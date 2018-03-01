₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ugandan Activist, Steven Kizza Drowns, Few Months To His Wedding by austonclint(m): 11:11am
A 24-year-old poverty alleviation activist, Steven Kizza, has died after drowning while swimming at Aruu waterfalls in Uganda, just few months to his wedding
He had his introduction ceremony at the end of last year. Kizza, an employee of an NGO based in Kamwokya, Kampala, had travelled to Gulu on a work-related trip. While there, he and other colleagues decided to go and have fun at the falls.
Moments before he drowned, he first took pictures, then he sat down and put his feet in water as his friends took pictures. Unknown to them, this was their last moment with him. .
.
Slowly, he slipped down the water falls and by the time they realized he was actually slipping from life, it was too late to rescue him. They sounded an alarm, but there was no one in vicinity to respond to their calls. Police came in later and managed to retrieve the body.
source http://www.clintgist.com/anti-poverty-activist-drowns-months-wedding-photo/
|Re: Ugandan Activist, Steven Kizza Drowns, Few Months To His Wedding by austonclint(m): 11:12am
|Re: Ugandan Activist, Steven Kizza Drowns, Few Months To His Wedding by stephleena(f): 11:14am
the way people are getting drowned this days is something else. aquaphobia on mind
|Re: Ugandan Activist, Steven Kizza Drowns, Few Months To His Wedding by stephleena(f): 11:14am
..
|Re: Ugandan Activist, Steven Kizza Drowns, Few Months To His Wedding by stephleena(f): 11:15am
he looks a bit older than 24..
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ugandan Activist, Steven Kizza Drowns, Few Months To His Wedding by olasaad(f): 11:35am
stephleena:
stephleena:
stephleena:
Only you
|Re: Ugandan Activist, Steven Kizza Drowns, Few Months To His Wedding by fuckpro: 11:45am
stephleena:...gulping cum also causes drowning so I believe you are safe
|Re: Ugandan Activist, Steven Kizza Drowns, Few Months To His Wedding by eTECTIVe(m): 11:55am
Na poverty kill am... If he could afford a pool he no for die
|Re: Ugandan Activist, Steven Kizza Drowns, Few Months To His Wedding by Eberex(m): 12:34pm
stephleena:
|Re: Ugandan Activist, Steven Kizza Drowns, Few Months To His Wedding by soberdrunk(m): 12:35pm
Death is always around the corner, try not to enable it with unnecessary 'rough play'
|Re: Ugandan Activist, Steven Kizza Drowns, Few Months To His Wedding by JackBaueress1(f): 12:35pm
See where they sat. Wasn't it too risky?
RIP to him
|Re: Ugandan Activist, Steven Kizza Drowns, Few Months To His Wedding by ifrosh: 12:35pm
village people working hard this days.
|Re: Ugandan Activist, Steven Kizza Drowns, Few Months To His Wedding by miqos02(m): 12:35pm
Eh
|Re: Ugandan Activist, Steven Kizza Drowns, Few Months To His Wedding by ifrosh: 12:37pm
eTECTIVe:
but YOU are still alive now.... why poverty never kill you.
2 Likes
|Re: Ugandan Activist, Steven Kizza Drowns, Few Months To His Wedding by HRtechnique: 12:37pm
|Re: Ugandan Activist, Steven Kizza Drowns, Few Months To His Wedding by SFWmatchmaking: 12:37pm
RIP
|Re: Ugandan Activist, Steven Kizza Drowns, Few Months To His Wedding by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:38pm
GOD'S PROTECTION ALL YEAR ROUND IS ALL I SEEK FOR.
|Re: Ugandan Activist, Steven Kizza Drowns, Few Months To His Wedding by SpaceAngel: 12:38pm
So what is the correct age from his looks?
stephleena:
|Re: Ugandan Activist, Steven Kizza Drowns, Few Months To His Wedding by Lizilicious(f): 12:42pm
That's why I don't go close to water...whether Na pool, river or stream I no fit try am..
The bathroom own don do..
R.I.p sha
|Re: Ugandan Activist, Steven Kizza Drowns, Few Months To His Wedding by Charly68: 1:20pm
He must have been cursed terribly ..
|Re: Ugandan Activist, Steven Kizza Drowns, Few Months To His Wedding by onomeabuja: 1:24pm
KIA HIS VILLAGE PEOPLE TARGET AM WELL...SEE,
DE ALLOW AM SIT FOR FRONT, DE ALLOW HIM DE LOOK AWAY D WATER,THEN HIS FRIENDS TOOK PICTURES OF HIM & SLOWLY D VILLAGE PEOPLE BEGIN PUSH HIM YANSH SMALL SMALL UNTIL, UNTIL , I MEAN UNTIL IT GOES GBOZA!!!! de finally succeeded.
