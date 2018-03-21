₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Abubakar Tsara Is Dead And Buried In Sokoto (Photo) by ogochukwu247(f): 1:22pm
Abubakar Tsara, Chairman, Bodinga Local Government Area of Sokoto state is dead.
Tsara died in the early hours of Tuesday at Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto after a brief illness.
He has since been buried in his country-home in accordance with Islamic rites.
Tsara, 52, is survived by three wives and 17 children.
Governor Aminu Tambuwal and the speaker, Sokoto state House of Assembly, Salihu Maidaji were among the dignitaries that attended his funeral prayer.
The governor, while condoling the family of the deceased, prayed Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaus
SOURCE
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/21/sokoto-lg-chairman-tsara-is-dead/
|Re: Abubakar Tsara Is Dead And Buried In Sokoto (Photo) by ghiloman28: 1:37pm
RIP
|Re: Abubakar Tsara Is Dead And Buried In Sokoto (Photo) by ChelseaIorfa: 1:37pm
RIP sir
|Re: Abubakar Tsara Is Dead And Buried In Sokoto (Photo) by Judolisco(m): 1:37pm
17 children kai
Rip sir
|Re: Abubakar Tsara Is Dead And Buried In Sokoto (Photo) by Simiano: 1:38pm
3 wives, 17 children.. @52 years
This one large oo.
Rip
|Re: Abubakar Tsara Is Dead And Buried In Sokoto (Photo) by Goodgate111(f): 1:38pm
Rip.
|Re: Abubakar Tsara Is Dead And Buried In Sokoto (Photo) by toluleke(m): 1:39pm
3 wives 17 children. .. how did he cope in this buhari regime?
|Re: Abubakar Tsara Is Dead And Buried In Sokoto (Photo) by CuteMaro(m): 1:39pm
R.I.P Sir.
But the Sun in Sokoto is something else.
|Re: Abubakar Tsara Is Dead And Buried In Sokoto (Photo) by judecares1(m): 1:40pm
CAN SOMEONE JUST TELL ME THE VALUE OF THE WEALTH HE HAS ACQUIRED BEFORE IS DEATH
|Re: Abubakar Tsara Is Dead And Buried In Sokoto (Photo) by benzems(m): 1:41pm
RIP
|Re: Abubakar Tsara Is Dead And Buried In Sokoto (Photo) by beejayphako(m): 1:42pm
Ina lilahi waina ilehi rojiun
May Allah forgive him and grant him aljana firdaos
Ojo a jina sira
|Re: Abubakar Tsara Is Dead And Buried In Sokoto (Photo) by chinex276(m): 1:42pm
at lease he has 17 kids.. that means 17 votes for the Dullard
