Following the release of about 101 Dapchi school girls kidnapped by Boko Haram today, the Governor of Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has congratulated parents of the children. He also sympathized with parents of five of the girls that reportedly died.



The Governor however described the abduction of the girls as an indictment of the federal government and their release as “drama scripted by the government and its agents to swindle Nigerians.”



According to The Independent, Fayose, while reacting to the release of the abducted school girls, said; “This appears like an arranged abduction and an arranged release, but we thank God that the innocent girls have returned home and we condole with parents of those that died.”



In a statement issued on Wednesday, by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose said it was strange that the girls could be brought back to Dapchi by their abductors without the security agents knowing when they were returned and who returned them.



He said: “Curiously, the same spirit who made sure that all military checkpoints in Dapchi and other surrounding towns were removed to pave way for the abduction of the girls also made sure that the girls were returned without any security agent seeing them.



“One can only be hopeful that the real scriptwriters behind this drama will be exposed one day.



“Nigerians should recall that the Governor of Yobe state, Ibrahim Geidam said that military checkpoints were withdrawn from Dapchi and other communities a few days before the abduction of the 110 girls.”



This was also corroborated by the Amnesty International in its report that was published in the newspapers yesterday.



“Specifically, Amnesty International said that security forces failed to act on advance warnings that a convoy of Boko Haram fighters was heading to Dapchi town and that between 2:00 pm and 6:00 pm on February 19, 2018, calls were made to tell the security services that the Boko Haram insurgents were in the Dapchi area.



“No doubt, withdrawal of military checkpoints from Dapchi and other communities, few days before the 110 students were abducted and failure of the security forces to act on advance warnings exposed the conspiracy of the federal government and its agents in the abduction of the schoolgirls and other dastardly acts of the insurgents.



“Interestingly, no one was questioned up till now despite conflicting claims by the army and police as well as the damning report by the Amnesty International hat between 2:00 pm and 6:00 pm on February 19, 2018, calls were made to tell the security services that the Boko Haram insurgents were in the Dapchi area.”



The governor, who reiterated his allegation that Boko Haram insurgency had become source of treasury looting said: “Those benefiting from Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) scams, payment of ransom (in dollars) to free those abducted by the Boko Haram insurgents, among others will never wish to see the end of the insurgency.”



source

Exactly @Fayose. What we are seeing is arranged abduction, arrange release and arrange payment in millions of Euros for boko-Haram. 5 Likes

He said: “Curiously, the same spirit who made sure that all military checkpoints in Dapchi and other surrounding towns were removed to pave way for the abduction of the girls also made sure that the girls were returned without any security agent seeing them.



“One can only be hopeful that the real scriptwriters behind this drama will be exposed one day" He said: “Curiously, the same spirit who made sure that all military checkpoints in Dapchi and other surrounding towns were removed to pave way for the abduction of the girls also made sure that the girls were returned without any security agent seeing them.“One can only be hopeful that the real scriptwriters behind this drama will be exposed one day" 3 Likes 1 Share

They were just a pawn in the game of power politics..... God help Nigeria.

It was hush hush before; so finally this satanic-islamic brotherhood called APC has finally unveiled bokoharam as his money spinning jan.jaweed.....Imagine using the life of innocent children to play political chess all in a bid to wrestle and hold on to power!!

#From chibok to Dapchi# God is watching!

I proclaim inglorious death to all of you involve in this ongoing heinous crime against humanity! 1 Like 1 Share

2 Likes

Both APC and PDP are both mad ....Infact they're crazy



This people should stop playing with our emotions like ping pong.



Enough of all this theatrics jare....



For all we know sef, PDP Agents might be behind the kidnap sef....



Both parties lack emphaty and right to stand on a morale high ground.

Na only baba God sabi wetin dey happen 1 Like

vote All Boko-haram People's Congress (ABh P C) come 2019

.. plz if ur are member of this association. i belong to comment readers association of nigeria [CRAN] our duty is to read,hit like,smile and pass. we no dey find trouble oo... plz if ur are member of this association. 1 Like

2 Likes

Supported. I agree with you on this one Sir. You're rightly Right. They want to use it for 2019 Campaign, but God's willing, it won't work for them. Buhari knew very well about what he's doing, he's very smart at crime coverage, but one thing i'm sure is that, he will never go unpunished.

Reportmusic:



On point. This looks like abduction gone bad. On point. This looks like abduction gone bad.

Oshoko baba..



It doesn't look like..

It actually is a poorly arranged game by the senile dullard to starch away election money and also to compare his unprecedented failure of a life with GEJ as he's claiming now the fastest rescuer.. idiot..



Sense wee not kill me

This looks and smells like a well scripted abduction and release. If APC is guilty, then there's a thunder currently fueling at capital oil Depot in Apapa waiting to do the needful.



May thunder and lighting that has electricity, conceived in heaven and hatched in Rwanda strike all APC members, the president, their supporters both on nairaland and all around the country and the globe.



May such calamity of voting in Devils never repeat itself ever.

Fayose is On point cos it still baffles me why the military was ordered to vacate the check point a day to the incidence.

If this is true, it will never be well with them.





If not for Yorubas, Hausa-Fulani won't be taking southern Nigeria for a fool, Yorubas are the ones giving them the impetus to do anyhow and go free, its sad.



The few outspoken Yoruba elites like Fayose, FFK, Wole Soyinka, etc that tries to open the eyes of the Yorubas, Yoruba youths will just hate them for trying to awaken them from their slumber, its really a shame



Like them or hate them, Fayose and FFK are very strong men, but sadly, Yoruba youths prefer to respect and worship crooked thieves like Tinubu who sell them for their personal gains, its well It isIf not for Yorubas, Hausa-Fulani won't be taking southern Nigeria for a fool, Yorubas are the ones giving them the impetus to do anyhow and go free, its sad.The few outspoken Yoruba elites like Fayose, FFK, Wole Soyinka, etc that tries to open the eyes of the Yorubas, Yoruba youths will just hate them for trying to awaken them from their slumber, its really a shameLike them or hate them, Fayose and FFK are very strong men, but sadly, Yoruba youths prefer to respect and worship crooked thieves like Tinubu who sell them for their personal gains, its well 1 Like

You may not like him but Fayose has Inked his name As An Opposition figure who stood while others were scared to speak.



his courage is noteworthy.

So when carrying placard, it didn't appear to you as staged then?



An indictment on your level of sense.

How much billion got wasted on this arranged abduction only God knows. 1 Like

Well arranged and well paid

Before nko. Arrangeee government. I spit on this administration

[color=#990000][/color]osoko our man

I have never been a fan or admirer of fayose. But on this one I can't agree less with fayose

Penalty82:

He said: “Curiously, the same spirit who made sure that all military checkpoints in Dapchi and other surrounding towns were removed to pave way for the abduction of the girls also made sure that the girls were returned without any security agent seeing them.



“One can only be hopeful that the real scriptwriters behind this drama will be exposed one day" Gbam Gbam 1 Like

He's always right governor fantastic!

Assuming the girls didn't returned for months, you will still use your pig mouth to be shouting BRING BACK DAPCHI GIRLS