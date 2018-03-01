Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) (7672 Views)

The Police also rescued the victim of the bungled kidnap operation,a middle aged gentleman , who was picked up by the kidnappers yesterday evening.



VERY GOOD!



VERY GOOD!

RIPieces FTC

weda na pancake or na ororo foundation the guy day rub I no no.



crime no day pay.



my problem with all these robbers be say when dem rub people them go use the money go forkk arshewoh and buy the fake wristwatch way Daddy Freeze day condemn so.



the way all these sheeples day take flood any topic about daddy Freeze, you go begin to wonder weda they are oppressed or obsessed.

Daddy freeze day give them sleepless night well well. if e be like this for them, i wonder how our daddies dem go day feel for night.



the way all dem take prophecy last year show you say they have to intensify their efforts. if not, na depression/recession oh. 4 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria so so Death

May God save us from the hands of evilmen 1 Like

rot in hell

Is he dead? 1 Like

Cool.. Nxt !

Npf in d south and east are really active, unlike those in the north, and west,

pls there are many youths in owerri hiding under d guise of Gboys many of them are into arm robbery, kidnapping etc.



owerri is their nest 5 Likes 1 Share

That attire do not go with the job description they are accusing him of....





I don't believe this poo 1 Like 1 Share















Why is their pants always loose?

Crime does not pay

My problem now is how I will DHL Buhari back to Daura in 2019...im running out of patience

That attire do not go with the job description they are accusing him of....



I don't believe this poo

I like the tailor that sewed his clothes, easy money quick exit.

This one don enter voicemail. See as the bullet smash him wicked head 1 Like

Get rich or die trying.

That attire do not go with the job description they are accusing him of....





I don't believe this poo

That's his disguise attaire, luk well you'll observe that he wore black trousers and red T shirt inside. Hmmmm





No law enforcement organization

can dare kill, talk less of displaying

the body of a Fulani mass murderer

or kidnapper like this.



The Fulani have murdered & kidnapped

hundreds of people, including soldiers

& policemen, but they are untouchable.



Best law enforcement do is catch &

No law enforcement organization can dare kill, talk less of displaying the body of a Fulani mass murderer or kidnapper like this.

The Fulani have murdered & kidnapped hundreds of people, including soldiers & policemen, but they are untouchable.

Best law enforcement do is catch & release them.

Good for you













weda na pancake or na ororo foundation the guy day rub I no no.



crime no day pay.



my problem with all these robbers be say when dem rub people them go use the money go forkk arshewoh and buy the fake wristwatch way Daddy Freeze day condemn so.



the way all these sheeples day take flood any topic about daddy Freeze, you go begin to wonder weda they are oppressed or obsessed.

Daddy freeze day give them sleepless night well well. if e be like this for them, i wonder how our daddies dem go day feel for night.



the way all dem take prophecy last year show you say they have to intensify their efforts. if not, na depression/recession oh.



you are wonderful.. damn you are wonderful.. damn 1 Like