|Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by dainformant(m): 4:31pm
The Police this afternoon broke one of the Kidnapping rings in Edo State , when a major kingpin on their wanted list was killed in a shootout, along Falonu street, off Country Home Motel Road, Ekae Quarter, GRA, Benin City, Edo state.
The Police also rescued the victim of the bungled kidnap operation,a middle aged gentleman , who was picked up by the kidnappers yesterday evening.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/kidnap-kingpin-shot-dead-police-abducting-victim-edo-graphic-photos.html
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by Tolbanks(f): 4:50pm
FTC
VERY GOOD!
RIPieces
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by kolawoleibukun: 4:50pm
weda na pancake or na ororo foundation the guy day rub I no no.
crime no day pay.
my problem with all these robbers be say when dem rub people them go use the money go forkk arshewoh and buy the fake wristwatch way Daddy Freeze day condemn so.
the way all these sheeples day take flood any topic about daddy Freeze, you go begin to wonder weda they are oppressed or obsessed.
Daddy freeze day give them sleepless night well well. if e be like this for them, i wonder how our daddies dem go day feel for night.
the way all dem take prophecy last year show you say they have to intensify their efforts. if not, na depression/recession oh.
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by iihtNigeria: 4:50pm
Nigeria so so Death
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by DonPiiko: 4:51pm
May God save us from the hands of evilmen
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by sotall(m): 4:51pm
Ok
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by Pabloosas(m): 4:51pm
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by nairavsdollars(f): 4:51pm
rot in hell
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by IgbosAreOsus: 4:52pm
Is he dead?
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by maxiuc(m): 4:52pm
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by mandate12: 4:52pm
Cool.. Nxt !
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by kereman1(m): 4:52pm
Npf in d south and east are really active, unlike those in the north, and west,
pls there are many youths in owerri hiding under d guise of Gboys many of them are into arm robbery, kidnapping etc.
owerri is their nest
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 4:52pm
That attire do not go with the job description they are accusing him of....
I don't believe this poo
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by blesskewe(f): 4:52pm
Good for you
Help me greet mj
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by Sheuns(m): 4:52pm
Why is their pants always loose?
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by Afonjas: 4:53pm
Hmm
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 4:54pm
Crime does not pay
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by tolulope1990(m): 4:54pm
My problem now is how I will DHL Buhari back to Daura in 2019...im running out of patience
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by AreaFada2: 4:54pm
ZombieTAMER:
Hmmmmm
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by uvie66: 4:54pm
I like the tailor that sewed his clothes, easy money quick exit.
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by Xkalaban(m): 4:55pm
This one don enter voicemail. See as the bullet smash him wicked head
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by 1Rebel: 4:57pm
Get rich or die trying.
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by Penalty82(m): 4:57pm
ZombieTAMER:
That's his disguise attaire, luk well you'll observe that he wore black trousers and red T shirt inside. Hmmmm
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by adecz: 5:02pm
No law enforcement organization
can dare kill, talk less of displaying
the body of a Fulani mass murderer
or kidnapper like this.
The Fulani have murdered & kidnapped
hundreds of people, including soldiers
& policemen, but they are untouchable.
Best law enforcement do is catch &
release them.
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by omooba969(m): 5:03pm
blesskewe:
Oghenekewe where have you been hiding?
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by tyerumi(m): 5:04pm
hmmm
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by blesskewe(f): 5:05pm
[quote author=omooba969 post=66035098]
Oghenekewe where have you been hiding?[/quote
Lol actually you see ehhhhhhhn
One mod ban me
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by aonag: 5:06pm
kolawoleibukun:
you are wonderful.. damn
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by delzbaba(m): 5:07pm
ZombieTAMER:This is not American movie oh
