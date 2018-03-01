



He took to his Instagram to share the photo below and wrote;



The Other day at the traditional wedding of the Vice President's Daughter..



Nigerians on Instagram quickly reacted to the photo calling it a Photoshoped picture.



Meanwhile, the main photo was taken some days ago at the council of state meeting held in Abuja and Osinbajo didn't even wear black to his daughters wedding so it's absolutely obvious that the MC Photoshopped the Photo...



Team Fake It Till You Make It...



