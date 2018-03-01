₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Chuks D General Photoshop Himself Into Buhari, Obasanjo, Gowon's Photo by barcitymedia: 2:29pm
Abuja Popular MC and Radio Presenter, Chuks D General who claims he eats and dine with the General shares another shocking photo.
He took to his Instagram to share the photo below and wrote;
The Other day at the traditional wedding of the Vice President's Daughter..
Nigerians on Instagram quickly reacted to the photo calling it a Photoshoped picture.
Meanwhile, the main photo was taken some days ago at the council of state meeting held in Abuja and Osinbajo didn't even wear black to his daughters wedding so it's absolutely obvious that the MC Photoshopped the Photo...
Team Fake It Till You Make It...
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bgd7XWvhLkT/
|Re: Chuks D General Photoshop Himself Into Buhari, Obasanjo, Gowon's Photo by barcitymedia: 2:30pm
More photos
|Re: Chuks D General Photoshop Himself Into Buhari, Obasanjo, Gowon's Photo by taylor89(m): 2:42pm
If i learn this photoshop and do a great work like this
I Don finish all the girls for my local government be that
24 pvssy's will be served on a plate with 5 bottles of origin every morning
3 Likes
|Re: Chuks D General Photoshop Himself Into Buhari, Obasanjo, Gowon's Photo by Johnpaul01: 2:50pm
Everything about the pix is Photoshop, even the agbada and that cap on his head
|Re: Chuks D General Photoshop Himself Into Buhari, Obasanjo, Gowon's Photo by barcitymedia: 3:05pm
See comments
|Re: Chuks D General Photoshop Himself Into Buhari, Obasanjo, Gowon's Photo by barcitymedia: 3:12pm
More Photos
|Re: Chuks D General Photoshop Himself Into Buhari, Obasanjo, Gowon's Photo by Gisthoodng(m): 3:17pm
Trying To Get Involved
|Re: Chuks D General Photoshop Himself Into Buhari, Obasanjo, Gowon's Photo by taylor89(m): 3:31pm
I rather photoshop myself with Osama Bin Laden
Than that tall recessionist up there
|Re: Chuks D General Photoshop Himself Into Buhari, Obasanjo, Gowon's Photo by Lamipi: 3:33pm
1
|Re: Chuks D General Photoshop Himself Into Buhari, Obasanjo, Gowon's Photo by verygudbadguy(m): 3:34pm
Pastortalkingdrum na jonzing man... He was talking about Grace of God not knowing say na Photoshop..
|Re: Chuks D General Photoshop Himself Into Buhari, Obasanjo, Gowon's Photo by iMUMUweh(m): 3:34pm
can he totoshop my pencil drilling Aisha Buhari's sharpener?
|Re: Chuks D General Photoshop Himself Into Buhari, Obasanjo, Gowon's Photo by salvationproject(m): 3:34pm
|Re: Chuks D General Photoshop Himself Into Buhari, Obasanjo, Gowon's Photo by miqos02(m): 3:34pm
Seel
|Re: Chuks D General Photoshop Himself Into Buhari, Obasanjo, Gowon's Photo by xxxsoonerx: 3:35pm
|Re: Chuks D General Photoshop Himself Into Buhari, Obasanjo, Gowon's Photo by fk001: 3:35pm
So
|Re: Chuks D General Photoshop Himself Into Buhari, Obasanjo, Gowon's Photo by brobro: 3:35pm
Of what relevance is this now?
|Re: Chuks D General Photoshop Himself Into Buhari, Obasanjo, Gowon's Photo by thesheddytalker(m): 3:36pm
The photoshop has "k-leg".
.
From the agbada, to the cap.
.
he even looks like Buhari's Chief Driver.
.
Anyways the one thing this government can't take away from us is our dream. So let's KEEP DREAMING until we make it.
|Re: Chuks D General Photoshop Himself Into Buhari, Obasanjo, Gowon's Photo by SuperBlack: 3:36pm
D kin hunger wey d wori me now eeh. U no go get mind update me with nonsense news.
|Re: Chuks D General Photoshop Himself Into Buhari, Obasanjo, Gowon's Photo by VanjoshIII(m): 3:37pm
Na must??
|Re: Chuks D General Photoshop Himself Into Buhari, Obasanjo, Gowon's Photo by Absuchat(m): 3:37pm
Height of idleness. But why did they relegate our Vp to behind?
This man should resign na.... I know he will make a better PA than VP
|Re: Chuks D General Photoshop Himself Into Buhari, Obasanjo, Gowon's Photo by binsanni(m): 3:38pm
see im mouth
you try sha
|Re: Chuks D General Photoshop Himself Into Buhari, Obasanjo, Gowon's Photo by okedoyinolabisi(f): 3:39pm
He just got served
|Re: Chuks D General Photoshop Himself Into Buhari, Obasanjo, Gowon's Photo by Lanre4uonly(m): 3:39pm
It is noted.
|Re: Chuks D General Photoshop Himself Into Buhari, Obasanjo, Gowon's Photo by donlucabrazi(m): 3:39pm
it is not Photoshop. I sat behind him that day
|Re: Chuks D General Photoshop Himself Into Buhari, Obasanjo, Gowon's Photo by Ayobolumipo: 3:40pm
.....
(0) (Reply)
