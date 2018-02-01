₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kidnapper Shot Dead In Ogun State After Gun Battle With Police (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 9:16pm On Feb 07
Luck ran against a member of kidnap syndicate terrorizing Ilaro and its environs in the early hours of Friday 2nd of February when he was shot dead by men of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad led by Dsp Uba Adam.
The gang members have earlier kidnapped one Sanni Dan Nasarawa, took him to a thick forest where they tied him down for seven days waiting for his people to pay them ransom. Luck however smiles on him when the rope they used to tie him got loose while his abductors were fast asleep.He subsequently escaped and ran to FSARS office in Abeokuta where he lodged complaint.
Upon receiving his report, the officer in charge FSARS quickly mobilized his men and followed the victim to the forest. The team combed the forest from 6pm of 1st February up till about 4:00am of 2nd February before they came across the gang who engaged them in serious gun battle which lasted for almost an hour. At the end of the encounter, one of the suspects was gunned down while others numbering about seven escaped with various degree of gunshot injuries. Recovered from them is one AK47 riffle loaded with 15rounds of ammunition.
The Commissioner of Police Cp Ahmed Iliyasu who was highly elated with quick response and gallantry display of his men appealed to members of the public especially hospitals as well as traditional healers to report anybody they see with gunshot injury in their vicinity. He equally assured residents of Ogun State of prompt police response to any crime reported and urged them to continue to sustain the trust and confidence they have in the Police.
ASP ABIMBOLA OYEYEMI,
POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,
FOR:COMMISSIONER OF POLICE,
OGUN STATE COMMAND
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Ogun State After Gun Battle With Police (Photos) by Nwodosis(m): 9:25pm On Feb 07
Is he dead
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Ogun State After Gun Battle With Police (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 9:36pm On Feb 07
Nwodosis:No,he is alive and dead.
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Ogun State After Gun Battle With Police (Photos) by Homeboiy: 9:43pm On Feb 07
But iam seeing a living thing nah
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Ogun State After Gun Battle With Police (Photos) by AishaBuhari: 10:23pm On Feb 07
I'm sorry but I don't believe NPF anymore - Western world forces don't kill unprofessionally
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Ogun State After Gun Battle With Police (Photos) by pweshboi(m): 10:23pm On Feb 07
Evablizin:Eva... stop blizin (blazing) damn!!!! you're on fire
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Ogun State After Gun Battle With Police (Photos) by Truepee(m): 10:24pm On Feb 07
He mediumly dead...
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Ogun State After Gun Battle With Police (Photos) by biacan(f): 10:24pm On Feb 07
Is that man dead
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Ogun State After Gun Battle With Police (Photos) by benben1000: 10:24pm On Feb 07
Afonjas...all because they want to be as rich as Igbos. Get it into your coneskulls...God didn't create every race equal.Igbos as with Jews are God chosen people.
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Ogun State After Gun Battle With Police (Photos) by bobokeshington: 10:25pm On Feb 07
may God forgive him his sins
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Ogun State After Gun Battle With Police (Photos) by Zeeony: 10:25pm On Feb 07
I'm not surprised this is where they will have power
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Ogun State After Gun Battle With Police (Photos) by delpee(f): 10:25pm On Feb 07
Good job by the Police.
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Ogun State After Gun Battle With Police (Photos) by ZombiePUNISHER: 10:25pm On Feb 07
He is still alive
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Ogun State After Gun Battle With Police (Photos) by swissobed: 10:27pm On Feb 07
Evil doers
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Ogun State After Gun Battle With Police (Photos) by Abeyjide: 10:27pm On Feb 07
like this guy is catching some sleep
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Ogun State After Gun Battle With Police (Photos) by bobokeshington: 10:28pm On Feb 07
biacan:
No, the man dey drink garri...
...mumu question from a mumu poster ....
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Ogun State After Gun Battle With Police (Photos) by gamechanger1: 10:30pm On Feb 07
Anyhow you wan look am police dey sometimes pull some kind powerful action. In spite of their flaws, they can really be dogged from time to time. We need to equip them with all the tools needed for modern day policing and I'm sure they'll do a much better job
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Ogun State After Gun Battle With Police (Photos) by joystickextend1(m): 10:30pm On Feb 07
Good
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Ogun State After Gun Battle With Police (Photos) by pol23: 10:36pm On Feb 07
And what if he's not a kidnapper..
I don't trust NPF.
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Ogun State After Gun Battle With Police (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 10:38pm On Feb 07
He looks like a fulani cattle rearer
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Ogun State After Gun Battle With Police (Photos) by free2ryhme: 10:41pm On Feb 07
Mztarstrechy:
fulani terrorist
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Ogun State After Gun Battle With Police (Photos) by free2ryhme: 10:42pm On Feb 07
Nwodosis:no he is sleeping
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Ogun State After Gun Battle With Police (Photos) by lagosrd: 10:42pm On Feb 07
The same tribe... I no mention name ooo
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Ogun State After Gun Battle With Police (Photos) by countryfive: 10:43pm On Feb 07
b
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Ogun State After Gun Battle With Police (Photos) by Sealeddeal(m): 10:44pm On Feb 07
That's a Fulani terrorist
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Ogun State After Gun Battle With Police (Photos) by mustafa006: 10:46pm On Feb 07
This kadnappers and cultust issue is very rare when go to North, ot only rampant in the south
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Ogun State After Gun Battle With Police (Photos) by pweetychyka(f): 10:47pm On Feb 07
Am I d only one dah observes dah d guy looks like a fulani herdsman?
#jezsayingsha
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Ogun State After Gun Battle With Police (Photos) by brookz: 10:48pm On Feb 07
This dude looks like a Herdsman. Take a very close look at him!
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Ogun State After Gun Battle With Police (Photos) by hagosuriji: 10:58pm On Feb 07
ok
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Ogun State After Gun Battle With Police (Photos) by supereagle(m): 10:58pm On Feb 07
I am from Ilaro, I will ask my people the true story.
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Ogun State After Gun Battle With Police (Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 11:02pm On Feb 07
Good riddance.
|Re: Kidnapper Shot Dead In Ogun State After Gun Battle With Police (Photos) by yemi1261(m): 11:07pm On Feb 07
Nwodosis:no planing to dead sorry deading
