel? by JackBaueress1(f): 9:40am
naptu2:I am fine Sir jare! Some news you read on nairaland can be so annoying.
Re: Where Is The Lagos Sate-owned Sunburn Yacht Hotel? by jaymichael(m): 9:59am
naptu2:Our online encyclopedia. I always trust you to set the records straight all the time. Como estas bros?
Re: Where Is The Lagos Sate-owned Sunburn Yacht Hotel? by naptu2: 10:02am
jaymichael:
I'm good.
I know someone in Diamond Bank who almost got burnt by this deal.
Re: Where Is The Lagos Sate-owned Sunburn Yacht Hotel? by three: 10:20am
This was the hotel that Tokunboh Afikuyomi the then Commissioner of Tourism said on Live Television that the Lagos State Government invested in because it discovered there were not enough good quality hotels in Lagos.
Re: Where Is The Lagos Sate-owned Sunburn Yacht Hotel? by olaolulazio(m): 10:28am
On my head.
|Re: Where Is The Lagos Sate-owned Sunburn Yacht Hotel? by Babalawosisfake: 10:30am
Re: Where Is The Lagos Sate-owned Sunburn Yacht Hotel? by Olamiz: 10:31am
naptu2:
FO Fagunwa..... Lol!
Re: Where Is The Lagos Sate-owned Sunburn Yacht Hotel? by Dpharisee: 10:33am
If you ask me, na who I go ask?
Re: Where Is The Lagos Sate-owned Sunburn Yacht Hotel? by smokedfish: 10:36am
E b like dis mrnin na mrnin for looking for lost tins in lagos
Re: Where Is The Lagos Sate-owned Sunburn Yacht Hotel? by miqos02(m): 10:39am
Ask
Re: Where Is The Lagos Sate-owned Sunburn Yacht Hotel? by donqx: 10:40am
every project run in lagos are mostly private public partnership and people kept praising govt that lagos is working. the investors build the toll gates, most raods, and other investment which is why govt has no control over major things
Re: Where Is The Lagos Sate-owned Sunburn Yacht Hotel? by gr8child(m): 10:40am
solutionist:
Sahara Reporters is not a reliable source.
Re: Where Is The Lagos Sate-owned Sunburn Yacht Hotel? by martineverest(m): 10:45am
ask tinubu
Re: Where Is The Lagos Sate-owned Sunburn Yacht Hotel? by thunderbabs: 10:48am
Investors no wan gree pay Water Use Charge by Ambode n Tifnubu, sorry, Tinubu, my apologies, ur excellency
Re: Where Is The Lagos Sate-owned Sunburn Yacht Hotel? by Kaxmytex(m): 10:49am
Abi whale have swallowed it??
Re: Where Is The Lagos Sate-owned Sunburn Yacht Hotel? by lipodu: 10:58am
Re: Where Is The Lagos Sate-owned Sunburn Yacht Hotel? by bedspread: 11:00am
One sure thing I know is that a Project as Huge as that Yatch cannot be on Lagos waters without Bola Ahmed Thi....efnubu being involved...
It cannot be possible
Re: Where Is The Lagos Sate-owned Sunburn Yacht Hotel? by smakati(m): 11:01am
Re: Where Is The Lagos Sate-owned Sunburn Yacht Hotel? by LaEvilIMiss(f): 11:01am
naptu2:
What about the Emergency Rescue Helicopters purchased by Lagos State and used by Caverton Helicopters.. any ideas
Re: Where Is The Lagos Sate-owned Sunburn Yacht Hotel? by Firefire(m): 11:14am
Part of the BOGUS ACN investment, same as the helicopter.
"The All Progressives Congress, Lagos State Chapter, has said the Lagos State Government has quit the Sunborn Yacht Hotel. The party said it was a bad business and the government had abandoned the deal."
http://www.punchng.com/news/lagos-n8bn-sunborn-yacht-deal-bad-business-apc/
Re: Where Is The Lagos Sate-owned Sunburn Yacht Hotel? by TheDevilIsALai: 11:19am
It's currently in the Caribbeans offering tours between idyllic Islands.
It is being operated by a company domiciled in the Cayman Islands under the name BOREMI Ventures
