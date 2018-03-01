₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Woman Kneels Down To Thank Her Husband After Graduating With PhD, See Reactions by Rachelsblog(f): 4:10pm
To give back all the glory a woman who recently graduated from PhD was pictured Kneeling down to greet her dear Hubby, And The Reactions are not what you think..
See below!
News From Ebiwali--
https://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2018/03/woman-kneels-down-to-thank-her-hubby.html?m=1

Re: Woman Kneels Down To Thank Her Husband After Graduating With PhD, See Reactions by greatnaija01: 4:12pm
PhD.... wow. He sent her there na.... no be by her power... so he has to thank her sponsor... like a Daughter thanking her FATHER.
Its a good thing

Re: Woman Kneels Down To Thank Her Husband After Graduating With PhD, See Reactions by marunga(m): 4:12pm
There is nothing wrong, what I'm seeing is a good and humble wife. More blessing to her.

Re: Woman Kneels Down To Thank Her Husband After Graduating With PhD, See Reactions by donstan18(m): 4:13pm
She's a pure definition of a WIFE with respect and loyalty.
She sure deserved more from her husband.
God bless their home.
Nland E-goats feminists should go to hell.

Re: Woman Kneels Down To Thank Her Husband After Graduating With PhD, See Reactions by MhizzAJ(f): 4:14pm
Kneeling down to greet your husband doesn't mean you are well mannered or it doesn't mean you have home training.
Her husband must have been very nice to her then

Re: Woman Kneels Down To Thank Her Husband After Graduating With PhD, See Reactions by nikkypearl(f): 4:14pm
Beautiful woman.
Re: Woman Kneels Down To Thank Her Husband After Graduating With PhD, See Reactions by Papiikush: 4:18pm
nikkypearl:
like you

Re: Woman Kneels Down To Thank Her Husband After Graduating With PhD, See Reactions by madridguy(m): 4:18pm
Better Africa woman.

Re: Woman Kneels Down To Thank Her Husband After Graduating With PhD, See Reactions by benzene00: 4:33pm
That woman is very disrespectful..
I expected her to knee down and bring out the man's rooster and suck the life out of it

Re: Woman Kneels Down To Thank Her Husband After Graduating With PhD, See Reactions by xamuel17(m): 4:37pm
Is this news?
Is it ur knees?
Is it ur husband?
Is it ur Phd?
Re: Woman Kneels Down To Thank Her Husband After Graduating With PhD, See Reactions by afangsoup: 4:42pm
benzene00:Must you be this wasted?

Re: Woman Kneels Down To Thank Her Husband After Graduating With PhD, See Reactions by Cadec007(m): 4:43pm
benzene00:ur moniker says it all ur benzene intake is too much!!! Mmtttccchhheeeeeeeeew!!

Re: Woman Kneels Down To Thank Her Husband After Graduating With PhD, See Reactions by zenith4biz(m): 4:44pm
The woman really graduated FROM Phd
Re: Woman Kneels Down To Thank Her Husband After Graduating With PhD, See Reactions by Cadec007(m): 4:46pm
afangsoup:wasted? He is délúdëd, just one of this internet nuisancè!!!

Re: Woman Kneels Down To Thank Her Husband After Graduating With PhD, See Reactions by Astuteleader(m): 5:23pm
Onofiok Luke's wife. FYI Onofiok is the speaker Akwa Ibom state House Assembly. In addition he's a gentleman.

Re: Woman Kneels Down To Thank Her Husband After Graduating With PhD, See Reactions by iMUMUweh(m): 5:26pm
typical village girl
she wanted to bring out his deek and blow away his sorrows but the husband whispered to her to save it for the other room
Re: Woman Kneels Down To Thank Her Husband After Graduating With PhD, See Reactions by Teewhy2: 5:27pm
That na woman way sabi. maybe simple appreciation like that was what made her to get to that stage and make her home a success but today's women will condemn her because she is not forming boss lady or slay queen.

Re: Woman Kneels Down To Thank Her Husband After Graduating With PhD, See Reactions by busomma: 5:27pm
Wife from heaven.
Re: Woman Kneels Down To Thank Her Husband After Graduating With PhD, See Reactions by kereman1(m): 5:27pm
Yoruba woman
i guess her name is FOLASHADE
Re: Woman Kneels Down To Thank Her Husband After Graduating With PhD, See Reactions by SpyAC(m): 5:27pm
benzene00:may the same faith fail on u amen
Re: Woman Kneels Down To Thank Her Husband After Graduating With PhD, See Reactions by drey076(m): 5:27pm
she knelt down for her husband after graduation
how is dis news?
Nairaland has turned to shithole
Re: Woman Kneels Down To Thank Her Husband After Graduating With PhD, See Reactions by Born2Breed(f): 5:28pm
Old old news.

Re: Woman Kneels Down To Thank Her Husband After Graduating With PhD, See Reactions by NonFarmPayrol: 5:28pm
old picture about a year plus old
thats the akwa IBom state speakers wife

Re: Woman Kneels Down To Thank Her Husband After Graduating With PhD, See Reactions by Kingkamba: 5:29pm
NICE ONE
Re: Woman Kneels Down To Thank Her Husband After Graduating With PhD, See Reactions by S3ttingz: 5:29pm
MhizzAJ:So. Na you have home training and well mannered?

Re: Woman Kneels Down To Thank Her Husband After Graduating With PhD, See Reactions by IVORY2009(m): 5:29pm
MhizzAJ:
U live in a man's world.....

Re: Woman Kneels Down To Thank Her Husband After Graduating With PhD, See Reactions by kereman1(m): 5:29pm
benzene00:
may u live long
Re: Woman Kneels Down To Thank Her Husband After Graduating With PhD, See Reactions by buskie13(m): 5:29pm
Feminist will verbally abuse that just woman for nothing
Re: Woman Kneels Down To Thank Her Husband After Graduating With PhD, See Reactions by esthy86: 5:30pm
benzene00:afonja jazz dey worry u
Re: Woman Kneels Down To Thank Her Husband After Graduating With PhD, See Reactions by biacan(f): 5:30pm
Old picture
Re: Woman Kneels Down To Thank Her Husband After Graduating With PhD, See Reactions by LesbianBoy(m): 5:30pm
She should not only have knelt down she should sucked his d*ck! I mean not every man wee allow his wife to leave their children because one useless phd
Re: Woman Kneels Down To Thank Her Husband After Graduating With PhD, See Reactions by Follygunners: 5:30pm
.
