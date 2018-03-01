₦airaland Forum

Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) - Crime - Nairaland

Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by dainformant(m): 4:31pm
The Police this afternoon broke one of the Kidnapping rings in Edo State , when a major kingpin on their wanted list was killed in a shootout, along Falonu street, off Country Home Motel Road, Ekae Quarter, GRA, Benin City, Edo state.

The Police also rescued the victim of the bungled kidnap operation,a middle aged gentleman , who was picked up by the kidnappers yesterday evening.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/kidnap-kingpin-shot-dead-police-abducting-victim-edo-graphic-photos.html

Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by Tolbanks(f): 4:50pm
FTC grin

VERY GOOD!

RIPieces angry

4 Likes

Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by kolawoleibukun: 4:50pm
weda na pancake or na ororo foundation the guy day rub I no no.

crime no day pay.

my problem with all these robbers be say when dem rub people them go use the money go forkk arshewoh and buy the fake wristwatch way Daddy Freeze day condemn so.

the way all these sheeples day take flood any topic about daddy Freeze, you go begin to wonder weda they are oppressed or obsessed.
Daddy freeze day give them sleepless night well well. if e be like this for them, i wonder how our daddies dem go day feel for night.

the way all dem take prophecy last year show you say they have to intensify their efforts. if not, na depression/recession oh.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by iihtNigeria: 4:50pm
Nigeria so so Death
Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by DonPiiko: 4:51pm
May God save us from the hands of evilmen

1 Like

Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by sotall(m): 4:51pm
Ok
Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by Pabloosas(m): 4:51pm
lipsrsealed
Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by nairavsdollars(f): 4:51pm
rot in hell
Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by IgbosAreOsus: 4:52pm
Is he dead?

1 Like

Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by maxiuc(m): 4:52pm
grin
Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by mandate12: 4:52pm
Cool.. Nxt !
Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by kereman1(m): 4:52pm
Npf in d south and east are really active, unlike those in the north, and west,
pls there are many youths in owerri hiding under d guise of Gboys many of them are into arm robbery, kidnapping etc.

owerri is their nest

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 4:52pm
That attire do not go with the job description they are accusing him of....


I don't believe this poo

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by blesskewe(f): 4:52pm
Good for you






Help me greet mj grin grin
Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by Sheuns(m): 4:52pm
Why is their pants always loose?
Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by Afonjas: 4:53pm
Hmm
Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 4:54pm
Crime does not pay
Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by tolulope1990(m): 4:54pm
My problem now is how I will DHL Buhari back to Daura in 2019...im running out of patience
Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by AreaFada2: 4:54pm
ZombieTAMER:
That attire do not go with the job description they are accusing him of....

I don't believe this poo

Hmmmmm
Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by uvie66: 4:54pm
I like the tailor that sewed his clothes, easy money quick exit.
Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by Xkalaban(m): 4:55pm
This one don enter voicemail. See as the bullet smash him wicked head tongue

1 Like

Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by 1Rebel: 4:57pm
Get rich or die trying.
Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by Penalty82(m): 4:57pm
ZombieTAMER:
That attire do not go with the job description they are accusing him of....


I don't believe this poo

That's his disguise attaire, luk well you'll observe that he wore black trousers and red T shirt inside. Hmmmm

1 Like

Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by adecz: 5:02pm
sad

No law enforcement organization
can dare kill, talk less of displaying
the body of a Fulani mass murderer
or kidnapper like this.

The Fulani have murdered & kidnapped
hundreds of people, including soldiers
& policemen, but they are untouchable.

Best law enforcement do is catch &
release them.

Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by omooba969(m): 5:03pm
blesskewe:
Good for you






Help me greet mj grin grin

Oghenekewe where have you been hiding?smiley
Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by tyerumi(m): 5:04pm
hmmm

Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by blesskewe(f): 5:05pm
[quote author=omooba969 post=66035098]

Oghenekewe where have you been hiding?smiley[/quote


Lol actually you see ehhhhhhhn











One mod ban me grin grin angry grin grin grin
Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by aonag: 5:06pm
kolawoleibukun:
weda na pancake or na ororo foundation the guy day rub I no no.

crime no day pay.

my problem with all these robbers be say when dem rub people them go use the money go forkk arshewoh and buy the fake wristwatch way Daddy Freeze day condemn so.

the way all these sheeples day take flood any topic about daddy Freeze, you go begin to wonder weda they are oppressed or obsessed.
Daddy freeze day give them sleepless night well well. if e be like this for them, i wonder how our daddies dem go day feel for night.

the way all dem take prophecy last year show you say they have to intensify their efforts. if not, na depression/recession oh.

you are wonderful.. damn

1 Like

Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Edo After Abducting Victim (Graphic Photos) by delzbaba(m): 5:07pm
ZombieTAMER:
That attire do not go with the job description they are accusing him of....


I don't believe this poo
This is not American movie oh

